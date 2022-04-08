Book Summary – Multiple Streams of Internet Income – Written by Robert Allen

Share Pin 0 Shares

Robert Allen is a successful writer and investor. He has written several books which are published and reviewed already on Success Progress. This book is now 5 years old which is ancient in internet years. Thus I will review a portion and give up to date tips on internet strategies for making money.

Why is this important to me? I understand that I am asking you to spend 6 minutes with me on this video and then potentially a couple of hours reading this book. Thus the content has to be worth it. With that said, the content in the book is well worth the time. Years ago, one spouse could work and support the family. This country had what was called a middle class. Then we moved into the “DINK” era which is dual incomes with no kids. Thus both spouses worked to make ends meet. Today, you have both spouses working and families are still drowned in debt and suffering from money problems. Creating multiple streams of PASSIVE income is critical if you want to get out of the rat race and provide for your family. Contrary to popular belief, this does take work and focus. Typically when you hear about the overnight success, they never tell you about the 10 prior years they spent getting their asses kicked.

Creating multiple streams of income takes time but once you start doing this, you will see the power of passive money and compounding. Investors like Robert Allen and Robert Kiyosaki have typically done this with rental real estate. Robert Allen pioneered the billion dollar no money down real estate market. In my humble opinion, I think the internet offers much more upside opportunity with less risk. If anything, you can start building monthly cash flow from the internet and park it in cash flow real estate. This method will make you rich if you put in the time.

I am a big fan of the three stooges. This is the case because my mental capacity fits theirs. The question becomes then, how do we start to make money on the internet? I will save you hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars with one word – CONTENT. Do not spend money on traffic software, Google Ads or anything else until you understand that content is king. The reason the Stooges have been known for over 70 years is because of their content. Good content persists.

Enough with the esoteric stuff, here are some things you can do right now to get immersed in making money on the internet.

1. Content – Everybody has uniqueness and you need to start there. If you have a passion for a particular sport, hobby or animal then start there. Start mind dumping everything you know about that particular thing. A mind dump is where you take a sheet of paper and pencil and just start writing words that come to mind about your particular subject. Don’t worry about organization. That will come later.

2. Research – Now we want to do some research. This is why the internet is so strong. In the old days, when you wanted to sell something, you would have to make calls, bang on doors and send mailers. Today, the prospect funnel is already out there and all you have to do is use Google to start tapping into it. You can use the Google AdWords tool. Simply “Google” AdWords and you can put in websites or terms and see how many people are searching for that topic. This is very strong because if your content is good and millions of searches are happening per month then you are on your way to building an income stream.

3. List Building – Your list is critical and where the money is at. Do not buy a list of emails from brokers. Don’t spam. Don’t try to take the easy way out on this. To build a good list will take time but if you cater to the list with good content then it will pay you back 10 fold. You want to gather a following so start writing short articles about your topic and start submitting them to article sites. Sites like EzineArticles are free article sites that will help you build traffic to your site. You can create one article and submit it to several free article sites. Look up Article marketing for more details.

4. Social Media – Creating social media content is critical to creating and helping your income generation. Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter are great places to start. Coordinate all of these things and your traffic will build.

After you have some content and did your market research, you need to know the end game. How will this be monetized?

1. Free partial E-book – You can write an e-book about your topic and give away the first few chapters free and charge for the whole book. Imagine selling a $2.95 e-book and offering it to a list of 200,000 people. If you get a 5% sale rate then you just made $29,500. There is power in small numbers. McDonald’s is a billion dollar business selling 99 cent stuff.

2. Affiliates – Do you know that you don’t have to sell, collect, pack or ship anything? One of the biggest and most trusted affiliate is Amazon.com. There are others like Clickbank and commission junction that you can check out as well. You simple link to the affiliate product or service and as people buy, you get paid.

3. Advertising – Google and YouTube will pay you to have ads on your site. How cool is that? When you watch YouTube videos and click on an embedded ad, the creator of the video gets paid. Can you hear the money going into your account as you sleep?

4. Mobile Apps – Mobile applications are a huge opportunity. I am getting my feet wet on this now and will share the success as I go. If you think about IPhone’s, IPad’s, Android phones and tablets, the sheer size of the opportunity is enormous.

All of the things I chatted about today are free to do. Once you start pumping along and building then there are cheap paid for services like Traffic Geyser, IContact and Keyword spy that will help you in your quest for internet streams of income. You will need to invest in a website and some design work. There are cheap outsourcers that can help you with this. Remember that you need to run this as a business and set realistic goals for yourself. If you are in a position that you hate your job then set a goal for one year to leave. In that time, work on your content, website, marketing and list building activities. If you give yourself one year then you will make money.

I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away from this book is CONTENT IS KING. People want good content. People love to buy and hate to be sold so when you have good content then they will love to pay you for it.