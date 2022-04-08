Finance
Borrowing For Your Own Needs
Almost every person who has ever lived has come up short on some payment or another at some point in their life. Sometimes it just feels like life has too many expenses and not enough income to go around. Knowing this, you should probably know how to obtain a personal loan in the event that you ever need one.
What A Personal Loan Looks Like
A personal loan is the type of money you borrowed based on trust in your word and signature. It is known as unsecured debt because you do not put up collateral to back up the fact that you intend to pay the loan back. The only thing saying that you will follow through on this is your promise to do so. As such, a lender has to have some pretty strong faith that you will pay them back. Either that or they will charge a high-interest rate for lending you the money.
Just about any lender is going to pull your credit history when they decide if they will lend you money or not. In fact, a lender that does not do this is probably going to charge you such a high-interest rate that you will wish you had never borrowed the money in the first place.
Borrowing From A Source You Can Trust
There are lenders who do not charge high rates and yet are still willing to lend personal loans to those that they can verify have a high likelihood of paying them back. These lenders are most often credit unions.
Credit unions are different from traditional banks in that they are not for profit. Instead, they are a group of people from the local community pulling together to create their own bank of sorts. These are a good place to turn to because they tend to have better rates on personal loans than do others. Since they are not concerned with profit, you know that they have your best interests at heart.
Provide Collateral If You Can
There is no question that providing collateral is a sure fire way to improve your odds of getting approved for a loan. There are plenty of things that a lender will consider as potential collateral. It could be a business that you own, a home, a car, motorcycle, or just about anything of significant value. The worst that they can do is say that something will not qualify as collateral with them, but that is unlikely so long as the thing you propose is traditional.
Collateral always gives a lender a little more peace of mind. They then at least understand that if you do fail to pay them back, at least they can take over whatever item of value it is that you have put up. It is the worst case for both you and the lender to have this happen, but it will help nudge them towards getting you approved for the loan. Check your inventory to see if you have something that just might qualify.
The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin – Book Review
Title and Author: The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin
Synopsis of Content:
Similar to his prior books in The Smartest Book You’ll Ever Read Solin provides a succinct and short chapters on how to manage your money and plan your finances.
Solin begins with a discussion of the bad things that can happen to us all that will lead to financial problems or even crisis. This section is no doubt influenced by the severe economic recession of the past four years. After that the book covers and basics for smart money management including:
- The importance of managing your money and saving;
- Understanding your financial position through focus on net worth and budgeting;
- The importance of paying off and avoiding debt;
- The pros and cons of investing in your home, or what he calls the Home Dilemma;
- The pros and cons of insurance;
- The pros and cons of the investment industry;
- Avoiding counter-productive investment strategies including day trading and creating a well balanced portfolio for the long term;
- Assessing your risk capacity in light of probably returns;
- Realistic retirement planning;
- Estate planning basics;
- A summary at the end to pull all these things together in one checklist of what to do and not do.
Solin repeats throughout this book many of the lessons he provides in his earlier books, The Smartest Investment Book You’ll Ever Read and The Smartest 401k Book You’ll Ever Read however to the extent there is some duplication it is not a bad thing. Much of the hard hitting financial wisdom Solin imparts is worth repeating for one thing and this last book serves as both a great introduction to the more specialized topics in his earlier books and as a means of tying it all together if you’ve already read them.
I recommend this book for several reasons:
If you do not know much about financial planning and managing your money this book provides excellent introductory material to bring anyone up to speed on all the critical areas you need to know.
The book is tightly written and easy to follow. It should be easily understood by nearly anyone.
For those who do have some education in this area the book serves as a great reminder of some basics we all need to remember and brings some simplification to areas that other authors often over complicate.
Solin takes on the major financial institutions including banks, financial advisors, brokerage houses, and the insurance industry – he tells you what you need to know about how these industries put their interest in taking your money first and help you avoid getting fleeced.
Solin also provides the reader with many links to Mint.com articles and other sources for further reading. In fact he highly recommends Mint.com both to manage your finances and for additional information. Not surprisingly Mint.com recommends the book. Solin insists he has no financial arrangement with Mint.com.
Usefulness:
This book is tremendously useful both as a thorough primer on financial planning and management as well as containing some excellent warnings about the pitfalls of placing blind trust in the financial industries. Even those who think they know a lot about finance and planning can benefit from this book.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This book is very readable. It is written in relatively simple English with thorough explanations of the terms used in the financial industry. The chapters are well organized and follow a logical progression. Chapters are very short, many no more than 2 or 3 pages in length and are followed by a crisp summary he calls, “What’s the point?”
Notes on Author:
Daniel Solin is vice president of Index Fund Advisors, a for fee financial advisory company. He is a law school graduate who is also a certified financial planner. He is a regular writer for Huffington Post and USNews.com.
He is author of The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read: Everything You Need to Know About Growing, Spending, and Enjoying Your Money, The Smartest Portfolio You’ll Ever Own: A Do-It-Yourself Breakthrough Strategy, The Smartest 401(k) Book You’ll Ever Read, and The Smartest Investment Book You’ll Ever Read. He is also the author of Does Your Broker Owe You Money?
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Understanding the basics of financial planning and management can be within the grasp of almost anyone and everyone needs to understand these basics. Those who do not educate themselves about the basics are at the mercy of an industry which can exploit them.
2. Long proven financial management and investing principles remain sound and should be followed rather than jumping from one new idea to the next marketed by those who ignore the basics.
3. You must take control over your finances beginning with sound budgeting, planning, and keeping track. Once you’ve done that the next step is to understand what do to and what not to do to save and invest wisely.
Publication Information:
The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin
Copyright: 2012 by Daniel R. Solin. Published by Penguin Group USA, Inc.
How To Choose The Right Bank When Planning To Open An Account
When saving money, most individuals look for safe places to store their money. However, some individuals prefer to open an account. Fortunately, most banking institutions offer such solution. But, you need to make sure that you have opted for the right bank. To help you, below are some tips on how to choose the right bank when opening an account.
Bank account options
First and foremost, when choosing banks where you can open an account, it is important for individuals to check bank account options. As of now, there are numerous types of bank accounts. These include savings, basic checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit as well as business. Therefore, it is important determine which type you need since these account provide different features and benefits that can match your needs.
Safety and security solutions
The next thing individuals need to consider when looking for banks when opening accounts is its safety and security. Surely, most banking institutions have reliable security features on their establishment. However, you also need to consider the safety and security of the solutions. This is vital in order to make sure that your savings are protected. Other than that, checking bank account safety can also reduce risks that can affect your hard-earn money.
Online features
When searching for banks where you can open accounts, it is also imperative that you check if they offer online features. Most of the time individuals especially business owners do not have sufficient time in going to banks to make transactions. So, opting for banks that offer online services can be a good option. With regard to online features, business owners can monitor their finances. In addition, some banking institutions can also provide you with comprehensive details about your transactions to allow you to ensure that you can manage your finances efficiently. Plus, some banking institutions also make use of mobile solutions in order to update their clients about their financial needs.
Investment services
Finally, it is also ideal to look for banks that offer investment options. There are banks that offers investment options that can help individuals make use of their saving to earn some profits. These investments are most likely used in stocks. Luckily, since banks will be doing the investment for you, you are rest assured that risks are prevented properly to attain the best results.
Considering these simple tips when choosing banks where you can open an account can help individuals obtain the best features for their finances.
Do You Know What You’re Really Measuring?
At face value, measuring the success of your business is easy. You’re either in the red or the black at year end. Measuring the success of each marketing program ultimately ties in to your business’ overall success. If your marketing plan isn’t working, you’ll see a lot of red ink. More and more VARs are finally realizing they must have a way to measure the return on investment of every marketing program. It’s no different than having a “checks and balances” system in place. If it works well, why? If it doesn’t, why not?
Do you really understand the meaning and value of ROI? Sure, you measure the success of your co-op programs/Marketing Development Funds (MDF) and base its ROI on activity. You communicate your ROI through your channel partners. You realize there is a need for better ROI tracking and want to measure your business’ success on ROI, based on revenue. You even acknowledge that you should have a way to track ROI for every program and promotion. Yet at the end of the day, you may actually have a lack of clear ROI!
Why is this? Based on the constant buzz about it, we know that ROI is important, but simply attaching a way to measure effectiveness to each program doesn’t guarantee that you will produce clear results. Do you understand what you are actually (or should be) measuring? Have you planned and executed programs so that you can truly measure them? If you are being asked to justify your programs and promotions, do you have the tools and resources to show off your program’s objectives, activities, and results in a positive light? If not, you need to create something pretty quick to keep those programs off the chopping block.
Their survival may just depend on how well you can measure their success.
Here are a few steps to setting up a simple ROI scenario for your marketing pieces:
– Determine the cost of the individual program, promotion, brochure, or marketing item-and do this for every marketing piece and program. Include all the expenses involved in bringing this program to fruition, such as labor costs and branding costs (public relations, advertising, website initiatives); and print, web/email, and direct mail costs.
– Determine the potential number of impressions of each piece in the plan. How many brochures will you mail out? How many people will receive your email? What is the circulation of the newspaper or magazine that you’re advertising in or sending your press release to? If you can’t quantify something, use “0” impressions, but include the cost for this in your equation.
– Gauge the response rate you might receive for each piece of the program. Based on past history, you might have this information. Otherwise, take an educated guess (i.e., an average of 15 percent of recipients open their email blasts). Check out the Direct Marketing Association’s Response Rate Trends Report for more detailed information.
– What are each customer’s’ annual sales with you? Know the dollar value your customer has within your company based on annual sales.
With this information, you can now create a formula, based on how the expenses of the program stack up against the number of impressions and perceived response rate. Create estimated total revenue, subtract your expenses, and-voilà!-you have your ROI.
