Calculation of Investment Efficiency – Methodology (Part II)
Abstract
In order to prepare the analysis of project feasibility, a financial projection studied investment including both the period of project initiation (years 2007-2010), the period of reference accepted to the I analysis years 2011-2030 and the period of economic functioning of the object including years which are beyond the period of reference (years 2031-2049). All data included in the projections are expressed in fixed prices (without taking inflation into account). Money values were expressed in Polish money. The rate of profitable tax from legal persons was accepted in the whole period on the level of 19%. The forecast was prepared in net prices.
1. Introduction
The analyzed undertaking called Improvement of the sport infrastructure by way of reconstruction of the Stadium in RZESZOW consists in the realization of the first stage of reconstruction of the Stadium situated in Rzeszow at Hetmanska 69 street, at present loaned by the Commune City of Rzeszow to the Institutional Sports Club Stal Rzeszow. As part of the investment, nine segments of stadium (stands) are foreseen to be built on the present facility on the eastern side of the stadium along with the access roads. The realization of only nine segments (not the whole stadium) is conditioned by the financial possibilities of the City as well as the accessible allocation of means as part of the Regional Operation Programme of the Sub-Carpathian Voivodeship (RPO WP). The new stands will make it possible to enlarge the capacity of the stadium about 4 711 sitting places for spectators of sport contests. After the realization of the investment the capacity of the stadium will increase up to 14 211. The realization of the project will also make it possible to increase the level of safety and comfort of leading as well as participation in games and sport competitions, adapt the facility to the needs of handicapped people, improve the image of the city, rationalize operating costs of the facility.
2. Results
2.1. Costs of the trip – new quantifications
In the analysis of economic efficiency of the studied investment the following streams of costs and social benefits will be used social costs (new quantifications). Private costs include net investment expenditures and operation costs. Private benefits include incomes from operation activity corrected about the changes of circulatory capital and the residual value of the project in the end of the period of reference. The external benefits is benefits resulting from the increase of accessibility to the place of recreation.
Pricing of external effects connected with the modernization of Stadium was based on the method of costs of the trip (TCM). This method consists in accepting the TCM of people heading to the place of recreation Stadium as a measure of value of good of a non – market character. The method assumes therefore that costs of the trip constitutes a suitable measure of readiness to pay for the possibility of using place of recreation. The evaluation of social effects of Stadium modernization using the method costs of the trip was conducted on basis of costs of the trip zonal calculations and consumer’s surplus resulting from about 73 000 additional approaches to Stadium annually in connection with participation in organized events as a result of realization of an investment. As a result, one has received the value of social benefits resulting from the modernization of the Stadium in the amount of 1 022 287 polish money.
2.2. Numerical data and calculations indispensable to determine residual value (RV) of the studied investment
An essential element of efficiency account is the coefficient of discount (at). While establishing discounted money flows concerning investments in its calculations one has considered the discount rate of 5%, while analyzing the costs and the social costs from the realization of the studied investment one has used the discount rate on the level of 5,5 %.
RV= (1+q)NCFm/r-q (1)
Where:
RV – residual value,
NCFm – cash flows in the last year calculation period,
r – discount rate,
q – constant growth rate of net cash flow (NCFm) projection period,
RV= 5 289979/0,3418 = 15 474 569
The evaluation of social investments efficiency called the macroeconomic evaluation consists in examining all costs and benefits relating to the surroundings of the investment, taking into consideration the influence on the natural and cultural environment of man and social – economical phenomena which accompany the undertaking. Such an evaluation should constitute an indispensable element of investment efficiency evaluation, especially the ones funded by public and public – private means. Among the macroeconomic methods of the investment efficiency account, the most popular is the method of costs analysis and the social benefit (CBA – Cost-Benefit Analysis). The results of benefits\costs analysis can be expressed in many ways, in this in the net economic value (ENPV) and the economic rate of return – ERR.
The economic net value ENPV informs about real economic benefits (estimated in money), which will be brought by the realization of an investment.
We will evaluate it on the basis of the following formula (2):
ENPV=at St (2)
Where:
St – balances of economic costs streams and costs social generated by a project in particular years of the accepted temporary horizon
at – coefficient of discount, calculated according to the formula at=1/(1+r)t.
The economic rate of return is the discount rate for which the economic net value equals zero. The economic rate of return will be evaluated from the following pattern (3):
ERR= r1 + (EPV (r2 – r1)/ EPV + | ENV |) (3)
Where:
EPV – positive value ENPV for a lower discount rate r1.
ENV – negative value ENPV for a higher discount rate r2.
To evaluate the efficiency of an investment for the society one has used the method of economic updated net value of the project (ENPV), economic rate of return (ERR) and the coefficient of benefits-costs (BCR).
As the first, the economic updated net value of the project was marked. In order to calculate ENPV one should firstly establish the net money flows on the basis of social benefits connected with the investment. Money flows were set with the use of the formula NCFt= Dt – Kt. In the last year of the accounting period the value increased about the residual value of the facility in the end of 2030 years.
3. Conclusion
Based on the presented assumptions the financial plan of the operator of the Stadium for the activity connected directly with its usage was worked out. The plan includes the operator’s balance, especially his positions indispensable to elaborate the demand on the net circulating capital, the profit-and-loss account and the account of money flows. The most important assumptions of the forecast are presented.
Knowing the results of calculation of net money flows, it calculate the level of economic net value of the studied undertaking. To calculate ENPV it, the formula was used. From the calculations can be seen that the economic updated value of investment carries out 2 064 871,31 polish money. It can be seen from the aforementioned that the analyzed investment is effective, because the economic modernized net value set for the whole accounting period is larger than zero.
Investing For the Rest of Us – How Property Passes at Death
Death, Taxes, and teenage texting – these are the certainties of life. The tax code is far too complicated for anyone to understand, and why teenagers can text all day but never write a thank you note is an unsolved mystery.
Death on the other hand is somewhat more straightforward. One day you’re reading the newspaper and the next day you’re in it. Let’s take a look at what happens to your property once everyone knows where to send the flowers.
First, and surprising to a number of people, most of your property will probably not end up in probate court. Only what passes by will goes through the process. If you don’t have a will, don’t worry, the state has one for you. Of course the state has never met you and doesn’t know how you’d want things distributed, but whose fault is that? Dying without a will is called intestacy. You don’t want to die intestate. Go see an estate planning attorney and get cured.
Now that we’ve solved that, here’s how property passes.
Life Insurance and Annuities
The death benefits are paid to named beneficiaries. Unless you name your estate as beneficiary, the death benefits will escape probate. Generally, it’s not a good idea to name your estate as beneficiary. One reason is that assets in your estate are available to creditors. The benefits also are slower to reach the hands of your heirs. An heir has not yet been born that wants your money later than sooner.
If you have exposure to estate taxes, you may want to consider an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT). An ILIT keeps the death proceeds out of your taxable estate.
Life insurance companies used to send a check directly to the beneficiary. Today they are more likely to send a checkbook that the beneficiary can access. Life insurance companies claim this is more convenient for the beneficiary. Call me crazy, but I think they do it to hold on to the money a little bit longer. Most beneficiaries already have a checking account. Why would they want another?
Retirement Plans
Deferred Retirement Plans, including Individual Retirement Accounts, pass by beneficiary. Same rules apply to surviving spouse that exist for annuities. It obviously helps to have a surviving spouse. The people who wrote this tax code were probably married.
A Roth IRA also passes by beneficiary, but has no income tax ramifications to the beneficiary, even if the beneficiary is not the surviving spouse. The people who wrote this portion of the tax code were probably divorced, but had a slew of children.
If taxes are due when received by a beneficiary, the taxes may be strung out over a number of years by different techniques including a “rollover beneficiary IRA.” Go see a financial planner to see what works for you.
Jointly Owned Property
A lot of property like real estate, bank accounts, and brokerage accounts are owned jointly. The most common form of joint ownership is “joint tenants with right of survivorship (JTWROS).” The surviving owner automatically gets the asset upon the death of another owner.
JTWROS should not be confused by another type of joint ownership called “tenancy in common.” Tenancy in common divides the property in actual shares and when an owner dies, they can leave the property by will to whomever they want. Take a shoreline cottage jointly owned tenancy in common by two married brothers. If one dies, he can leave his portion to his wife and children. They can then continue to enjoy their seaside vacations. Naturally, as this passes through the generations, a real family rats nest is created, but if you can’t fight with family over who gets the prime summer weeks, who can you fight with?
Property In Your Own Name
Now we come to the property that passes by will. If you solely own something that doesn’t pass in the manners described above, it becomes part of your probate estate. For example, if you own a savings account in your name alone, it passes by your will. Your will names an executor, a thankless but necessary job. It is up to the executor to inventory your probate estate and eventually distribute it to your heirs.
Many people are establishing and funding “living trusts.” These trusts are established during your lifetime and funded with assets that would otherwise pass by will. Since most people are their own trustees, control of the assets isn’t an issue. At the death of the individual, the assets fall under the control of a new trustee. Since the assets are already in trust, they escape the probate process. The assets are still exposed to estate taxes because you controlled them during your lifetime.
That’s the basics. See a financial planner and an estate planning attorney to work on the details. This is an area that is not fertile ground for doing it yourself, and death doesn’t allow for mulligans.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. To determine which investment(s) may be appropriate for you, consult your financial advisor prior to investing. All performance referenced is historical and is no guarantee of future results. All indices are unmanaged and cannot be invested into directly.
Investment Bubbles and the Chinese Stock Market Bubble
Investment Bubbles
Investment bubbles come along once or twice a decade is seems, and they should obviously to be avoided. One of the best ways to build a successful long-term investment plan is to simply avoid taking big losses (such as when an investment bubble bursts). Two recent investment bubbles the markets have experienced over the past 10 years were the technology stock bubble of 1997-2000 and the housing/real estate bubble over the past 5 years. Both of these bubbles have created horrible hangovers (and big losses) for investors who had too much money invested when they popped. It is very difficult (and often takes many years) to make up for big losses of 25%-50%. It is often tempting to invest in a bubble sector (or stay invested in a bubble sector) when the market is going straight up and you hear stories from your peers about how much easy money they are making. Unfortunately history shows that the risk/reward of doing so is not pretty.
Common signs of an investment bubble
o Everybody is in. People who are not normal stock market investors pour their money into the investment. It’s so easy to make fast money in this bubble sector. You don’t need any expertise or analysis; just buy whatever is going up the most. Cab drivers, schoolteachers, retirees and many other people who have never invested in stocks are piling in.
o A feeling that you can’t lose. Great long-term secular “story”.
o Dramatic increases in prices/values over 3-5 years.
o Valuation doesn’t matter. Ridiculously expensive valuation relative to history. Creative new ways to value the assets (since using traditional metrics makes them look ridiculous).
o Buying simply because they are going up, not due to any rational analysis. Momentum investing. The buyers are mostly speculators rather than investors.
o Leverage or “creative” financing. Tech stock investors day-trading on margin. Homebuyers using 40-year adjustable-rate interest-only loans with low teasers.
o Artificial reasons pushing the market up.
o Excess liquidity fueling the increase.
o Great headlines. It’s all people talk about. There are regular stories about the number of billionaires being created daily in the bubble sector.
o Massive and accelerating investor inflows of money into the sector over the past 3+ years.
The Chinese Stock Market Bubble
The market that currently most resembles a bubble investment sector as described above is the Chinese stock market. Warren Buffet commented on a recent trip to China that he does not find the Chinese stock market attractive after the big increase. Warren has recently been selling his PetroChina stake. The Chinese economy is hot right now growing at around 10% per year. China’s future is a great long-term secular story. The Olympics are being held there in 2008. This is an obvious positive mega-trend in the world today. Bubble markets always have really great stories about why this trend is bigger and better and will be longer lasting than others. The world is different now with respect to the bubble of the moment. Don’t you get it? But what do you pay for it?
The Chinese stock market is currently exhibiting all of the bubble market indicators as listed above, just as the prior technology stock and housing market bubbles did. The Chinese market is now trading at about 45+ times earnings compared to about 16 times for the US market. It was up over 100% in 2006 and has more than doubled again in 2007. The number of new investment accounts in China tripled in 2006. Beauty parlor workers are talking about what stocks to buy and are “doing their research”. The Chinese have few other viable investment options now as fixed income investments yield less than inflation. An avalanche of money from around the world has been moving in and investing in Chinese stocks. The number of US mutual funds focused on China has expanded dramatically and their inflows are up massively. Could the Chinese stock market continue to climb dramatically from here (to even more overvalued levels)? Yes it certainly could. But as a rational long-term investor the risk/reward is not favorable right now in my opinion.
What usually causes the end of a market bubble?
o Excess supply/reduced demand. The high prices attract more capital which produces dramatically more supply of the bubble asset (more technology stock IPO’s/stock issuance, more homebuilding, more Chinese IPO’s/stock issues). The housing bubble caused housing prices to increase too much so that the average homebuyer could no longer afford (without creative financing) to buy the average house. This reduces demand.
o An economic shock or external shock such as a recession, terrorist attack, etc.
o Simply market fatigue as the excess optimism runs out of steam. Once the stock prices start to fall there is a reverse momentum stampede towards the exits which is just as dramatic as the run-up. At that point people start selling just because the price is going down, just as they bought simply because the price was going up.
o The Chinese stock market could run into trouble for a number of reasons such as rising inflation in China (food, energy), a stronger currency which along with inflation erodes some of their competitive advantage, economic growth which slows from the current very strong (10%) level, government actions to slow the economy/stock market/inflation, dramatic increases in the amount of stock being issued there, and changes in stock market rules which allow Chinese investors to invest a portion of their money outside of China (and into other markets like Hong Kong). Chinese stocks have rolled over somewhat in the past several months. I’m still bullish on China, but not bullish on Chinese stocks right now.
Developing Your Money Life And Long Term Finances Through The Fallen Angels
If your financial situation feels good but not great, you might feel like things are falling out of control – and it doesn’t have to be that way.
Even when we have good momentum with our money it can feel like things aren’t going well sometimes – and we have to recognize that feeling as just our emotions playing tricks on us.
It’s not that we don’t have a good grasp of what’s going on with our money – we just don’t feel like things are going well in general, and that can lead to horrifically unwise decisions later when we act on our emotions rather than the facts of the situation – which could be that we’re perfectly fine but don’t see it.
That is why we need some very strong spirit guidance so that we don’t get off track – it won’t be so difficult to welcome in a far stronger financial situation, and we won’t have to pull ourselves through excessive challenges in order to get there.
Building up your finances in a way that you can count on your money situation long term – relying on much wiser and more stable finances as you go along – that is how we should live.
We should never descend into past mistakes that we’ve made with our money – we need to get smarter and bring those resolutions from the past where we fixed our mistakes moving forward, and bunch of spirits can help us with that…
Lavel – Helps to develop your finances in a way that you are much wiser and smarter, making far fewer mistakes and embracing a money life full of abundance and greater cash flow long term.
This can be a crazy effective power to apply to your financial life – once you see that your money can be stretched and made to last far longer than you could ever imagine, life can get very interesting because you know your money can be made far more efficient than you ever considered.
We are not trying to make something impossible happen here – making your money last longer and making far wiser decisions is simply a matter of changing your mindset and thinking, and once that happens your money situation will never look the same.
Another spirit can help with financial growth in a way that most simply don’t think about…
Eshaliah – Brings you to understand your finances perfectly so that you make much smarter decisions with your budgeting and spending going forward; enables you to increase your cash flow in a way that you always have extra cash on hand and never spending your money needlessly going into the future.
Often we don’t realize how much of our money goes to unnecessary stuff we buy that we end up not needing and regretting – and that needs to stop.
When you tweak your budget in such a way that your crappy spending goes down and you keep more of your money – your finances will suddenly look a lot better, even if it feels you aren’t doing much to improve it – and that can be a startling moment when you realize what has happened to your money situation.
Sometimes we just aren’t that aware of the changes we have with our spending – because our budgets rarely stay the same over the months and years – but when we have shifts that we can make use of; we need to understand how to best move forward so that our money is maximized and we don’t get screwed in situations that might potentially confuse us.
One such spirit can help you understand monetary shifts in your life so that you are never behind or confused about what’s going on with your finances…
Nememiah – Enables you to see exactly what you need to do during confusing financial moments so that you are never behind with your money life; causes you to understand and foresee money related problems well before they happen so that you don’t have to worry about thing coming up unexpectedly going into the future.
In the moments where you can’t see where your finances are going, it can be a little scary to make any decision if confusion is dominating the situation and you just don’t understand what’s going on and how to act.
That is why the spirits are very useful for situations like this – they can guide your thinking and actions so that everything just falls into place and you are not left with more questions than answers when dealing with your money life.
Other times it can be interesting to develop yourself in others ways – how can we improve our lives and financial situations in ways that we can’t easily see and what moves do we make so that our futures don’t ever look bleak and grim – one last spirit can help us with this…
Achaiah – Allows us to see all ways we can maximize our money and bring in far greater cash flow going into the coming months and years; we are brought to see if starting a business, or beginning some other cash producing activity is in our path so that we can bring in a major cash source coming into the next several years.
This last power is not to be underestimated – we are traversing the line between having money and building abundance and wealth long term in a way that we may not have ever considered.
It is not a small thing that we are developing and building up our financial futures in a way that causes us to be very well off in the future – and that’s something that very few people can say about their money lives in general; that they have such a solid foundation that they can plan out a business, or other bigger financial projects going into the future.
We have to embrace much more intelligent planning and thinking for our money – and the spirits can help us achieve that as long as we are open to their guidance and willing to make the necessary changes in our lives – we simply cannot go wrong with their help.
