Chicago Cubs win 5-4 on opening day — and Seiya Suzuki goes 1-for-2 in his MLB debut
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross burst through the door into postgame news-conference room, prepared to drop a question before facing his own.
“Who had Nico in the first-homer pool?” a beaming Ross asked.
Ross had plenty of reasons to smile Thursday despite the chilly temperatures on opening day against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks wanted to set the tone with his start and delivered a vintage performance. Nico Hoerner’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth helped knock reigning National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes out of the game after the inning.
The Cubs did enough against Burnes and the Brewers bullpen to pull out a 5-4 win in front of 35,112 fans. David Robertson earned the save in his Cubs debut.
Although it’s just one game in a long, six-month season, opening day feels different regardless of whether it’s a player’s first or sixth, like for catcher Willson Contreras. He said he got chills thinking about how Thursday was his sixth consecutive opening day with the organization. The impending free agent had his entire family at Wrigley for the game, calling it an emotional day.
“Once I stepped out there I was almost tearing up,” Contreras said. “This place so special to me that I will always keep it in my heart.”
The uncertainty of Contreras’ part in the Cubs’ future looms over the big-picture implications of this season. So, too, does the Cubs needing to figure out which players can be more than just a bridge to the next championship-caliber team. Hoerner and Nick Madrigal have an opportunity to show they are important pieces to the future. They bring a contact-hitting element that was missing too often last season. Both players will need to overcome their injury history and be a regular presence in the lineup.
Getting some pop out of Hoerner’s bat would be a nice addition to his game.
“Of course everyone wants to hit more home runs, and it’s a part of what I can do,” Hoerner said. “It’s something that I can’t force, but it’ll happen over time.”
Hoerner unexpectedly delivered the first home run of the season — both for the Cubs and in Major League Baseball. His two-run shot marked his first long ball since Sept. 21, 2019, a span of 324 plate appearances. Before the home run, Hoerner’s 93 consecutive games without one represented the fifth-longest streak by an active position player. While he knew how long his home-run drought had lasted, it wasn’t at the forefront of his mind.
“A lot has to line up for that to happen,” Hoerner said of hitting the Cubs’ first homer. “I’ll have to ask Ian Happ how to handle that notoriety.”
Happ hit the first home run in MLB in 2018. While he didn’t homer Thursday, his three-hit game, featuring two doubles, was a welcome sight after a brutally tough first half in 2021 when he didn’t record a multihit game until May 2. Happ’s two-run double in the seventh put the Cubs back ahead after the Brewers had tied the game in the top of the inning.
Hendricks positioned the Cubs to secure a Game 1 victory.
Coming off a career-worst season, Hendricks expressed during spring training how he has a lot to prove. The veteran came through in his season debut. Armed with a changeup that constantly fooled Brewers hitters, Hendricks exited with the lead after 5⅓ innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing only one run.
He consistently established his fastball command down in the zone, something he predominately focused on during his spring outings. Hendricks was pleased with his performance.
“My changeup played off of a lot of good curveballs at the right times, so overall, pretty good at being aggressive setting the tone,” Hendricks said. “I’d still like to do a little better: a leadoff walk, 0-2 hit batter and another bad walk. Those three things — just got to clean that up.
“It’s definitely something I can build on.”
Hendricks generated 13 whiffs with his changeup, his most swings and misses on the pitch since July 9, 2018 (also 13). Coming off a shortened spring, Hendricks gave the Cubs exactly what they needed.
Burnes kept the Cubs offense in check through four innings, giving up just one hit. They finally broke through in the fifth with four consecutive balls in play.
Seiya Suzuki connected for his first big-league hit on a single to left field and showed his awareness with heads-up base running. A popup off Jason Heyward’s bat fell for a hit when the Brewers couldn’t make a play on it near the second-base hole. Suzuki hustled from first-to-third on the play and scored the Cubs’ first run on Patrick Wisdom’s sacrifice fly.
“I (was) just looking out for the wind, but what I was thinking in that moment was trying to advance bases, and that’s what I was able to do,” Suzuki said through an interpreter.
Suzuki, who batted sixth in the order, finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout in his MLB debut.
“I was really, really happy to see everyone wearing my jersey,” Suzuki said. “But I need to get those results to live up to those expected expectations. So I’d like to keep on working.”
Baseball is back and Chicago fans are ecstatic. ‘The best part of going to the ballpark: It’s just normal.’
“Baseball’s back, baby,” screamed a fan going down the stairs at the Addison Red Line station, provoking a joyful chant from the crowd headed to Wrigley Field just before noon Thursday.
It was a sea of blue and red as fans flooded Wrigleyville bundled up in their Chicago Cubs gear.
After a contentious 99-day Major League Baseball lockout that delayed the start of the regular season by a week, fans were jubilant about the return of baseball.
“(The MLB lockout) was very depressing and took too long, but I’m glad that it’s back,” said Kaitlyn Chamberlain, 40, who took a 7 a.m. flight on game day from New Orleans with her dad. “It definitely feels like it put a damper on the beginning of the season. I was ready to start baseball again and get back to normal. I think that’s like the best part of going to the ballpark: It’s just normal.”
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, Chamberlain and her dad are attending four games before returning home Sunday. She said she has been a Cubs fan since she was 6 when she and her brother began playing T-ball and chose the Cubs as their MLB team — and there was no going back.
“I’m excited about a fresh new team and I’m excited to be here. Well, a little strange because we started in New Orleans this morning where it’s like 80 degrees out, and now it’s this,” Chamberlain said as the first flurries of snow fell on her.
The weather was not picnic-worthy, not unusual for opening day in Chicago. But brief bouts of snow and rain ended before the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers took to the field.
Fans may not have had to dodge the weather, but those taking the Red Line had to navigate a construction hallway on the south side of the stadium.
Construction of the DraftKings sportsbook is underway. The three-story building, which will be open year-round and feature an open-air rooftop deck, is expected to open in 2023.
While some fans were not interested in gambling, Aidan Doyal, 25, and Austin Liptrot, 25, said they are excited about the sportsbook.
“I don’t know why they didn’t start it earlier,” was Doyal’s main critique. “Obviously, we pass it every day that started at like a month and a half ago, but I feel like they could have started it like five months ago and have it done by the beginning of the season.”
Both live in Wrigleyville, and Doyal is a Chicagoan and Cubs fan, but Liptrot — who is a New York Mets fan from Connecticut — decided to be a “Cubs fan for a day.” Liptrot is also looking forward to seeing former Met Marcus Stroman pitching for the Cubs. “(Stroman) is awesome. He’s gonna be a blast to watch. He plays mind games,” he said.
Meanwhile, inside Wrigley Field, the mask and vaccination mandates have been lifted. But William González wore a different kind of mask.
González, a South Sider who was born in Durango, Mexico, was sporting a Cubs lucha libre mask. This was his 45th mask, and he said his father makes them for him and sends them from Mexico City.
González has lived on the South Side since he was 3 and he became a Cubs fan in 1990. “My mom put me in the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago, and we had field trips to go to White Sox games and Cubs games, but for whatever reason, I never got to go to the White Sox games — I went to the Cubs ones,” he said, adding that’s how it began.
He said there are a lot of people on the South Side who like the Cubs, but his friends who like the White Sox also give him “grief.”
“We have a very good lineup this year,” González said. “I am a little more concerned about the pitching. Stroman’s good, I like him; (Kyle) Hendricks is always the ace; and the other guys will eventually catch up.”
Chris Hendriksen, 44, and his family — like many Cubs families — never miss an opening day. He is a Chicago native who lives in Cincinnati. They have attended every year for as long as they can remember, and their kids, Audrey, 7, and Daniel, 9, have come every year of their lives. Daniel was even in attendance when his mom Susy, 42, was pregnant with him.
Daniel said he was disappointed the Cubs traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo last year to the New York Yankees because he was his favorite player. “To me, they are not the Yankees now, they are ‘the Rizzos’,” he said. Now, Daniel and his father share the same favorite player: catcher Willson Contreras.
“I like (Nick) Madrigal,” Audrey said, and then her mom started laughing.
“It helps that ‘Encanto’ just came out. She was like ‘Is he in the Family Madrigal?’ ” Susy said, referring to the Disney animated movie.
The Hendriksens reached Wrigley from another direction so they didn’t notice the construction along Addison. But Chris Hendriksen said he thinks the sportsbook will be cool and he’ll check it out next year because he likes to gamble on sports. “I hope it doesn’t diminish the look and feel of Wrigley Field, but I’m OK with the Cubs being progressive on that kind of stuff,” he said.
“They did such a good job with the family Gallagher Way zone that we probably have faith in the team to build stuff that feels like it’s really additive for the fans,” Susy Hendricksen added.
Cousins Kleiber Gutierrez, 36, and Oscar Ramirez, 40, are big baseball fans originally from Caracas, Venezuela, who have called Chicago their home for six years. Ramirez won tickets to opening day.
“This is the city that opened their doors to us, so we have to support their Cubs,” Gutierrez said. “The lockout, however, was a bit tough on us because it is our main distraction in these tough times, but we’re glad they reached an agreement.”
Last year they went to many games and this year they want to make it to at least 10 more games. Their favorite player is also their compatriot Contreras, but “we gotta support all the Venezuelans on the team,” they said.
Ukrainian flags also flooded Wrigley.
Larissa Magajne, a first-generation American from a Ukrainian family and Cubs fan, proudly wore her flag on her back.
She and her family were supporting her daughter, who is with the Ukrainian American Youth Association Choir, which sang the Ukrainian national anthem before the first pitch.
Another supportive parent was Scott Kraud, 49, who is a lifelong fan from northern Indiana. “I bought these tickets to bring my son up, who just turned 21 in November,” he said. “This is his first trip to Wrigley Field as a 21-year-old, so he had his first Old Style at Murphy’s today.”
How were this father-son duo feeling about the Cubs after leaving Murphy’s before the game? “We’ll see,” Kraud said with a hint of doubt. “Optimistic? I don’t know.”
“Look, he’s watering it down,” his son, Jackson, intervened. “We’re gonna make it to playoffs, OK? Our pitching is a little shaky, but our offense is super underrated. I think everybody is going to be surprised with the outcome this year, even this guy right here.”
Jackson Kraud might be on to something.
Seiya Suzuki, the newest Cubs outfielder, finished 1-for-2 with two walks and strikeout in his MLB debut. And the Cubs beat their neighbors to the north 5-4.
Here’s to a year of surprises.
Family alleges bus ‘intentionally’ hit teen in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The family of a 15-year-old boy hit by a school bus in north St. Louis County claims the driver intentionally struck him.
Kenneth Rodgers, a ninth-grader in the Hazelwood School District, was seriously injured after the bus ran over him outside Hazelwood Southeast Middle School around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The teen’s mother, Brenda Davis, said he was trying to help his younger brother who wanted to get off the bus after a dispute.
“He was having an issue on the bus with the bus driver,” Davis said of the younger brother. “He called my husband and his older brother for help to be released from the bus. However, the bus driver refused to release my son off the bus.”
Rodgers’ father, Justin Davis, added: “He called me and said, ‘I don’t feel safe.’ He asked the bus driver to turn around. I meet him at the school. I’m trying to get but son off the bus.”
At one point, Rodgers started running after the bus to try to help his younger brother, the family claims. They said the bus driver took off, and that’s when he was struck.
“My brother was chasing the bus because she would not let my brother off, and she (the bus driver) hit him,” said Rodgers’ sister, Davionna Mosley.
The whole back tire went over Rodgers’ abdomen. He was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Davis said her son is on a ventilator and suffering from broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken arm, and a damaged lung.
The Hazelwood School District released the following statement:
The safety and care of our students are among the top priorities of all district employees. While we cannot comment on a matter currently being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department or with reference to a specific student, we are not aware of any employee of the Hazelwood School District who would intentionally harm any student. Our thoughts are with the student and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.
Chicago White Sox: How to watch — or stream — games for the 2022 season
Another season of Chicago White Sox baseball is upon us. Here’s how to watch all the action this season.
Which providers carry NBC Sports Chicago?
All local cable and satellite providers carry the regional sports network. Check your zip code here.
What if I have cut the cord?
NBC Sports Chicago is available on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT&T TV, but you’re out of luck if you have Sling.
Are there any other streaming options?
Authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers can stream live via the MyTeams app and on the NBC Sports Chicago website.
What’s the non-NBC Sports Chicago broadcast schedule?
The White Sox will have a handful of games on national networks, plus some on NBC Sports Chicago+ because of conflicts with the Bulls or Blackhawks. Here’s a list, subject to change:
- April 15 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Apple TV+
- April 23 at Minnesota Twins, NBCSCH and FS1
- April 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels, NBCSCH and FS1
- May 6 at Boston Red Sox, Apple TV+
- May 8 at Red Sox, NBC-5 and Peacock
- May 22 at New York Yankees, ESPN
- May 28 vs. Cubs, Fox-32
- June 17 at Houston Astros, Apple TV+
- July 23 vs. Cleveland Guardians, Fox-32
- July 30 vs. Oakland Athletics, Fox-32
- Aug. 15 vs. Astros, NBCSCH and FS1
- Aug. 21 at Guardians, Peacock
- Aug. 24 at Baltimore Orioles, NBCSCH and FS1
What voices am I going to hear on TV?
The Jason Benetti-Steve Stone broadcast partnership continues this season, and expect to see radio voice Len Kasper make a few appearances in the booth too. The pregame and postgame shows will continued to be led by NBCSCH’s Chuck Garfien with Sox legends Ozzie Guillen and Frank Thomas.
What if I want to listen on the radio?
Kasper will be in his second season on the South Side as the play-by-play announcer alongside veteran analyst Darrin Jackson and studio host Connor McKnight on WMVP-AM 1000. For a list of affiliate stations in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, click here.
