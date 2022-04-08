News
Chicago White Sox: How to watch — or stream — games for the 2022 season
Another season of Chicago White Sox baseball is upon us. Here’s how to watch all the action this season.
Which providers carry NBC Sports Chicago?
All local cable and satellite providers carry the regional sports network. Check your zip code here.
What if I have cut the cord?
NBC Sports Chicago is available on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT&T TV, but you’re out of luck if you have Sling.
Are there any other streaming options?
Authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers can stream live via the MyTeams app and on the NBC Sports Chicago website.
What’s the non-NBC Sports Chicago broadcast schedule?
The White Sox will have a handful of games on national networks, plus some on NBC Sports Chicago+ because of conflicts with the Bulls or Blackhawks. Here’s a list, subject to change:
- April 15 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Apple TV+
- April 23 at Minnesota Twins, NBCSCH and FS1
- April 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels, NBCSCH and FS1
- May 6 at Boston Red Sox, Apple TV+
- May 8 at Red Sox, NBC-5 and Peacock
- May 22 at New York Yankees, ESPN
- May 28 vs. Cubs, Fox-32
- June 17 at Houston Astros, Apple TV+
- July 23 vs. Cleveland Guardians, Fox-32
- July 30 vs. Oakland Athletics, Fox-32
- Aug. 15 vs. Astros, NBCSCH and FS1
- Aug. 21 at Guardians, Peacock
- Aug. 24 at Baltimore Orioles, NBCSCH and FS1
What voices am I going to hear on TV?
The Jason Benetti-Steve Stone broadcast partnership continues this season, and expect to see radio voice Len Kasper make a few appearances in the booth too. The pregame and postgame shows will continued to be led by NBCSCH’s Chuck Garfien with Sox legends Ozzie Guillen and Frank Thomas.
What if I want to listen on the radio?
Kasper will be in his second season on the South Side as the play-by-play announcer alongside veteran analyst Darrin Jackson and studio host Connor McKnight on WMVP-AM 1000. For a list of affiliate stations in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, click here.
News
Vintage Chicago Tribune: Chicago Cubs, White Sox historic home openers
Who’s ready to watch some baseball, Chicago?!?
Chicago Tribune columnist Paul Sullivan is probably shivering in the press box at Wrigley Field as this email hits your inbox. Thankfully, when I chatted with him this morning, he said he had a hoodie handy. Today is Sully’s 33rd consecutive year covering a Cubs or White Sox home opener for the Chicago Tribune. That’s why I asked him a few questions about his experiences. Well, the ones he can share with a family audience, anyway.
Q&A with Paul Sullivan: Covering the Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field
Can you describe for readers what your first home opener experience covering the Cubs was like? Any memories you’d like to share?
Sullivan: “My first opening day as a Tribune baseball writer came on April 4, 1989, when one of assignments was to check out the 67 new luxury boxes at Wrigley Field. (Editor’s note: Read Sully’s story here.) It was one of the first significant concessions to modernizing the ballpark, following the installation of lights the previous August, and some fans in the reserve grandstands complained that the luxury boxes cut off their view of the center field scoreboard. Newly acquired closer Mitch Williams loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the ninth before striking out the side to preserve a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cubs shocked everyone that year, winning the National League East as the so-called ‘Boys of Zimmer.’”
What’s it like to work in the Cubs press box? We see it on TV all the time, but what’s it like to watch a game at Wrigley Field from the press box?
Sullivan: “The Wrigley press box is a great place to actually watch a game, unlike Guaranteed Rate Field, which is located well down the first base line. It’s really no different than watching in the upper deck, except that it’s shielded from the wind on cold days. The Cubs recently installed air conditioning for hot days but usually leave the windows open anyways for reasons that make no sense.”
If you weren’t on the clock, then what would your favorite section of the ballpark be to watch a Cubs home game?
Sullivan: “Before becoming a sportswriter, I spent most of my time at Wrigley in the bleachers, though if you are able to afford it, the best seats are the boxes between the dugouts where you can decipher balls and strikes. Unfortunately, the average fan is priced out of the best seats nowadays.”
Agreed, Sully — we’ll be cheering from the cheap seats.
Check out 10 memorable home openers — 5 for the Cubs and 5 for the White Sox — that Marianne Mather and I found in the Chicago Tribune’s archives. Let’s hope two more can be added to the list this year.
April 24, 1901: Chicago White Sox host first game in American League history
Back then, the team owned by Charles Comiskey was called the White Stockings — not to be confused with the previous White Stockings, which later became the Cubs. WHY IS BASEBALL SO CONFUSING?!?!?!
Read more >>>
April 8, 1969: Willie Smith clobbers a home run in the 11th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a reason to fly the “W” flag after their home opener
Smith, described by Tribune scribe George Langford as “an ex-boxer, ex-pitcher, and current bench sitter,” electrified the robust Wrigley crowd with his bomb in extra innings.
Read more >>>
April 9, 1976: Chicago White Sox shut out Kansas City Royals in patriotic home opener before 40, 318 fans at Comiskey Park
Bob Verdi noted after the unexpected Spirit of ‘76 introduction: “Once the games finished, the game began. And the White Sox, who last year abandoned their recklessness, played with reckless abandon.”
Read more >>>
April 14, 1981: New White Sox catcher Carlton Fisk greets Chicago fans with a resounding grand slam
“It was some sight in the arena where, since 1977, fans have lifted their derrieres out of the pews only for the seventh-inning stretch,” In the Wake of the News columnist David Condon wrote.
Read more >>>
April 4, 1989: With bases loaded, Chicago Cubs reliever Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams strikes out the side to preserve a win
While the Chicago Tribune’s front page marked the historic election of a second Mayor Daley, the Sports front praised Williams’ composure during a game that included Joe Girardi’s major-league debut and Andre Dawson slamming the first home run of 1989 for the Cubs.
“I’ve never been involved in a more exciting game, in a more nerve-wracking game in my life,” Mark Grace said.
“This guy, I just hope that the Chicago Cub fans don’t expect miracles from this guy,” Cubs manager Don Zimmer said of Williams.
Read more >>>
April 18, 1991: Chicago White Sox shut out by the Detroit Tigers 16-0 in debut of new Comiskey Park
The stadium — gorgeous. The game — ugly.
Read more >>>
April 9, 1993: Bo Jackson hits a home run in his first at-bat for the Chicago White Sox after hip replacement
“It was a moment that will long outlive this one game. Unfortunately, it meant precious little to the White Sox,” Tribune reporter Joey Reaves wrote.
Read more >>>
April 4, 1994: Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter Karl “Tuffy” Rhodes hits three home runs in his first three at-bats
Harry Caray kissed first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, but Rhodes was the spectacle.
“The fans celebrated the third homer by tossing hats by the hundreds on the field and demanding a curtain call from Rhodes. Play was delayed for nearly 10 minutes,” the Tribune reported.
Read more >>>
April 5, 2012: New Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein calls early bloom of Wrigley Field ivy ‘a good omen’
“Four hours later, nobody associated the early blooms with anything more than good weather,” David Haugh observed.
Read more >>>
April 9, 2018: Chicago Cubs postpone their home opener due to snow
White Sox fans will remember — the team from the South Side played that day despite two inches of snow, which was promptly removed from the field by “The Sodfather.”
Read more >>>
See more photos >>>
Sign up to receive the Vintage Chicago Tribune newsletter for more photos and stories from the city's past and the Tribune's archives.
News
Aaron Judge, remaining Baby Bombers haven’t achieved any glory; now, facing tough teams & many doubts, they try again
TAMPA — Aaron Judge wants to leave a mark. A former Rookie of the Year and considered one of the game’s bright stars, the Yankee slugger looks around his workplace and sees the shortcomings. All around Yankee Stadium, Judge sees reminders of what he is not.
“It’s been frustrating. Over the years and especially when you’re at Yankee Stadium, you’re looking around and you don’t see division championships or [banners saying you] made it to the playoffs this year. You see World Series championship banners everywhere,” Judge said. “And to be here from [2016] on and still not have a banner up that I contributed to, it is tough. It’s frustrating.
“It’s also motivation every single year to go out there and make this year special, to give it everything on the field every single year,” Judge continued. “So for this team, I think the big thing is just staying consistent, more consistent. We don’t have the highs, have the lows, and this team just stays even keel April through October.
“We’re gonna be dangerous.”
It’s not just Judge. The Yankees not only haven’t won a World Series in 12 years, they haven’t been in one in that span. The closest they came was when Judge was becoming an everyday player back in 2017, when the Bombers lost to the Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. That was the year of the “Baby Bombers” — Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino were the young stars that season and were supposed to be the foundation of a dynasty in the making.
But the foundation cracked. They have won just one AL East title in the last four years. The Bombers finally gave up on Sanchez and traded him to the Twins this month. Severino has pitched just 27.1 innings over the last three seasons because of injuries.
And Judge entered this lockout-shortened spring training without knowing where his future is. In his final year of team control, the soon-to-be 30 year old has said he’d like to play out his career in pinstripes. He said he’d be honored to be named the Bombers’ latest captain, which many have suggested. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said there will be talks about a contract extension “soon” with the player who has been the face of the franchise for the last five years, but with just over two weeks to go to Opening Day, there was no firm deal.
Instead, Judge is just one of the question marks that hang over this team. Though they have a payroll that is projected to be in the top three of baseball this season, the Yankees are predicted by industry experts to be in a tight battle in the stacked AL East.
“The Blue Jays have added to their rotation; that lineup is as good as any in baseball and they should have made the playoffs last year but playing in three parks [because of strict Canadian COVID travel restrictions] played against them. Toronto is the team I worry about the most,” one American League executive said. “The Red Sox got better. Just adding [manager] Alex Cora back last year made them more dangerous. They get some bullpen help and they could win the division. The Rays are always going to find a way to be there too. They seem to have had the Yankees chasing them the last few years.”
For a team that went out and spent big bucks to bring in ace Gerrit Cole in his prime to add to a roster that features super sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Judge, the Yankees didn’t act like a team looking to get over the hump this winter. In need of a shortstop in a year with an unbelievable free agent market for shortstops, they made a deal that brought them a Gold Glove third baseman in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who isn’t as proven at the position as superstars Carlos Correa, Trevor Story (who went to their rivals in Boston) or Corey Seager.
Steinbrenner makes a point every year to say that his family puts the Yankees in a position to win. This spring was no different in Steibrenner’s optimism.
“I think they have what it takes. This is a championship caliber team. I think the trade that (GM Brian Cashman) made was a great trade,” Steinbrenner said of the deal to acquire Kiner-Falefa to play shortstop, third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt.
“We’re gonna miss the guys that moved on. I think we addressed one or two of the needs that we had. But look, this team’s got a lot of experience. It’s a veteran team. They have a lot of heart. And I think we’re gonna see great things for sure.”
But the clubhouse isn’t a vacuum. They’ve seen the Blue Jays add Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi and trade for Matt Chapman. They watched as the Red Sox went out and signed Story. Last October, after the Yankees were bounced in the Wild Card game, manager Aaron Boone talked about how the other teams are “catching up” to the Yankees.
The worry heading into 2022, however, is that they have passed the Bombers by.
Cole, who has six years left on his $324 million deal, said it may not be as straightforward an answer.
“We definitely have upgraded and [Cashman] sometimes has to get creative as opposed to more straightforward, but that’s what makes him good,” Cole said. “And that’s what I think in baseball, you want to be able to win a bunch of different ways. I assume you probably want to try to build a championship quality team in more ways than one.”
Cole was defiant when asked about the Yankees window to win a championship.
“I picked this place because the window to win a World Series in my mind was the entire length of the contract,” Cole said. “So that’s how I feel about that.”
News
Max Scherzer ready to go for Mets debut in ‘crazy, wild atmosphere’ against Nationals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Max Scherzer anticipated that his hamstring tightness would take just a few days to clear up, and this is Mets fans’ first lesson that they should have no reason to doubt him.
Scherzer passed all of his tests on Thursday, including fielding drills on the outfield grass at Nationals Park, that convinced the team to let him make his Mets debut on Friday, as planned, against his former team.
“I knew it wasn’t a major injury,” Scherzer said. “I’ve done this a couple of times—had an idea of what it was. You gotta hit your check points as you go through the rehabs, as you’re leading up to the start, and I was able to do that. So I was able to tell Buck (Showalter), ‘Hey look, I’m good to go.’”
The veteran right-hander felt his hamstring tighten up one week ago while running at Clover Park. He was scratched from his Saturday start—less than a day after Jacob deGrom learned he would be shut down from throwing for up to four weeks. While Mets fans panicked, believing they may have lost both of their aces just a week before Opening Day, Scherzer and the club maintained that this was just a “hiccup” and there was hardly anything for which to worry.
As long as Scherzer both makes it through his outing and recovers well from his first start of the season, he should be back on his regular schedule of pitching every fifth day.
Scherzer could not guarantee or predict how many innings he would go on Friday, but he stretched out to 90 pitches in his latest Grapefruit League outing. Mets manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer is “ready to go” as long as the team needs him to, but the Nationals offense must cooperate by keeping his pitch count low.
“This is one of those things you just gotta get in the game and manage the game,” Scherzer said. “I can’t tell you how many pitches I’m going to throw. You just manage what you got. Give it everything that you got and give it everything to try to win.”
The underlying theme of Friday night’s game is that Scherzer for the first time will be pitching against the team that he called home for six-plus years from 2015 to the first half of the 2021 season. Scherzer was traded to the Dodgers last July, two years after winning the 2019 World Series with the Nationals.
There is still a lot of love for Scherzer in the Nation’s Capital. Pictures and memories of the three-time Cy Young award winner are still displayed on the walls within the confines of Nationals Park. On Wednesday, the right-hander went to the visitor’s clubhouse for the first time since 2010, when he came to Nationals Park as a member of the Tigers.
“Just going to be a crazy, wild atmosphere,” Scherzer said of his Friday night start. “This was going to happen at some point. It was weird when I had that Dodgers uniform on, too. So, you get used to it, used to playing for another team. You go out there and just compete and have fun.
“A lot of good memories here. There always will be good memories here. But nothing lasts forever. As my baseball journey goes on, I’m here in New York and excited about what the future holds.”
Juan Soto, Scherzer’s teammate for four years, told reporters on Wednesday: “He’s going to try to strike me out, and I will try my best to not strike out because I know he wants that really bad.” Scherzer, in response, said: “Yeah, he doesn’t do that much.” (As in, strikeout.)
Showalter does not anticipate any extra adrenaline for Scherzer because his first start as a Met just happens to be against the team with which he won a ring. In case fans have not yet noticed, Scherzer’s maniacal mound presence doesn’t exactly need a catalyst.
“I don’t think there’s some situation that puts Max in a different adrenaline standpoint,” Showalter said. “He’s a self-starter. I know they’re going to honor him before the game. Nice gesture. Max is looking forward to competing.”
As a reminder, Friday night’s Mets-Nationals game will be exclusively aired on Apple TV Plus, so fans must have or download the app in order to watch. The game will be broadcasted by Melanie Newman, Chris Young and Hannah Keyser. The subscription is free for all fans at least through the first half of the regular season.
