Common Personal Loan Myths
Personal loans are one of the most popular sources of quick money. One of the hassle free ways to get your monetary requirements fulfilled almost immediately would be – availing unsecured loans. Despite the rise in its demand, there are several people who still shy away because of some misconceptions they have heard and not bothered to confirm. The point is to stay informed of the actual picture, so that you can make the right choice and not falter at the time of application.
Here are some of the myths about personal loans, demystified:
– Can Personal Loans be availed if I already have an existing loan or loans?
The one thing lending institutions look at would be your ability to repay the loan you’re about to take. However, if you happen to have too many loans or credit card bills, it doesn’t mean you can’t avail a personal loan. There is a facility called debt consolidation where in you get to combine your debt from various institutions into one personal loan. This will definitely give you a better control over your debt burden since you will now be paying a single installment instead of multiple.
– Why are the interest rates unreasonable?
It is a fact that interest rates of loans that require no guarantor are slightly higher when compared to conventional loans like secured loans. The reason being, these are unsecured loans that require no collateral or security, it is only natural for banks to ensure that their money will be repaid. If you are keen on getting the best interest rate available then you will come across various seasonal offers which are definitely worth taking up.
– Can I apply more than I require?
Applying for any type of loan beyond your repaying capacity is generally not a good idea. You may come across several agencies that claim to give you the maximum loan amount (which is usually beyond your repaying capacity) to enjoy so called maximum benefits. Don’t get fooled by that because the lending institutions never approve when it exceeds your repaying limit. Always remember, borrow only what you require so that a) you can save up on unnecessary installments and b) you can easily avail other loans when required at a later stage.
– Can I apply for a personal loan at multiple institutions?
Although it isn’t against rules to apply at multiple institutions for a loan, but if even one bank is aware of your application across various institutions, then it is only going to further delay your process of getting loan immediately and increase you chances of rejection. So it is safe to not apply at multiple institutions so that you have the best chance of getting your loan approved.
– Is my credit rating the deciding factor for my loan approval?
Your credit rating is one of the important factors for your loan to be approved or rejected, however it is not the ONLY factor that decides for your application. Other factors such as income, company category and overall profile score also play an equally important role.
There are going to be several other questions that come to your mind, which is why you need to approach the right people when it comes to your personal loan application.
A Guide to Help You Prepare Better for CFP Examination
The Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation is now considered as a symbol of excellence and competence by financial professionals and firm across the globe. Many new investors and individuals have now understood the need of such professionals who have been conferred this certification. The CFP course curriculum is regarded as highly comprehensive and the certification, a tough nut to crack. Achieving CFP certification not only increases a candidate’s professional know how, but the prestige associated with the certification gives the required boost to his own business and career. CFP certification also guarantees a handsome pay package and additional income through consultation. Professionals can charge an hourly rate for offering financial planning advice. Another advantage of a CFP designation is that the certified professionals gain the ability to assess their role in the client’s financial situation. They are also able to visualise themselves in the financial profession they wish for as they have a clear understanding of the financial concepts. A stock broker, investor, a banker, insurance professional and apparently any individual who is associated with finance sector can gain enormously by CFB certification.
- Although the CFP examination is tough, good study material and willingness to work hard can get you through.
- The aspirant must commit to the examination to successfully crack it.
About the CFP exam and tips to crack it
The students who have decided to go for the CFP certification must have been fully aware of the examination pattern and the course content. As the course is very vast, an average student normally requires at least 1,000 hours of study to be able to complete the course as well as the exam.
CFP exam covers 5 components which are:
1. Insurance with modules on education planning and ethics
2. Investment planning
3.Tax Planning
4.Retirement Planning
5. Estate Planning
The CFP test is 10 hours long and is divided into one four hour session on Friday and two three hours on Saturday. The students are required to answer 285 multiple choice questions, including two case studies. The case studies expect the students to apply the course material to a real time examples. The exam is conducted three times in a year, in the month of March, July and November. FBSBI conducts this examination in India. CFP is considered as one of the most sought certification course in Finance.
Tips for CFP exams
- Understand rather than memorising the concepts: In the Certified Financial Planning certification examination, it is important that the concepts be properly understood as the question are case study based and students are required to apply these concepts to real life situations.
- Try to decipher CFP board’s reasoning: The students must learn how the board arrives at an answer by going through previous papers. This will help them in solving the questions correctly.
- Keep your first answer your final answer: Once you arrive at an answer, do not change it unless you find a conceptual error.
Look for the best CFP study materials: Always rely on trusted study material for CFP course and certification.
Scott Mead’s Work Accepted to the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition
Best known for his philanthropy and an extensive career in investment banking, Scott Mead has recently become more visible in the fine arts world, actively creating and showcasing his fine art photography most recently at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition in Piccadilly, London.
Scott Mead was born in Washington, DC. When he was 13 years old, he received one of his grandfather’s cameras and a lifelong passion for photography was sparked. As a child he took photographs around his home, spending hours in the family darkroom developing prints and exploring the photography art form. Later, as an undergraduate student of American History and Literature at Harvard College, Scott Mead also studied visual arts and art history. It was during this time when Mead had the unique opportunity to study under some of America’s most well-known photographers: William Eggleston, Emmet Gowin and Minor White. In 1975 he used a complex photography technique to shoot a series of black and white photographs capturing rural New England. By combining a large format camera with a smaller lens and using advanced darkroom technology, Scott Mead was able to create images that were otherwise nearly impossible to achieve when taken. In 1977 he graduated and continued his studies as a Harvard Scholar at Emmanuel College, Cambridge University where he earned his M.Phil in 1979. And finally, in 1982 Scott Mead concluded his academic career with a law degree from University of Pennsylvania Law School.
After deliberating between a career in photography or in the investment banking field, Scott Mead decided to put his artistic pursuits on hold and accepted an offer to work at First Boston Corporation. From there, he moved to Goldman Sachs & Company, first working in the New York offices starting from 1986, and later relocating to London in 1988 to continue to expand and grow the company’s European presence. Mead worked at Goldman Sachs until 2003, worked a few years at Apax Partners as a senior advisor and chairman of the technology and telecommunications advisory board, and finally at the start of 2009 Mead co-founded a private merchant bank, Richmond Park Partners. As Scott Mead’s professional career grew over time, Mead always expressed a continued interest in the fine arts world. This passion was recently rekindled in 2009 when Mead discovered old negatives from his works in 1975, which had been in his attic and long forgotten for many years.
In 2010, Scott Mead displayed works from these years at Hamiltons Gallery in London. The solo exhibition, Looking Back, included 25 black and white prints taken from the time period between 1974 and 1977. The prints, mostly circular images inspired by his teacher at the time, Emmet Gowin, were created with a special technique that allows the viewer to see the identical perspective as seen through the eyes of the photographer, without the cropped edges that are commonplace in most rectangular photographs. All proceeds from the exhibition were donated to the Great Ormond Street Children’s Charity, specifically for the Gene and Cell Therapy Laboratory at the Great Ormond Street Hospital.
In 2011, two of Scott Mead ‘s photographs were accepted by the Royal Academy of Arts for its annual Summer Exhibition. One of the photographs, Evening Light, is part of the series of photographs taken during his college years also presented in the Looking Back exhibition. The second photograph, “Untitled” is another black and white photograph showing the ocean and closed beach umbrellas, under a cloudy sky with a haunting mood.
From the year 1769 to this day, the Royal Academy of Arts in London has held a summer exhibition recognizing the works of rising new artists in the contemporary art world along with established artist. This year marks the 243rd Royal Academy Summer Exhibition which showcases 1117 works including paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, films and architecture. The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition is known for being one of the largest open-submission exhibitions, allowing artists from all over the world to submit their works for consideration. This year the academy’s hanging committee received over 12,000 submissions from 27 countries and chose a select few from the pool of submissions to create the exhibition.
The Royal Academy of Arts was established by King George III in 1768 in order to promote the arts through education and exhibitions. In addition to its ongoing public exhibitions, the Royal Academy of Arts manages an academic institution, The Royal Academy of Schools, and also has a public library. The Royal Academy is governed by 80 artists who are also known as Royal Academicians. The requirements for an Academician include being a practicing artist wholly or partly in the UK. Each Academician is also given the opportunity to display his/her works during the Summer Exhibition. Some notable Academicians include David Hockney, Tracey Emin and Anish Kapoor. This year’s summer exhibition included works from Academicians Jeff Koons, Tacita Dean, Allen Jones, Jenny Saville, Anish Kapoor and Tracey Emin.
In addition to his professional work and artistic endeavors, Scott Mead is also an active philanthropist, donating time and money to support causes close to his heart including education, medical research, athletics and fine arts. Scott Mead founded the Mead Foundation in 1996 in order to provide grants and donations to a wide range of educational, medical and artistic initiatives. He also established the Mead International Fellows Program that provides financial support to law students who specialize in projects that support human rights and economic development within regions around the world. Scott Mead is on the executive committee of the Tate Foundation, helping with financial responsibilities in overseeing the Tate museum’s endowment across its four museum locations in the UK. Most recently, Scott Mead became a board member of New Look Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by recording artist Usher to help disadvantaged youth learn leadership skills and inspire a change in their local communities. Last, Mead donates to his alma maters, Harvard,Cambridge and the University of Pennsylvania supporting academic and athletic programs.
Smart CEO’S Adding New Vacation Fringe Benefit Resulting in 300% Productivity ROI
Smart CEO’s, Presidents, and especially business owners, have found a way to strategically use their benefits package as a means to drive greater productivity and innovation while getting a significant burst in employee morale.
What have these savvy executives figured out that the rest haven’t? They have discovered and acknowledged that workplace stress is directly linked to lower productivity, higher turnover, worker’s compensation claims, and ever increasing medical insurance due to stress-related expenses and they have added a vacation benefit offered by Rovia called DreamTrips to their corporate benefits program which allows their employees the opportunity to take amazing vacations at even more amazing prices.
These forward looking decision makers understood they would gain from these six critical points:
Productivity. Independent studies indicate that employers can expect for every dollar they spend on vacation benefits they will get three dollars in return in increased productivity.
Recovery Reduces Medical Expenses. World class athletes across the globe realized that recovery was as important, if not more than, intense training and a customized diet. Without proper recovery the body and mind cannot perform at superior levels and will eventually breakdown. Common sense dictates employers need to be proactive in their employee’s wellness.
Innovation. Being exposed to different cultures and new scenery change often alters the mind towards innovative thinking and inspires significant breakthroughs. What does one good idea or new product mean to your company’s bottom line?
Loyalty. Almost all companies claim that their people are their best asset. Very few actually demonstrate it. A vacation benefit package creates a loyalty and appreciativeness the likes that business has never seen and gives the business an advantage for talent acquisition.
Prestige. When a company offers a unique and high quality benefit the entire organization is perceived in a greater light. Leaders have the opportunity to get a leg up on the competition and have an edge in talent acquisition.
Sense of Worth. When a company expresses their appreciation for a job well done by offering a vacation benefits package, they enhance their relationship with the employee. The employee gains a sense of self worth in the process.
With the economy showing signs of improvement, smart business leaders are using this exceptional new fringe benefit to the greatest advantage by showing their employees they have been appreciated.
