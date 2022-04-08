Finance
Confidential Cash Flow Factoring – Turn Accounts Receivable Into Your Best AR Finance Strategy
We are going to demonstrate how a little known, and in our opinion almost a secret strategy can called confidential cash flow factoring can turn your accounts receivable into a virtual cash flow machine, turning past AR finance obstacles into cash flow solutions!
Search engine analysis will show you that thousands of Canadian businesses search everyday for what they hopefully believe will be valuable information around the most popular method of business financing today. Those businesses, of all types and sizes by the way (even the largest corporations in Canada) want to know why cash flow factoring offers unlimited unlocking of cash flow based on your sales and receivables.
Initial explanations and overviews to clients sometimes become bogged down in key issues such as the cost of this method of AR finance, and, equally important, is the unwillingness of some clients to accept how invoice discounting (that’s another name for this type of financing) works.
Canadian business owners and financial managers want to like a good thing, at the same time they want to know how it works and how they avoid any pitfalls. Lets discuss the ‘ how it works ‘ portion first and then share with you the method we believe eliminates the major pitfall perceptions viewed by many firms considering this type of financing.
We’ll focus on small and mediums sized business – the larger corporations have access to all sorts of financing and external finance strategies – while the small and medium sized businesses in Canada tend to rely on their own cash flow to fund their ongoing growth and working capital. In fact many firms realize they have potential to grow sales and profits, but cant because of that lack of working capital.
Back to the ‘how it works’! Cash flow factoring of accounts receivable is the ongoing sale, in whole or in part of your sales invoices as you generate them and deliver products and services to your customer. The invoices are purchased at 1- 3% discount from yourself, and you receive cash, 99% of the time the same day, for those sales. So, in effect all your sales now fuel that cash flow machine you have turned your company into.
So far, so good, right? Where complications arise, especially in Canada, is the fact that this type of financing requires your client to be notified of the process, directly, or indirectly, and payments are required to be forwarded to your factoring finance firm. Canadian business, in our eyes, has a reluctance to involve their customers in their internal financing policies, and challenges. As a result, many firms are skeptical of entering into AR finance of this manner.
Is there a solution? We told you there was – it’s a breakthrough called confidential invoice discounting. This type of financing comes at the same cost, allows you to bill and collect your own receivables, and gains all the benefits of that cash flow factoring machine we turned your company into.
Speak to a trusted, credible, and experienced Canadian business financing advisor who can put you into a proper AR finance facility, allowing you to reap the benefits of cash flow invoice financing, while at the same time allowing competitors, customers, and vendors to remain exactly where you want them to be, outside your financing strategies and challenges! Let’s let your competitors try and figure our how you’re doing so well in both growth and profits.
An Introduction to Personal Loans in Singapore
Singapore is one of the top financial centres in the world and the banks in the island nation offer a wide range of banking products, solutions and services including personal loans. These loans are designed to help the people of Singapore in meeting their financial needs. The interest rates offered can be quite attractive and the customers also enjoy flexible repayment tenures to pay off the borrowed amount. It is not just the banks and financial institutions in Singapore that offer personal loans in Singapore. In fact, there are many licensed and unlicensed moneylenders that offer personal loans in the country.
Types of Personal Loans
There are different types of personal loan products that are available in the ‘Lion City’ and they are as follows:
1. Term loans – these are traditional loan products that offer the customers with the money they need and also require them to pay back the money with the applicable interest within the term specified in the contract they sign. They are mainly offered by the banks and traditional financial institutions in the country.
2. Loans against Credit Card – many of the credit card issuers in Singapore offer their customers with instant cash against the available credit on their card. The loan applications are approved within no time and the money is transferred directly to the bank account of the applicant. In most cases, the customers can avail up to 100 percent of the available credit of their card as a loan.
3. Personal line of credit – some of the popular banks operating in the country, such as Maybank, do not offer personal loans and instead they offer a personal line of credit that provides people with access to funds on a monthly basis. It is a type of revolving credit that requires the customers to make monthly payments for accessing more funds.
4. Overdraft protection – OCBC Bank and other top banks in Singapore offer overdraft protection facility with their savings account with the help of which they can withdraw more money than that is available in their account. The additional money that is withdrawn is regarded as a loan and the customers are expected to pay it back through equated monthly instalments (EMIs).
Banks Offering Personal Loans in Singapore
Some of the top banks that offer personal loans in Singapore are as follows:
- OCBC Bank;
- UOB;
- DBS Bank;
- HSBC Singapore;
- ANZ Singapore;
- Citibank etc.
The Application Process
If you are an adult with a steady income and a good credit score, you can approach any of the banks in the country and apply for a persona loan. You can either visit any of their branches or contact their customer support team. Some of them will also offer you with the option of applying for the loan online on their website.
Loan Amount
The amount offered will depend on your annual income, credit history and overall profile as a borrower. You can expect to borrow a higher amount if you have a high annual income along with a lucrative credit score. Similarly, the interest rates offered to you will also depend on the factors mentioned above and you can avail a better rate if you are one of the loyal customers of the bank i.e. if you have already opted for other products offered by the bank.
How to Make the Best Use of a Tax Calculator?
Are you confused about your total tax liability? Do you want to calculate the exact sum of money you owe to the taxman? If yes, then the tax calculator is the best tool for you. Although the financial advisors and tax consultants claim to provide the perfect solution for tax savings in a particular year, the online tax calculator has left them behind.
Tax calculation is not a simple task at all as we have to consider various elements for making the exact calculations to compute the taxes payable to the Income Tax Department. While filing the tax returns, it becomes quite essential to follow each step accurately so as to be sure that every component is considered. The tax calculator is one of the necessities for an individual assessee as it assists him/her in computing the absolute values. Do you know how you can make the most of such an amazing tool? Let’s evaluate.
Reasons to Opt for Tax Calculators
- Simple Calculations:- The tax planning calculator available online in India is easy-to-use even for a layman. One is required to fill in the specifications, and it generates the exact sum.
- Recommendations for Investments:- There are some tax calculators in India which provide the suggestions for better investments. As we know that Section 80C of the Income Tax Act provides tax deduction up to Rs.1.5 lakh, the tax planning tools recommend the plans through which one can avail such deduction.
- Tax Planning Made Easy:- Tax planning in India is a haphazard task as there are several parameters which are required to be kept in mind. These online tax calculators simplify such activities by providing the best solutions.
Different Elements for Tax Computation
The tax calculations are complicated due to the problems involved in the assessments. Thus, one needs to use the best tax calculators in India so that the exact values for return filing can be generated. The online tax planning calculator uses the following components to measure the exact values:
- Type of Assessee – The first thing that one needs to mention in the calculator is the type of person one is. Out of the different classes of assessees, viz., individual, HUF, company, BOI, etc., it is a must to mention in which category one falls. Moreover, in the case of an individual, it is requested to specify his/her age group so that the calculations are made as per the correct slab rates.
- Residential Status – It is a further necessity for the assessee to specify the residential status. The reason being is that Income Tax Act has different rules and requirements for Resident, Non-Resident Individuals (NRIs), and Resident & Not Ordinarily Residents (RNOR).
- Gross Annual Income – Once the type of assessee and the residential status is decided, one is requested to specify the annual income on which payable taxes are computed. It is the gross annual income which is earned by the assessee in the particular financial year. It is that sum on which different adjustments are made, and one claims deductions to compute the net taxable income.
- Deductions Claimed – The online tax calculator also asks for the deductions which are claimed under different sections of the Act, say 80C, 80D, etc. This amount is deductible to compute the net taxable income after going through the appropriate adjustments to fetch the correct tax liability for the current financial year.
Hence, by evaluating the exact sum of the amount payable to the taxman, one can do the best tax planning in India for any financial year. The tax calculator is the best tool to be used online as one need not pay any amount for using it. If you too have concerns in calculating your taxes, then you must begin with the best tax calculator.
What Are Binary Options?
What are binary options, while they seem relatively new, they have been traded for well over a decade, though they were originally traded over the counter usually between two institutional investors, mostly hedge funds and investment banking prop desks. Retail traders had to wait until 2008 before they were granted the right to trade binary options, and since then the popularity of this asset class has gone through the roof.
What are binary options and how do they work? Let’s take a look:
It can best be summed up as a trade that offers only two distinct outcomes, either your trade finishes in the money (winner) or out of the money (loser). This is in stark contrast to traditional vanilla options where concepts such as time decay (theta), volatility, strike price, time to expiration and the like all go into the pricing.
They are a simple risk-reward proposition, which is known and clearly stated prior to entering the trade. A lot of the trading sites place a return percentage of anywhere between 60% to 90% for winning trades and a 0% to 15% return of capital for losing trades.Binary Options signals are usually offered on a variety of underlying assets across most trading platforms.
Stocks (otherwise known as equities) are offered across most platforms, but usually the number of stocks is limited. Stock are typically only offered on the largest, most liquid names such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Intel, JP Morgan, and the like. Technology stocks make up the majority of stock based binary options. Foreign exchange (Forex) are also well represented across platforms with most major currency pairs making up the bulk of trading.Popular commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and Copper and Major Indexes across the globe can also be found on most of its trading platforms.
One of the most important thing you need to be careful about, is choosing your broker. A good platform can help you to read and understand the market. You just need to follow the trend. If you use a good analysis and strategy, you can make lot of profit. One more important thing, Never go against the trend.
There are few terms which are used in its trading.
Call Option – this is the type of options that traders buy when they think that the asset price will be higher than the strike price at the time when the option expires.
Put Option – just the opposite of a Call Option. Binary options traders buy it when they expect the price of the underlying asset to go below the strike price at the time of expiry.
Fundamental Analysis – a basic financial analysis method that takes into consideration global indicators (also known as macroeconomic factors) like unemployment, GDP, interest rates etc. It also examines factors that are specific for the particular company like management, underlying value and others.
Technical Analysis – this is a method that predicts future movements of asset prices in relation to historical market data. The Technical analysis uses various charts that may have different chart patterns like triangles, gaps, double tops and bottoms etc.
In-the-Money is used when your trade is successful at the time of expiry.
Out-of-the-Money means that the trader has not managed to predict correctly the movement of the asset price and the trade is unsuccessful.
At-the-Money is used in the rare occasions when the asset price at expiry is equal to the initial price.
Index – this is a portfolio of stocks that represent a market or a part of a market. Each index has its own calculation methodology and usually traders can read a short description of all trad-able indices in the Asset Index presented on the website of every broker.
Payout is the profit that is credited to the binary options trading account if the option has expired In-the-Money. The maximum payout for the High/Low binary options is in the range 65% – 85% for most of the brokers, while the maximum payout for the One Touch options can get as high as 500%.
Option Builder – a special binary options trading tool that allows investors to build a binary option, based on their own preferences. When you use Option Builder you choose an asset, an expiry time and a profit/loss ratio that depends on the risk you are willing to take.
Buy Me Out – an exclusive binary options trading feature that allows you to close the position before expiration time. It is used to minimize losses in cases when the market is not favorable.
One common misconception about it revolves around expiration. Most people believe it have a one-hour expiration time; this simply is not true. Over the past few years we’ve seen expiration range anywhere between 15 minutes on the low end all the way up to one month. While I don’t know many people who trade one-month binary options. I’m sure some have found a use for them. One of the major advantages of it is the short time frame and simplified payout structure so you are likely to see traders gravitate more to the one-hour trade.
Now you know What Are Binary Options
