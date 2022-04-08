News
Dangling roofing material on Ecolab tower prompts closing of Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul
St. Paul police and fire officials on Thursday cordoned off the area around Seventh and St. Peter streets in downtown St. Paul — the Ecolab Corporate Center — after a large piece of metal cladding came loose from the roof of the company headquarters, some 20 stories above ground.
Firefighters and inspectors from the Department of Safety and Inspections on Thursday afternoon responded to 1 Ecolab Place, where a piece of sheet-metal flashing measuring roughly 4 feet by 8 feet was discovered to be loose about 200 feet off the ground. A contractor had attempted repairs Wednesday, but rain, snow and winds complicated access, according to city officials.
Emergency crews secured the sheet metal Thursday and closed the section of Seventh Street below it, with the expectation more permanent repairs will take place Saturday.
Firefighters and inspectors from DSI responded to Ecolab Place where a large piece of sheet metal was discovered to be loose about 200' above. Crews secured the sheet metal and 7th Street has been closed below. Repairs will happen Saturday. Wind most likely caused the damage.
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) April 8, 2022
“It was a significant danger to the area below and we are not out of the woods,” said Suzanne Donovan, a DSI spokeswoman.
The damage was most likely caused by this week’s high winds, according to the Fire Department.
The Loop — The Nipsey Russell 2022 Baseball Preview
BLUE OCTOBER
The spirit of “Match Game” favorite Nipsey Russell helped us nail the World Series winner last year. But the forecast doesn’t look as rosy for the Atlanta Braves this season, thanks to two powerhouses — one old and one new.
MINNESOTA TWINS
“The Big Short”
Pohlads broke the bank for Correa
But, alas, he is only one playa
They’ll never get rich
With those stiffs set to pitch
After one year, Carlos will say ‘See ya!”
ATLANTA BRAVES
“Once is Enough”
America’s Ex-Team
Lived an October dream
A championship feeling, most heady
But their hopes to repeat
Wound up taking back seat
When deciding they wouldn’t pay Freddy
TORONTO BLUE JAYS
“Shot Selection”
Drafting sons of pros
So the story goes
The Jays built a winning machine
But it’s unfair, I say
In Toronto they’ll play
Only foes that have gotten vaccine
NEW YORK YANKEES
“Frugal in the Bronx”
It seems late owner’s kids have decided
That profit’s more vital than winning
Their trimming of spending’s misguided
The Boss, in his grave, wildly spinning
MIAMI MARLINS
“Captain’s Obvious Exit”
There once was a fellow named Jeter
In New York, was quite the world beater
After four years with Fish
Got his most fervent wish
Left those cheapskates behind – rearview mirror
DETROIT TIGERS
“Javy Mettle”
Will sure be strange seeing El Mago
Playing far from the Northside Chicago
No doubt he’ll still swing
At about everything
So the Tigers won’t win, place or show
BALTIMORE ORIOLES
“Camden Yawns”
It’s gotten so gritty
For the O’s of Charm City
They decided to move back the fences
Will be hard to find words
To describe same old Birds
As they violate all of fans’ senses
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
“Shohei: The Money”
Ohtani’s been grand
Slugging near Disneyland
But Anaheim never gets richer
If we had to guess why
Might be ‘cause that one guy
Is both their best slugger and pitcher
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
“Out of Money Ball”
For years, we have marveled at A’s
Finding ways to win more spending less
Now they’re paying for their frugal ways
Falling into the last-place abyss
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS
“New Name No Names”
In C-Town you won’t hear this ballclub’s old name
Except from an occasional joker
But Francona’s team will still be the same
Just another shade of mediocre
NEW YORK METS
“Flushing Hopes”
The Queens pitching staff was the bomb
By pairing Scherzer with deGrom
But as injuries swell
Sending both to DL
This could turn into summer of hell
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
“Philly Not So Special”
While it’s great to have Bryce
Phillies fans should think twice
‘Fore assuming they land in postseason
While their bats are in swing
Again, pitching’s the thing
Their lack of bullpen will be reason
CHICAGO CUBS
“Contract Killer”
The Cubs are rebuilding, no shock
And their struggle is greatly uphill
What’s keeping the Northside in hock?
Paying Heyward that 22 mill
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
“Flat Albert”
Felt great for Cards’ souls
To bring back Pujols
A St. Louis hero and mensch
Yet you can be sure
This retirement tour
Will mostly be spent on the bench
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
“Old Man and the C”
With La Russa in charge
Chisox hope to live large
They’re deserving of much more publicity
What a long, strange trip
For the game’s only skip
Born before they discovered ‘lectricity
SAN DIEGO PADRES
“The Accidental Superstar”
There once was a lad named Tatis
Can’t make it to spring in one piece
Each time he rode cycle
Became health debacle
His hall of fame lobbyists must cease
TAMPA BAY RAYS
“Movin’ on Up”
It’s been quite the feat
To win in St. Pete
In empty gray dome, what a pity
We need not shed tears
Since, in just a few years
They’ll be winning in some other city
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
“Magic’s Favorites”
Earvin’s baseball team
Has roster like a dream
Star-filled lineup filled with record-breakers
As Dodgers run up score
Part-owner can ignore
The trainwreck that’s become of his Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
“Reality Will Bite”
How in God’s good heaven
Did this crew win 107?
The ‘21 Giants were unreal
While the team had fan pleasers
They were mostly old geezers
This year’s just a wild-card deal
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
“Burnes Baby Burnes”
The Brew Crew has never felt richer
Than having the league’s finest pitcher
Not so sure they’ll give thanks
When he eventually breaks banks
And starts striking out Brewers for Yanks
CINCINNATI REDS
“W-E-A-K in Cincinnati”
The Reds’ fire sale is a pity
Unloading Suarez, Gray and Winker
Next six months of L’s won’t be pretty
In ‘22, Cincy’s a stinker
BOSTON RED SOX
“Story Time”
BoSox got a Rockie, you bet!
Another great perk for the rich
October, they’re gonna regret
Not signing someone who can pitch
PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
National League East:
1. Braves 2. Mets 3. Phillies 4. Marlins 5. Nationals
National League Central:
1. Brewers 2. Cardinals 3. Cubs 4. Pirates 5. Reds
National League West:
1. Dodgers 2. Padres 3. Giants 4. Rockies 5. Diamondbacks
National League wild cards:
Cardinals over Padres, Giants over Brewers
National League Division Series:
Braves over Giants, Dodgers over Cardinals
National League Championship Series:
Dodgers over Braves
American League East:
1. Blue Jays 2. Red Sox 3. Rays 4. Yankees 5. Orioles
American League Central:
1. White Sox 2. Twins 3. Tigers 4. Guardians 5. Royals
American League West:
1. Astros 2. Mariners 3. Angels 4. Rangers 5. Athletics
American League wild cards:
Astros over Rays, Red Sox over Mariners
American League Division Series:
Blue Jays over Red Sox, White Sox over Astros
American League Championship Series:
Blue Jays over White Sox
2022 World Series:
Blue Jays over Dodgers
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Police: Man shot, killed in Moline Acres after domestic dispute
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in Moline Acres following a domestic altercation Thursday afternoon, according to St. Louis County police.
Officers found the wounded man in the 9700 block of Lanier Drive around 4:45 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.
Police have not released any further details about the shooting.
Anyone with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Anthony Edwards erupts for 49 points in Timberwolves’ win over San Antonio
D’Angelo Russell missed the game with hamstring soreness, Karl-Anthony Towns spent half the night arguing with the officials, and yet the Timberwolves beat the Spurs 127-121 Thursday at Target Center.
Because Anthony Edwards was just that good.
The second-year guard again reminded the hometown crowd just how special he is, erupting for a career-high 49 points in a scoring display featuring one spectacular bucket after another.
He hit 3-pointers off the bounce after nearly shedding defenders of their shoes, he posterized Tre Jones at the rim with a massive slam, and he walked up to the Timberwolves’ faithful and flexed for them, causing the building to nearly explode.
Edwards’ superstar potential was again on full display. That’s the type of player he can be for this franchise. It’s the type of performance Minnesota will need the wing to replicate in the postseason. When he elevates his game to a superstar level, that’s when the Wolves become a team capable of taking on the NBA’s top teams.
Edwards was aggressive from the opening tip Thursday. He had two buckets in the game’s first 78 seconds and tallied 15 points in the first frame alone. Edwards relentlessly attacked the rim against the undersized Spurs, who had no defender capable of matching his physicality.
Then he started splashing triples left and right, often after dazzling dribbling displays.
Minnesota went out of its way to get Edwards to 50 points late, allowing him to chuck from deep at will and even fouling the Spurs late to get the ball back. The Wolves almost cost themselves the game. The Spurs got the ball back with eight seconds left, down three. San Antonio didn’t score, so Minnesota got away with its antics.
Minnesota needed all of it as it tries to remain in contention for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
