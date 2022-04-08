News
Daywatch: Illinois Democrats reach budget agreement | Chicago top doctor doubts another major COVID surge is coming | White Sox open 2022 season
Good morning, Chicago.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders announced an agreement on an election-year state budget that would include more than $1.8 billion in largely temporary tax relief while paying down $1.2 billion in debt. The relief plan includes one-time direct payments to most taxpayers, along with short-term breaks on gas, groceries and real estate taxes. State lawmakers also unanimously approved a landmark funding increase for nursing homes that one sponsor called the most important improvement ever made to long-term care facilities in the state.
In Washington, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote on Thursday with three Republicans joining the Democrats, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice.
And on the North Side, it was a sea of blue and red as fans flooded Wrigleyville bundled up in their Cubs gear for opening day. The Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 at Wrigley Field in what the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan called a day the Cubs could savor: They’re not expected to go anywhere, so they might as well enjoy every day they can prove the narrative wrong. And Tribune photographers were on hand to capture images of the opening day scene.
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
Though ‘stealth’ omicron cases are climbing in Chicago, top doctor doubts another major surge is on the way: ‘I am not alarmed’
Chicago’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that the city’s outlook for weathering the recent increase in COVID-19 cases remains promising.
Cases of the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron — commonly known as “stealth omicron” — now make up 67.4% of new cases in the Midwest, Arwady said. That progression is coinciding with a rise in COVID-19 numbers in Chicago: In the past week, the city’s average daily caseload of positive tests has spiked 28%, landing at 304. The positivity rate has also ticked up to 1.7%.
- Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate
Chicago monument committee won’t recommend Christopher Columbus statues’ return, sources say
Late last month Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she “fully expects” to return a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus to its former pedestal in Grant Park. That was concerning news to members of the mayor’s committee reviewing Chicago monuments, emails obtained by the Tribune show.
Sources with knowledge of the committee’s work told the Tribune it will not recommend Columbus statues’ return.
Starbucks in Edgewater Beach becomes sixth Chicago store to file for union representation
Workers at a Starbucks in Edgewater Beach have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board, bringing the number of Starbucks locations in Chicago seeking union representation to six.
“We just want to come together and have a bit more recognition and have a say in how to best serve our customers,” said Rachel Simandl, a barista at the store at 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. on Chicago’s Far North Side. Simandl started working at the Edgewater Beach location a couple of months ago and previously worked for three years at Starbucks locations in McHenry County.
- WTTW technicians end three-week strike, reach agreement on new labor contract with Chicago public TV station
- Chicago business relocation pitch targets ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation with full-page ads in Florida, Texas and Arizona
With ‘one goal in mind,’ the White Sox open the 2022 season with high expectations
Liam Hendriks knows not to get too caught up in preseason projections, whether your team is picked to finish first or near the bottom of the division standings. “Projections, that’s all they are, projections,” the Chicago White Sox closer told the Tribune this week in Glendale, Ariz. “They’re not going to be as clear and as crisp as we are going to put forward. It can go any number of ways.
Forget the prognosticators. The Sox have high expectations of their own after playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021. The season begins Friday against the Tigers at Comerica Park (12:10 p.m., NBCSCH).
- The White Sox expect a more competitive AL Central in 2022 — and that could benefit them come October
- How to watch — or stream — Sox games for the 2022 season
Elopement and microweddings have never been more popular. Here are 7 destinations perfect for tying the knot.
With the wedding industry still making up for lost time after the event restrictions stemming from COVID-19 — 96% of weddings set for 2020 had to be modified in some way according to The Knot’s 2020 Real Weddings Survey — it’s no wonder that more couples are reprioritizing what they want in a big day and opting for intimate elopements or scaled-down affairs.
Modern elopements and microweddings — typically 50 guests or less — offer couples the option to take matters into their own hands, making the most of venues at a fraction of the cost of a large wedding and putting the focus back on what really matters: each other. Here are our favorite destinations for couples looking to get out of town to wed in 2022.
The Stylish Packable Hats That Won’t Get Ruined in Your Suitcase
Anyone who has ever attempted to bring along a beloved hat while traveling knows the struggles that come along with it. While there are plenty of benefits to taking a hat when embarking on any kind of a getaway (whether it’s protecting your face from the sun, hiding unwashed hair or just acting as a stylish accoutrement), the total inconvenience of actually getting that chapeau to your final destination, as well as safely back home, often ends up being such an annoyance that sometimes it feels easier to just skip the hat altogether.
Yes, I’ve tried hat clips, which are great in theory but also can break very easily, and yes, there are times I’m the person who just wears the big, structured hat on the plane, but it’s so bothersome and unwieldy that I usually end up throwing it into my bag, where it proceeds to almost always get crushed into a strange, unwearable shape. After one too many times either losing my hat midway through the journey or ruining yet another chapeau, I did some research and realized that there is, in fact, a solution to my problems, and it doesn’t involve leaving behind all my favorite hats. Instead, it comes down to bringing a packable hat, which is a topper that’s designed specifically for traveling and won’t lose its shape when it’s packed into a suitcase.
Whether you’re in the market for a chic felt fedora, a trendy bucket hat or an elegant, wide-brimmed straw number, there’s a stylish packable hat out there that’s both fashionable and functional. Below, take a peek at the best packable hats to shop right now, just in time for sunnier times.
Despite clinching a playoff berth, the Chicago Bulls search for confidence in the final 2 games of the season
For the first time in five years, the Chicago Bulls will compete in the NBA playoffs. But the mood is far from celebratory in the locker room.
With two games left in the regular season — the home finale Friday against the Charlotte Hornets and Sunday at the Minnesota Timberwolves — the Bulls are floundering after being blown out in three consecutive games. Even with a postseason berth clinched, the team’s confidence has been plummeting as injuries, poor shooting and lax defense dim hopes for a long playoff run.
“We look like a totally different team right now. And it’s upsetting,” guard Zach LaVine said. “We’ve got to get back to what we were doing.”
Three months ago, the Bulls felt like they had arrived, snatching the top spot in the Eastern Conference on the heels of several highlight-stuffed winning streaks. But coach Billy Donovan wasn’t joining in the celebration.
Even when the Bulls were winning consistently, Donovan was concerned with weaknesses he saw across the team — slips in the defense, unsustainably high-shooting accuracy from behind the arc, inexperienced players thrust into starting positions. So the sudden slump didn’t necessarily surprise Donovan, but he also believes it doesn’t define the team.
“When you’re winning, you have a false sense of reality of who you are,” Donovan said. “We’re not as bad as we’ve played. We’re not. But you know what? We probably weren’t as good when we went on (that) nine-game win streak. Probably the truth is somewhere in the middle.”
One easy predictor for the Bulls’ downward trajectory was the difficulty of their schedule in the final third of the season. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Bulls faced the second-toughest stretch behind the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bulls record reflects that challenge — 7-14 since the All-Star break, the sixth-worst in the league in that 21-game span. Donovan said he wouldn’t trade the schedule for an easier one, hoping the losing streak taught his young roster valuable lessons about how to compete.
“As crazy as it sounds, you have to go through significant adversity challenges because you have to be able to dig out deeper inside,” Donovan said. “There’s a determination, a fight, a competitiveness that you have to have this time of year because you are dealing on margins. That’s what you’re fighting for — margins.”
But other teams won those margins. The defending-champion Bucks, for instance, are 13-6 since the All-Star break despite facing the hardest schedule, carving out a spot for themselves as a potential top-three seed in the East.
The test of a team’s mettle isn’t facing tough opponents; it’s beating them. And the most concerning aspect of the recent skid is the fact the Bulls still haven’t identified its root cause.
“If I could put my finger on it, we could be fixing it,” LaVine said. “So hopefully we can find it.”
Donovan believes one main issue is a lack of consistency — especially for young players such as Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams, who are fresh to late-season competitiveness. They might bring intensity on certain plays and drives, but the Bulls aren’t able to apply pressure for long durations of the game, easing up on opponents long enough to allow runs.
After Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, Williams admitted he “lacked confidence” contesting players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Those lapses resulted in wide-open opportunities for skilled players to wreak havoc on the Bulls.
“It’s like (they think), ‘Wow, I think I’m playing hard,’ but it’s not good enough,” Donovan said. “These moments where you’re playing against really good, quality teams, you just get to a point where it’s like — what are you competing for?”
“You’re competing for everything on every single possession. You’re competing on the screen. You’re competing to get out there and contest. You’re competing on the glass. There has to be precision and concentration and this intense focus. We’ve got to get that, and I don’t feel like we have that.”
This Bulls season was never meant to be a one-off push to the playoffs. The franchise has been building toward the long term for years around young players such as LaVine and Williams, and the Bulls’ 45-35 record is a massive improvement from four consecutive losing seasons.
But the Bulls are here now — in the playoffs, the exact position the franchise has been seeking for so long — and building for the future will satisfy only so many fans. In the final weekend of the regular season, Donovan believes the gauntlet has been thrown for the Bulls to compete at a higher intensity.
“I’ve loved these guys,” he said. “They’ve been great, and what they’re going through is going to be very valuable in terms of helping them grow. But there’s a lot that goes into this, and it can’t be, ‘Sorry, it’s my fault.’ Those things add up over a period of time.”
4 things we learned about the Chicago Cubs in their opening win, including Seiya Suzuki’s plate discipline in his MLB debut
Rafael Ortega’s baseball journey has endured plenty of challenges, taking him to seven major-league organizations with 11 years between his big-league debut and playing for the Chicago Cubs.
Among all the highs and lows, Ortega had never experienced the excitement that comes with being on a major-league team for opening day — until Thursday. Ortega was not a lock to make the Cubs out of camp with six outfielders on the 40-man roster. But expanded rosters, no minor-league options and slugging off right-handers last season helped Ortega make the opening-day roster — and with it a career first.
Ortega’s wife and two children watched him hit leadoff as the designated hitter Thursday in a 5-4 win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.
“I was working for that for years and years to have the opportunity to make the opening-day roster,” Ortega told the Tribune. “Finally I get the opportunity to, and it’s never too late. It’s never too late to make a dream come true.”
Nine Cubs experienced their first opening day: Ortega, third baseman Patrick Wisdom, right fielder Seiya Suzuki, first baseman Alfonso Rivas, left-hander Justin Steele and right-handers Ethan Roberts, Scott Effross, Keegan Thompson and Michael Rucker.
Rucker found out he made the team Monday. He was pulled off Field 1 at the Cubs’ complex in Mesa, Ariz., during batting practice and brought to manager David Ross’ office. Rucker got a taste of the majors last season, appearing in 20 games. He didn’t want it to be a one-time experience.
“Those kinds of conversations, at some point you’re going to have one and then you just pray that it’s going to be a good one,” Rucker said of the waiting game to make the roster. “I just hoped that the preparation that I did over the offseason, and then what I showed in the camp, would be enough to have them trust in my ability to be able to contribute to this team starting with opening day.”
Rivas’ .388 on-base percentage stood out during his 49 plate appearances in 2021 before a tendon injury in the middle finger of his right hand prematurely ended his season. The left-handed-hitting Rivas’ positional flexibility — able to man first base and the corner outfield spots — as well as his knack for pinch hitting (4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs last season), is valuable.
Andrelton Simmons’ move to the injured list to open the season with right shoulder soreness paved the way for Rivas.
“Seeing the vibe that’s in here, the happiness each guy brings out just walking through this locker room, it’s awesome,” Rivas said. “It’s an accomplishment of itself for sure.”
Here are four more things we learned Thursday.
1. Seiya Suzuki’s plate discipline sets up success.
Suzuki thought he would be nervous going into his major-league debut, but the Japanese star wasn’t, noting “it was actually really fun.”
“In all my at-bats I was able to be myself and enjoy the game today,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita.
The approach and great understanding of the zone Suzuki showed during camp was evident in each of his plate appearances Thursday. Suzuki fell behind 1-2 in his first at-bat against Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes before drawing a six-pitch walk. He followed that with a single to left field on an 0-1 slider from Burnes in his second PA.
Suzuki again turned a 1-2 count into a walk, this time an eight-pitch battle versus left-hander Aaron Ashby in the sixth. Suzuki was bested in his final PA facing reliever Jake Cousins, taking three consecutive pitches for a strikeout looking.
It’s just one game, but Suzuki’s adjustments and understanding of the zone was obvious.
“I‘ve been able to grasp the feeling of the game with all these at-bats coming from spring training and opening day,” Suzuki said. “Obviously all these pitchers have a different way of pitching in terms of motion and their pitch sequences.”
Suzuki’s first big-league hit off Burnes, who won the National League Cy Young award last year, is even more impressive in retrospect after the Cubs right fielder explained postgame he never had faced that type of cutter.
“I’ve never seen that much movement and that much power at the same time,” Suzuki said. “But obviously you have to get those results against great pitchers to succeed at this level.”
2. Multi-inning/piggyback options take a hit with right-hander Alec Mills landing on the injured list.
When the Cubs officially announced their 28-man opening-day roster Thursday morning, Alec Mills’ inclusion on the 10-day injured list was notable. The Cubs had not mentioned any ailment Mills was dealing with during camp, but a low back strain means he is not eligible to join the team until April 14 at the earliest. Hoyer indicated Thursday that it potentially could be a minimum IL stint for Mills.
Ross said the decision to put Mills on the IL was due to “a lot of precaution” with the right-hander. Mills experienced some back tightness after he threw a bullpen Saturday. He threw again Tuesday, but his back didn’t feel good afterward.
With Monday’s off day, the Cubs won’t need a fifth starter until April 16 at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Mills could be an option for that game, but in the meantime the Cubs lose a proven multi-inning, versatile arm in the bullpen. Mills, 30, pitched multiple innings in seven of his 12 relief appearance last season, complementing his 20 starts. Without Mills, the Cubs might need to do more mixing and matching in shorter spurts with right-hander Keegan Thompson and left-hander Daniel Norris as their main long-relief options.
3. David Robertson gets first chance to be go-to option in the ninth.
Ross wouldn’t commit to a singular closer when the topic was broached during spring training. He didn’t want to lock one guy into the role. The Cubs have options to go with mix-and-match choices, both veteran relievers, such as Mychal Givens, Chris Martin and Robertson, as well as intriguing choices including Rowan Wick, who recorded nine saves over the last two seasons, and Ethan Roberts with his 17 minor-league saves.
The Cubs quickly tested Ross’ late-inning bullpen approach. He called on Wick to hold a two-run lead in the eighth, but Wick couldn’t toss a clean inning. He surrendered a run on a one-out sacrifice fly to trim the lead to 5-4, prompting Ross to replace Wick with Givens, who got the final out of the eighth on a full-count strikeout to strand the tying run on second.
Robertson handled the ninth with relative ease, working around a one-out single. Solidifying the back end of the bullpen would go a long way toward helping the Cubs figure out how to utilize a group that currently features three inexperienced relievers — Roberts, Michael Rucker and Scott Effross.
Robertson got the first opportunity, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if others get a chance, especially during April.
4. New-look infield epitomizes transition.
It has been a long time since the Cubs infield featured so many new faces to start the season.
Anthony Rizzo manned first base on opening day dating to 2013, while Kris Bryant (2016) and Javier Báez (2017) were staples too. The Cubs debuted an entirely new infield against the Milwaukee Brewers, a blend of last season’s unexpected standouts and, the organization hopes, their double-play tandem for years to come.
For the first time since 2002, the four Cubs infielders — Frank Schwindel, Nick Madrigal, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom — made their first opening-day starts for the team. That 2002 opening-day infield featured Fred McGriff (first base), Delino DeShields (second), Alex Gonzalez (shortstop) and Chris Stynes (third).
If it wasn’t clear yet that the Cubs are moving on from the last couple of years, look no further than the new infield alignment.
()
