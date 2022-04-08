Finance
Different Business Plans for Different Readers
Did you know that the business plan you produce will be slightly different, depending upon who you are presenting it to? Yes it will and this is a good thing to remember when writing your business plan.
For a Venture Capitalist: These are high net worth individuals or companies who want to invest in a business and get out of the business taking a healthy profit. Typically a venture capitalist represents a group of investing companies and individuals backed by companies. It is rare that they use their own money to invest. They also tend to invest large amounts of money after carefully reviewing the investment risk appertaining to the company seeking investment. This means that they tend to seek out companies that are already established and seeking to expand or grow quickly. They expect a high rate of return for their investment, typically over 25% of their investment. A Venture Capitalist will expect a high level of control over the company and usually a seat on the board of directors as well as voting rights with their shares.
When writing a business plan for a Venture Capitalist it stands to reason that you should include their possible exit strategy – such as an IPO as well as your proposed contribution and involvement with your company.
When you go to an Angel Investor. These investors are more likely to invest in start up companies and those seeking a lower level of funding. They also accept a higher level of risk than a Venture Capitalist. Angel Investors typically invest in a type of company that interests them and often wish to become involved with the company as part of their investment. They are the place to go if you are seeking business mentorship in order to grow your business. They expect a lower percentage return on their investment but are still seeking 20% to 30%. The Angel Investor will expect shares for their investment but their control will usually take the form of managing the company alongside the other major share holders.
What this investor wants is involvement in a business that interests them. That is why it is important to highlight the attractiveness of your sector, of the business and how they can be involved in your company.
When we go to a bank. Banks do not lend unless it is almost definite they will get their money back. So when seeking a loan they are seeking a guarantee of some sort and the usual one they are seeking is a charge over either your or your company’s property. So if you have property, machinery etc. that can have a charge placed upon it, the business plan is where you emphasise this. Banks also do not lend large amounts of money to start up companies. What they are seeking within your business plan is the proof that you have thought long and hard about your business model and how you will be making a profit within a short while. They, just like the Angel Investor and Venture Capitalist do not lend money to pay wages whilst the company is establishing itself.
A few things to remember when writing your business plan.
• Your executive summary is vital and the first part of the business plan that is read. It should summarise the key parts of the business as well as pique interest to move to the more detailed information. As it is a summary, one trick is to write it in draft format at the beginning of your business plan writing so that it helps you set out your business plan. The executive summary should then be tidied up and completed after you have written your business plan and used as a check-list that you have included everything.
• Your business plan should hang together with logical links from one section to another. It should tell a story of how you are planning to set up, manage and expand your company.
• It should be well structured with an index and page numbers so that the different people who read the plan can easily get to their preferred section.
• You should write your business plan for two different types of readers – the technical person who wants detailed information and figures and the business person who wants to see how you are setting up your business and is looking for business credentials such as a great fulfilment process and adequately skilled staff becoming involved.
• Lastly you business plan is the foundation of your business but just as your business changes and evolves over time, so should your business plan.
Alexander Hamilton – Father of American Finance
Alexander Hamilton, an orphan at the age of eleven, born on January 11, 1757, in the West Indies, so able in business that at the age of twelve was put in charge of merchant Cruger’ trading business in his frequent absences. His ability to express himself with the pen landed him in New York at King’s College, now Columbia, where he became interested in political matters. After the war started, Washington needed an aide who could take over the burden of correspondence and because of his ability with the pen, Hamilton was chosen.
A Broke Nation
Alexander Hamilton realized that war required money and there was none. He also understood there must be efficient government and there was a loose Confederation. He wrote long letters to members of Congress, setting forth his views. After studying law, Hamilton became a brilliant lawyer and entered into politics. He was alarmed at the way the Confederation was drifting, having no real central power or money and how the states were bickering among themselves over separate finances and tariffs. Hamilton used his pen and hammered his points again and again of the importance of a strong government, a regular source of income, and a Constitution granting such powers. Almost single-handedly he initiated the Constitutional Convention. There, the others listened to him with respect, but thought his views too strong for popular approval. The final Constitution was a compromise of Hamilton’s extreme views and more moderate views of the others, of which Hamilton fought for ratification, writing the Federalist Papers, with Madison and John Jay, where they masterly convinced the reluctant states to come in line.
After the ratification of the Constitution, George Washington took the office of President and appointed Alexander Hamilton to head the Treasury of a bankrupt nation.
Hamilton’s views were strongly for a central government, which he thought was the only way to gain and maintain peace and the only way to get such government was to interest the rich through their pocketbooks. He added privately that he preferred the rule of the wise, the rich and the well-born, which was the complete opposite of the beliefs of Thomas Jefferson.
Hamilton’s Financial Plan
As Treasurer, Alexander Hamilton evolved a series of far-reaching measures, First, a tariff on imports and an excise tax on certain domestic products. Second, a funding system by which the outstanding debts would be called in, and interest-bearing bonds issued in their place, dollar for dollar, insisting that this was the only way credit could be sustained. In spite of the opposition, Hamilton forced the funding through congress.
Third, Hamilton’s plan was to set up a Bank of the United States, to establish a free flow of currency, to aid business, and to borrow from in time of need.
Part four of his plan was to encourage manufacturing through government bounties and a protective tariff, which failed and delayed the industrial age in the United States for at least a generation.
Political Parties Formed
Battles over Hamilton’s proposals led to the formation of the Federalists and the Republican parties. Alexander Hamilton headed the Federalists and Thomas Jefferson the Republicans.
Hamilton called for a nation strong at home and respected abroad. He believed in economic planning, a manufacturing economy, and a rule of the elite. Jefferson feared centralization and government intervention in private affairs, thought agriculture the true basis of freedom and believed in the instincts and votes of the common man.
Alexander Hamilton sculpted the financial world in which we live in today. In a sense it is Hamilton’s World. His financial schemes saved the nation from perishing. His dream of the industrial system came true.
Borrowing For Your Own Needs
Almost every person who has ever lived has come up short on some payment or another at some point in their life. Sometimes it just feels like life has too many expenses and not enough income to go around. Knowing this, you should probably know how to obtain a personal loan in the event that you ever need one.
What A Personal Loan Looks Like
A personal loan is the type of money you borrowed based on trust in your word and signature. It is known as unsecured debt because you do not put up collateral to back up the fact that you intend to pay the loan back. The only thing saying that you will follow through on this is your promise to do so. As such, a lender has to have some pretty strong faith that you will pay them back. Either that or they will charge a high-interest rate for lending you the money.
Just about any lender is going to pull your credit history when they decide if they will lend you money or not. In fact, a lender that does not do this is probably going to charge you such a high-interest rate that you will wish you had never borrowed the money in the first place.
Borrowing From A Source You Can Trust
There are lenders who do not charge high rates and yet are still willing to lend personal loans to those that they can verify have a high likelihood of paying them back. These lenders are most often credit unions.
Credit unions are different from traditional banks in that they are not for profit. Instead, they are a group of people from the local community pulling together to create their own bank of sorts. These are a good place to turn to because they tend to have better rates on personal loans than do others. Since they are not concerned with profit, you know that they have your best interests at heart.
Provide Collateral If You Can
There is no question that providing collateral is a sure fire way to improve your odds of getting approved for a loan. There are plenty of things that a lender will consider as potential collateral. It could be a business that you own, a home, a car, motorcycle, or just about anything of significant value. The worst that they can do is say that something will not qualify as collateral with them, but that is unlikely so long as the thing you propose is traditional.
Collateral always gives a lender a little more peace of mind. They then at least understand that if you do fail to pay them back, at least they can take over whatever item of value it is that you have put up. It is the worst case for both you and the lender to have this happen, but it will help nudge them towards getting you approved for the loan. Check your inventory to see if you have something that just might qualify.
The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin – Book Review
Title and Author: The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin
Synopsis of Content:
Similar to his prior books in The Smartest Book You’ll Ever Read Solin provides a succinct and short chapters on how to manage your money and plan your finances.
Solin begins with a discussion of the bad things that can happen to us all that will lead to financial problems or even crisis. This section is no doubt influenced by the severe economic recession of the past four years. After that the book covers and basics for smart money management including:
- The importance of managing your money and saving;
- Understanding your financial position through focus on net worth and budgeting;
- The importance of paying off and avoiding debt;
- The pros and cons of investing in your home, or what he calls the Home Dilemma;
- The pros and cons of insurance;
- The pros and cons of the investment industry;
- Avoiding counter-productive investment strategies including day trading and creating a well balanced portfolio for the long term;
- Assessing your risk capacity in light of probably returns;
- Realistic retirement planning;
- Estate planning basics;
- A summary at the end to pull all these things together in one checklist of what to do and not do.
Solin repeats throughout this book many of the lessons he provides in his earlier books, The Smartest Investment Book You’ll Ever Read and The Smartest 401k Book You’ll Ever Read however to the extent there is some duplication it is not a bad thing. Much of the hard hitting financial wisdom Solin imparts is worth repeating for one thing and this last book serves as both a great introduction to the more specialized topics in his earlier books and as a means of tying it all together if you’ve already read them.
I recommend this book for several reasons:
If you do not know much about financial planning and managing your money this book provides excellent introductory material to bring anyone up to speed on all the critical areas you need to know.
The book is tightly written and easy to follow. It should be easily understood by nearly anyone.
For those who do have some education in this area the book serves as a great reminder of some basics we all need to remember and brings some simplification to areas that other authors often over complicate.
Solin takes on the major financial institutions including banks, financial advisors, brokerage houses, and the insurance industry – he tells you what you need to know about how these industries put their interest in taking your money first and help you avoid getting fleeced.
Solin also provides the reader with many links to Mint.com articles and other sources for further reading. In fact he highly recommends Mint.com both to manage your finances and for additional information. Not surprisingly Mint.com recommends the book. Solin insists he has no financial arrangement with Mint.com.
Usefulness:
This book is tremendously useful both as a thorough primer on financial planning and management as well as containing some excellent warnings about the pitfalls of placing blind trust in the financial industries. Even those who think they know a lot about finance and planning can benefit from this book.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This book is very readable. It is written in relatively simple English with thorough explanations of the terms used in the financial industry. The chapters are well organized and follow a logical progression. Chapters are very short, many no more than 2 or 3 pages in length and are followed by a crisp summary he calls, “What’s the point?”
Notes on Author:
Daniel Solin is vice president of Index Fund Advisors, a for fee financial advisory company. He is a law school graduate who is also a certified financial planner. He is a regular writer for Huffington Post and USNews.com.
He is author of The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read: Everything You Need to Know About Growing, Spending, and Enjoying Your Money, The Smartest Portfolio You’ll Ever Own: A Do-It-Yourself Breakthrough Strategy, The Smartest 401(k) Book You’ll Ever Read, and The Smartest Investment Book You’ll Ever Read. He is also the author of Does Your Broker Owe You Money?
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Understanding the basics of financial planning and management can be within the grasp of almost anyone and everyone needs to understand these basics. Those who do not educate themselves about the basics are at the mercy of an industry which can exploit them.
2. Long proven financial management and investing principles remain sound and should be followed rather than jumping from one new idea to the next marketed by those who ignore the basics.
3. You must take control over your finances beginning with sound budgeting, planning, and keeping track. Once you’ve done that the next step is to understand what do to and what not to do to save and invest wisely.
Publication Information:
The Smartest Money Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin
Copyright: 2012 by Daniel R. Solin. Published by Penguin Group USA, Inc.
