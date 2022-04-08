News
DJ LeMahieu gets Opening Day 2B nod while Gleyber Torres sits
One year after posting the lowest on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and wRC+ of his career, Gleyber Torres was not in the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup.
While it was clear from the middle of last season that he wouldn’t be a shortstop anymore, Torres also finds himself out of a second base job for the time being. DJ LeMahieu got the Opening Day nod at second base, hitting fifth, while Torres was on the bench. This ends a streak of three straight Opening Day starts for Torres dating back to his breakout season in 2019.
Torres also did not take batting practice on the field with the starters before Friday’s game. After 19 starts at second base down the stretch last year, it appears Torres will have to get used to a reserve role to start the year. Josh Donaldson’s arrival in the Bronx makes things somewhat interesting, as he will mostly start at third base but can also be a DH on days where Giancarlo Stanton is playing the outfield, opening the possibility of LeMahieu at third and Torres at second.
For now, though, manager Aaron Boone is comfortable with the decision to leave Torres, a two-time All-Star, out of the starting nine.
“(It was) something I’ve been considering the last couple days,” Boone said in Friday’s pregame media session. “It was ultimately a tough call, somebody had to sit. I wouldn’t read much into it other than that.” Boone said that he informed Torres of his decision on Thursday, and also added that Torres is available as a pinch hitter late in the game and could play the next five or six consecutive games depending on the circumstances.
“Having some conversations with coaches, kind of thinking on it, the conversation that I had with our guys a couple weeks ago prepared us for this,” Boone said of his lineup construction, which will be a talking point all season as long as both Torres and LeMahieu are on the roster and healthy.
Torres has had success in his career during his limited action as a pinch hitter. He’s been called to pinch hit 14 times and come away with three hits and six walks, good for a .375 batting average and .643 on-base percentage. His career OPS is also over 100 points better against left-handed pitchers (.845 compared to .743 against righties), making him an obvious pinch-hit candidate against southpaw relievers.
“He was okay,” Boone said of Torres’ reaction to the news. “I’m sure he was disappointed.” The 25-year-old infielder is under club control until 2025. In March, he signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Yankees, avoiding an arbitration hearing.
JUDGE GETS THE GOOD LOCKER
With media allowed back in the clubhouse this season, one detail became noticeable. Aaron Judge has taken over Brett Gardner’s old locker, set up in prime real estate at the back corner of the room.
The space is typically reserved for team leaders and veterans. Judge joked that it’s a little more spacious than his old spot, and that he hopes to carry on the legacy of the corner locker as best as he can.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Judge said hours before Brian Cashman announced that he and the Yankees could not agree on a contract extension. “They asked if I wanted to be down here and I said, ‘If you think I deserve to be down here that means a lot.’ I hope to hold this locker down well.”
Of course, in order to get that locker, Gardner had to go. While he has not officially retired, and stated at the end of last season that he still has a desire to play, Gardner remains unsigned. That means Judge is starting the first season of his seven-year career without Gardner on the team. When asked about Gardner’s absence, Judge expressed a similar respect for the former champion that Boone did on Thursday.
“That guy was the life of the party,” Judge said about Gardner, who is not on the Yankees’ Opening Day roster for the first time since 2008. “He was a leader, prankster, keeps it loose in here. We’re going to miss him. He wanted to be out there every day. It didn’t matter if he was coming off the bench, he was giving 110%. It’s a little different today, but whatever he and his family choose to do, I’m happy with that decision.”
Right now, the Yankees do not have a true backup outfielder. Marwin Gonzalez has played over 1,600 innings in the outfield during his career, but is certainly not someone the Yankees would ever want in center, where Gardner started 92 times last season. On days when regular center fielder Aaron Hicks isn’t playing, Judge is the likeliest center fielder, forcing Giancarlo Stanton into the field. With Tim Locastro and Ender Inciarte both in Triple-A, the team is devoid of a traditional speed and defense outfielder to sub into late-game situations.
Heat have uneven playoff history as No. 1 seed; tip time for April 17 opener up in air
Now that they are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern conference, the Miami Heat’s best-of-seven opening-round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series is locked into an April 17 start at FTX Arena, but much of what comes next remains up in the air.
That includes the tipoff time for that postseason opener, as well as the opponent.
The NBA currently has four windows for playoff games on April 17, an afternoon tip at 3 p.m. on ABC, and then games on TNT at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
A Heat game in any slot but the ABC excusive window would be televised in South Florida by Bally Sports Sun. The latest slot will go to a Western Conference playoff game.
One thing that could affect the Heat’s tipoff time would be a possible marquee opening-round matchup against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets’ playoff status will be determined by next week’s play-in round, possibly as soon as Tuesday night.
The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers are the Heat’s other potential playoff opponents.
As the No. 1 seed, the Heat first-round opponent will not be determined until next Friday’s close of the East play-in round.
This is the fourth time in the franchise’s 34 seasons that Heat have completed a regular season as the conference’s No. 1 seed.
In 1999, the Heat finished first in the East in a lockout-shortened season at 33-17 and lost 3-2 in the first round to the New York Knicks.
In 2005, the Heat finished first in the conference at 59-23 and lost 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals to the Detroit Pistons.
And in 2013, the Heat was the No. 1 seed at 66-16 and won 4-3 in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, for the franchise’s third and most recent championship.
When it comes to potential playoff opponent, the Heat have never met the Cavaliers in the postseason. Their most recent series against the Hornets was a 4-3 victory in the 2016 first round. Their most recent series against the Nets was a 4-1 win in the 2014 Eastern Conference semifinals. And their most recent series against the Hawks was a 4-3 loss in the 2009 first round, in Erik Spoelstra’s first playoff series as Heat coach.
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
KYIV, Ukraine — A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.
Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. About 4,000 civilians were in and around the station at the time of the strike, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said, adding that most were women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russia launches a full-scale offensive in the country’s east.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately attacking the station in a city in Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Russia, in turn, blamed Ukraine, saying its forces don’t use the kind of missile that hit the station — a contention military experts dismissed.
“Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, (Russian troops) are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelenskyy said on social media. “This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop.”
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional governor of Donetsk, which lies in the Donbas, said that 50 people were killed, including five children, and many dozens more were wounded.
Even with 30 to 40 surgeons working to treat the wounded, the local hospital was struggling to cope, Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko said.
“There are many people in a serious condition, without arms or legs,” he said.
Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace denounced the attack as a war crime and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it “atrocious.”
“There are almost no words for it,” said von der Leyen, who is on a visit to Ukraine. “The cynical behavior (by Russia) has almost no benchmark anymore.”
Ukrainian authorities and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of war crimes in the six-week war that has also forced more than 4 million of Ukrainians to flee the country. Some of the most horrific evidence of atrocities has come from towns around Ukraine’s capital that President Vladimir Putin’s troops pulled back from in recent days.
In one of those towns, Bucha, journalists and returning Ukrainians have found scores of bodies lying in the streets, some with their hands bound and others burned.
On Friday, workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a church in the town under spitting rain, lining up black body bags in rows in the mud. The office of Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova, who was visiting the town, said about 67 people were buried in the grave.
Many have bullet wounds, she said.
“What does this mean? This means that they killed civilians, shot them,” said Venediktova, whose office is investigating the deaths, and other mass casualties involving civilians, as possible war crimes.
The town’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said investigators found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians and were still finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares.
“Ninety percent of the civilians died from gunshots and not from shelling,” he said Thursday on Ukrainian television.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy warned that more horrors could yet be revealed. Already, he said atrocities worse than the ones in Bucha had surfaced in Borodyanka, another settlement outside the capital.
“And what will happen when the world learns the whole truth about what the Russian troops did in Mariupol?” Zelenskyy said late Thursday, referring to the besieged southern port that has seen some of the greatest suffering during Russia’s invasion.
The prosecutor-general also expressed concern about the death toll in Borodyanka, where the process of retrieving bodies from shelled and collapsed buildings has just begun. Twenty-six bodies were found Thursday from the ruins of just two buildings, Venediktova said.
The killings were revealed after Russian forces pulled back from the capital after failing to take the city in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance. Russian troops are now regrouping and have set their sights on the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region in eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some areas.
The train station hit in Friday’s missile strike is located in government-controlled territory, but Russia insisted they weren’t behind the attack. Moscow-backed separatists, who also operate in the region and work closely with Russian regular troops, also blamed Ukraine for the strike.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the country’s forces “do not use” the type of missile that hit the station.
Military experts dismissed that, saying Russia has already used the same type of missile during the war and has the only logical motive for attacking a rail station at this stage of the war.
One analyst said only Russia would have a reason to attack civilian railway infrastructure in the Donbas, and that Ukraine would not deliberately kill its own civilians in “a war of survival.”
“The Ukrainian military is desperately trying to reinforce units in the area … and the railway stations in that area in Ukrainian-held territory are critical for movement of equipment and people,” said Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.
Bronk said Russia’s use of the missile that hit the station has been documented during the current war and he pointed to other occasions that Russian authorities have tried to deflect blame by claiming their forces no longer use an older weapon “to kind of muddy the waters and try and create doubt.”
He suggested that Russia specifically chose the missile type because the Ukrainian army also has it, as “a pre-planned measure to allow them to trot out this same old line of ‘We don’t use that system, it’s an old system and just muddy the waters continually.’”
The Donbas, which includes both the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is bracing for a coming onslaught.
The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said Russia was concentrating equipment and troops and increasing shelling and bombing to aid their advance.
“We sense the end of preparations for that massive breakthrough, for that great battle which will happen here around us,” he said in a televised address.
Ukrainian officials have pleaded with Western powers to send more arms — and further punish Russia with sanctions — in order to stop the offensive. NATO nations agreed Thursday to increase their supply of arms, and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on a trip to Ukraine on Friday that his country has donated its Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.
Later, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said the U.S. would deploy a Patriot air defense system to Slovakia for as long as needed, a precondition to give the S-300 long-range air missile system to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy had mentioned the S-300s by name when he spoke to U.S. lawmakers by video in March, appealing for anti-air systems that would allow Ukraine to “close the skies” to Russian warplanes and missiles.
Heger accompanied von der Leyen, the EU Commission president, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on a trip to Kyiv, part of efforts to signal the EU’s support for Ukraine.
In anticipation of intensified attacks by Russian forces, hundreds of Ukrainians fled villages in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions that were either under attack or occupied.
“They are waiting for a big battle. We saw shells that did not explode. It was horrifying,” said Marina Morozova, who fled Kherson with her husband. The city was the first major one to fall to the Russians and is the scene of continued fighting as Ukrainians work to re-take it.
Morozova, 69, said only Russian television and radio was available. The Russians handed out humanitarian aid, she said, and filmed the distribution.
Russia expelled 45 Polish diplomats on Friday, retaliation for Poland’s March decision to expel the same number of Russians it said were spies with diplomatic cover — part of a series of expulsions of Russian diplomats from Western countries.
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
With play-in fate sealed, Timberwolves ‘super confident’ success will follow
While the Timberwolves’ realistic aspiration since January was to climb into the top-six seed in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament altogether, this was always the likely result: the No. 7 seed in the play-in.
It means the Timberwolves (46-35) still have work to do to achieve a playoff berth. But it’s as good a position as a team could ask for in such a spot. Minnesota will have two chances to punch its ticket to the playoffs, with the first coming at home at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers (40-40). Win that, and the Wolves will be the No. 7 seed in the West and get a first-round matchup against Memphis.
Lose that game, and Minnesota will host either San Antonio (34-46) or New Orleans (36-44) on Friday in a win-or-go-home game in which the loser’s season is over, while the winner gets the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with top-seeded Phoenix (63-17).
The Wolves’ chances of advancing past the play-in are good, and they seem to know it.
“Super confident. We like where we’re sitting right now,” second-year guard Anthony Edwards said. “Can’t do nothing but thank God. Last year we won like 17 games (actually, 23). We happy.”
Surely, there was some disappointment Thursday after their win over San Antonio, when the Wolves learned of Denver’s dominance over the Grizzlies that sealed Minnesota’s play-in fate. But they didn’t show it.
“We knew that it could be a possibility, that the fifth or sixth seed may not happen, just because of the game of basketball and how it is,” center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “We’re very confident, as you can see. Little too much swagger. We’ll calm that down the next games, but we feel good, so I’m not too worried about the play-in. We’re going to go in there, play Timberwolves basketball, fight the fight, get the win and find ourselves playing for the real thing.”
Minnesota took a strong swing at the No. 6 seed. After a 16-20 start to the season, the Wolves have since gone 30-15 heading into their regular-season finale Sunday against Chicago. But in that same span, Dallas is 32-12 and Denver is 30-17. Ground was nearly impossible to make up. Minnesota only spent about a day in the position of No. 6 seed in that entire time frame.
“All credit to the teams that are in front of us. They kept winning at a high rate while we were winning at a high rate. Nothing we can do about that,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We had our chances when we were there for a moment. Didn’t get the wins in Toronto and Boston and Dallas when we needed to, which really would’ve flipped the script a little bit.
“We’re proud of our season. We’ve got nothing to be ashamed of. We’ve won as much as we could, and we tried every night.”
And it led to stellar results. Minnesota can reach 47 wins with a win Sunday, matching the number it achieved in the 2017-18 season. As of Friday afternoon, the Wolves were 5.5 ahead of the Clippers, 9.5 games north of New Orleans and 11.5 games in front of San Antonio.
There are those who will bemoan the fact the Wolves have to compete against these teams next week when they had such a superior season to their fellow play-in competitors.
“I have mixed feelings on the play-in situation, obviously sitting in it,” Finch told Paul Allen on KFXN, 100.3 FM this week. “It’s intention was to give more teams more things to play for, and I kind of like that. But as a team that’s 10 games over .500, having to play a game where anything could happen, it feels like we devalue the regular season a bit through that process.
“But overall I’d say it was a success last year, so I could see why (the league) decided to stick with it.”
No matter what happens next week, veteran guard Patrick Beverley noted the Wolves have “done some special things this year,” including doubling their win total from the pervious season. Heading into the climax of the season, Beverley said the Wolves are focused on improving themselves, particularly when it comes to defensive rebounding and transition.
“We’re trying to control those two things, which if we do really well, it controls our destiny,” Beverley said. “We have a lot of room to improve, and we will.”
Added Finch: “We’ve got a lot of important basketball to play yet.”
