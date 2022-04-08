Finance
DJIA – Historical Performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average
With the recent volatility creating instability in people’s portfolios and peace of mind, I thought I would take a look at how the DJIA (Dow Jones Industrial Average) has performed over the past 30 plus years since 1975. In this time frame, the DJIA has ranged from a high return of 38% in 1975 to a (-17%) loss in 1977. From 1975 to 2006, there were 23 positive years and 9 negative years. If you were to take a simple average of the yearly returns over this time period, you would come up with an average return of 10.83%
Does this mean you will earn a 10.83% yearly return by investing in the DJIA? NO. Some years you will earn that or more while others you will earn less, even lose money. What your overall return will be is not as simple as taking an average. Let me give you an example: Two people invest their money in different financial instruments over 5 years. The first investor earns a flat rate of 8% each year, while the second investor earns 15%, (-3%), 18%, (-12%), and 22% over the five years. Both of these investors have earned a simple average of 8% for the 5 years, but do they have the same amount?
Investor 1:
Initial Investment $10,000.00
After Year One 8% Gain $10,800.00
After Year Two 8% Gain $11,664.00
After Year Three 8% Gain $12,597.12
After Year Four 8% Gain $13,604.89
After Year Five 8% Gain $14,693.28
Investor 2:
Initial Investment $10,000.00
After Year One 15% Gain $11,500.00
After Year Two (-3%) Loss $11,155.00
After Year Three 18% Gain $13,162.90
After Year Four (-12%) Loss $11,583.35
After Year Five 22% Gain $14,131.69
As you can see, investor one earned almost $562.00 more even though they calculated to the same simple yearly average. However, in actual returns, the first investor earned over 5.5% more over the five year investment. I bring this example up to show the value of minimizing the negative returns. The best way to do this is by diversifying, not only in different stocks, but in different asset classes. Finally, keep in mind, historical data does not mean that the future will be the same, but rather can be used as a starting point for predicting a reasonable return.
Finance
10 Things a Small Business Can Write Off
We all have one fear in common – everybody is just a little bit afraid of the IRS. Although a little fear is healthy, for the small business owner or self-employed individual, too much fear of the IRS can be bad for the bottom line.
If you want to pay less income tax, take the time to learn what others in your industry are deducting, and track every legitimate business expense. The savings could easily be several hundred dollars. Start with these ten categories.
Home Office Expenses: If you operate your business from your home, a portion of your household insurance, rent, repairs, maintenance, utilities, and other expenses could be deductible.
Business Mileage: If you track every business mile driven, you’ll pay less tax. But, if those miles aren’t tracked properly they can be disallowed.
Interest on Business Debt: Monthly business checking account fees, bank overdraft penalties, business credit card finance charges, interest on a home equity loan taken out to fund your business, and annual credit card fees are all deductible.
Self-Employment Health Insurance: Self-employed health insurance costs are a business deduction, and are subtracted on your personal tax return.
IRA and Retirement Deposits: Self-employment and small business Retirement Accounts and IRA Deposits are also posted to your 1040 personal tax return.
Promotional Expenses: If you spent money, or traded goods, to get your business name or product out to the public, that cost is deductible as a promotional expense.
Seminars and Classes: Any classes that make you better at what you do to produce income, as well as general business classes are all deductible. Remember to record all mileage and travel expenses if you have them; those are deductible too.
Subscriptions: All magazines, newspapers and newsletters you purchase to enhance your business knowledge, including online subscriptions, can be deducted on your business tax return.
Rent: If you pay rent for an office, desk space, chair space, or storage space, rent tools or equipment, pay for loft space, or have other rent expenses within your business, those expenses are deductible.
Inventory: Inventory costs are only deductible as inventory is sold; unlike most other business expenses, it is not always deducted in the same year as the money is spent. The IRS has specific rules for inventory management.
A tax professional can only work from the information you provide, and unless you understand what you can and cannot deduct on a business return, even a good tax professional will miss valuable deductions. Keeping good records, documenting all business expenses are all you’ll need should an audit arise.
Finance
Benefits of SIP in Mutual Funds
Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has become one of the most popular ways of investing in the equity markets, especially to beat the inflation rates over the long run. SIP allows an investor to invest a small and fixed amount of money into a mutual fund scheme.Through SIP, an investor can invest money at regular intervals such as monthly or quarterly for a continuous period of time.
Investors’ financial goals are generally divided into long-term and short-term goals. While international holiday, vacation, or buying luxury items come under short-term goals, buying own home, planning retirement funds, and children’s education come under long-term goals. Enrolling for a mutual fund SIP is one of the easiest ways to benefit from the effect of compounding of money over a long-term horizon to meet all your short-term and long-term goals.
Following are the major benefits of investing in mutual fund SIP:
Regular investing:
SIPs allow you to invest money into various mutual funds at regular time intervals such as monthly, quarterly, or annually.
Maintaining discipline in your asset allocation:
Regular investing creates a good investment discipline, which will help you largely in attaining your financial goals at the end of your investment time horizon.
The power of compounding
SIPs help you largely in terms of compounding the value of money that you invest regularly. In simple words, through the power of compounding, they help you convert smaller portions of money invested over a longer period into a larger corpus at the end of the investment horizon.
SIP allows investments in small amounts
One of the stand-out features of SIPs is that they allow you to invest in mutual funds for amounts as small as Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 per month.
One of the best ways to start SIPs is to contact a financial professional expert. They will not only provide you with the best SIP options but will also help you align your SIP investments with your financial goals through a good diversification strategy.
List of Baskets:
1. Aggressive basket: Meant for those with high risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of front-line companies who make up major indices.
2. Mid-cap basket (Very Aggressive): Meant for those with maximum risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket show high potential for upside as well as downside.
3. Moderate basket: Meant for those with moderate risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of companies which have moderate upside as well as downside.
4. Defensive basket: Meant for those with low risk-taking capacity. Stocks in this basket are of companies from defensive sectors and show limited upside as well as downside.
Finance
5 Cons of Entry-Level Banking and Finance Jobs
Having a banking job is the best way to start out a career in the finance industry. Once you get in, it’s not difficult to keep your job. When you start out as a bank teller, you are considered as a student of the bank. There, you learn the ins and outs of the industry, preparing you for your venture into the bigger world of corporate finance.
Alas, with all the advantages come the disadvantages as well.
1. Fixed Schedule
If you enter the banking industry as a teller, you’ll find that you have no control whatsoever of your schedule. This is in sharp contrast to other financial career paths such as a financial consultant who works whenever he wants. At entry level banking jobs, you work the standard day shift. Even if you want to work overtime for a little bump in your pay, you can’t do so unless there’s a directive from the higher ups.
2. Salary Expectations
If you’re drawn into the world of finance because of the promise of financial freedom, prepare to be disappointed. If you’re just starting out, don’t expect to be paid as much as the veterans are. Instead, use your current situation as a starting position. Work your way up diligently from there. As long as you’re in the banking business, you’re pretty much set if you’re hardworking.
3. Employment Difficulty
As mentioned above, it’s easy to keep your position in a bank once you get in. Getting in is another matter. You may find that it is a little difficult to get employed with a bank. When applying for a teller, a background in customer service is smiled upon although not a requirement. When you do get in, however, the training you receive and the skills you develop can be applied in other career paths.
4. You’re in the Front Line
Entry level banking jobs mean you’re going to be doing the talking to customers. As anyone with customer service experience can tell you, this can be stressful. There will be customers that just can’t be reasoned with. You’re going to need to do a lot of mental preparation to survive it.
5. Potential Hazards
Banks are prone to robbery. It may not happen as frequently as the cliché goes, but it is still a possibility. Most banks offer training on how to handle robberies so you need only follow protocol if such an event happens; God forbid.
If you want to be in the finance industry, there’s no better way to enter than through a bank.
