Do-It-Yourself Divorce – Is it Right For You?
How Can You Know if a Do-it-Yourself Divorce Form is an Option for You?
1. Neither you nor your spouse have an IRA, retirement plan or other investments.Stocks, retirement plans and other similar assets are considered to be “future income” in terms of divorce. That means that your pension or profit-sharing plan will typically be included in the marital asset pot and you’ll have to divide its value. This can get tricky since a simple buy-out doesn’t account for the future earnings and dividends that the retirement account might receive. It also doesn’t account for the tax issues that will arise as a result. If you or your spouse have considerable investments that cannot be easily divided, you may want to consult an attorney for help.
2. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding property distribution.The bigger the estate, the more complex your issues can be and DIY forms don’t always have the means to address those unique concerns. Think about your marital estate and all that it includes. Who will get the family home or will you sell it and split the proceeds? How will you divide bank accounts, furniture and even debt? If splitting up your estate is a no-brainer, then a DIY form will probably work just fine.
3. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding child custody, visitation and support. Children are one of the biggest issues in a divorce and with good reason. There is physical custody to consider – will little Johnny or Sally live with Mom or Dad? – as well as visitation for the non-custodial parent and of course, child support . If you and your spouse are in agreement as to how custody issues should be handled and that agreement is one that is fair to everyone involved, then a DIY form should work fine.
4. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding spousal support. While most states do allow couples to address spousal support (a.k.a. alimony or maintenance) in a prenuptial agreement, the judge will still review it to be sure that its fair. The same is true with a DIY divorce. If you and your spouse have agreed to a fair settlement or if both parties can sufficiently provide for themselves without support, then a standard form should be able to handle this issue.
5. You and your spouse understand the divorce laws of your state and meet all the requirements. Every state has laws that set out how a divorce may be obtained. In order to have your divorce granted by the court, you must meet various requirements and file the divorce following established procedures. Before deciding to do the divorce yourself, be sure you and your spouse understand the laws and requirements of your state.
Of course, every divorce is different so only you and your spouse can decide if a do-it-yourself divorce is right for you. The more the two of you can work together, the more likely it is that you can handle the divorce yourself. And of course, if you find yourself struggling along the way, there’s no reason you can’t consult an attorney.
If your spouse has agreed to the divorce or if he/she is missing or has abandoned the relationship, a do-it-yourself divorce may work for you. The problem arises when a spouse decides to fight or “contest” the divorce, and in this instance you may want to hire an attorney to help protect your interests.
Hong Kong Investment Visas – One-Man Businesses Can Receive Approval
We have recently had a couple of interesting Hong Kong investment visa ‘wins’ which fly in the face of the commonly parlayed mantra that ‘one man businesses never get approved’ by the HK Immigration Department (the “HKID”).
What follows can’t be said to apply in every single instance of a one-man only investment visa application for Hong Kong, but it does speak to the reality that such businesses CAN in fact receive an approval from the HKID – if only you have:
- A compelling rationale for starting out as a single operator.
- Readily available funds to invest at a level that is somewhat higher than the bare minimum 6 months cash flow.
- A dynamic in your business plan that is compelling or otherwise offers attractive or scarce ‘human capital’ to the HKSAR.
- A manifestly obvious intention to create local jobs eventually, if not immediately.
- Your ducks otherwise fully lined up!
With the facts slightly adjusted to protect the confidentiality of our clients, here are the essential circumstances of 2, separate ‘one man businesses’ which went on to secure the approval of the HKID under our counsel and with us managing the applications.
The first involved an interior design services professional who had a few years prior residence in Hong Kong as an employee but was changing careers completely in joining in his new business. His business was ‘him’, for all intents and purposes but he did have some ‘family IP’ which he was bringing to the business, which his father had applied in a similar family company in the UK for over 30 years. Whilst his father had retired some years previously, he was appointed to the board of our client’s one man limited liability company and was manifestly going to help out his son out with counsel and advice. Throw in 12 months worth of funds ready to invest, the support of certain HK contacts who indicated they would provide business to this, initially, one man operation and a plan which clearly demonstrated that if the growth trajectory was achieved, new jobs would be created as sure as night follows day, the HKID bought into the argument and approved the application with no more fuss than can be expected where there are much larger scale investment plans for Hong Kong.
The second instance took in a female mental health expert in a profession that does not require formal registration in the HKSAR and who was seeking to set up a new practice, having grown tired of working in a current job in Hong Kong which was not in any way connected with her real qualifications. As it happened, the commercial rationale for starting the business was always going to be nebulous – she was the product, after all, and she only had a finite amount of time that she could sell. Certainly, at least one local job was to be created 4 months into the business plan and the cash available for investment was literally just enough for set up and 6 months’ cash flow. However, her area of expertise was so compelling and in such short supply in the HKSAR, our advice was that the ‘substantial contribution’ element of the investment visa approvability test should be argued in the context of the help afforded to stressed out Hong Kong bankers and lawyers and that her practice was never going to be a major money spinner throwing off new jobs left right and centre. It worked and her visa was approved in double-quick time.
Personal Finances Is All About Breaking Bad Habits And Creating New Ones
People are often tempted to give unsolicited advice to others about the best way to manage finances. You’ll come across ideas that work and get you places, but often people are offering up such generalized advice. Trying to put together bits of information and use it in a meaningful way is not usually the best plan, as some of the information may be flawed and other parts confusing.
How can you take good care of your money and your finances so that you do not end up frittering away your savings on things you don’t need?
Generally, the problem is that most people lack a good understanding of just how important saving for the future is. Most people are going to do everything else with their money first before they even think about saving. Although saving in this way is better than not saving at all, it is in fact a highly ineffective way to build any kind of financial independence or security.
Managing Your Personal Finances
If you want to save money for the future, you’ll want these tips to help you on your plan. Many people who practice these methods are surprised at how easy they are to follow.
Simply set aside 20% of your paycheck.
Just reverse your spending and saving habits, instead of putting away your savings after you spent what you thought you needed from your income. Take 20 percent of your earnings first and put it towards savings before spending it all. Make sure to deposit this money as soon as you get paid. Whatever is left after the 20 percent has been saved can then go to paying bills, buying groceries and even getting yourself a new pair of shoes.
This method ensures that you’ll have the cash on hand that you need for your future and helps you to be more effective when you develop your budget. It’s a good feeling when you know that you have cash on hand for emergencies.
Keep Things Simple
There are too many people who are going to look at the latest gadgets and get wooed. You cannot let others around you dictate what you are doing with the money that is in hand. You want to buy the latest iPhone, but there is something you must ask yourself. Think about it, do you really need to spend the money on one?
Is there something in the newer model that is not there in your present one? There is no shame in being rewarded with luxurious items, but you need to keep it under control. You should never forego important expenses to purchase luxuries, and your twenty percent savings rule mustn’t be violated.
You Want Cash Over Credit
Don’t fall for fancy credit card marketing. So many people end up with huge debt due to starting to buy small items using their credit cards. It’s easy to get lured into the trap that a $50 purchase won’t wreak financial damage in the future because it can be paid off within the month. Actually, once the billing cycle rolls around, you are probably like most people who just pay the minimum amount of money towards the bill, making that $50 dress cost close to $100 in interest.
Try to use cash whenever possible. Save your credit cards for emergencies only. Replacing your credit cards with debit cards is an even better idea if possible.
Taking charge of a budget and getting your finances in order is simple. You just need to create good new habits to replace the bad old ones.
Getting Personal Loans Without Collateral: Some Aspects Worth Knowing
The economic climate has not changed much in the last 4 years, so there are still millions of Americans struggling to find a solution to their financial problems. The majority of people today are considered bad credit borrowers, many having fallen victim to recent economic crises. For them, securing extra funds by seeking personal loans without collateral is something of a challenge.
Collateral is a valuable commodity in the lending world, and in most cases loan approval is practically assured when collateral is offered as part of the application. But when an applicant has no assets worth enough to match the required sum, they are forced to seek unsecured loan approval.
The fact is that an unsecured loan is always harder to get approval on because the lender carries all of the risk involved in the deal. The good news is that there are ways for an applicant to overcome the situation, and strengthen their chances of getting the much-needed funds.
The Problem With Unsecured Loans
So, why should it be more difficult to get a personal loan without collateral than a normal loan? And what is the real difference in terms of loan terms? The task is more difficult because the lender is at risk of losing out should the borrower default. For this reason, approvals are not as forthcoming and applicants have to make the effort to convince lenders they can be trusted.
Secured loans, or those with collateral, basically provide a form of compensation that lenders can take to cover their losses. It stands to reason that unsecured loan approval should be more difficult to get.
The key difference to the loan terms is the lower interest rate that is charged. This can be as much as 2%, depending on the lender and the loan sum involved. However, when seeking a large unsecured loan, it is possible to have a longer repayment term and lower interest rate, making the deal more affordable.
General Criteria For Unsecured Loans
Every loan has set qualifying criteria that all applicants must satisfy before a lender will begin to consider them for approval. When it comes to getting a personal loan without collateral, these criteria can be quite strict.
The basic elements are the same, with applicants needing to be over 18 and be legally entitled to reside in the US. They must also have a reliable source of income and be in full-time employment. And with many lenders, applicants must also have a working bank account. This is especially so for applicants seeking unsecured loan approval from online lenders.
The reason a bank account is so important is that it facilities fast and simple funds transfers. This works in the favor of the borrower when receiving the unsecured loan, and in the favor of the lender when it comes to making repayments as the installment is taken directly from the account every month.
Choosing The Right Loan Deal
Finding the most suitable loan package can be tricky, and it usually takes some time searching before the right loan is finally found. The cost of a personal loan without collateral is greater because of the higher interest rate, but that does not mean competitive rates cannot be found.
Online private lenders are generally the best source for loans for bad credit borrowers. They are experts in bad credit lending, and typically charge lower interest and offer flexible repayment schedules to ensure the most affordable unsecured loan deal possible.
However, even when a good loan deal is found, it is important to check out the small print in the contract. It is there that details of any hidden charges will be revealed, proving whether unsecured loan approval would be worthwhile or not.
