Do Stock Market Numbers Really Matter?
The last “all time high” in the S & P 500 (2,873) was struck just over six months ago, on January 26th. Since then, it has been down roughly 10% on three different occasions, with no shortage of “volatility”, and an abundance of expert explanations for this nagging weakness in the face of incredibly strong economic numbers.
- GDP is up, unemployment down; income tax rates lower, unfilled job numbers rising… The economy is so strong that, since April, it has become stable to upward in the very face of higher interest rates and an imminent trade war. Go figure!
But what impact does this pattern have on you, particularly if you are a retiree or a “soon-to-be”? Does a flat or lower stock market mean that you will be able to grow your portfolio income or that you will have to sell assets to maintain your current draw from your investment accounts? For almost all of you, unfortunately, it’s the latter.
I’ve read that 4%, after inflation, is considered a “safe” portfolio withdrawal rate for most retirees. Most retirement portfolios produce less than 2% of actual spendable income, however, so at least some security liquidation is required every year to keep the power on…
But if the market goes up an average of 5% every year, as it has since 2000, everything is just fine, right? Sorry. The market just doesn’t work that way, and as a result, there is absolutely no doubt that most of you are not prepared for a scenario even half as bleak as several of the realities packed inside the past twenty years.
(Note that it took the NASDAQ composite index approximately sixteen years to rise above its 1999 highest level… even with the mighty “FANG”. All of its 60%+ gain has occurred in the past three years, much the same as in the 1998 to 2000 “no value” rally.)
- The NASDAQ has risen just 3% annually over the past 20 years including the production of less than 1% in spending money.
- In spite of the dot.com rally from 1997 through 1999, the S & P 500 lost 4% (including dividends) from year end 1997 to year end 2002. This translates into a nearly 5% per year asset drain or a total loss of capital around 28%. So your million dollar portfolio became $720k, and was still yielding less than 2% per year of actual spending money.
- The ten year scenario (1997 through 2007) saw a modest 6% gain in the S & P, or growth of just.6% percent per year, including dividends. This scenario produces a 3.4% annual asset reduction, or a loss of 34%… your million was reduced to $660K, and we haven’t gotten to the great recession yet.
- The 6 years from 2007 to 2013 (including the “great recession”) produced a net gain of roughly 1%, or a growth rate of about.17% per year. This 3.83% annual reduction brought the $660k down another 25% leaving a nest egg of just $495k.
- The S & P 500, gained roughly 5% from the end of 2013 through the end of 2015, another 5% draw, bringing “the egg” down to roughly $470k.
- So, even though the S & P has gained an average 8% per year since 1998, it has failed to cover a modest 4% withdrawal rate nearly all of the time… i.e., in almost all but the past 2.5 years.
- Since January 2016, the S & P has gained roughly 48% bringing the ‘ole nest egg back up to about $695k… about 30% below where it was 20 years earlier… with a “safe”, 4% draw.
So what if the market performs as well (yes, sarcasm) over the next 20 years, and you choose to retire sometime during that period?
And what if the 4% per year withdrawal rate is a less than realistic barometer of what the average retiree wants to (or has to) spend per year? What if a new car is needed, or there are health problems/family emergencies… or you get the urge to see what the rest of the world is like?
These realities blow a major hole in the 4% per year strategy, particularly if any of them have the audacity to occur when the market is in a correction, as it has been nearly 30% of the time during this 20 year Bull Market. We won’t even go into the very real possibility of bad investment decisions, particularly in the end stages of rallies… and corrections.
- The market value growth, total return focused (Modern Portfolio Theory) approach just doesn’t cut it for developing a retirement income ready investment portfolio… a portfolio that actually grows the income and the working investment capital regardless of the gyrations of the stock market.
- In fact, the natural volatility of the stock market should actually help produce both income and capital growth.
So, in my opinion, and I’ve been implementing an alternative strategy both personally and professionally for nearly 50 years, the 4% drawdown strategy is pretty much a “crock”… of Wall Street misinformation. There is no direct relationship between the market value growth of your portfolio and your spending requirements in retirement, nadda.
Retirement planning must be income planning first and growth objective investing maybe. Growth purpose investing (the stock market, no matter how it is hidden from view by the packaging) is always more speculative and less income productive than income investing. This is precisely why Wall Street likes to use “total return” analysis instead of plain vanilla “yield on invested capital”.
Let’s say, for example, that you invested the 1998, retirement-in-sight, million dollar nest egg I was referring to above, in what I call a “Market Cycle Investment Management” (MCIM) portfolio. The equity portion of an MCIM portfolio includes:
- Dividend paying individual equities rated B+ or better by S & P (so less speculative) and traded on the NYSE. These are called “investment grade value stocks”, and they are traded regularly for 10% or lower profits and reinvested in similar securities that are down at least 20% from one year highs.
- Additionally, especially when equity prices are bubbly, equity Closed End Funds (CEFs) provide diverse equity exposure and spending money yield levels typically above 6%.
- The equity portion of such a portfolio generally yields in excess of 4%.
The income portion of the MCIM portfolio, will be the larger investment “bucket” and it will contain:
- A diverse assortment of income purpose CEFs containing corporate and government bonds, notes, and loans; mortgage and other real estate based securities, preferred stocks, senior loans, floating rate securities, etc. The funds, on average, have income payment track records that span decades.
- They are also traded regularly for reasonable profits, and never held beyond the point where a year’s interest in advance can be realized. When bank CD rates are less than 2% per year as they are now, a 4% short term gain (reinvested at between 7% and 9%) is not something to sneeze at.
The MCIM portfolio is asset allocated and managed so that the 4% drawdown (and a short term contingency reserve) consumes just 70% or so of the total income. That’s the “stuff” required to pay the bills, fund the vacations, celebrate life’s important milestones, and protect and care for the loved ones. You just don’t want to sell assets to take care of either essentials or emergencies, and here’s a fact of investment life that Wall Street does not want you to know about:
- The gyrations of the stock market (and interest rate changes) generally have absolutely no impact on the income paid by securities you already own and, falling market values always provide the opportunity to add to positions…
- Thus reducing their per share cost basis and increasing your yield on invested capital. Falling bond prices are an opportunity of far greater importance than similar corrections in stock prices.
A 40% equity, 60% income asset allocation (assuming 4% income from the equity side and 7.5% from the income side) would have produced no less than 6.1% in real spending money, in spite of two major market meltdowns that rocked the world during those twenty years. And that would have:
- eliminated all annual draw downs, and
- produced nearly $2,000 a month for reinvestment
After 20 years, that million dollar, 1998, nest egg would have become roughly $1.515 million and would be generating at least $92,000 in spending money per year… note that these figures include no net capital gains from trading and no reinvestment at rates better than 6.1%. So this is, perhaps, a worst case scenario.
So stop chasing that higher market value “Holy Grail” that your financial advisors want you to worship with every emotional and physical fiber of your financial consciousness. Break free from the restraints on your earning capabilities. When you leave you final employment, you should be making nearly as much in “base income” (interest and dividends) from your investment portfolios as you were in salary…
Somehow, income production is just not an issue in today’s retirement planning scenarios. 401k plans are not required to provide it; IRA accounts are generally invested in Wall Street products that are not structured for income production; financial advisors focus on total return and market value numbers. Just ask them to assess your current income generation and count the “ums”, “ahs”, and “buts”.
You don’t have to accept this, and you will not become retirement ready with either a market value or a total return focus. Higher market values fuel the ego; higher income levels fuel the yacht. What’s in your wallet?
Different Business Plans for Different Readers
Did you know that the business plan you produce will be slightly different, depending upon who you are presenting it to? Yes it will and this is a good thing to remember when writing your business plan.
For a Venture Capitalist: These are high net worth individuals or companies who want to invest in a business and get out of the business taking a healthy profit. Typically a venture capitalist represents a group of investing companies and individuals backed by companies. It is rare that they use their own money to invest. They also tend to invest large amounts of money after carefully reviewing the investment risk appertaining to the company seeking investment. This means that they tend to seek out companies that are already established and seeking to expand or grow quickly. They expect a high rate of return for their investment, typically over 25% of their investment. A Venture Capitalist will expect a high level of control over the company and usually a seat on the board of directors as well as voting rights with their shares.
When writing a business plan for a Venture Capitalist it stands to reason that you should include their possible exit strategy – such as an IPO as well as your proposed contribution and involvement with your company.
When you go to an Angel Investor. These investors are more likely to invest in start up companies and those seeking a lower level of funding. They also accept a higher level of risk than a Venture Capitalist. Angel Investors typically invest in a type of company that interests them and often wish to become involved with the company as part of their investment. They are the place to go if you are seeking business mentorship in order to grow your business. They expect a lower percentage return on their investment but are still seeking 20% to 30%. The Angel Investor will expect shares for their investment but their control will usually take the form of managing the company alongside the other major share holders.
What this investor wants is involvement in a business that interests them. That is why it is important to highlight the attractiveness of your sector, of the business and how they can be involved in your company.
When we go to a bank. Banks do not lend unless it is almost definite they will get their money back. So when seeking a loan they are seeking a guarantee of some sort and the usual one they are seeking is a charge over either your or your company’s property. So if you have property, machinery etc. that can have a charge placed upon it, the business plan is where you emphasise this. Banks also do not lend large amounts of money to start up companies. What they are seeking within your business plan is the proof that you have thought long and hard about your business model and how you will be making a profit within a short while. They, just like the Angel Investor and Venture Capitalist do not lend money to pay wages whilst the company is establishing itself.
A few things to remember when writing your business plan.
• Your executive summary is vital and the first part of the business plan that is read. It should summarise the key parts of the business as well as pique interest to move to the more detailed information. As it is a summary, one trick is to write it in draft format at the beginning of your business plan writing so that it helps you set out your business plan. The executive summary should then be tidied up and completed after you have written your business plan and used as a check-list that you have included everything.
• Your business plan should hang together with logical links from one section to another. It should tell a story of how you are planning to set up, manage and expand your company.
• It should be well structured with an index and page numbers so that the different people who read the plan can easily get to their preferred section.
• You should write your business plan for two different types of readers – the technical person who wants detailed information and figures and the business person who wants to see how you are setting up your business and is looking for business credentials such as a great fulfilment process and adequately skilled staff becoming involved.
• Lastly you business plan is the foundation of your business but just as your business changes and evolves over time, so should your business plan.
Alexander Hamilton – Father of American Finance
Alexander Hamilton, an orphan at the age of eleven, born on January 11, 1757, in the West Indies, so able in business that at the age of twelve was put in charge of merchant Cruger’ trading business in his frequent absences. His ability to express himself with the pen landed him in New York at King’s College, now Columbia, where he became interested in political matters. After the war started, Washington needed an aide who could take over the burden of correspondence and because of his ability with the pen, Hamilton was chosen.
A Broke Nation
Alexander Hamilton realized that war required money and there was none. He also understood there must be efficient government and there was a loose Confederation. He wrote long letters to members of Congress, setting forth his views. After studying law, Hamilton became a brilliant lawyer and entered into politics. He was alarmed at the way the Confederation was drifting, having no real central power or money and how the states were bickering among themselves over separate finances and tariffs. Hamilton used his pen and hammered his points again and again of the importance of a strong government, a regular source of income, and a Constitution granting such powers. Almost single-handedly he initiated the Constitutional Convention. There, the others listened to him with respect, but thought his views too strong for popular approval. The final Constitution was a compromise of Hamilton’s extreme views and more moderate views of the others, of which Hamilton fought for ratification, writing the Federalist Papers, with Madison and John Jay, where they masterly convinced the reluctant states to come in line.
After the ratification of the Constitution, George Washington took the office of President and appointed Alexander Hamilton to head the Treasury of a bankrupt nation.
Hamilton’s views were strongly for a central government, which he thought was the only way to gain and maintain peace and the only way to get such government was to interest the rich through their pocketbooks. He added privately that he preferred the rule of the wise, the rich and the well-born, which was the complete opposite of the beliefs of Thomas Jefferson.
Hamilton’s Financial Plan
As Treasurer, Alexander Hamilton evolved a series of far-reaching measures, First, a tariff on imports and an excise tax on certain domestic products. Second, a funding system by which the outstanding debts would be called in, and interest-bearing bonds issued in their place, dollar for dollar, insisting that this was the only way credit could be sustained. In spite of the opposition, Hamilton forced the funding through congress.
Third, Hamilton’s plan was to set up a Bank of the United States, to establish a free flow of currency, to aid business, and to borrow from in time of need.
Part four of his plan was to encourage manufacturing through government bounties and a protective tariff, which failed and delayed the industrial age in the United States for at least a generation.
Political Parties Formed
Battles over Hamilton’s proposals led to the formation of the Federalists and the Republican parties. Alexander Hamilton headed the Federalists and Thomas Jefferson the Republicans.
Hamilton called for a nation strong at home and respected abroad. He believed in economic planning, a manufacturing economy, and a rule of the elite. Jefferson feared centralization and government intervention in private affairs, thought agriculture the true basis of freedom and believed in the instincts and votes of the common man.
Alexander Hamilton sculpted the financial world in which we live in today. In a sense it is Hamilton’s World. His financial schemes saved the nation from perishing. His dream of the industrial system came true.
Borrowing For Your Own Needs
Almost every person who has ever lived has come up short on some payment or another at some point in their life. Sometimes it just feels like life has too many expenses and not enough income to go around. Knowing this, you should probably know how to obtain a personal loan in the event that you ever need one.
What A Personal Loan Looks Like
A personal loan is the type of money you borrowed based on trust in your word and signature. It is known as unsecured debt because you do not put up collateral to back up the fact that you intend to pay the loan back. The only thing saying that you will follow through on this is your promise to do so. As such, a lender has to have some pretty strong faith that you will pay them back. Either that or they will charge a high-interest rate for lending you the money.
Just about any lender is going to pull your credit history when they decide if they will lend you money or not. In fact, a lender that does not do this is probably going to charge you such a high-interest rate that you will wish you had never borrowed the money in the first place.
Borrowing From A Source You Can Trust
There are lenders who do not charge high rates and yet are still willing to lend personal loans to those that they can verify have a high likelihood of paying them back. These lenders are most often credit unions.
Credit unions are different from traditional banks in that they are not for profit. Instead, they are a group of people from the local community pulling together to create their own bank of sorts. These are a good place to turn to because they tend to have better rates on personal loans than do others. Since they are not concerned with profit, you know that they have your best interests at heart.
Provide Collateral If You Can
There is no question that providing collateral is a sure fire way to improve your odds of getting approved for a loan. There are plenty of things that a lender will consider as potential collateral. It could be a business that you own, a home, a car, motorcycle, or just about anything of significant value. The worst that they can do is say that something will not qualify as collateral with them, but that is unlikely so long as the thing you propose is traditional.
Collateral always gives a lender a little more peace of mind. They then at least understand that if you do fail to pay them back, at least they can take over whatever item of value it is that you have put up. It is the worst case for both you and the lender to have this happen, but it will help nudge them towards getting you approved for the loan. Check your inventory to see if you have something that just might qualify.
