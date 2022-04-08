Dolphins sign veteran punter, filling vacancy ahead of draft and signaling St. Thomas alum won’t return

Due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal in India, weather changes will be seen in many states. According to the IMD Alert, the sky will be cloudy. The same thunderstorm can be seen with light drizzle (Rain Alert).

At the same time, in recent weeks, many parts of the north-western states of India have come under the grip of heatwave. It is unlikely that the region will be able to escape the sweltering heat any time soon as the scorching heat is expected to return this week. However, heavy rain alert has been issued in some states. Due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the states of southern India will be in the grip of rain, thunder and drizzle during eastern India.

According to IMD, an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation is very likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbors on April 9 . During the next 24 hours, under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is expected to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will cause widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

On April 4 and 8, there will be heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya . A similar weather system will affect Nagaland-Manipur, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 8. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya on 7th and 8th April. On April 8 and 9, the IMD has predicted thunder and lightning in Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura . Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive heavy rains on April 8.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh, with isolated parts of both the states facing severe heatwave conditions for the next five days till April 10. Apart from this , heatwave conditions are very likely to occur over some areas over Punjab, South Haryana and Delhi , along with very severe heat wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, South Haryana and Delhi during the next 24 hours.

Heatwave conditions will continue at isolated places over these areas for the next three days starting Wednesday. When the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degree Celsius and rises by at least 4.5 degree Celsius above normal, the IMD declares a heatwave in the plains. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature drops below normal by more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around April 7 (Thursday). The weather forecast agency has said in its daily bulletin that a cyclonic circulation of upper air is very likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood on April 8. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 9 April.

Due to this, strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over Andaman and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during next two days. Similar weather has been predicted for central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Thursday and strong wind and drizzle will continue over southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

In line with the above forecasts, the IMD has issued an orange warning for western Rajasthan till Saturday , urging people to be “ready” for hot weather. A yellow alert has been issued in East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi from Tuesday to Saturday.

There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the rest of the country for the next five days. According to meteorologists, the primary reason for these high temperatures is active northerly winds and apparent lack of factors like upper air cyclonic circulation and western disturbances.

State wise heatwave alert

Heat wave conditions have prevailed over some parts of East Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, while most parts of West Rajasthan have witnessed severe heat wave conditions. On Monday, April 4, Rajasthan’s Barmer district recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the national capital is expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius by Thursday, April 7.

In the capital Patna , where the minimum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature has been recorded at 37 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, if we talk about the capital Ranchi , the minimum temperature has reached 22 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature has reached 40 degree Celsius. Strong hot winds will continue in the capital Lucknow . The heat wave will continue. Along with this, due to clear sky, the increase in sunlight will be seen. Orissa, West Bengal and Hyderabad will see heat. There will be an increase of two to three percent in the temperature in Jammu including the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh . Light cold spells will continue in Leh.