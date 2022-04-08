Finance
Eight Deadly Sins of Mergers and Acquisitions
Global mergers and acquisitions advisers, especially, the investment bankers are doing extremely well consummating trillions of dollars in deals as a result of cheap debts, ambitious company executives and desire for expansion (Financial Times [FT], 12/21/2006). Deals announced in 2006 have outpaced those consummated in 2000 by over 16% totaling $3,900 billion. According to statistics from Dealogic and reported by the FT, the top ten investment bankers including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan, etc. have been working on deals worth $7,341 billion in 2006. The news media provide extensive coverage of these deals. It is common knowledge that once these M&As have been consummated, the bankers and corporate executives realize substantial financial rewards, as well as the investors of acquired companies. However, the media does not provide the same level of coverage on what is needed to make these corporate marriages succeed. It is critical to report on the challenges of Post Merger Integration (PMI). For these M&As to succeed, the corporate executives must avoid eight classic mistakes (i.e. deadly sins).
During the dot com boom and when M&As were growing in 2000, Monnery and Malchione reported the 7 classic mistakes (a.k.a. “7 Deadly Sins of Mergers”) that executives make in M&As based on their analysis of 200 mergers (Financial Times Management Viewpoint, February 29,2000). They concluded that the most common reason for failure is underestimating the difficulty of successful post merger integration (PMI). In an FT article titled “Viewpoint: Why mergers are not for amateurs…” (FT, February 12, 2002) Knowles-Cutler and Bradbury arrived at the same conclusion after reviewing a Deloitte and Touche study of mergers and acquisitions. In my book, “Blueprint for a Crooked House” (www.iloripress.com), I used the 7 classic mistakes to analyze and report the failure of the global joint venture between AT&T and British Telecom; and added the 8th deadly sin–inadequate attention to customer needs.
In response to a question from Bernhard Klingler, Linz, Austria, on how to handle post merger challenges, Jack and Susan Welch recently reported on the Six Sins of M&A (BusinessWeek Online, October 23, 2006). The Welch’s six sins constitute a subset of the eight classic mistakes. It is important to remind corporate executives of these classic mistakes so that they can avoid them and reduce the financial losses by the stakeholders and the economy. The eight deadly sins excerpted from my book, Blueprint for a Crooked House, are revisited below:
1. Assuming that All Partners are Equal. “Mergers of Equals” is a myth. Someone needs to be in charge to resolve deadlocks which can be impossible to do in a 50-50 partnership where it is not clear who is in charge.
2. Using a One-Size-Fits-All Approach for Each Business Unit. Each new business unit has their unique cultures. Marrying the culture of the new organization into the acquirer’s culture should be thoughtfully done.
3. Managing Organizational Change Without Leading. This is what Jack and Susan Welch refer to as “taking bold steps with the integration”. The acquiring company is advised to strike the iron while it is hot–complete the integration process within 3 months of the acquisition while the participants are still excited and motivated about the new opportunity.
4. Paying Too Much Attention to Cost Savings as the Primary Strategic Opportunity. Don’t be too desperate for the acquisition to fall into what Jack Welch calls a “reverse hostage” situation.
5. Expecting to Realize Most Benefits by the End of the First Year. This goal will be harder to achieve if the acquirer pays too much for the merger (i.e., 20% or 30% above the market price–Jack Welch).
6. Believing that the Organization Cannot be Stabilized until all the Facts are Known. This belief may lead to what Jack Welch calls the conqueror syndrome”, a situation in where the acquirer installs their own people in all critical positions. This defeats the primary objective of the merger, which is to fill a strategic void. Management needs to realize that if their people have the expertise to grow the company to fill the strategic void, may be they don’t need the acquisition.
7. Declaring Victory Prematurely and Failing to Track Promised Organizational Changes.
8. Not Considering the Impact of Customer Reactions to the Merger. In a study sponsored by Business Week and conducted by the University of Michigan and Thomson Financial Corporation on American Customer Satisfaction Index, found that 50% of consumers report that they are less satisfied two years after a merger. “It can take years for companies to change customers’ feelings and stop any losses” (Emily Thornton, Business Week, December 6, 2004, pp. 58-63).
Conclusion: Whether hostile or friendly, company executives and shareowners should seriously consider the impact of PMI on M&As. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act that demands more disclosures on the performance of the board of directors and company executives of public companies may help address some corporate governance issues, but until the stakeholders address the eight classic mistakes described above, we will continue to experience significant failures in M&A activities. As stated earlier, those promoting M&As are doing very well financially, but for the sake of the customers, employees, and other stakeholders, the executives need to invest more resources to avoid the eight deadly sins to ensure the success of post merger integration.
Finance
Profit D’investissements Sans Risque
Buy Stocks Online
Here Is The New Era Of Trading In The Stock Market. If You Are Wondering How To Buy Online Without A Broker, Here Is The Answer: Our Website Is The Market Where You Can Invest And Sell Your Shares And Get The Dividends Of Your Investments.
Invest In HighNetworth Business Start With $ 3 Daily Return Up To 2% Instant Recession Referral Fees 26% Major Payment Method Supported Multilingual Site Verified Representatives Who Speak Your Language Instant Assistance Network Protected By DDoS Secure Servers Dedicated Using Protocols Secure Web (HTTPS) Enterprise Operating In A Tax-Free Country.
We Offer Digital Sharing For Most Growing Internet Sites. Every Digital Stock Brings You Dividends. Also, Some Stock Prices Rise Very Quickly After Buying Shares Online, You Can Make A Lot Of Money On Trading Stocks.
Investors Can Be Sure That Each Project Is Legitimate And Brings Benefits, As Each Project Proposal Requires A Lot Of Know-How. By Buying These Shares Of A Project, You Get The Rights To Acquire The Dividends And You Can At Any Time Sell Those Shares At The Best Price. In Addition, Each Project Offers A Unique Set Of Shareholder Benefits That You Can See On The Project Webpage.
If You Want To Share Your Project,
You Want To Take Advantage Of Risk-Free Investments, You Are In The Right Place.
Our Average Investor Received A Monthly Return On Investment Of 197%. This Means That If You Make A $ 100.00 Investment, You Can Cash $ 197.00 After 30 Days.
Performance Calculation: Every Day.
All Your Investments Are Insured.
All Your Information Is Strictly Confidential. We Do Not Disclose Your Personal Information To Anyone.
Earn A Lot Of Money On References
We Are Happy To See On Our Site All Internet Users Who Want To Make Money Online And Can Explain To Anyone How To Trade Online.
When You Sign Up For Our Affiliate Program, We’ll Give You A Special Link That You Can Share Via An Ad, A Post On Facebook, On Your Blog, A Tweet, Whatever You Choose! You Will Earn An Income For Each Client Who Registers Via Your Link.
Invite Users And Earn Income.
You Can Be A Blogger, A Webmaster Or Just A Surfer To Make Money Using Your Skills. All You Need Is To Add Our Advertising On Your Personal Website, Twitter, Blog, Facebook Or Google+ Account.
http://purchasesharesonline.com/r/40407
Finance
Consequences of Defaulting on Hard Money Loans
Hard money loans are a common way to fund a real estate project. In many cases, these loans can be used to buy properties that banks won’t finance because of their riskier nature. However, if you default on one of these loans there will be consequences. This article discusses the repercussions of not paying back a hard money loan and how they differ from other types of financing options.
You May Lose Your Property
If you can’t make your payments on a hard money loan, the lender has the right to take possession of the property that serves as collateral for the loan. This means you could lose your home or business if you can’t come up with the cash to pay back your debt.
You’ll Likely Face Legal Action
Hard money lenders are typically more aggressive than traditional banks when it comes to collecting on loans. If you default on your loan, the lender is likely to pursue legal action in order to recoup their losses. This could lead to wage garnishment, asset seizure, and even bankruptcy.
Your Credit Will Suffer
A hard money loan is a high-interest, short-term loan. This means that if you can’t make your payments, you’ll end up with a high-interest debt that will damage your credit score. This could impact your ability to get future loans and may even prevent you from renting an apartment or buying a car.
You’ll Waste a Key Investment Opportunity
Hard money loan financing is expensive. If you can’t pay back your debt, it will represent a significant waste of potential income that could have been used to grow your business or fund future investments.
You May Lose Your Equity
When you take out a hard money loan, you’re typically required to put up some form of collateral. If you can’t make your payments, the lender has the right to sell that collateral in order to recoup their losses. This could mean losing all or part of the equity you’ve built up in your property.
You’ll End Up in a Stressful Situation
If you default on your hard money loan, things are likely to get very stressful. You may face legal action that will require hiring an attorney and could lead to bankruptcy or foreclosure proceedings against your property.
This is why it’s so important for borrowers to make their payments on time; if they can’t do this, there’ll be significant consequences down the road.
You May Need Hard Money Loans Again in the Future
The repercussions of not making timely repayments with a hard money lender may prevent you from getting loans in the future. This means that even if you manage to save up enough capital for another project, borrowing funds might become extremely difficult without good credit history and high-income levels.
You Can Ruin Your Business Relationship With the Lender
If you have a good relationship with your hard money lender, it may be possible to work out a repayment plan that allows you to avoid some or all of the consequences listed above. However, if you don’t repay your debt as agreed upon, you could ruin this relationship and make it difficult to borrow money from them in the future.
As you can see, there are several consequences for defaulting on loan, paying on time will help you avoid all of these unfortunate outcomes and save your business.
Finance
Do-It-Yourself Divorce – Is it Right For You?
How Can You Know if a Do-it-Yourself Divorce Form is an Option for You?
1. Neither you nor your spouse have an IRA, retirement plan or other investments.Stocks, retirement plans and other similar assets are considered to be “future income” in terms of divorce. That means that your pension or profit-sharing plan will typically be included in the marital asset pot and you’ll have to divide its value. This can get tricky since a simple buy-out doesn’t account for the future earnings and dividends that the retirement account might receive. It also doesn’t account for the tax issues that will arise as a result. If you or your spouse have considerable investments that cannot be easily divided, you may want to consult an attorney for help.
2. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding property distribution.The bigger the estate, the more complex your issues can be and DIY forms don’t always have the means to address those unique concerns. Think about your marital estate and all that it includes. Who will get the family home or will you sell it and split the proceeds? How will you divide bank accounts, furniture and even debt? If splitting up your estate is a no-brainer, then a DIY form will probably work just fine.
3. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding child custody, visitation and support. Children are one of the biggest issues in a divorce and with good reason. There is physical custody to consider – will little Johnny or Sally live with Mom or Dad? – as well as visitation for the non-custodial parent and of course, child support . If you and your spouse are in agreement as to how custody issues should be handled and that agreement is one that is fair to everyone involved, then a DIY form should work fine.
4. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding spousal support. While most states do allow couples to address spousal support (a.k.a. alimony or maintenance) in a prenuptial agreement, the judge will still review it to be sure that its fair. The same is true with a DIY divorce. If you and your spouse have agreed to a fair settlement or if both parties can sufficiently provide for themselves without support, then a standard form should be able to handle this issue.
5. You and your spouse understand the divorce laws of your state and meet all the requirements. Every state has laws that set out how a divorce may be obtained. In order to have your divorce granted by the court, you must meet various requirements and file the divorce following established procedures. Before deciding to do the divorce yourself, be sure you and your spouse understand the laws and requirements of your state.
Of course, every divorce is different so only you and your spouse can decide if a do-it-yourself divorce is right for you. The more the two of you can work together, the more likely it is that you can handle the divorce yourself. And of course, if you find yourself struggling along the way, there’s no reason you can’t consult an attorney.
If your spouse has agreed to the divorce or if he/she is missing or has abandoned the relationship, a do-it-yourself divorce may work for you. The problem arises when a spouse decides to fight or “contest” the divorce, and in this instance you may want to hire an attorney to help protect your interests.
Eight Deadly Sins of Mergers and Acquisitions
Ration card update: Good news! Now these families will get 35 kg wheat per ration card, know full details
Profit D’investissements Sans Risque
McDonald’s and Walmart to Accept Bitcoin as Payment Via Lightning Network
Consequences of Defaulting on Hard Money Loans
Do-It-Yourself Divorce – Is it Right For You?
Idol Idol: NFT-based Anime Style Dating Game
Hong Kong Investment Visas – One-Man Businesses Can Receive Approval
Personal Finances Is All About Breaking Bad Habits And Creating New Ones
Getting Personal Loans Without Collateral: Some Aspects Worth Knowing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼