Enhance Your ROI With Quality SEO Services
Search Engine Optimization is the key factor for the success of any online business. SEO can help you a great deal in increasing your target traffic, improving your positions and generating a higher ROI for your business. Internet acts as a savior for millions of people who are in search of information. Search Engines solve their problem and plays a huge role in informing the visitors.
SEO services facilitate you to make your business flourish and witness new heights of success. It is an affordable way of improving your websites credibility. The time required for optimizing a particular website depends on a lot of factors and it varies from one website to the other. These factors include your competition, how much marketing you have already done for your site, your website’s content and theme, your business objectives, and of course, your search engine marketing budget.
SEO improves the level and quality of traffic to a web site from search engines through organic search results. The organic search results are the ones that pull up in the main body of the search results page. This makes it very clear, that the importance of search engines is very high and availability of your website on top positions will fetch you good business.
It has been found through studies that these organic search listings are clicked on more often than the sponsored search listing which is why it is very essential that companies optimize their websites for the best possible placement. SEO services San Diego help businesses be seen by people searching for local businesses. The number of potential clients looking for local services continues to rise at a high rate, so the opportunity to get more business from local search is also growing.
SEO services include services like Internet Marketing, Branding, Keyword research, competitive analysis, paid search marketing, search friendly web design, local search optimization, social media optimization, content development, directory and article submission, web analytics, link building, blog marketing and more for uplifting the presence of your company amongst clients and buyers across the globe.
Book Summary – Multiple Streams of Internet Income – Written by Robert Allen
Robert Allen is a successful writer and investor. He has written several books which are published and reviewed already on Success Progress. This book is now 5 years old which is ancient in internet years. Thus I will review a portion and give up to date tips on internet strategies for making money.
Why is this important to me? I understand that I am asking you to spend 6 minutes with me on this video and then potentially a couple of hours reading this book. Thus the content has to be worth it. With that said, the content in the book is well worth the time. Years ago, one spouse could work and support the family. This country had what was called a middle class. Then we moved into the “DINK” era which is dual incomes with no kids. Thus both spouses worked to make ends meet. Today, you have both spouses working and families are still drowned in debt and suffering from money problems. Creating multiple streams of PASSIVE income is critical if you want to get out of the rat race and provide for your family. Contrary to popular belief, this does take work and focus. Typically when you hear about the overnight success, they never tell you about the 10 prior years they spent getting their asses kicked.
Creating multiple streams of income takes time but once you start doing this, you will see the power of passive money and compounding. Investors like Robert Allen and Robert Kiyosaki have typically done this with rental real estate. Robert Allen pioneered the billion dollar no money down real estate market. In my humble opinion, I think the internet offers much more upside opportunity with less risk. If anything, you can start building monthly cash flow from the internet and park it in cash flow real estate. This method will make you rich if you put in the time.
I am a big fan of the three stooges. This is the case because my mental capacity fits theirs. The question becomes then, how do we start to make money on the internet? I will save you hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars with one word – CONTENT. Do not spend money on traffic software, Google Ads or anything else until you understand that content is king. The reason the Stooges have been known for over 70 years is because of their content. Good content persists.
Enough with the esoteric stuff, here are some things you can do right now to get immersed in making money on the internet.
1. Content – Everybody has uniqueness and you need to start there. If you have a passion for a particular sport, hobby or animal then start there. Start mind dumping everything you know about that particular thing. A mind dump is where you take a sheet of paper and pencil and just start writing words that come to mind about your particular subject. Don’t worry about organization. That will come later.
2. Research – Now we want to do some research. This is why the internet is so strong. In the old days, when you wanted to sell something, you would have to make calls, bang on doors and send mailers. Today, the prospect funnel is already out there and all you have to do is use Google to start tapping into it. You can use the Google AdWords tool. Simply “Google” AdWords and you can put in websites or terms and see how many people are searching for that topic. This is very strong because if your content is good and millions of searches are happening per month then you are on your way to building an income stream.
3. List Building – Your list is critical and where the money is at. Do not buy a list of emails from brokers. Don’t spam. Don’t try to take the easy way out on this. To build a good list will take time but if you cater to the list with good content then it will pay you back 10 fold. You want to gather a following so start writing short articles about your topic and start submitting them to article sites. Sites like EzineArticles are free article sites that will help you build traffic to your site. You can create one article and submit it to several free article sites. Look up Article marketing for more details.
4. Social Media – Creating social media content is critical to creating and helping your income generation. Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter are great places to start. Coordinate all of these things and your traffic will build.
After you have some content and did your market research, you need to know the end game. How will this be monetized?
1. Free partial E-book – You can write an e-book about your topic and give away the first few chapters free and charge for the whole book. Imagine selling a $2.95 e-book and offering it to a list of 200,000 people. If you get a 5% sale rate then you just made $29,500. There is power in small numbers. McDonald’s is a billion dollar business selling 99 cent stuff.
2. Affiliates – Do you know that you don’t have to sell, collect, pack or ship anything? One of the biggest and most trusted affiliate is Amazon.com. There are others like Clickbank and commission junction that you can check out as well. You simple link to the affiliate product or service and as people buy, you get paid.
3. Advertising – Google and YouTube will pay you to have ads on your site. How cool is that? When you watch YouTube videos and click on an embedded ad, the creator of the video gets paid. Can you hear the money going into your account as you sleep?
4. Mobile Apps – Mobile applications are a huge opportunity. I am getting my feet wet on this now and will share the success as I go. If you think about IPhone’s, IPad’s, Android phones and tablets, the sheer size of the opportunity is enormous.
All of the things I chatted about today are free to do. Once you start pumping along and building then there are cheap paid for services like Traffic Geyser, IContact and Keyword spy that will help you in your quest for internet streams of income. You will need to invest in a website and some design work. There are cheap outsourcers that can help you with this. Remember that you need to run this as a business and set realistic goals for yourself. If you are in a position that you hate your job then set a goal for one year to leave. In that time, work on your content, website, marketing and list building activities. If you give yourself one year then you will make money.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away from this book is CONTENT IS KING. People want good content. People love to buy and hate to be sold so when you have good content then they will love to pay you for it.
Eight Deadly Sins of Mergers and Acquisitions
Global mergers and acquisitions advisers, especially, the investment bankers are doing extremely well consummating trillions of dollars in deals as a result of cheap debts, ambitious company executives and desire for expansion (Financial Times [FT], 12/21/2006). Deals announced in 2006 have outpaced those consummated in 2000 by over 16% totaling $3,900 billion. According to statistics from Dealogic and reported by the FT, the top ten investment bankers including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan, etc. have been working on deals worth $7,341 billion in 2006. The news media provide extensive coverage of these deals. It is common knowledge that once these M&As have been consummated, the bankers and corporate executives realize substantial financial rewards, as well as the investors of acquired companies. However, the media does not provide the same level of coverage on what is needed to make these corporate marriages succeed. It is critical to report on the challenges of Post Merger Integration (PMI). For these M&As to succeed, the corporate executives must avoid eight classic mistakes (i.e. deadly sins).
During the dot com boom and when M&As were growing in 2000, Monnery and Malchione reported the 7 classic mistakes (a.k.a. “7 Deadly Sins of Mergers”) that executives make in M&As based on their analysis of 200 mergers (Financial Times Management Viewpoint, February 29,2000). They concluded that the most common reason for failure is underestimating the difficulty of successful post merger integration (PMI). In an FT article titled “Viewpoint: Why mergers are not for amateurs…” (FT, February 12, 2002) Knowles-Cutler and Bradbury arrived at the same conclusion after reviewing a Deloitte and Touche study of mergers and acquisitions. In my book, “Blueprint for a Crooked House” (www.iloripress.com), I used the 7 classic mistakes to analyze and report the failure of the global joint venture between AT&T and British Telecom; and added the 8th deadly sin–inadequate attention to customer needs.
In response to a question from Bernhard Klingler, Linz, Austria, on how to handle post merger challenges, Jack and Susan Welch recently reported on the Six Sins of M&A (BusinessWeek Online, October 23, 2006). The Welch’s six sins constitute a subset of the eight classic mistakes. It is important to remind corporate executives of these classic mistakes so that they can avoid them and reduce the financial losses by the stakeholders and the economy. The eight deadly sins excerpted from my book, Blueprint for a Crooked House, are revisited below:
1. Assuming that All Partners are Equal. “Mergers of Equals” is a myth. Someone needs to be in charge to resolve deadlocks which can be impossible to do in a 50-50 partnership where it is not clear who is in charge.
2. Using a One-Size-Fits-All Approach for Each Business Unit. Each new business unit has their unique cultures. Marrying the culture of the new organization into the acquirer’s culture should be thoughtfully done.
3. Managing Organizational Change Without Leading. This is what Jack and Susan Welch refer to as “taking bold steps with the integration”. The acquiring company is advised to strike the iron while it is hot–complete the integration process within 3 months of the acquisition while the participants are still excited and motivated about the new opportunity.
4. Paying Too Much Attention to Cost Savings as the Primary Strategic Opportunity. Don’t be too desperate for the acquisition to fall into what Jack Welch calls a “reverse hostage” situation.
5. Expecting to Realize Most Benefits by the End of the First Year. This goal will be harder to achieve if the acquirer pays too much for the merger (i.e., 20% or 30% above the market price–Jack Welch).
6. Believing that the Organization Cannot be Stabilized until all the Facts are Known. This belief may lead to what Jack Welch calls the conqueror syndrome”, a situation in where the acquirer installs their own people in all critical positions. This defeats the primary objective of the merger, which is to fill a strategic void. Management needs to realize that if their people have the expertise to grow the company to fill the strategic void, may be they don’t need the acquisition.
7. Declaring Victory Prematurely and Failing to Track Promised Organizational Changes.
8. Not Considering the Impact of Customer Reactions to the Merger. In a study sponsored by Business Week and conducted by the University of Michigan and Thomson Financial Corporation on American Customer Satisfaction Index, found that 50% of consumers report that they are less satisfied two years after a merger. “It can take years for companies to change customers’ feelings and stop any losses” (Emily Thornton, Business Week, December 6, 2004, pp. 58-63).
Conclusion: Whether hostile or friendly, company executives and shareowners should seriously consider the impact of PMI on M&As. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act that demands more disclosures on the performance of the board of directors and company executives of public companies may help address some corporate governance issues, but until the stakeholders address the eight classic mistakes described above, we will continue to experience significant failures in M&A activities. As stated earlier, those promoting M&As are doing very well financially, but for the sake of the customers, employees, and other stakeholders, the executives need to invest more resources to avoid the eight deadly sins to ensure the success of post merger integration.
