News
Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff go head-to-head, Kathy Hilton is rejected and more!
This week Bravo fans rejoice because the season 12 trailer of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has dropped. It’s packed with heated moments, fights, tears and so much more! Watch Erika Jayne and Crystal Minkoff come to blows over Jayne’s feelings about alleged victims! Lisa Rinna questions Jayne’s mixing alochol and pills. All of…
News
With ‘one goal in mind,’ the Chicago White Sox open the 2022 season with high expectations
Liam Hendriks knows not to get too caught up in preseason projections, whether your team is picked to finish first or near the bottom of the division standings.
“Projections, that’s all they are, projections,” the Chicago White Sox closer told the Tribune this week in Glendale, Ariz. “They’re not going to be as clear and as crisp as we are going to put forward. It can go any number of ways.
“Last year, look at the projections, we were meant to be in a dog fight with Minnesota, and it just didn’t happen. In Oakland (where Hendriks pitched from 2016-20), we were always picked to be the third or fourth in the division. It didn’t happen.”
The Sox lived up to the predictions last season, winning the American League Central. But the Twins started slowly and never recovered, finishing last. And the Athletics made the playoffs in each of Hendriks’ last three years with the team.
“You can overplay what the projections are, you can underplay them,” Hendriks said. “Our goal at the start of this year is to go out there and play our game. Who gives a crap what the projections say? We’re going to define our own future, not someone who is sitting behind a computer.”
Forget the prognosticators. The Sox have high expectations of their own after playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021. The season begins Friday against the Tigers at Comerica Park (12:10 p.m., NBCSCH).
“We have one goal in mind,” starter Lucas Giolito said Thursday. “Obviously last year we came up well short, learned a lot from that experience in that first-round exit in the playoffs. But we know how good we are. We know, learning from last year throughout the course of the year, certain things that need to be improved to take that next step and that’s it, that’s the goal.”
The Sox faced numerous injuries in 2021, including playing portions of the season without outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez and catcher Yasmani Grandal. Injuries became an issue during spring training the last couple of weeks, with starter Lance Lynn possibly out eight weeks (right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon) and Garrett Crochet lost for the season (Tommy John surgery).
Third baseman Yoán Moncada went on the injured list Thursday with a Grade 1 right oblique strain.
“I started feeling it two, three days ago,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “I think it was (Tuesday), before the last (Cactus League) game. I was in the cage and I felt something the last two swings I did. That’s when it started.
“I told them that if I was feeling better by (Friday) I would be able to play. But then they said there’s no need to rush it, that it’s better to prevent something worse from happening. I think that’s a smart thing to do too.”
The Sox recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte, and he likely will start opening day at third. They also recalled reliever Matt Foster from Charlotte and placed Ryan Burr on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.
“Last year we took some big hits and we were able to overcome them,” Giolito said. “This year, same thing, next man up. We have depth.”
General manager Rick Hahn knows the Sox won’t be the only team facing these issues.
“Given the unique offseason and shortened spring, the first six to eight weeks are going to be challenging throughout baseball as teams get their sea legs under them, get used to being out there on a regular basis,” Hahn said. “That’s part of the reason Major League Baseball) allowed the expanded rosters and part of the reason we’re carrying extra arms early in the season.
“But none of that should take away from any of the optimism we all feel about this team.”
The Sox return almost all of their starting lineup and are hoping to get full seasons from Jiménez (who played in 55 games last season), Robert (68) and Grandal (93). Robert could be in the American League MVP discussion, an award first baseman José Abreu won in 2020. Abreu led the team in homers and RBIs last season.
Shortstop Tim Anderson, who said he has to sit the first two games after an appeal of a suspension handed down at the end of 2021, is one of the game’s top hitters and Grandal is one of the most productive hitting catchers. Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets contributed as rookies last season.
Giolito is at the top of the rotation. Dylan Cease made big strides and Michael Kopech moves back into the rotation after spending last season mostly in the bullpen. Dallas Keuchel is the veteran of the group, while Vince Velasquez and Reynaldo López might be called on while Lynn is injured.
Hendriks and Aaron Bummer are among the returning members of the bullpen.
New faces include reliever Kendall Graveman and second baseman Josh Harrison via free agency and outfielder AJ Pollock from a trade. Veteran infielder/outfielder Leury García also returned on a three-year deal. Reliever Joe Kelly, another free-agent signing, is on the injured list as he recovers from a right biceps nerve injury.
“Nobody is talking about last year,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Everybody is talking about a tougher division, tougher challenge, but we want to be a part of it.
“I think the guys we added, can’t give our front office enough credit. Kendall and Josh are real good adds. (Reliever Bennett) Sousa looked good in spring training. … (Reliever Kyle) Crick is now on our pitching staff. There’s a lot here that was here (last season) that’s hungry, and there’s some good guys that joined us.”
The Sox lost their opening-round series the last two years (wild-card series to the A’s in 2020 and the ALDS to the Houston Astros last season). The goal is to take that next step.
“Our first goal is to win the AL Central,” Hahn said. “Then we have higher aspirations after that to achieve. Our main focus right now is on that first goal, but we’re going to be tested. Perhaps because we’re the hunted because we’re the incumbent. We’re the ones who won last year.
“Certainly throughout the game the respect and expectations of this team are high. But we’re going to be challenged. All four other teams are stronger, especially whether it’s due to additions or simply being healthier than they were a year ago. We’re going to be tested. We’re ready for it, but it’s going to be a fun summer.”
Sox finalize roster
Among Friday’s moves, the Sox selected the contracts of pitchers Tanner Banks and Kyle Crick. They designated outfielder Micker Adolfo for assignment and outrighted catcher Seby Zavala to Charlotte.
Here’s the breakdown of the season-opening roster and injured list:
- RHP (10): Dylan Cease, Kyle Crick, Matt Foster, Lucas Giolito, Kendall Graveman, Liam Hendriks, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, José Ruiz and Vince Velasquez.
- LHP (4): Tanner Banks, Aaron Bummer, Dallas Keuchel and Bennett Sousa.
- C (2): Yasmani Grandal and Reese McGuire.
- INF (7): José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Jake Burger, Josh Harrison, Leury García, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets.
- OF (5): Adam Engel, Eloy Jiménez, AJ Pollock, Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn.
- IL (7): Ryan Burr, Garrett Crochet, Joe Kelly, Lance Lynn, Yermín Mercedes, Yoán Moncada and Jonathan Stiever (60-day).
()
News
Optimism for Orioles rebuild with 30th Opening Day at Camden Yards | GUEST COMMENTARY
What do you do when your once proud baseball team follows a 95-loss year with 21 straight defeats to open the new season? When the franchise, which had secured its third World Series title just five years earlier, manages to acquire one of the most inglorious records for ineptitude in the history of sport?
Of course, you throw a huge party and commit to undertake an unprecedented civic project.
That is precisely what we did in Baltimore in 1988. The Orioles had opened the season at home with 12-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (the team they’re playing during Monday’s home opener, as well). It got worse from there. During their infamous losing streak, they scored one run or less in 10 games, and they gave up six or more runs in 11 games. In three of their losses, they managed to surrender a combined 37 runs. In fact, in 21 games they give up a whopping 132 runs while scoring just 44.
They played seven series without a win. After a three-game sweep at the hands of the Twins in Minnesota, they arrived in Chicago on April 29 for a three-game weekend series with the White Sox, sporting that unfathomable 0-21 record. That night, an Eddie Murray two-run homer staked them to a 2-0 first inning lead that, quite miraculously, they refused to relinquish, cruising to a 9-0 victory and the conclusion of the tortuous run of futility.
They would lose the next two games in Chicago to return home at 1-23. But that one win was enough to make the party happen. It came to be known as “Fantastic Fans Night,” and, incredibly, over 50,000 fans responded to the promotion by filling Memorial Stadium and enthusiastically cheering for the hometown team at its nadir. The team did its part with a 9-4 win over the Texas Rangers, much to the delight and spiritual uplift of the adoring congregation.
Then, in the midst of the celebration, came an announcement. The Orioles and the Maryland Stadium had entered into a lease agreement that would bring the team to a new ballpark downtown. The Stadium Authority had been created in 1986 to select a site for new sports facilities, its formation arising in response to the 1984 departure of the city’s beloved Colts to a new football home in what was then called the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis. We were not taking any chances with the Orioles, despite the hard times into which the team had then fallen.
This year’s Opening Day marks the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. When the ballpark opened in 1992, it was nothing less than a revelation, not just for downtown Baltimore, but for all of baseball. Its vintage baseball-only design offered a clear departure from the lookalike concrete-laden multipurpose stadiums that had proliferated during the preceding decades. Embracing the formidable brick façade of the old B&O Warehouse, the ballpark comfortably seated itself within the environs and street grid of the former rail yard in a way that invoked the gritty determination of the city’s past, while announcing the possibilities of its new found future. It would become a design model, repeatedly mimicked throughout the country, as baseball teams renewed connections with the downtowns that had given them birth. And, at home, it revived both pride in the team and confidence in what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it.
To the credit of those who conceived it, Oriole Park remains a jewel of a venue after 30 seasons. The team, however, now finds itself in midst of a “rebuild,” which in this case involves enduring three 100-plus loss seasons, mercifully interrupted by the COVID-shortened 2020 year. But, as its rising young stars and ever-improving minor league system attests, a reemergence of past glory may not be too far off. After all, hope and possibility are the twin beacons of Opening Day, and this year, it may be more important than ever to be mindful of that.
We are a city that, like its baseball team, is in need of a rebuild. The economic upheavals of the pandemic have battered the restaurants and businesses that are the backbone of a viable downtown, and the daily reports of violence in our streets have devastated confidence in public safety. If there is a message from 1988, it is that we do have the capacity to respond to challenge with more than rhetoric. It is that we are historically capable of conjuring up the insight to undertake bold actions of consequence.
Raymond Daniel Burke, a Baltimore native, is a shareholder in a downtown law firm. His email is [email protected].
()
News
Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence
Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence
Only Aadhaar PVC cards issued by UIDAI are valid and secure. UIDAI has declared the Aadhaar card made from the market as invalid.
Never Miss An Update After Joining This ChannelJoin Telegram GroupOnline PVC Aadhaar card can be ordered from UIDAI for just Rs 50 sitting at home. UIDAI has declared the Aadhaar PVC card made from the market as invalid. UIDAI says that only Aadhar PVC cards ordered from him are valid.
They are equipped with many security features and are safe. The PVC Aadhar cards made from the market are unsafe and should not be used. With this decision of UIDAI, the Aadhaar cards of crores of people of the country have become invalid.
PVC Aadhar card is a kind of plastic card, on which the information of the Aadhar card is printed. According to UIDAI, this card contains secure QR code, hologram, micro text, date of issue and print of the card and other information. Being of ATM, Office Icard or Debit card size, it is easy to carry in pocket or purse. For this reason it has become very popular.
Order online for just Rs.50
It is very cheap to get PVC Aadhar card from UIDAI. In a tweet, UIDAI said that any person can order Aadhaar PVC card by paying only Rs 50/- (PVC Aadhaar card fee) (including GST and speed post fee). You have to order PVC Aadhar card by visiting the official website of UIDAI.
Go to the UIDAI website
- Here by going to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’.
- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number or 16 digit Virtual ID or 28 digit Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID).
- Enter the security code or captcha.
- Click on Send OTP to get OTP.
- Submit the Registered Mobile I OTP at the designated place.
- After submission, you will see a preview of the Aadhar PVC Card.
- Click on the payment option given below.
- Clicking on it will take you to the payment page.
- Pay a fee of Rs 50 here.
- The order process for your Aadhar PVC card will be completed as soon as you make the payment.
- PVC Aadhar card will reach your home after a few days by the postal department speed post.
The post Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence appeared first on JK Breaking News.
EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network Blockchains Commit $8 Million Annual Funding to Advance and Rebrand Core Development Framework
Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff go head-to-head, Kathy Hilton is rejected and more!
Averaging in the Share Market
Terra Price Analysis: April 8
With ‘one goal in mind,’ the Chicago White Sox open the 2022 season with high expectations
Do Stock Market Numbers Really Matter?
Different Business Plans for Different Readers
Optimism for Orioles rebuild with 30th Opening Day at Camden Yards | GUEST COMMENTARY
Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence
Alexander Hamilton – Father of American Finance
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼