Family alleges bus ‘intentionally’ hit teen in north St. Louis County

TAMPA — Aaron Judge wants to leave a mark. A former Rookie of the Year and considered one of the game’s bright stars, the Yankee slugger looks around his workplace and sees the shortcomings. All around Yankee Stadium, Judge sees reminders of what he is not.

“It’s been frustrating. Over the years and especially when you’re at Yankee Stadium, you’re looking around and you don’t see division championships or [banners saying you] made it to the playoffs this year. You see World Series championship banners everywhere,” Judge said. “And to be here from [2016] on and still not have a banner up that I contributed to, it is tough. It’s frustrating.

“It’s also motivation every single year to go out there and make this year special, to give it everything on the field every single year,” Judge continued. “So for this team, I think the big thing is just staying consistent, more consistent. We don’t have the highs, have the lows, and this team just stays even keel April through October.

“We’re gonna be dangerous.”

It’s not just Judge. The Yankees not only haven’t won a World Series in 12 years, they haven’t been in one in that span. The closest they came was when Judge was becoming an everyday player back in 2017, when the Bombers lost to the Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. That was the year of the “Baby Bombers” — Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino were the young stars that season and were supposed to be the foundation of a dynasty in the making.

But the foundation cracked. They have won just one AL East title in the last four years. The Bombers finally gave up on Sanchez and traded him to the Twins this month. Severino has pitched just 27.1 innings over the last three seasons because of injuries.

And Judge entered this lockout-shortened spring training without knowing where his future is. In his final year of team control, the soon-to-be 30 year old has said he’d like to play out his career in pinstripes. He said he’d be honored to be named the Bombers’ latest captain, which many have suggested. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said there will be talks about a contract extension “soon” with the player who has been the face of the franchise for the last five years, but with just over two weeks to go to Opening Day, there was no firm deal.

Instead, Judge is just one of the question marks that hang over this team. Though they have a payroll that is projected to be in the top three of baseball this season, the Yankees are predicted by industry experts to be in a tight battle in the stacked AL East.

“The Blue Jays have added to their rotation; that lineup is as good as any in baseball and they should have made the playoffs last year but playing in three parks [because of strict Canadian COVID travel restrictions] played against them. Toronto is the team I worry about the most,” one American League executive said. “The Red Sox got better. Just adding [manager] Alex Cora back last year made them more dangerous. They get some bullpen help and they could win the division. The Rays are always going to find a way to be there too. They seem to have had the Yankees chasing them the last few years.”

For a team that went out and spent big bucks to bring in ace Gerrit Cole in his prime to add to a roster that features super sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Judge, the Yankees didn’t act like a team looking to get over the hump this winter. In need of a shortstop in a year with an unbelievable free agent market for shortstops, they made a deal that brought them a Gold Glove third baseman in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who isn’t as proven at the position as superstars Carlos Correa, Trevor Story (who went to their rivals in Boston) or Corey Seager.

Steinbrenner makes a point every year to say that his family puts the Yankees in a position to win. This spring was no different in Steibrenner’s optimism.

“I think they have what it takes. This is a championship caliber team. I think the trade that (GM Brian Cashman) made was a great trade,” Steinbrenner said of the deal to acquire Kiner-Falefa to play shortstop, third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt.

“We’re gonna miss the guys that moved on. I think we addressed one or two of the needs that we had. But look, this team’s got a lot of experience. It’s a veteran team. They have a lot of heart. And I think we’re gonna see great things for sure.”

But the clubhouse isn’t a vacuum. They’ve seen the Blue Jays add Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi and trade for Matt Chapman. They watched as the Red Sox went out and signed Story. Last October, after the Yankees were bounced in the Wild Card game, manager Aaron Boone talked about how the other teams are “catching up” to the Yankees.

The worry heading into 2022, however, is that they have passed the Bombers by.

Cole, who has six years left on his $324 million deal, said it may not be as straightforward an answer.

“We definitely have upgraded and [Cashman] sometimes has to get creative as opposed to more straightforward, but that’s what makes him good,” Cole said. “And that’s what I think in baseball, you want to be able to win a bunch of different ways. I assume you probably want to try to build a championship quality team in more ways than one.”

Cole was defiant when asked about the Yankees window to win a championship.

“I picked this place because the window to win a World Series in my mind was the entire length of the contract,” Cole said. “So that’s how I feel about that.”

()