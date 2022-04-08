News
First seat installed in St. Louis CITY SC’s Centene Stadium
ST. LOUIS – The first seat has been installed inside St. Louis CITY SC’s Centene Stadium in Midtown.
The team made the announcement on Friday that the MLS expansion team began installing seats in the lower bowl section of the stadium. Installation of the upper bowl seats will begin in early May. The team estimates premium seating will be installed in mid-May.
When finished, Centene Stadium will have 22,500 seats. The seats will vary in color to add to the overall design of the stadium.
CITY SC said more construction milestones are coming including installing sod, completing the metal panel canopy, and finishing interior details. The stadium is still on track to be completed by late summer 2022.
Dolphins look to bolster LB corps with a former first-round pick
The Miami Dolphins are giving a workout to a former first-round pick who hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2018 season.
Reuben Foster, a former Alabama standout the San Francisco 49ers selected with the 31st pick in the 2017 NFL draft, worked out with the Dolphins on Friday, according to a league source.
Foster’s career was cut short because of a troublesome knee injuries he suffered in May of 2019, which led to him losing feelings in his toes.
He’s finally healthy, and has been working to resume his NFL career. A thorough physical could determine whether the Dolphins offer him a minimum salary contract, giving the 28-year-old an opportunity to train with the team this offseason, and possibly compete during training camp for a spot on the roster.
Coming out of college at Alabama, Foster was named a unanimous All-American and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2016. But he also had a troublesome history with the law because of marijuana possession, and a domestic violence charge that was eventually dropped.
In 10 games as a rookie in 2017, Foster led the 49ers with seven tackles for loss and finished second on the team with 72 total tackles.
He produced 29 tackles in six games he played for the 49ers in 2019 before being arrested on domestic violence charges, and was subsequently released.
Prosecutors in Florida dismissed the misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges that stem from an alleged altercation he had with his former girlfriend in a Tampa hotel that November, the night before a game.
New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was part of the 49ers organization as an offensive assistant during the 2018 season, so he has some familiarity with Foster, who spent the 2019 season on Washington’s roster, rehabbing the troublesome knee injury he suffered during his first practice with that team.
Foster had workout with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns last season, but hasn’t been signed.
If the Dolphins do sign Foster he’d be competing with Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson and Sam Eguavoen for a role as one of Miami’s inside linebackers.
Even though the Dolphins re-signed all the defensive free agents, linebacker happens to be a position of need for Miami considering the unit’s lack of depth, and the absence of players with playmaking ability.
The Dolphins moved Baker, the team’s leading tackler the past three seasons, to outside linebacker late last year, which opened the door for Jaelan Phillips, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, to be used strictly as a pass rusher. If both Baker and Phillips remain in those roles Miami would need to find a starting caliber player to be paired with Roberts as an inside linebacker in Miami’s hybrid scheme.
When healthy and in his prime, Foster, who is 6-foot, 230 pounds, was respected for the physicality he brought to the field, and his sideline-to-sideline range. But he lacked technique, struggled to stack and shed blockers, and had a history of suffering concussions.
Yankees make Aaron Judge major offer with clock ticking on extension
The Yankees got extra innings to work with after the rainout on Thursday. The team had an extra 24 hours to try and lock up Aaron Judge, the face of the franchise, beyond this season. Yankees GM Brian Cashman reiterated on Monday that Judge would have a multi-year offer before Opening Day. With the weather pushing Opening Day back to Friday, the Yankees got an extra day to try and reach an agreement on a contract with Judge.
A team source confirmed the Bombers did indeed make an offer that would give the slugger the highest average annual value for a position player in team history.
“If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’ll see you guys after the game,” Judge said hours before Friday’s first pitch, which was scheduled for 1:08 p.m. “This was the deadline. I don’t want to be a distraction during the year. We have so many things to focus on, and a lot of good things happening, so I don’t want this to be a distraction for the team all year.”
Yankees fans heading to the Stadium for the season opener against the Red Sox have to hope the Bombers used their extra time wisely.
The slugger, who initially set the Opening Day deadline for negotiations, still doesn’t have any set contract for this season, because he and the team were $4 million off when they traded numbers to try and avoid arbitration. Because of the owners’ lockout, the arbitration process will go into the season.
While Judge has professed his desire to remain with the Yankees for his entire career, one teammate signaled a warning.
“When it comes to the business side of it, there’s no secret,” Anthony Rizzo said. “Freddie Freeman isn’t a Brave anymore. There’s no loyalty in this game.”
That is the last thing Judge wants on his mind once the season opens.
“Today’s the deadline, so either we’ll be talking about an extension or no extension, then we’ll be done with it and on to baseball,” he said. “To be going down this route with the Yankees is something special. I know I’m here through this year, my last arbitration year, and that’s what I’m going to focus on. I’ve got one year to play, and contract extension stuff is nice, but I’ve got bigger things to focus on.”
Like a matchup against the Bombers’ biggest rivals, which Judge said he was pumped up for. “I slept great. … I’m excited, this is like the first day of school.”
The 29-year-old is coming off one of his most complete years in the big leagues.
The three-time All-Star slashed .287/.373/.544 with a .916 OPS, 39 homers and 93 RBI in 148 games in 2021. According to Baseball Savant, Judge was among the league leaders in average exit velocity (95.8 miles per hour), max exit velo (119) and hard-hit percentage (58.4%). He led the Yankees in WAR (5.4).
Overall, his six years in the big leagues have been exceptional, averaging .276/.386/.553 and a .940 OPS. He was the 2017 Rookie of the Year, runner-up to Jose Altuve in that same season and a Home Run Derby champion.
One major league executive suggested a five-year, $185 year deal would be a good one for Judge. He used comps from Alex Bregman and George Springer for a contract guideline. Bregman signed a five-year $100-million extension with the Astros in his age-25 season. Springer signed a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays after the 2020 season, when he was 31.
The Yankees had consistently said they wanted to work something out with Judge.
“We’re gonna have to engage in order to get a contract. When that happens, we’re not going to say or predict, but we’re on the clock obviously between now and his free agency. And if nothing gets done prior to free agency obviously it doesn’t mean we don’t want him, he can come back as a free agent too,” Cashman said last week. “So we’re the only team that can talk to him now. At some point those conversations will happen or will happen and we’ll try to keep it as private as we can. But like anything else, just like trades and free agents, you just got to be on the same page and find common ground.
“We’re happy he’s a Yankee and it’ll be great if we can make it longer than this year.”
The thought of being a free agent and testing what his worth would be on the open market, really doesn’t hold any special place for him.
“If it comes to it, maybe but like I said before, I want to play here,” Judge said. “I want to finish my career here. There’s no better place to play. So I’m hoping we don’t get to that but if we do, I think I’ll be ready for it.”
With Matthew Roberson
DNA leads police to suspect in 2016 sexual assault of St. Paul girl waiting for school bus
Nearly six years after a 5-year-old girl waiting for her school bus was sexually assaulted, St. Paul police said Friday they’ve made an arrest in the case.
Police had DNA evidence that was collected at the time of the rape in the North End in 2016, but no match initially showed up in periodic searches through a national database, which is updated as samples are collected.
In December, investigators received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that there had been a match and there was suspect information, according to police.
DNA EVIDENCE
That DNA information and further investigation led police to a 19-year-old. He was 13 in 2016. The St. Clair County, Ill., sheriff’s department, U.S. Marshals and FBI found the man in Cahokia Heights, Ill., which is near St. Louis, and arrested him Monday.
St. Paul police investigators went to Illinois and interviewed the man, who confessed to the 2016 sexual assault of the girl, police said in a Friday statement. They collected DNA from him on Thursday. He is jailed in St. Clair County, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
“This case is an example of why we never give up or stop working on behalf of victims,” St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in the statement. “I am beyond grateful for the exhaustive investigative work by dozens and dozens of dedicated law enforcement professionals who kept working and working and working. They poured their hearts and souls into the case, carried its weight in their minds, on their backs and in their hearts for 2,166 days — and persevered. Hopefully, justice can be served, and this can be another step towards healing for the little girl and her family.”
BUS DRIVER FOUND GIRL AFTER ASSAULT
On the morning of May 2, 2016, the girl’s mother dropped her off at her school bus stop in the area of St. Paul’s Park Street and Cook Avenue.
Sometime after, a male approached and told her, “Come with me,” the girl’s mother said in 2016. The girl said, “no,” but he grabbed her hand and led her away.
The male brought her up an alley, and the girl says he took her into a yard. The girl reported he hit her in the face over and over again.
When the girl returned to the street, a school bus driver found her with her pants and underwear around her ankle. She was bleeding from the nose and mouth and crying so much that she could not initially tell police officers what happened. She was taken to a hospital, where she was examined and it was determined she had been sexually assaulted.
Since then, St. Paul police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI and Ramsey County attorney’s office worked to identify a suspect, according to police.
