Forex – Pivot Points Calculation Rules
The presented article covers the topic of pivot points calculating. Different pivot points are the popular and simple tools of technical analysis in Forex market trading. In this article the rules for floor, Tom Demark’s, Woodies and Camarilla pivots are described. The following article will be useful for all Forex traders who wish to be more acquainted with the generic technical analysis.
The floor pivot points (the most basic and popular type of pivots) are widely used in Forex trading technical analysis. The main aim of a pivot point is to represent a primary level of support/resistance – the point at which the trend can become bearish or bullish. Levels of resistance and support (from first to third) serve as the additional points of possible trend breakouts or the trend range limits. These are the rules to calculate floor pivots:
Pivot (P) = (H + L + C) / 3
Resistance (R1) = (2 X P) – L
R2 = P + H – L
R3 = H + 2 X (P – L)
Support (S1) = (2 X P) – H
S2 = P – H + L
S3 = L – 2 X (H – P)
Tom DeMark’s pivot points are not as popular as floor pivots, but it is even simpler and can be used to determine the range for a current period trading corridor using the High, Low and Close values of the previous period and the Open value of a current period. To calculate DeMark’s pivots one can use these rules:
If Close Opencurrent Then X = 2 X H + L + C;
If Close = Opencurrent Then X = H + L + 2 X C;
New High = X / 2 – L; New Low = X / 2 – H
Another way to calculate them is Woodie’s pivot points. They are very similar to the floor ones, but are calculated giving more weight to the Close price of the previous time period. The rules to calculate Woodie’s pivot points are as follows:
Pivot (P) = (H + L + 2 X C) / 4
Resistance (R1) = (2 X P) – L
R2 = P + H – L
Support (S1) = (2 X P) – H
S2 = P – H + L
Camarilla pivots are based on the Camarilla equation method developed by Nick Scott. They are presented as a set of eight levels of support and resistance values without a middle pivot point (which is crucial for floor pivot points). The precise way of calculating these pivot points is somewhat unclear. But more important is that these pivot points can still be calculated and work for all traders. They can be used to set the stop-loss and take-profit orders to automate Forex trading. Use the following rules to calculate Camarilla pivots:
R4 = (H – L) X 1.1 / 2 + C
R3 = (H – L) X 1.1 / 4 + C
R2 = (H – L) X 1.1 / 6 + C
R1 = (H – L) X 1.1 / 12 + C
S1 = C – (H – L) X 1.1 / 12
S2 = C – (H – L) X 1.1 / 6
S3 = C – (H – L) X 1.1 / 4
S4 = C – (H – L) X 1.1 / 2
Rich Dad’s Prophecy, by Robert Kiyosaki – Review
If You Could Know the Future, Would You Invest Differently?
Rich Dad’s Prophecy is the book by Robert Kiyosaki that is subtitled:
Why the Biggest Stock Market Crash in History Is Still Coming…
and How You Can Prepare Yourself and Profit from It!
This book was written (with Kiyosaki’s co-author and partner, Sharon Lechter, C.P.A.) in 2002. All of the predictions made in this book are right on track – if not ahead of schedule.
The primary “prophecy” is that a MAJOR stock market upheaval is coming in 2016. This is the year when an estimated 2,282,887 “baby boomers” turn 70 – and are required BY LAW to make mandatory withdrawals from their 401 (k) accounts. In 2017, the number of people turning 70 jumps by 700,000 to 2,928,818, and keeps increasing every year thereafter.
What does this mean? Since the creation of the pre-tax retirement funds, Americans have been given incentives to place/spend their savings on stocks and mutual funds. Markets move up ONLY when more people are buying than selling. 2016 is the year when an astronomical bubble of retirees are forced to make withdrawals. This is stipulated in the law that created 401(k) accounts specifically so that taxes would be due and payable to the Federal government NOT LATER than beginning at age 70.
Kiyosaki tells the story of his “Rich Dad’s Prophecy” based on the enactment of “ERISA” (The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.) What his “rich dad” foresaw were the problems of passing control of retirement funding to individuals. These problems include:
1. Most people don’t save anything, or way less than needed for retirement and medical expenses – which continue to increase.
2. Those who created 401 (k) accounts were forced to become “investors”, an activity previously reserved for wealthy (and educated) speculators. In the process, the stock market was flooded with funds.
This is exactly what happened:
– Most people without corporate pensions – replaced by optional 401 (k) plans – went right on spending their money on material goods and saving little or nothing (in fact, racking up record amounts of consumer debt.)
– The minority of workers who created investment accounts (still numbering in the millions) injected billions into stocks and mutual funds. The stock market surged to record levels with the inflow of cash.
Note: it is no coincidence that the passage of ERISA in 1974 is the bottom of the market, following a crash in 1973-1974 to less than 600 Dow Jones Industrial Average. 1974 was also the center of a recession brought on by the Mideast “oil embargo” and the “Nixon Shock” following the removal of the dollar from the gold standard.
As Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad predicted, “Always watch for changes in the law. Every time a law changes, the future changes.”
All this background sets the stage for the predicted crash in 2016. With more than 2 million retirees forced to sell stocks (and pay taxes on any gains) the market MUST contract – or implode!
Kiyosaki wrote this book that foresees the impending crash in 2002. This is BEFORE the financial collapse of 2007-2008 (which is continuing today.) During this crash, the market lost 50% of its value from a high of 14,000. (It has since regained 85% back to 12,000.)
Americans continue to have pitiful savings rates. In addition, record unemployment brought on by the current recession has forced many who DID save and invest to drain their retirement accounts. The number of new wage earners will not offset the number of people retiring. After years of recession, there are actually fewer people employed, they are making less and investing less.
Combine theses problems and you have a market in an irreversible decline. As millions of other workers watch the value of their investments and retirement accounts decline and they will also start selling – trying to salvage what value remains even if they have to pay penalties.
The process continues, and the market spirals downward at an accelerated pace! In the process, the retirement savings and investment accounts of millions will be wiped out.
Bottom Line: the prediction of a 2016 crash is likely optimistic! It may be here sooner since retirees can withdraw funds earlier – they will only delay withdrawals until age 70 if they don’t need the cash earlier!
Kiyosaki balances the dire prophecy with optimistic advice, specifically how to build your “financial ark”. He writes, “Sometimes your greatest opportunities come at the greatest times of crisis. And for those that have positioned themselves well, it’s not about surviving disaster but rather achieving financial independence and wealth.”
He continues, “But this is not something to fear. Rich Dad’s Prophecy reveals not only the best ways to safeguard wealth but how to actually prosper from the events to come. The fears, dreams and actions of the baby boomers will control our economic future. You should consider building your own personal financial ark to stay afloat in the turbulent waters ahead. In Rich Dad’s Prophecy, you’ll discover how to prepare to prosper from the coming financial disaster. It’s a must-read for those who want to maintain and grow their wealth in the coming years.”
Rich Dad’s Prophecy will do more than educate you about the predicted stock market crash. You will learn how to build your own personal “financial ark” that will assure that you not only survive the storm, but profit from the coming turbulence. To learn more about Rich Dad’s Prophecy – as well as Kiyosaki’s other books, resources and seminars – please visit the Rich Dad website at RichDad.com.
Why You Should Get Life Insurance
There are many financial investment plans out there but, life insurance can be seen as one of the most important plans. There is a myth among people that when they get older only then they need to obtain one, but, this is all so wrong. Bank deposits and other saving plans are some other investment options but insurance tops all of that. Apart from being a means to give funding for financial goals of the future, it also provides security to your loved ones in time of need. There are many valuable reasons why you must get a policy right now.
• Security- The first and the most important thing it can provide is financial security to your family after your death. None of us can see the future and there have been many cases of premature death every year. It is your responsibility and duty to make sure that your loved ones stay completely secured even in your absence. Insurance plans can give this security in various areas such as expenses for your children, as a substitution for the income which is lost with your absence.
• Help in accomplishing future goals- When you plan or decide on a goal you have to calculate how much money may be needed to fulfill that goal. An insurance policy can give the assurance in matters of funding even in the most unfortunate situations.
• Retirement Goals- Life Insurance can make sure that in every month a regular flow of income remains. When you invest in a plan regularly, a fixed income even after retirement is assured. Nobody can guarantee that one will have a longer working life surely as there are many threats and issues such as, illness and company’s burn-out rate which can happen to anyone. A person’s retirement period can possibly become as long as that person’s working period and so it is very important to compile a bulk in the working period so that the retirement period can be enjoyed in the right way. Spending on an annuity can help to achieve this.
• Tax Benefit- You get a number of tax benefits by purchasing an insurance policy such as the maturity benefits are free from tax under the Section 10(10D), and also the paid premium can be deducted while calculating your tax under the 1961 Income Tax Act.
Thus, you can see that there are so many benefits of buying a life insurance policy in giving security and also for investing and saving purposes. So, it might be a good option to think about getting one at an early age.
Get Back to the Basics of Personal Finance
With all the conflicting financial advice you get from television, magazines, newspapers, and the internet, it’s easy to conclude that personal finance is roughly as difficult as putting a man on the moon; however, nothing could be further from the truth. Fact is, the financial media has a vested interest in making things seem hard. If their readers/viewers knew just how easy it is to save and invest their hard-earned money, they might conclude they don’t need any professional help at all. Of course, then their ad revenue would plummet and they’d all be out of a job, and we can’t have that, can we?
Easy As One, Two, Three
Pretty much everything you need to know about personal finance can be summed up in three rules. Sure, you could do hours and hours of research into advanced investing techniques, but these three simple rules will get you 95% of the way there.
- Spend Less Than You Earn – Sounds obvious, right? Well then how come the majority of Americans just don’t do it? It doesn’t matter how high your investment returns are if you never have any capital to invest. First things first.
- Higher Returns Mean Higher Risk – If there is one immutable law of the financial universe it’s that you can’t get higher returns without taking on higher risk. Stocks generally outperform bonds and savings accounts over long periods of time, but that extra return comes only at the expense of extra risk. Anybody who promises you high returns with little or no risk is a con artist. There are no exceptions to this rule.
- Costs Matter – How do you ever expect to get rich if you’re constantly paying fat commissions to snooty, know-it-all financial advisers? Investing isn’t complicated and you don’t need help outside what you can get for free at the local library. There are literally hundreds of good, easy-to-understand, popular personal finance and investing books out there. Read a few of them and I promise you’ll do at least as well as the guy in the corner office with the expensive financial adviser.
