Four-run eighth inning lifts Louisville Bats past Saints 5-4
LOUISVILLE — Ronnie Dawson’s three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning rallied the Louisville Bats to a 5-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints in a Triple-A baseball game Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Saints (2-1) were one out away from heading to the ninth inning with a 4-1 lead when Dawson rallied the Bats (1-2) to their first victory of the young season.
Jake Cave paced the Saints’ nine-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 on the night. Derk Fisher staked St. Paul to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the second inning.
Buck Showalter, all business, not ready to reflect on emotions of Opening Day just yet
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Buck Showalter on Thursday managed a game for the first time since Sept. 30, 2018. A lot has changed in the 1,285 days between his last time in a major-league dugout, when he led the 47-win Orioles to one last victory before getting ousted by Baltimore. But Showalter is not ready to embrace the emotions of his first Opening Day in four years just yet.
The Mets last December ended Showalter’s four-year hiatus as skipper when they hired the 65-year-old to lead billionaire owner Steve Cohen’s expensive club.
“I haven’t had a chance to get into the tug, or whatever. I’m not there yet,” Showalter said. “Maybe later on. Grandson flew in tonight. A lot of my family is here. So that’s cool. But that’s about the extent of it. Right now we got a lot of things going on trying to stay on top of. Going to look forward to getting a game or two under their belt and get into the routine. I try to keep in mind how different what we’re doing right now is. It’s been a while, it’s been a while.”
The expectations are high for Showalter’s Mets; he knows it, the players know it, the front office knows it. After an exciting offseason acquiring star players, they ended spring training on a low note, with their best pitcher sustaining a scapula injury and unable to make his first start of the year until June at the earliest. A series of injuries followed—Max Scherzer’s hamstring tightness, Taijuan Walker’s sore knee, and Brandon Nimmo’s stiff neck.
What was Showalter’s response to his first real taste of, well, the Mets? Just as he has since he took over, the skipper looked on the positive side.
“I’m surprised it took so long,” Showalter said. “I told everybody, when one happens, you always know something else is coming. It’s part of it. Everybody has been dealing with it this spring. Nobody wants to hear you complain about it and we’re not going to. It’s part of the gig.”
“It’s like I told the coaches, it’s why we’re here and robots aren’t running the game. Your relationships, and the what ifs and the things you prepare for, and all the things that go into it, and the, I don’t want to say culture, but just the atmosphere you keep through these things.”
The atmosphere Showalter has created for the Mets’ first game of the year is all-business. He didn’t even really have to address the team before Opening Day, because, he said: “They were talking so well in there that I was like, alright. I’m done. They handled most of it. They said everything I would’ve said.”
It took Mets players less than one month to adapt to Showalter’s detail-oriented, hyper-focused managing style, one that has led him to three Manager of the Year awards, one for each team he has managed. So no, he won’t reflect on the start of his 21st season as a Major League Baseball skipper just yet. That will come later. For now, he’s got a job to do: end the Mets’ 36-year World Series drought.
NIMMO ABSENT FROM OPENING DAY LINEUP
Brandon Nimmo tried his best to convince the Mets his neck stiffness was behind him. Even after he was not included in the Mets Opening Day lineup, he went back on the field and went through his practices—throwing, running, shagging fly balls, hitting in the cage—in an effort to give Showalter a better idea of where he was at.
Nimmo was able to avoid the injured list to start the season, but he also avoided the Mets’ first lineup of the year. On the positive side, Nimmo’s neck stiffness appears to be mostly behind him. He should appear in the lineup before the Mets’ four-game series against the Nationals is over.
“It means a lot to me, Opening Day does,” Nimmo said. “But you do have to take the mindset of it’s one of 162. We obviously want guys to be available for the most games out of 162 possible. And so you have to keep that in mind. But there is something special about Opening Day. Would love to be a part of it. But you do have to keep the long term in mind.”
TAIJUAN GOOD TO GO
Taijuan Walker (right knee soreness) is expected to make his first start of the year, as scheduled, against the Phillies in the series opener on Monday. He was pulled from his final spring tune-up on Tuesday after just 1.1 innings, having given up six runs on four hits.
Walker said his knee soreness had resurfaced in that outing, following a January knee operation, and he didn’t want to push himself. He has since altered his delivery mechanics and said he felt better in his bullpen.
The joy of baseball in Baltimore, win or lose | COMMENTARY
Friday marks Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles. The game is set to take place at 3:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field in Saint Petersburg, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, the 100-win team that finished on top of the American League East last season. We’re going to go out on a limb here and chalk this game up as a potential loss for the O’s. Not because we want Baltimore’s team to lose. Not because we’ve lost faith in the Birds before the first regular season game even starts. And not because this is the editorial page, and deflating the hopes and dreams of readers is kind of our bag. The reality is that if baseball is a game of numbers, the Orioles are exponentially irrational (or maybe it’s irrationally exponential) or, to simplify to the lowest common denominator, maybe just bad. Last season, the Rays beat the Orioles 18 times. The Orioles beat the Rays once. That was by far the worst record the 110-loss Baltimore team mustered against any franchise, American League, National League, or Out-of-Their League.
But so what? Opening Day is still Opening Day and, dollars to doughnuts, there’s a little extra spring in the steps of Baltimore baseball fans this week. Why? Because we’re gluttons for punishment? Not necessarily. More likely it’s because watching the O’s on TV or their worst day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is better than a whole lot of other things that could be occupying our time, from stressing about the COVID-19 pandemic to witnessing the suffering in Ukraine to contemplating how inflation has probably already raised the cost of those doughnuts we mentioned three sentences earlier. Yikes.
This season, the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. For old-timers, it’s hard to believe that Memorial Stadium is so long gone. Camden Yards remains a source of pride. It is consistently ranked among the top ballparks in the United States, it’s retro approach having sparked a veritable revolution in how such facilities are done. We also like to think of it as our own lottery-enabled ransom demand. It was, after all, former Orioles owner Edward Bennett Williams, who threatened to leave town without a new facility. Still, it’s a relative bargain. Plenty of Major League Baseball cities have been forced to pay a whole lot more to keep their franchises. Even monkeying with the left-field fence or expecting the Maryland Stadium Authority to spend tens of millions of dollars more for renovations doesn’t change the fact that it’s a world-class ballpark.
As for wins and losses, here’s our prediction: We’ll witness both. Most sports writers peg the Orioles to be little improved from last year, which means we can probably safely focus on the Ravens this fall without fear of scheduling conflicts with the MLB playoffs. But there is more to baseball than winning (and not just that “Field of Dreams” stuff about how it reminds us of our past despite the “army of steamrollers” and all that yadda, yadda). There is also joy in watching gradual improvement and in outstanding individual performance from notable Birds like starting pitcher John Means, outfielder Cedric Mullins, and first baseman-outfielders Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle. Even more promising, there’s super-prospect Adley Rutschman, a catcher with great defensive skills and long-ball power. All should make their mark, and, ask any veteran Little League parent, it’s always fun to see those little signs of improvement from youngsters. Who knows but they may finish the 2022 without being ranked in the bottom half to the American League in every meaningful offensive statistic except for hit-by-pitch where the team finished 6th best in 2021 with 65 stingers. Ouch.
Character and patience, that’s what being an Orioles fan is all about. But we have broad shoulders here in Charm City. We can deal with those annoying Boston and New York fans who drop in when their teams play here to smash our hopes and dreams. We’ve also been on top. We’ve had our days of the Robinsons (Frank and Brooks), of Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Cal Ripken Jr., Boog Powell, Paul Blair and all the other all-stars and World Series champs. We’ve also seen the lean days like, um, last year. Yes, the former is better but the latter is not so bad. Especially with some good seats, crab cake platters (or Camden Classic Franks, if you prefer) and a few bottles of craft beer from the lower concourse to wash them down.
Play ball! Well, as best you can.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers.
Marián Hossa on the Chicago Blackhawks’ plan to retire his No. 81: ‘I’m honored and really humbled’
The Chicago Blackhawks will retire Hall of Fame forward Marián Hossa’s No. 81 next season, the team announced Thursday, shortly after he signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a Hawk.
“It’s amazing,” Hossa told the Tribune. “I’m honored and really humbled to be in that company … in the United Center in the rafters.”
Before Thursday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, the Hawks held a ceremonial contract signing in the United Center atrium.
“To me, the greatest free-agent signing in Chicago sports history, Marian was the franchise’s missing piece,” Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “Both on and off the ice, he made an indelible mark on his teammates and our organization. … His humble demeanor and vaunted work ethic was everything we could have asked for and more in a superstar when we signed him in 2009. We feel that it’s only fitting that Marian retire as a Blackhawk as he starts a new chapter in his life.”
The last week made for quite the homecoming for Hossa.
On Sunday, he reunited with Jonathan Toews — his teammate on three Stanley Cup winners — for Toews’ 1,000th-game celebration, and they were joined on the ice by Hawks greats, including Patrick Sharp and Brent Seabrook.
Then came Hossa’s retirement-contract ceremony, but the number retirement was a surprise. He is the only player in franchise history to have worn No. 81.
“I still don’t get it,” Hossa said. “When (Chairman) Rocky (Wirtz) told me the news, I was blown away.
“I was expecting one thing — to sign with the Blackhawks my last contract so I can retire as a Blackhawk. And then when he announced the other news, retiring my number, I was blown away, I was speechless and really thankful, humble. It’s amazing to finish my career like that. It’s something I never thought about.”
The first-ballot Hall of Famer chatted about the honor and other topics with the Tribune.
1. Hossa credits a ‘great environment’ in Chicago.
Hossa’s 525 goals with five teams in 19 NHL seasons rank 35th all time, but his key moments with the Hawks demonstrate the two-way game he became known for.
For example, Hossa prided himself on backchecking, which neutralized Dustin Brown’s attempt at forechecking — leaving Brown flat on his back when the Hawks and the Los Angeles Kings met in Game 1 of the 2014 Western Conference finals.
Hossa’s Hawks tenure started with two goals against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 25, 2009, but no goal was more important than his overtime winner in Game 5 of the quarterfinal series against the Nashville Predators. The Hawks went on to win the first of three championships in six years.
“My goal was always to play at the best capacity possible, and I know that I had some qualities in me and my game, that’s why I tried to help the team/,” Hossa said. “But I never thought about the Hall of Fame, I never thought about being in the rafters with the great ones playing in the United Center. But I guess I got lucky to play with the great players that I did, I had accomplishments we did with the teams through my career in Chicago.
“They helped me, we helped each other, together we won the championships. So that definitely was a big help why I was (inducted into) the Hall of Fame (in November and) why I’m getting my jersey retired. So I thank the team of people, my players, the coaching staff, because I was lucky to be in a great environment.”
2. Hossa explained how No. 18 became 81.
The winger wore No. 18 for the Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers and Pittsburgh Penguins, but he switched to 81 for the Detroit Red Wings and Hawks.
“When I started in the National Hockey League as an 18-year-old — that’s why I got 18 — because in Ottawa I had three choices for a number, one of them was 18,” the Stará Ľubovňa, Slovakia, native said. “And I told myself, ‘That could be a cool start.’ ”
“In Detroit, Kirk Maltby had already won four Stanley Cups, so I didn’t even bother to ask him to switch numbers. So I just switched digits and since then I was 81. So good things happened, and 81 was luck for me in Chicago.”
Besides, in Chicago, 18 is most associated with fellow Hall of Famer Denis Savard.
“Exactly,” Hossa said. “So it worked out well.”
If Hossa had continued playing after his July 2018 trade to the Arizona Coyotes, he could have run into a third conflict: No. 81 Phil Kessel, a two-time Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins who finished his career with the Coyotes.
“Good thing when they traded my contract to Arizona I didn’t play for them because Phil would lose his number,” Hossa said with a smile.
3. As much as Hossa helped the Hawks, Pavel Datsyuk influenced him.
Hossa spent only the 2008-09 season with the Red Wings, but it had an undeniable impact on his career.
“Obviously I had the talent to score goals, but then I learned — especially from Detroit, learning from Pavel Datsyuk so much — that helped me to become way better a two-way player at stealing pucks and help the team that way,” Hossa said.
Like Hossa, Datsyuk clearly was no slouch on offense, so if he could pay attention to defense and his play away from the puck, Hossa could too.
“Datsyuk, he was like (the) magic man,” Hossa said. “Nobody’s got hands like Datsyuk. (Patrick Kane) got really close.
“But Pavel, with the body language on the ice and the style (he had), he could make the moves.
“But what I tried to learn from him was backchecking ability, lifting the pucks from behind, catching guys unexpected, stealing the pucks.”
Datsyuk helped Hossa work on his skills after practice.
“Then I started learning slowly how to take the pucks from him, and that helped me be better in the games,” Hossa said. “So when I came to Chicago I was prepared to be better in that area, and I was glad Jonny (Toews) or Kaner could see me doing that and grab something out of it and use it in their games.”
4. One of Chicago’s biggest draws for Hossa was … Michael Jordan?
The Hawks being an Original Six franchise appealed to Hossa when he was a free agent in summer 2009 — and a 12-year, $63 million deal didn’t hurt — but Chicago’s reputation as a big sports town was a bonus.
“I knew when I was coming here, when I was young kid I used to admire Michael Jordan because of what he did,” Hossa said of the Chicago Bulls’ six-time NBA champion. “I wasn’t even a basketball fan, but he sucked me in because he was Michael Jordan, and I became a basketball fan because of him.
Toni Kukoč, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman made the game fun to watch, he said, and helped familiarize him with Chicago.
“There’s so much potential in the city to choose different sports, and I’m glad in 2010 we won and brought the Cup back to the city,” he said.
5. The Hawks and Hossa are hashing out a role for him — if they can pull him away from his food business.
“I’m talking with the Blackhawks (about) certain possibilities,” Hossa told the Tribune. “We’re having deeper and deeper conversations. I would like to be involved for the future and help them in some way.”
Hossa stepped away from the game after the 2016-17 season because of eczema, a skin disorder, but he hasn’t been idle.
He runs a food supplier in Slovakia called Hossa Family that employs 250 people and has a fleet of 100 vehicles.
“We’ve got pasta, dumplings, pierogies and that type of thing,” Hossa said. “Plus if you’ve own a restaurant, we can supply you with different types of meat, fish and things like that. We can deliver to you.”
It started in 2008 as a 2008 investment in his cousin’s business.
“My focus was strictly on hockey. … I told him ‘I trust you, I don’t want to do anything with this business,’ ” he said.
But the business wasn’t working out.
After hockey, “I got involved way more, I started making changes,” Hossa said.
“I bought him out, and after I became the full owner of the company and make some changes, hire the right people,” he said. “We try to grow it.”
