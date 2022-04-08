Connect with us

Blockchain

Galaxy Digital’s Jason Urban What Will Drive Ethereum To Flip Bitcoin

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Ethereum
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The school of thought that Ethereum will one day flip Bitcoin is one that has been around for a while. Although debates around this have subsided following the bull rallies that rocked last year. However, it seems not everyone has forgotten about this. One of those is Galaxy Digital’s trading co-head Jason Urban. The trading veteran shared his thoughts on the crypto market and what he believes will push Ethereum to eventually flip Bitcoin.

Ethereum Merge Is The Catalyst

In an interview with Kitco News, Galaxy Digital Co-Head of Trading, Jason Urban explained why he believed that Ethereum will end up flipping bitcoin. The major driver identified by Urban was the upcoming ETH Merge. This merge will give Ethereum another edge over bitcoin, both of which still utilize the proof of work mechanism. However, after the merge, Ethereum will move to proof of stake, requiring significantly less energy to carry out transactions.

Related Reading | Terra Users Heads Up, Why NEAR May Launch Native Stablecoin With A 20% APR

The increased speed and scalability of the network will also give it an edge. Making it a more valuable digital asset. 

Pointing to the rapid adoption of the digital asset, he told Kitco News that it shows more people are beginning to understand what Ethereum is about. The leading smart contracts platform presents a unique opportunity with its widespread utility, hence, making it a great play for institutional investors.

ETH price crumbles to $3,200 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

“There’s scalability and things that now become very valuable and will allow ETH to grow and so smart institutional investors are seeing that,” Urban noted. “They’re not going to create a more ESG compliant crypto and that is driving institutions into such a degree that we may see more institutional money going into Ethereum than Bitcoin because of the whole energy consumption angle.”

When Will The Flippening Happen?

For highly volatile digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, trying to predict their future value can often be a short in the dark. But Urban has placed a timeframe in which he believes that the market may see ETH flipping BTC.

Related Reading | Mike Novogratz Doubles Down On $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction

The timeframe he offered shows that the trading co-head does not expect to see the flipping happening anytime soon. However, the timeline for the future is not very wide. Answering the question, Urban said that he sees this taking place “in the next two to three years” which is the “soonest” time that he expects this to happen.

“As people become educated in the space and they understand what the value proposition of crypto is they start to understand the power of smart contracts that layer one that so many brilliant minds can build on. Ethereum is the copper, Bitcoin is the digital gold.”

Ethereum is trading at $3,250 at the time of this writing. It is currently sitting at less than 10% of the value of bitcoin, although its market cap shows a smaller gap compared to the pioneer cryptocurrency.

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 8, 2022

By

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender
google news
Editors News
  • El Salvador is also working with Samson Mow on Bitcoin bonds.
  • If Mexico accepts Bitcoin as legal money, the results will be significant.

Ex-Blockstream CSO Samson Mow disclosed the Bitcoin adoption ambitions of major countries on Thursday. One of these countries is Mexico, whose President has invited Mow to speak with him about the idea. As he said on stage at the Bitcoin 2022 conference, Mow has been working on “Bitcoin nation-state adoption” since leaving Blockstream for the past month. His new Bitcoin tech business, “Jan 3,” is named after the day when the genesis block of Bitcoin was created.

Bitcoin Adoption Rate on Steep Rise

Since then, the programmer’s impact has expanded to locations like Prospera in Honduras, a privately controlled emerging metropolis on Roatan Island. Joel Bomgar, the city’s President, confirmed that Bitcoin is legal money in Prospera. As an additional benefit, Prospera’s authority will allow other towns in Honduras and businesses outside the United States to issue Bitcoin bonds. El Salvador is also working with Samson Mow on Bitcoin bonds, which will function similarly.

Last but not least, Senator Indira Kempis came in to provide an update on Mexico’s efforts to embrace Bitcoin. After El Salvador, Kempis claimed to be aiming to make the Bitcoin legal money in Mexico last month.

What she said today makes it more likely than ever that she’ll be able to alter her mind. She informed Mow that the President had sent her a message inviting the Bitcoiner to meet with him to discuss the possibility of making Bitcoin legal money across Mexico. If Mexico accepts Bitcoin as legal money, the results will be significant for the crypto industry, as pointed out by famous crypto analyst Lark Davis.

The senator has made efforts to make financial inclusion and education a constitutional entitlement for the Mexican citizenry. Mow referred to her efforts to reform financial and monetary laws as a “Bitcoin law.”

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network Blockchains Commit $8 Million Annual Funding to Advance and Rebrand Core Development Framework

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 8, 2022

By

EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network Blockchains Commit $8 Million Annual Funding to Advance and Rebrand Core Development Framework
google news

QC, Canada, 8th April, 2022,

Four EOSIO protocol-based blockchains: EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network have combined their development resources to take over the development of the EOSIO protocol core code that underlies each of these blockchains. This coalition has committed a combined $8 million annual budget for core development and developer outreach in 2022. Though the blockchains remain distinct from one another, they will work together to rebrand the EOSIO technology stack and bring additional security and new feature development for the protocol’s core code. All code developed by the group will be open source and available for any EOSIO protocol-based projects to use freely. Development priorities may be suggested by anyone in the EOSIO blockchain community but the ultimate decisions will be made by the coalition.

The EOSIO protocol is a leading third-generation blockchain technology with high speed, capacity and customizability. Blockchains built on the protocol boast block times of one half second, capacity tested at over 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and low to no transaction fees. EOSIO was originally created by Block.one following the richest ICO in the blockchain industry, roughly $4 billion raised in 2017 of which $1 billion had been pledged to supporting the EOSIO blockchain ecosystem along with the promise of providing ten years of core code development. Block.one ceased supporting EOSIO protocol development in mid-2021, which led to EOS firing them through the stoppage of a vesting payment schedule. EOSIO protocol development’s future was unclear until EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network aligned to take charge of future development. The coalition has also retained a professional branding agency to establish a new name and branding for the EOSIO protocol to further demonstrate its multi-chain nature and to distance it from any connection with Block.one.

The process of assembling the coalition of EOSIO blockchains began in January of 2022 and at various times included several other EOSIO protocol projects such as Ultra, Proton, FIO, EVA, and even Block.one’s exchange and NFT projects. Over several weeks the various teams discussed models for cooperation, decision making, financial support and development priorities via weekly, video-recorded Zoom meetings. On March 24th, EOS, represented by the EOS Network Foundation (ENF) led by Yves La Rose and Telos, represented by the Telos Core Developers (TCD) led by Douglas Horn agreed to join efforts to support the core protocol code. On March 31st, WAX and UX Network agreed to join the coalition. Other groups may opt to join the coalition in the future as a way to contribute and have more voice in development priorities.

“This coalition represents a monumental shift in direction for the future of the EOSIO protocol and is a huge milestone for all of the businesses leveraging its technology. The network effect of multiple EOSIO blockchains working together to secure the growth and sustainability of our common codebase and related open source innovations is a force multiplier that will be paying dividends for years to come,” said Yves La Rose, Executive Director of the EOS Network Foundation.

Development is set to begin immediately with priorities discussed amongst the previous group. Most of these have been defined in the four “Blue Papers”, previously commissioned by the ENF, which represent a detailed overview of the current state of EOSIO with more than seventy-five proposals to enhance the protocol. Coalition members will determine the exact priority proposals to fund and will provide a public and specific EOSIO development roadmap for the first time in the history of the protocol. Some of the first projects users may see are developer SDKs for easier EOSIO development, wallet improvements and sub-second transaction finality.

“This is a watershed moment for the EOSIO protocol. Finally, development is in the hands of the users instead of Block.one. Finally, developers will have communication about priorities and code releases so they can make their own development plans,” said Douglas Horn, Chief Architect of Telos, “Our chains will continue to compete in many areas, but I respect the leadership that the ENF brought in creating a forum for us to come together and we are already working together with efficiency and cooperation. I’m excited about what we can build for the users.”

Guillaume Babin-Tremblay, Architect and Lead Developer of UX Network elaborated further, “Since the launch of EOS Mainnet in 2018, multiple projects branched out of the common EOSIO codebase, each tackling different use cases and implementing unique features in accordance with their respective philosophies. By establishing a common development framework, we indeed get the best of both worlds, as we ensure EOSIO-based chains can continue innovating, while preserving compatibility, interoperability and common tooling.”

Each of the blockchain projects in the coalition have their own areas of focus and compete in various arenas. The coalition will focus its efforts on the areas where the chains overlap and incentives are aligned to advance the underlying core protocol and the tooling around it.

“EOSIO protocol enabled WAX Blockchain to become a leader in the NFTs space. With over 189M NFT minted as of April 2022, 12M on-chain accounts and ~500k daily active users playing Play-To-Earn games and trading NFTs on numerous marketplaces, WAX Blockchain is already pushing the limits of EOSIO protocol. I am very excited to work with ENF and other thought leaders in this space to ensure that EOSIO protocol continues to evolve and to securely scale beyond its current limits. Partnership with ENF is a critical component to the growth of the WAX Blockchain and our business.” said Lukas Sliwka, Chief Technology Officer of WAX Blockchain.

More information about the coalition can be found at: https://bit.ly/eosio-plus 

ABOUT EOS 

The EOS Network is a 3rd generation blockchain platform powered by the EOS VM, a low-latency, highly performant, and extensible WebAssembly engine for deterministic execution of near feeless transactions; purpose-built for enabling optimal web3 user and developer experiences. EOS is the flagship blockchain and financial center of the EOSIO protocol, serving as the driving force behind multi-chain collaboration and public goods funding for tools and infrastructure through the EOS Network Foundation (ENF). For more information, please visit eosn.foundation.

ABOUT TELOS 

Telos is the only blockchain that runs smart contracts written for both of the leading platforms: EVM/Solidity and EOSIO/C++. Telos EVM is the most powerful and scalable Ethereum Virtual Machine available. Telos native leverages the speed, scale and power of EOSIO smart contracts and boasts features like the Telos Decide governance engine for DAOs and dapps. Together, these create a smart contract platform built to power the mass adoption power Web 3.0. For more information, please visit telos.net

ABOUT WAX

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) is the world’s #1 blockchain as measured by both the number of users and by the number of transactions, according to Dappradar.com.  WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network. In 2018, the company introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items and physical products (NFTs and vIRLs®) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectables), Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. For more information, please visit wax.io.

ABOUT UX NETWORK UX Network is a feature-rich smart contract platform built for institutional adoption by financial firms. It offers true immutability of smart contracts and user accounts, confidential transactions using ring signatures, predictable fixed-cost on-chain resource allocation, as well as the first fully trustless implementation of a complete native inter-blockchain communication protocol operating without oracles, relayers, merge mining, rollups or trusted execution environments. UX Network is also hosting the QED protocol (formerly known as DelphiOracle), a powerful data feed and oracle solution engineered to securely manage high-value financial transactions on-chain. For more information, please visit uxnetwork.io 

Contacts
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Terra Price Analysis: April 8

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 8, 2022

By

Terra Price Analysis: April 8
google news
  • On April 8, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $117.420.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 8, 2022, is $92.440.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 8, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backed stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds, stake, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 8, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

LUNA/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

An ascending channel is a chart pattern formed from two upward trendlines and drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The ascending channel is also known as a rising channel and channel up. The lower line is identified first, as running along with the lows, defines the trendline. The upper line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running along with the highs. It is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs. 

When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $43,539. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $43,890 and the buy level of LUNA is $117.420. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $92.445.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending