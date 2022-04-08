Finance
Good PPC Plans Are a Prerequisite to Getting Good ROI
With increasing competition in digital marketing, the race to get a good search engine ranking is now red hot. Websites may not be able to maintain good search engine ranking in-spite of scrupulously adhering to all the facets of search engine optimization. Moreover, search engine optimization demands continuous monitoring and tweaking of optimization parameters. In this respect PPC can be a game changer for you.
What is it
When you go for PPC, the web crawler will show advertisement about your products or services in its search page. When users search for products or services in Google they come across advertisements marked in yellow. The advertisements are placed away from the search results, on the side pane, above or below the search results. If the user’s query matches your portfolio of products or services then your PPC ad will come up in these areas marked in yellow. If the user clicks on the advertisement you have to pay a fee to the web spider such as Google.
Benefits of PPC
Prominent ads
Away from the clumsy search results your ad will gain a prominent place among fewer ads and the yellow label. This evokes the interest of users. Moreover, being few in number, people are more inclined to click on them rather than on the search engine results.
More visitors
The curiosity of the visitors coupled with prominence translates to visits. As the user clicks on your PPC ad he or she lands directly on the landing page of your website. The same user may be directed to an affiliate website if he or she clicks on a search engine result. This makes it a more effective plan in comparison to plain vanilla SEO.
Targeted traffic
Effective PPC plans drive targeted traffic to the website. The user is directed to the landing page of the website directly from the search engine page. He or she will get the hang of your product or service by going through the website. If they like it they will make a purchase, or decide to make a purchase in future.
A good PPC plan
A good PPC plan is a prerequisite for reaping the dividends of pay per click. The plan must incorporate stuff like keyword research, keyword selection, list of negative keywords, long tail keywords, analysis of competition, identification of landing page, Geo analytic, conversion tracking etc. The PPC plan from Google AdWords should be such that your ad comes up in various places such as dynamic search ads, competitor campaigns, Google search partners, mobile etc. The plan must also incorporate price for playing PPC ads placed in Bing.
The cost
The benefits of a good PPC plans always surpasses its cost. You just need a good PPC plan to reap the dividend.
How to Improve Your Google Rankings – Priceless Secrets From an SEO Expert
Ignorance is not bliss in online marketing. Common errors by inexperienced entrepreneurs can result in poor sales largely because few people visit their website. Why? Because little or no effort has been invested in the website’s search engine optimization, probably the most important aspect of having a website to date.
If you have a website, you are probably aware that where it comes up in everyday Google searches can make or break you. If I’ve lost you already, let me explain. Everyone using the Internet nowadays has particular interests and at one time or another will type a short phrase into the Google search field in order to find websites that represent their interests. For instance, if they have been invited to attend a baby shower, they may search the Internet by using the phrase “baby shower gifts.” What happens next is critical to your website if you happen to sell baby gifts. Listed on page one of the Google search results will be the most popular websites offering baby gifts, ranked mysteriously by a Google algorithm which takes into account the amount of traffic a site may get, how many outside links connect with this site, how relevant its domain name, page title, page description and actual content are to the phrase that was searched, how “rich” or all-encompassing that content may be, how often that content is updated, how many internal site links relate to the search, as well as the fulfillment of a gamut of other search engine optimization parameters.
While most people with a website have heard of search engine optimization or SEO, the majority of business owners I have worked with regard it as a non-essential service designed to rob them of their precious marketing funds for no apparent benefit. And it doesn’t help that their Spam filters are brimming over with emails on a daily basis from SEO “experts” promising them the top spot in Google rankings. I admit that does get a little tedious and hard to swallow!
For that reason, I include SEO as part of my website design services which removes any reason for my clients to bristle about its expense. In fact, it is with relief that they applaud this decision since they’d prefer to work with someone they trust. From my standpoint, it gives me a chance to show them an improvement in their rankings which in turn increases traffic and sales. Many of them say I am a magician. But I know it is just being aware of what Google is looking for.
One Big Reason Your Rankings May Be Suffering
If you happen to be part of an extremely common category of websites such as baby gifts, for instance, the likelihood of your website appearing as the number one search result, not to mention even appearing on page one of the first twenty search results, is pretty remote. In fact, it would not be surprising if your website came up on page 1,056 of all search results when you realize that a Google search for baby gifts just returned 24,200,000 results in 0.22 seconds.
Wow! That’s some steep competition! And which lucky website appears at the top of the list? I clicked on it and found it to be extremely well-represented in the category of baby gifts, with many choices, and lots of buying options presented in a professional and attractive manner. I also found it was hosted by Yahoo Stores which probably facilitated cutting-edge, sophisticated functionality in terms of shopping cart performance, in addition to advanced assistance in search engine optimization.
This did not surprise me. Since I have clients who have stores on eBay and Amazon in addition to an e-commerce website of their own which uses an excellent shopping cart powered by ShopSite, I am well aware that you can easily reap the benefits of relationships with such Internet behemoths in boosting your Google ranking. Whether the additional registrations I have conducted for all my clients’ websites with Google Webmaster Tools and Google Analytics also contribute to excellent search rankings is not a confirmed fact, I would venture to say that if the associations with Google doesn’t positively affect their rankings, certainly the knowledge gleaned from them does!
My daily foray deep into the visitor analysis for each and every one of my websites gives me a definite competitive edge in understanding what affects visitations, searches, rankings and results. Further, each of the Internet giants I have mentioned has a financial stake in the success of its stores by sharing in a percentage of sales, charging listing fees or charging a monthly shopping cart fee, all of which I consider well worth the money! You definitely get what you pay for.
Of course, I can’t argue with the value of using PayPal as your store’s payment gateway which allows you to utilize their wonderfully complete functionality to accept credit cards for free! Years ago, some of my clients were paying exorbitant monthly fees to banks for such services, many of which were deficient in performance and pitifully weak in back-office support. It is truly refreshing to have found some of today’s Internet giants to be both easily accessible and wonderfully responsive to user needs!
And I should add that the ultimate leader of the pack, Google, offers unbelievable options in terms of a knowledge base on practically every possible subject, at no charge…yet is one of the richest companies in the cosmos.
What To Do To Improve Your Google Rankings
But back to your baby gift website and its less-than-stellar Google search rankings. What can you do to improve your ranking if you are competing with the entire world? First, just as I would recommend in any marketing effort, your e-commerce website would perform better in Google rankings if it were appealing to a special segment of a market rather than an entire generic category worldwide. Instead of targeting “gifts,” or even “baby gifts,” better to try to narrow the category down to describe a more unique aspect of baby gifts, thematically, geographically or some other way which makes your effort different from all the rest. While you will still be competing with a huge number of other websites, if by chance someone is more specific in their search terms to include your specialty, your Google ranking may be positively affected. Another helpful strategy is to include a blog as part of your website because that content gets updated more regularly and will attract Google’s attention. Generally, while I continue to advise being frugal with your marketing expenditures during this economic downturn, I urge you to be sure to promote your website everywhere you can to increase traffic on your own. In addition to adding your website’s URL (www.yourwebsite.com) to every mode of marketing you use including your email signature, your business cards, letterheads, advertising, newsletters, flyers, conversational networking opportunities, etc., it is also your responsibility to scour the Internet for the endless array of sites that will include free listings about your business such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yellow Pages, Yahoo and Google Free Local Listings, etc., as well as Forums and Blogs on appropriate subjects where comments can be posted including linkbacks to your website.
In analyzing your Google rankings, don’t put too much emphasis on your fear that perhaps it is your web designer’s fault for not having a facility for beautiful graphics because Google doesn’t even see the artwork on your website. And if it did, Google search rankings place no importance on how innovative, striking, appropriate or tasteful your artwork may be, sad to say. Rather, search engine optimization techniques required for successful ranking rely more on strategies which can ironically serve to denigrate a website’s aesthetics if not controlled by a web designer who has a complete understanding of what is necessary to achieve Google’s parameters while keeping a grasp on what maintains professionalism and viewer allure in website design.
Often, when I conduct a search on Google in a particular subject just to see what competition may exist for a client I am working for, I am disgusted by the look of some of the websites which have made it to the tops of the search return lists because clearly they have achieved their enviable position in the returns by nothing related to graphic design sophistication! Yet, their SEO specialists (if not the web owners themselves) have cracked Google’s code for ranking superiority by virtue of simply comprehending what defines a properly optimized website regardless of how it looks! I often wonder if there is a certain bonding that occurs among computer geeks that gives them a universal commonality making it a cinch to master the voodoo of SEO unlike others of us who focus more on the importance of appearances and branding excellence.
In any case, I am happy to report that both aspects can peacefully coexist to the benefit of the owner of the website who can enjoy an outstanding presence at the top of the search charts while winning the hearts of shoppers with the glamour, guile and glitz Google has missed altogether.
Great Gatsby – Is Daisy Buchanan Retarded?
Nick Carraway, the narrator, makes much of Daisy’s beauty and her sultry voice. But it is through dialogue and action –through her own words and duplicitous behavior– that we can detect her mental flaws.
Lord Francis Bacon in his essay on Beauty said, “There is no excellent beauty that hath not some strangeness in the proportion.” This quality of strangeness is the fact that she’s “slow.” As the story progresses it becomes clear that some things go over her head and as a result she tends to distrust and doubt what to others are acceptable events. In one instance Nick perceives this flaw when he says, “She saw something awful in the very simplicity she failed to understand.” (GG, 107).
Understanding doesn’t come easy to Daisy, and when she offers an opinion, it is always an inane opinion that often verges on absurdity. Notice how she deals with one single idea by repeating the same idea three times:
“In two weeks it’ll be the longest day in the year.” She looked at us all radiantly. “Do you always watch for the longest day of the year and then miss it? I always watch for the longest day in the year and then miss it.”
If you count the pronoun “it” you will realize that she has mentioned the longest day of the year five times. Now, how many of us-unless we are physicists or meteorologists– entertain the idea to “always watch” for the longest day of he year only to miss it? Is it possible that she associates the summer solstice (June 20-21) with a personal date that she should both simultaneously remember and forget? June seems to be an ill-starred month in that summer of her discontent.
For, “In June she marries Tom Buchanan of Chicago, with more pomp and circumstance than Louisville ever knew before,” Jordan Baker tells Nick. Since she married Tom in June, then Daisy may be alluding to her wedding anniversary date; a date that she watches for with painful expectancy only to dismiss it. One should also recall that on the eve of her wedding day she receives a letter (presumably from Gatsby) which distresses her immensely, moving her to the point of drunken stupor. As the story unfolds, we learn that Daisy is unhappy in her marriage to Tom, knowing that he is not only a womanizer but also a violent and abusive man.
A character that not only repeats the same words with each utterance, but also repeats trivialities and stutters has to be slow, or a least limited, if not feeble-minded. The British philosopher John Locke said of humans, “in their thinking and reasonings within themselves, make use of Words instead of Ideas.” In our own times, the linguist Noam Chomsky sees language as something that grows in the brain. In this light, when Nick portrays Daisy’s with a paucity of speech, we have no choice but to see her as an empty-headed beauty with little or no intellectual acumen.
The Renaissance scholar Erasmus of Rotterdam, in his Copia of Words and Ideas-a treatise on the varying of speech-says,
“In particular, however, it will be useful in avoiding tautology, that is repetition of the same word or expression, a vice not only unseemly but also offensive. It not infrequently happens that we have to say the same thing several times, in which case, if destitute of copia we will either be at a loss, or, like the cuckoo, croak out the same words repeatedly, and be unable to give different shape or form to the thought. And thus betraying our want of eloquence we will appear ridiculous ourselves and utterly exhaust our wretched audience with wariness.”
But let’s return to Daisy’s repetitions: “I looked outdoors for a minute, and it’s very romantic outdoors.” Daisy’s idealized world is a chimerical, fabulous, enchanted dimension where she hopes-with enough faith-she might find love in the form of a rescuing prince.
She sees in her cousin Nick as a pleasant, unthreatening figure, who is fun to be with, who is discreet, and who seems loyal to her. Nick for Daisy is someone who will not cause hurt to her as Jay Gatsby did with their separation, and as Tom Buchanan does in their unhappy marriage.
“Ah,” she cried, “you look so cool.”
“You always look so cool,” she repeated.
As she repeats the word ‘cool’ she emphasizes her sentiments that she finds in Nick a benign soul. When Daisy accepts Nick’s invitation to visit with Gatsby, little did she know that Nick would be opening the flood-gates of adultery, misery, crime and evasion, and much unhappiness.
“Come back in an hour, Ferdie.” Then in grave murmur: “His name is Ferdie.”
When she repeats the name Ferdie in a “grave murmur,” what the narrator signals is the gravity of her unennobling actions; we know that has sealed her fate to committing adultery.
Once Daisy enters Gatsby’s mansion, there’s no escape from that castle of doom. Once in Gatsby’s inner sanctum, dazzled by the opulence, she can only spew trivial observations, as when she sees the collection of shirts:
“They’re such beautiful shirts,” she sobbed, her voice muffled in the thick folds. “It makes me sad because I’ve never seen such–such beautiful shirts before.”
Oxford shirts were imported from London, and were the expensive uniform that people in Wall Street would wear. Since Nick was a bond trader, he presumably knew about such beautiful shirts. We can also note a symbolic connection to Gatsby, as he was referred to as an “Oxford man.”
What is surprising is that she blurts out not only platitudes, but also absurdities as in the following examples: “I’ll tell you a family secret,” she whispered enthusiastically. “It’s about the butler’s nose. Do you want to hear about the butler’s nose?”
But again, what appears an absurdity (to talk about noses in a serious book) may be pseudo symbols to depict “the help,” just as the houses (Daisy’s, Jay’s, and Tom’s) are representative of the “upper crust.” (p.13).
Nick refers to Daisy’s laugh as “an absurd, charming little laugh.” (p.8)
Daisy also stutters: “I’m p-paralyzed with happiness.” (p8.)
But much unhappines she reveals when the nurse informs her that her baby is a little girl. Acknowledging the plight of the American woman of her times she says: “I am glad it’s a girl. And I hope she’ll be a fool–that’s the best thing a girl can be in this world, a beautiful little fool.” This poignant remark shows Daisy’s little self-esteem and resignation to a life of utter dependency. The French moralist, La Rochefoucauld, writes in maxim 207: “People do not grow mentally after age 25, nor do they grow older mentally. There is little wisdom based on understanding – most wisdom consists of prettified disillusions and is based on bitter experience.” Within the realm of the story, the heroine is then reduced to one more in that mass of women who live by the light of prettified disillusions and bitter experience.
When Garcia Marquez’s character (in One Hundred Years of Solitude) Remedios the Beauty ascends to heaven, the reader accepts this fact because the woman in her simple mindedness never sees that her beauty hurts people; even kills them. But when Nick Carraway paints Daisy as a southern belle, an innocent ingenue–that is asking too much of a reader; especially when we know that she is the driver in the fated hit-and-run death.
When Hamlet said, “Frailty thy name is woman,” he meant, “Frailty thy name is Daisy.”
Investor Fraud – Anatomy of a Con – Identifying a Ponzi Scheme and Scam Artists – Part II of III
Following the onset of 2009’s Great Recession, one didn’t need an expert to identify a confidence man and his Ponzi scheme: the outbreak was splashed across front pages of every major newspaper in the United States and abroad. Arrest and prosecution of pin stripped con men has been epidemic.
The Ponzi scheme defined is the model of simplicity: the con man uses money from new investors to pay return on investment to original investors, rather than pay out ROI from revenue earned in legitimate investment or venture work. In short, the sole source of revenue is the investor group. There is no actual investment of that money or lawful business model that yields new revenue. The only “business model” involved is the Ponzi scheme, itself.
To perpetuate the fraud and maintain the illusion of legitimacy, the architect behind the Ponzi scheme must constantly grow his investor pool in order to pay returns to original investors. The original investors may see dividends, but will never see return of the principal, as part of that goes into the con man’s pocket with the rest used to pay false dividends to fellow investors. The investor pool is the lone source of revenue from which dividends are paid. The more investors there are, the greater the annual dividend payments, the more new investors are required to satisfy promised returns and keep the ruse alive.
The thin margins involved in the scam more often than not result in an end game where the con man either exhausts his bluff and leaves town to begin the Ponzi scheme anew in fresh hunting grounds, or is arrested with little to no identifiable assets from which to order restitution or award civil damages. This common scenario is one of the primary reasons this crime is such an insidious type of financial fraud: even after prosecution and conviction of the perpetrator, the victim is seldom made whole.
Scam artists, just like their Ponzi schemes, take many forms. A serial con man must avoid a criminal pattern that could identify him as author of a new financial fraud. They must be discrete, inconspicuous and chameleon like, with ever changing personal and professional personas. Since a Ponzi scheme in its pure form is simple in structure and easily detected, the skill of the confidence man behind the scam determines its success. If the hustler is adept at his art, investors are both unaware and uninterested in the specifics of his “business”; the inner workings that would identify it as a Ponzi scheme.
One of the red flags signaling a financial fraud is the absence of a business plan — details and specifics. Keeping things nebulous allows the con man to avoid accountability. This is often accomplished by inculcating an air of exclusivity, privilege and mystique around the business model. By so doing, prospective investors are less likely to ask the hard questions. Through social engineering and charisma, the con man persuades his mark that he will be party to an investment opportunity only extended to a select few. This psychological manipulation can be achieved in an number of different ways, one of which is the affinity con, where the con man will target those of like ethnicity, race or religious persuasion. Often times there will be a staged vetting of the prospective investor, presumably to determine whether or not he is qualified under SEC guidelines; that is, whether the investor possesses the net worth and/or sophistication, comprehension and experience required as a pre-condition for participation in a given investment fund. In reality, this pre-qualification is an empty exercise — posturing to reinforce the firm’s trappings of legitimacy. The reality is that the con man’s only concern is that the mark is willing to part with his money; not whether he is able to part with his money as a reasonably prudent investor.
Ponzi schemes are not limited to the stock market. They are as varied and numerous as there are services and products to sell. Because financial fraud can take a limitless number of forms, it’s impossible to craft an all encompassing guide book to avoiding it. The better way to vigilance is to remain alert to the presence of the con man and not the con, itself. If one can identify a con man, you can avoid the con.
Demeanor: Look to the suspected con man’s demeanor and be attuned to any evasiveness when he is asked pointed questions. Look for concrete answers to concrete questions. As noted above, the proof is in the details; the nuts and bolts of the paradigm. If the broker is hesitant to provide you with those details — the specifics of his investment model — walk away. Remember that vetting goes both ways: just as the money manager has a responsibility to qualify investors, the investor has every right to check the broker’s references and audit his track record on Wall Street or Main Street. If nothing else, run all contracts and documentation by a trusted securities attorney and an accountant that is a certified financial planner.
Discretion and professionalism: While an asset manager is not obliged to release his client list to you, if he is a confidence man with an A-list client base he will often take pains to do just that. This absence of discretion distinguishes him from legitimate brokers, and is part and parcel of creating a mystique around the investment firm. You will find that most confidence men choose marks that are either neophyte investors or possess only a rudimentary knowledge of stocks, bonds and portfolio management. They may be A-list celebrities, but they are seldom A-list financiers and businessmen. Madoff was master of this calculated discrimination, turning away more sophisticated investors that may have realized the “emperor had no clothes”, and embracing less savvy celebrities whose star power would be a draw for other deep pockets.
Promise of inflated returns: The old adage, “if it’s too good to be true, it probably is” applies here. A ROI that is unrealistic most likely is. Madoff guaranteed select investors in his fund annual gains upwards of 46%. An absurd figure that should have triggered skepticism and more aggressive scrutiny by regulatory agencies.
There is no one thing a good con man will say or do that will identify him as such. This is the challenge: their entire approach is based on stealth like manipulation of perception, ingratiation, charm and deceit. It’s a form of psychological warfare, and one reason con men prey upon vulnerable populations in society like pensioners. They also frequently pander to narcissistic tendencies in their investors which is one reason actors are such easy marks. The art of the con is just that: art not science. It has much more to do with a mastery of psychology than finance.
Common thread: There are few common denominators in this game, but there are a few truisms. If you take anything from this think piece, let it be this truism: a skilled con man is one who identifies a need in his mark and convinces the mark that he can meet that need.
The reality is that the con man seldom has the intent, ability or desire to deliver on his promises, but does have the intent and ability to string along his mark in believing that a big payday is a certainty in the near future.
Bernard Madoff and Allen Stanford set the bar high for institutionalized graft with cons that yielded as much as $65 billion USD. It was not merely the size of the take but the longevity and complexity of these cons that set them apart. They represent an extreme end of the continuum in both scale of economy and enormity of crime. One would think the klieg lights directed at these men and their very public pillaring would have had a chilling effect on similarly minded corrupt money men. That was not the case. Shortly after Madoff and Allen’s apprehension, scam artists Paul Greenwood and Stephen Walsh were arrested for the bilking of $554 million from their investors.
Climate and Zeitgeist: As with staving off any plague, the best way to guard against the threat is to ensure a robust immune system that is not attractive to the virus. Over the past two decades, growing deregulation and lax enforcement of rules that did exist created a climate ideally suited for defrauding experienced and novice investors, alike. It has been a breeding ground for con men and Ponzi schemes.
We the People: The governmental agencies chartered to safeguard the public trust were afflicted with the paralysis of politics, inaction and indifference. They became more concerned with public relations than policing Wall Street. The Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Trade Commission doubled as preparatory schools for future Wall Street financiers. The agencies became revolving doors for federal employees seeking better paying, more powerful and prestigious jobs from the very companies they were charged with regulating. It is difficult to effectively investigate a company for securities fraud while approaching the audit as a job interview. I can tell you from firsthand experience in my efforts to bring a high profile con man to justice that the SEC’s approach to investigation of investor fraud bears more resemblance to a 1950’s “duck and cover” school room drill than a serious minded, probative and aggressive inquiry into the possibility of criminal conduct. Arguably, these past two decades such agencies, whether by design or negligence, served only to insulate the corrupt and criminal from scrutiny and exposure. Inaction is action. These past twenty years of deregulation, that inaction often rose to the level of criminal co-conspiracy, but for the absence of intent. The FTC, Treasury Department and SEC were mere impotent organs of a diseased, incestuous Wall Street culture that led to a crisis condition.
The very fact that the biggest con man in our nation’s history, Bernard Madoff, enjoyed a term as chairman of Nasdaq and had a niece in bed, literally, with an SEC regulator is damning evidence of a fractured foundation. When on occasion the SEC was jolted from its hard-wired state of nepotism, lethargy and active avoidance of disrupting the status quo, its chronic delinquency left it at the scene of the crime as coroner to record time of death — and not in its intended role as sheriff to deter the homicide. The SEC’s function was too often that of an undertaker tagging and bagging bodies, falling considerably short of its intended function as defined by section 4 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Part III of III in this series of articles on Ponzi schemes will examine a real world, ongoing scam, the con man behind it and the investors victimized by the criminal enterprise.
