Finance
Has Google Helped To Do Away With The Need To Advertise?
Here’s a question for the new year: Does a first page Google search ranking replace the need to continue spending on advertising? After all, if you’ve made it to the top of the charts in Google search results, what more is needed?
Times have certainly changed. Understatement of the year, right? But it’s true. Having been in the marketing business for more than 35 years, I have to marvel at the difference a few decades have made. I stand corrected: what a difference a few years have made.
Things were going along pretty swimmingly during the seventies, eighties and nineties until the Internet came of age. Until then, we knew what it took to reach our desired markets and chose among radio, TV and print to do so. Expensive as those choices were, we at least had a handle on the world of business marketing.
Enter “big brother.” There is nothing that has had more of an impact on our world than the advent of Google and its all-pervasive “vigilance” (to put it politely) of every detail in which we humans engage.
Our homes? Just check Google Maps. From every angle. Satellite. Earth. Street. Baby stroller.
Our lives? Just plug your name into the Google search field and cross your fingers.
While some are bemoaning the fact that Google has indexed the good, the bad and the ugly from which there seems to be no escape (should someone happen upon a misdeed from ten years ago in some obscure…or not so obscure…search results), we at Mid-Hudson Marketing are feeling pretty lucky that Google has very much worked in our favor.
How have we managed to arrive at this enviable position? For one thing, we have stayed informed about what is important in today’s Google-dominated universe. What, pray tell, is that, you may ask?
Well, it is a combination of things to be sure, but it all boils down to the critical need to have a search-engine optimized website, better known as the Internet lifeblood of SEO.
While you may have heard of this and shrugged it off as superfluous to your daily business, as compared with the air that we breathe and the busywork that we do to stay alive, nothing could be further from the truth. SEO is the air that we breathe and without it, you may as well start writing your business obituary. Maybe not today or even tomorrow, but soon, perhaps this coming year, you will begin to realize that if your website (if you even have a website) is not coming up in a significant position in search results, you will have an expensive journey moving forward toward maintaining any semblance of business success.
Those who have done their SEO due diligence are reaping the benefits in many different ways. For one thing, having a website or references to your business which come up on page one of Google search results is synonymous with having a glowing feature story on the front page of the world’s leading newspapers. It surpasses the power of a full page ad or an infomercial on TV because that is something you pay for, dearly, as compared with the prestige of having an editorial endorsement in a medium that is respected on a global stage. That certainly is Google’s stature: worldwide, powerful and totally impartial. What does that mean? It means it is totally believable, something in short shrift in the skeptical world in which we live.
The sheer brilliance of achieving a page one position among the first twenty listings in a search that returns more than two, five or one hundred million results speaks volumes about the intelligence behind the entities at such a level of accomplishment! The question is not how it may be possible for a small company or an individual person to rank at the top of such a competitive index, but how that can happen in today’s world for free!!
Of course, we all know that nothing is ever totally for free. Attaining such a position is the result of many costly years of cumulative investment in time, self-education, effort and risk. Being in business for decades is no small feat in itself. Doing so while keeping pace with the exploding technology and all that it demands is even more commendable, especially if the business also sustains financial triumph in the process.
Does this mean that SEO dominance now spells relief from the cost and necessity of advertising? Is it possible for a well-optimized website to replace the tried and true strategies of marketing, networking and merchandising? How far do the Google search tentacles reach?
First of all, different searches bring up different search results just as different direct mailings done on different dates have different numbers of respondents, if any at all. We all know that placing an ad in a magazine or a newspaper is a crap shoot for rate of response depending on who happens to read the publication on that particular date, and whether they even notice the ad, let alone respond to it! Every method of marketing is subject to the vagaries of chance which makes it as risky as investing in the stock market. You pay your dues and you hold your breath.
While not everyone on earth may see your stellar Google ranking as a result of a certain combination of search terms, and not everyone is an Internet user, the beauty here is that this phenomenon hasn’t involved any outlay of cash. It’s just there for the taking. Similar to having a free listing in the yellow pages but with so much more significance and reach – you can’t even compare the two! And while someone may call you from your free yellow page listing, if you’re lucky, if someone clicks on your web address as a result of your free Google listing, once they arrive, they have an entire encyclopedic volume of information about you and your company carefully crafted to make an impressive presentation, lead them to the conclusion you want and direct them to either buy your product or service or respond with a positive desire to learn more – all without having ever spoken to anyone at your company!
It’s hard to minimize the benefits of that kind of achievement on any level. Again I ask, does it replace the need to continue to assign precious marketing dollars to the endless choices of expensive advertising which includes yellow page participation, traditional print ads, radio and TV spots, billboards on our roadways or banner ads on websites, networking efforts through industrial memberships and/or trade show presentations, direct mail and/or email marketing, guerrilla marketing on community bulletin boards, or in-your-face marketing on shopping carts, mall kiosks, store countertops, or panel trucks? In a down economy, certainly a lot of this can be held in abeyance while a more personal effort is dedicated to improving one’s SEO.
So, what are the secrets to SEO dominance? Let me count the ways:
First, there is no most important single parameter; rather, it is a combination of things that add up to SEO excellence. Simply put, being in the right place at the right time is a big one. This means having your business associated with big, powerful and popular websites that will include a “linkback” to your URL address (www.yourwebsite.com) for an extended period of time. Social networking sites come immediately to mind because they are steps you can take yourself for free with the potential for enormous dividends. Having a blog which is constantly generating new content attracts Google’s attention, especially if the content is “rich” or valuable in its informative contribution. No fluffery allowed here.
This also holds true of your website. Think in terms of the assignments you had to fulfill in advanced college courses for teachers who expected your performance to be nothing short of genius level. Now apply that kind of effort to your web page content, making sure to include marketing and graphic appeal to keep your visitors lingering on your pages and thirsting for more. You’ll need to predict what kinds of search terms your preferred visitors will use to find and take pleasure in your site because these magical words will be the key to your future business. (Hence, the term “keywords!”) And you will need to incorporate these golden nuggets into the flow of your page so their search and your content will be relevant to one another.
You will also need to have active links from your pages to other content within your website that further addresses their quest for more elaboration on what they are seeking. Whether your website is simply informative or offers merchandise for sale, your aim is to reward your visitors with complete satisfaction. Remember, every happy customer is a source of future referral!
While the relevances of SEO also include the appropriateness of your domain name, your page titles, tags and descriptions, it is mind-boggling to learn that Google has recently shaken up the Internet universe by tweaking its search algorithm in some mysterious way, making the job just that much more challenging for those of us who study all things Google on a daily basis. Translation: It is never a done deal!
Since we’re only a few years into the Google paradigm, we need to take our time to assess and reassess the correct plan going forward, especially if your business has a long, established history. Deciding to suddenly curtail spending on marketing and advertising strategies that have put you where you are today, may not be the wisest coup de grace. One last thought: It may be the success of your marketing and advertising all these years which has contributed to your current stature among the SEO cognoscenti. There’s an old adage in the advertising world paraphrased as follows: If the train is traveling along at 90 mph, you don’t disengage the engine!
Finance
Selling a Business? Roles Played by M&A Participants
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) can appear dauntingly complex with the various transaction structures and numerous participants involved in the process. Adding to the confusion, industry players are often coined by multiple, synonymous names. It’s no wonder many outside Wall Street view the M&A industry as a Byzantine Empire of financial wizardry.
Setting aside the various transaction types and associated financial engineering for now, this article provides a structured outline of the roles played by the various M&A participants. In any given transaction, M&A participants may be categorized as the Seller, the Buyer, the Adviser or the Financier. The role of each is outlined below.
THE SELLER
While the number of shareholders in a particular company may vary from a single person to thousands, for the purposes of this article, the number of shareholders is not significant. Collectively, the shareholders are referred to as the Seller.
THE BUYER
Generally speaking, the buyer universe is divided into three camps: Financial Buyers, Strategic Buyers and Public Investors. Financial buyers are those firms whose business model is to buy, to develop, and subsequently to sell businesses. Financial buyers acquire operating companies for their fund’s portfolio by making direct equity investments into these companies in exchange for a percentage ownership. By doing this, the financial buyers expect to profit from both the cash flow that the operating company generates and the capital gains realized upon exit (upon selling the company). Financial buyers therefore acquire and grow businesses in anticipation of implementing a future exit strategy. The exit provides the financial buyer liquidity (converting their equity back to cash) to either re-invest in a new company or to distribute as proceeds to the firm’s limited partners (the entities that contributed capital to the financial buyer’s fund).
Financial buyers’ investment preferences usually fall within a certain investing bandwidth coinciding with the phases of corporate growth – from startup to maturity. Consequently, different financial buyers are more prominent at different stages of a company’s life cycle. As a result, financial buyers are often categorized by the maturity and size of companies in which they typically prefer to invest. Although there is some overlap across each of the categories, the following are recognized industry naming conventions of three distinct types of financial buyers:
* Angel Investors: Angel investors are typically high net worth individuals who back an entrepreneur during a company’s startup phase. Angel investors hope to back a good entrepreneur with a good idea. Together with venture capital firms, angel investors provide the earliest stage of investment to a company as it is newly founded.
* Venture Capital Firms: Venture Capital firms (VCs) generally invest in companies from a pool of money (a fund). Like angel investors, venture capital firms tend to invest in the early phases of a company’s life-cycle. However, because VCs often have sufficient funds to make much larger investments than a high net worth individual, as a group, venture capital firms often invest in growth companies a bit later in stage compared to angel investors.
* Private Equity Firms: Private equity firms (sometimes called financial sponsors, buyout firms or investment companies) almost always operate from an invested pool of money contributed from a variety of sources including wealthy individuals, pension funds, trusts, endowments and fund-of-funds. While there are always exceptions, private equity investors typically invest in companies that have matured beyond the proof-of-concept phase, where the company possesses a definable market position, a solid revenue base, sustainable cash flow, and some competitive advantage, yet retains plenty of opportunity for further growth and expansion.
It should be noted that while the majority of private equity firms closing deals in the market place operate from a pool of committed capital, there are also unfunded sponsors, who essentially operate as opportunity scouts. Once they find a business that they would like to purchase, they then seek to raise the required capital. Relative to a private equity buyer with a fund of committed capital, an unfunded sponsor is disadvantaged in that the seller may perceive him or her to be a higher risk candidate to actually close the transaction, given the lack of committed capital. On the flip side, an unfunded sponsor is under lower pressure to make acquisitions because he or she does not have an idle pool of capital waiting on an investment opportunity.
Strategic buyers (also called industry buyers or corporate acquirers) are companies that are primarily geared toward operating within a given market or industry. Strategic buyers typically acquire companies for the synergies resulting from the combination of the two businesses. Synergies may include revenue growth opportunities, cost reductions, balance sheet enhancements or simply size in the marketplace. As such, strategic buyers look to make acquisitions with an integration strategy in mind rather than an exit strategy (as in the case of a financial buyer).
Because of the opportunity to benefit from potential synergies, it is generally thought that strategic buyers should be able to justify a higher price for a target company compared to a financial buyer for the same company. However, in certain instances, financial buyers may look and behave like strategic/industry buyers if they hold complementary operating companies in their portfolios. This is why searching the business profiles of the portfolio companies owned by private equity firms is key to finding those targeted financial buyers that may act like a strategic buyer.
Different from the financial buyer and the strategic buyer, the seller may instead elect to sell the company to public investors by floating some or all of the company’s shares on the securities market through an initial public offering (IPO). If the selling company is already publicly-traded, it may also elect to issue new, additional shares to the investing public through a secondary offering (also called a follow-on offering). Publicly-traded companies are usually more mature and established, with sufficient historical operating performance to better gauge the performance of the company. While a public offering may offer attractive valuations for the seller, the process is also quite expensive and comes with the burden of tight regulatory constraints for the company going forward.
THE ADVISERS
The Advisers to an M&A transaction usually consist of the M&A Adviser and the professional service providers. Analogous to a real estate agent in the function they perform, M&A advisers are the link between the Buyer and the Seller and are usually the catalyst that keep a transaction moving forward. M&A advisers are referred to by various names, segregated by the size of the transaction that they typically handle. Although there are no generally accepted thresholds within the industry to clearly delineate where one type of firm ends and the other begins, as a general guidelines for the purposes of our M&A Advisory Firm data module:
* Investment bankers serve clients whose enterprise values are consistently above $50 million (on the low end and often in the billions).
* Middle market investment bankers (also called intermediaries) normally work on deals with enterprise values between $5 million and $75 million.
* Business brokers are those firms that consistently work on transactions with an enterprise value less than $5 million.
Other professional services typically involved in an M&A transaction include transaction attorneys, accountants and valuation service providers. The transaction attorneys’ involvement in a deal varies by firm and by transaction. However, at a minimum, the transaction attorneys have the primary responsibility to draft the contract and may also be involved in the negotiations. The accountants serve to provide financial and tax advice to the principals (the buyer and the seller) in a transaction. Frequently in an M&A deal, an independent valuation of the company is needed or required. This is performed by a valuation service provider, whose goal is to assign a third-party, fair market value to the company. Private Equity Info also provides subscribers with a data module of valuation service providers.
THE FINANCIERS
Senior lenders provide senior debt to companies. In an M&A transaction, the buyer, in addition to the equity investment, looks to lending institutions (typically commercial banks) to provide some senior debt to fund the purchase.
Senior debt within an M&A transaction is analogous to the first mortgage on your house. In the event of a default, the senior lender is the first in line to get paid from any liquidation value from the underlying asset, in this case the purchased company’s assets.
Unlike angel investors, VC’s and private equity groups who normally make pure equity investments in companies, mezzanine lenders provide subordinated debt to a company, often with a potential for equity participation through convertible debt. Mezzanine debt may also be sought to finance a company’s growth or working capital needs. However, in an M&A transaction, mezzanine firms frequently team with strategic and financial buyers to bridge the gap between equity and debt. Mezzanine loans are analogous to the second mortgage on your house.
Because mezzanine lenders are behind senior lenders in the hierarchy of bankruptcy proceedings upon default, mezzanine investors look to invest in companies with solid historical cash flows, which enable the company to service the required interest payments on the debt.
A number of large institutions offer mezzanine lending for M&A transactions of various sizes. However, small business investment companies (SBICs), government-sponsored entities, also provide mezzanine debt strictly to smaller M&A transactions.
Merchant banks are simply investment banks that are willing to invest some of the firm’s capital as an equity investment into a transaction in which they are also the adviser. Some argue that the merchant banking business model has inherent conflicts of interest – in the case where a merchant bank is advising the seller (and hence should be trying to get the highest valuation for its client company) and also acting as a buyer (and hence trying to get the lowest valuation). The counter argument, provided by the merchant banks, is that the firm believes in the deal and the client company’s future prospects to the extent that they are willing to invest their own capital to support the transaction. In most cases, merchant banks make small, minority investments.
Lastly, it is typical in M&A transactions for the seller to also be a financier. If the collective equity and debt provided by the buyer do not equate to the desired purchase price, the seller may be asked to carry a seller note to bridge this funding gap. This is analogous to owner financing when selling your house.
Finance
DJIA – Historical Performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average
With the recent volatility creating instability in people’s portfolios and peace of mind, I thought I would take a look at how the DJIA (Dow Jones Industrial Average) has performed over the past 30 plus years since 1975. In this time frame, the DJIA has ranged from a high return of 38% in 1975 to a (-17%) loss in 1977. From 1975 to 2006, there were 23 positive years and 9 negative years. If you were to take a simple average of the yearly returns over this time period, you would come up with an average return of 10.83%
Does this mean you will earn a 10.83% yearly return by investing in the DJIA? NO. Some years you will earn that or more while others you will earn less, even lose money. What your overall return will be is not as simple as taking an average. Let me give you an example: Two people invest their money in different financial instruments over 5 years. The first investor earns a flat rate of 8% each year, while the second investor earns 15%, (-3%), 18%, (-12%), and 22% over the five years. Both of these investors have earned a simple average of 8% for the 5 years, but do they have the same amount?
Investor 1:
Initial Investment $10,000.00
After Year One 8% Gain $10,800.00
After Year Two 8% Gain $11,664.00
After Year Three 8% Gain $12,597.12
After Year Four 8% Gain $13,604.89
After Year Five 8% Gain $14,693.28
Investor 2:
Initial Investment $10,000.00
After Year One 15% Gain $11,500.00
After Year Two (-3%) Loss $11,155.00
After Year Three 18% Gain $13,162.90
After Year Four (-12%) Loss $11,583.35
After Year Five 22% Gain $14,131.69
As you can see, investor one earned almost $562.00 more even though they calculated to the same simple yearly average. However, in actual returns, the first investor earned over 5.5% more over the five year investment. I bring this example up to show the value of minimizing the negative returns. The best way to do this is by diversifying, not only in different stocks, but in different asset classes. Finally, keep in mind, historical data does not mean that the future will be the same, but rather can be used as a starting point for predicting a reasonable return.
Finance
10 Things a Small Business Can Write Off
We all have one fear in common – everybody is just a little bit afraid of the IRS. Although a little fear is healthy, for the small business owner or self-employed individual, too much fear of the IRS can be bad for the bottom line.
If you want to pay less income tax, take the time to learn what others in your industry are deducting, and track every legitimate business expense. The savings could easily be several hundred dollars. Start with these ten categories.
Home Office Expenses: If you operate your business from your home, a portion of your household insurance, rent, repairs, maintenance, utilities, and other expenses could be deductible.
Business Mileage: If you track every business mile driven, you’ll pay less tax. But, if those miles aren’t tracked properly they can be disallowed.
Interest on Business Debt: Monthly business checking account fees, bank overdraft penalties, business credit card finance charges, interest on a home equity loan taken out to fund your business, and annual credit card fees are all deductible.
Self-Employment Health Insurance: Self-employed health insurance costs are a business deduction, and are subtracted on your personal tax return.
IRA and Retirement Deposits: Self-employment and small business Retirement Accounts and IRA Deposits are also posted to your 1040 personal tax return.
Promotional Expenses: If you spent money, or traded goods, to get your business name or product out to the public, that cost is deductible as a promotional expense.
Seminars and Classes: Any classes that make you better at what you do to produce income, as well as general business classes are all deductible. Remember to record all mileage and travel expenses if you have them; those are deductible too.
Subscriptions: All magazines, newspapers and newsletters you purchase to enhance your business knowledge, including online subscriptions, can be deducted on your business tax return.
Rent: If you pay rent for an office, desk space, chair space, or storage space, rent tools or equipment, pay for loft space, or have other rent expenses within your business, those expenses are deductible.
Inventory: Inventory costs are only deductible as inventory is sold; unlike most other business expenses, it is not always deducted in the same year as the money is spent. The IRS has specific rules for inventory management.
A tax professional can only work from the information you provide, and unless you understand what you can and cannot deduct on a business return, even a good tax professional will miss valuable deductions. Keeping good records, documenting all business expenses are all you’ll need should an audit arise.
Has Google Helped To Do Away With The Need To Advertise?
Selling a Business? Roles Played by M&A Participants
Police: Man shot, killed in Moline Acres after domestic dispute
Anthony Edwards erupts for 49 points in Timberwolves’ win over San Antonio
DJIA – Historical Performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average
10 Things a Small Business Can Write Off
Minnesota scientist/entrepreneur running as third-party candidate for Minnesota governor
Heat clinch No. 1 East playoff seed, will open NBA playoffs April 17 at FTX Arena
Benefits of SIP in Mutual Funds
Magic’s Ignas Brazdeikis shines once again in season’s final stretch
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼