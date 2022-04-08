News
Heat clinch No. 1 East playoff seed, will open NBA playoffs April 17 at FTX Arena
The Miami Heat clinched the No. 1 seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs from the comfort of their couches Thursday night.
Although idle, the 52-28 Heat were assured of the top seed in the East by virtue of the Milwaukee Bucks defeating the visiting Boston Celtics, and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers losing to the Toronto Raptors.
As the result of those results, only Milwaukee can match the Heat’s 52 victories before the regular season ends Sunday. However, with the Heat and Bucks having split their four-game season series (the first playoff tiebreaker) and potentially to stand tied in conference record (the second tiebreaker), the Heat are assured of a better record against East teams in the playoff pool (the next tiebreaker).
The NBA confirmed that the No. 1 seeds in each conference will open their postseason on Sunday, April 17, with the Phoenix Suns the top seed in the Western Conference. The NBA playoffs open April 16.
A factor of the Heat’s scheduling is that the No. 8 playoff seeds, who will face the No. 1 seeds in the best-of-seven opening round, will not be determined until play-in round is completed on April 15.
Among the remaining potential playoff opponents for the Heat are the four teams that will compete in the Eastern Conference play-in round: the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. The play-in seeding of those teams likely will not be determined until Sunday.
The Heat will host the first two games of their opening-round series, with the second home date at FTX Arena yet to be announced. Each best-of-seven round of the playoffs will be contested on a 2-2-1-1-1 basis.
As a No. 1 seed, the Heat will be the home team in each of their rounds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Heat have remaining regular season games on Friday night against the Hawks at FTX Arena and on Sunday night against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
Assistant coach Chris Quinn, who has been guiding the Heat since Erik Spoelstra entered NBA health-and-safety protocols on Sunday, said ahead of Thursday’s games that those results likely would impact the Heat’s approach in their remaining two games.
“We’ll obviously re-evaluate every day to see where we stand and what’s needed,” Quinn said. “But most importantly, today, tomorrow and going forward, we’re trying to build habits to get ready for the playoffs and to get ready to compete for a championship. That will be our mindset going forward.”
Magic’s Ignas Brazdeikis shines once again in season’s final stretch
With the Orlando Magic missing multiple key players and prioritizing youth development, there have been more chances for lesser experienced players in the season’s final stretch.
Ignas Brazdeikis is making the most of it.
Similar to last season’s end, Brazdeikis, who’s on a two-way deal, has excelled with increased playing time.
He averaged 13.8 points (52.8% shooting, 41.7% on 3-pointers) and 3.6 rebounds in 27.2 minutes in Orlando’s previous five games entering Thursday’s 128-101 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Brazdeikis has been in the Magic’s closing lineups in a few of those games. He thrives coming off screens while also being a threat as a driver and spot-up shooter.
“He’s just done a great job knocking shots down and coming in ready to play,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Whether he’s sitting for whole games, playing six minutes or playing 29 minutes, [he has an] ability to recognize his opportunity and take advantage of it.”
Brazdeikis was once again a key part of the rotation with Franz Wagner (sprained right ankle) not available against the Hornets. He finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds for his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures, but went 4 of 15 from the field.
Chuma Okeke had a team-high 20 points to go with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Moe Wagner finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Markelle Fultz recorded 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while R.J. Hampton had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield were ejected in the fourth quarter because they were deemed “escalators” in a late-game altercation after Jalen McDaniels fouled Hampton on a layup attempt. Montrezl Harrell was also ejected after the scuffle.
Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist) also sat while Mo Bamba left midway through the first quarter because of a sprained right ankle. Bamba finished with 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 5 minutes.
With Thursday’s loss, the Magic (21-61) are guaranteed to finish with one of the league’s worst-two records along with the Houston Rockets (20-60).
The teams with the worst three records have a 52.1% chance of obtaining a top-four draft pick (the same chances for Nos. 1-4) in May’s draft lottery. The team with the worst record won’t fall outside the top five while the team with the second-worst record won’t fall outside the top six.
Brazdeikis’ situation is a familiar one for him.
He originally joined the Magic on a 10-day contract on May 2, 2021, before signing with the team for the remainder of the season.
Brazdeikis averaged 11.1 points (40.7% shooting on 3s), 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists in his final eight games last year and signed a two-way deal last summer.
With his future beyond this weekend uncertain, Brazdeikis is looking to prove he belongs on an NBA roster.
The Magic’s final game will come against the Miami Heat on Sunday at Amway Center.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
How WCCO-TV found old footage of a very young Prince
Matthew Liddy, a production manager at WCCO-TV, was watching footage of a 1970 teachers’ strike in Minneapolis in late February when he saw a familiar face.
On the screen was a boy, 11, in blue earwarmers and a jacket, being interviewed by one of the station’s reporters and giving a sidelong look and a sly half-grin.
“It has to be Prince,” Liddy recalled saying to himself.
That hunch led to a five-week investigation by producers and reporters, who verified that the boy in the clip was in fact Prince, the music legend and celebrated son of Minneapolis who died April 21, 2016, at age 57.
Long before “Purple Rain” and “Little Red Corvette” made him an international star, Prince Nelson is seen in the footage, just another kid in the crowd, supporting labor rights and hamming it up for the local television station.
“Are most of the kids in favor of the picketing?” a reporter, Quent Neufeld, asks.
“Yup,” Prince replies. “I think they should get some more money” because they’re “working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”
The interview lasts less than 20 seconds, but the footage has elicited glee from musicians like Questlove and Sheila E, a frequent Prince collaborator, and has captivated Minnesotans and Prince fans and scholars.
“As an artifact, it’s absolutely extraordinary,” said Anil Dash, a technology executive and Prince scholar in New York. “You don’t even hope to find that kind of thing.”
“I cried,” said Zaheer Ali, a Prince historian and executive director of the Hutchins Institute for Social Justice at the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, where he is developing a digital interactive platform that will focus on Prince’s work and upbringing.
“That little boy is standing there, maybe thinking this was the most famous he would ever be, talking to that reporter,” Ali said. “And think about all the potential he had bottled up inside him.”
The footage was part of a tape that had been digitized and sent to some newsroom staff members in February as tensions between the city’s teachers union and the school district grew before a strike in March.
Liddy said the station’s assistant news director had suggested going through the archives to find footage of the strike in 1970 to put the current labor negotiations in context.
“I was looking for buildings and what were they wearing in 1970,” he said. When he saw the boy, Liddy immediately started asking other people in the newsroom if they recognized him. Everyone said it was Prince, Liddy said. But confirming his identity was a separate challenge.
It was crucial to the credibility of the coverage to find someone who knew Prince as a child, said Jeff Wagner, a reporter at the station who was assigned to the story.
“No matter how confident we can feel in our hunch, none of us know what Prince looked like at that age,” he said. “None of us know what Prince sounded like at that age.”
He scoured the Web and found a photo of Prince’s fifth-grade class and started looking for contact information for the students. No luck.
Finally, a historian who had researched Prince’s childhood helped connect Wagner with Terrance Jackson, who had grown up with him. Wagner played the clip for him, and Jackson immediately recognized the boy as Prince.
“That’s Skipper!” Jackson said, using Prince’s childhood nickname.
Short as the interview is, it gives context to the causes Prince would later support, such as public education, labor rights and fair compensation for artists, said Elliott Powell, a professor of American Studies at the University of Minnesota who teaches a course on Prince.
The interview with the young Prince was conducted in North Minneapolis, a predominantly Black part of the city where young activists led uprisings in the 1960s protesting police brutality, the harassment of young Black people in white-owned businesses, and commercial development that was decimating the neighborhood, Powell said.
“Prince is growing up in that environment and seeing the impact of Black youth activists,” he said.
Its discovery buoyed current teachers, who played “Purple Rain” during one of their rallies, said Greta Callahan, president of the teacher chapter of Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, Local 59. After a strike lasting nearly three weeks, the union reached an agreement with the district late last month.
“There were a lot of, ‘Of course, Prince supported the strike!’ ” Callahan said in an email.
The interview, Powell said, also shows the influence of two important women in Prince’s life: his mother, Mattie Shaw Nelson Baker, who worked as a social worker in the public schools; and Bernadette Anderson, a family friend, PTA volunteer and Minneapolis activist who helped raise Prince.
“This 17-second clip does so much work,” Ali said.
And it was almost lost, Liddy said.
Many of the station’s old news reels, which were contained in metal canisters and stored on shelves in the basement of WCCO’s former headquarters, were destroyed when a water main burst and flooded the basement around 1981, said Tom Ziegler, a former editor at the station who retired in 2012.
When the station moved to its new location around 1983, he said, he and other employees learned that someone had begun throwing away the remaining tapes.
“We were astounded,” Ziegler said. “It’s the station’s history. You don’t know when you’re going to need it again.”
Ultimately, someone at the station made the decision to preserve the rest of the tapes.
As a result, about 1,000 canisters of old footage remain at the station.
Ziegler said that after he saw the news segment on the old footage, he emailed Liddy.
“I said, ‘You don’t know how miraculous your finding is,’ ” Ziegler said.
Neufeld, who retired in 2002 and now lives in Oregon, said he had no idea that he had interviewed Prince as a child until friends in Minnesota contacted him about it.
“I was shocked to learn that I had ever been in Prince’s presence, let alone spoken to him,” Neufeld, 82, wrote in an email. “Not in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought I had interviewed him.”
Four-run eighth inning lifts Louisville Bats past Saints 5-4
LOUISVILLE — Ronnie Dawson’s three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning rallied the Louisville Bats to a 5-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints in a Triple-A baseball game Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Saints (2-1) were one out away from heading to the ninth inning with a 4-1 lead when Dawson rallied the Bats (1-2) to their first victory of the young season.
Jake Cave paced the Saints’ nine-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 on the night. Derk Fisher staked St. Paul to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the second inning.
