Finance
Home Computing in "The Cloud"
The trends lead me to believe the computing we do at home will soon predominately reside “in The Cloud.” This means the applications we use and rely on everyday are not on our computer at home but in an application out on the Internet and accessed by your browser.
Move Yourself To “The Cloud”
Many folks have already made the move. Here are some of the typical things others have done and what you can do to make the switch yourself:
- Use Google Docs as your basic productivity tools. Not only are they very effective and free tools, but they are on-line and available wherever you go (docs.google.com). You don’t need to buy Microsoft Office or even download the free Open Office at OpenOffice.org. I find that on my six year old PC, Google Docs will launch an application (e.g., Documents, Spreadsheet, GMail, etc.) in The Cloud faster than I can launch a Microsoft Office product (e.g., Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.) on my PC. Also, there is freedom in not being tied to that one PC sitting someplace where you can’t always get to it. A notebook works pretty well in this regard, but what happens when that notebook breaks or it goes missing? It kind of feels the same as when you lose your wallet or your keys. It does not feel good at all. With home computing in The Cloud, it is a problem to lose your equipment, but little of what you had been working on is lost.
- Use Mint.com, Quickenonline.com or other online financial tracking programs. First, they are currently free. That is one big advantage. They are not as good, in my opinion, as an installed program such as Quicken, at least not yet. However, if you are doing nothing other than wanting to track your current balances to ensure your cash flow is positive (i.e., not overspending), then these look like great tools.
- Use Facebook, LinkedIn or other social networking sites. These sites provide a powerful place to manage your social and professional life. This includes keeping in touch with family and friends and showing your photos, to staying networked with business associates and looking for that next big opportunity.
- Get your news from CNN.com, USAToday.com or get more focused news of interest from more specialized sites. For example, I pour through consumerist.com and pcmag.com for practical information I can use every day.
Access “The Cloud” From Anywhere
Because I’ve moved much of my mainstream computing to The Cloud, I find I can access it from just about any PC and from my mobile phone. Having my Cloud in my phone, which can browse the Internet, is a phenomenal tool. If the Palm Pre or the iPhone were to work with my wireless service provider, I would upgrade and give up my trusty Motorola A1200.
Use “The Cloud” But Backup Your Critical Data
Do keep backups of your data, especially data you need to access your sites on the web.
For passwords I use Password Safe which is free from sourceforge.net. This way I have all my passwords in one place. Consequently, I also have all those key sites I access in this same place. (This, I discovered, was very handy when I changed my e-mail account recently.) I backup the password file everyday to The Cloud using IDrive.com. I also do a monthly backup of the password file to a USB drive which I keep stored in a fire safe.
Be Secure In “The Cloud”
The scariest part of moving to the Cloud deals with the protection of your privacy and with security of your information. I admit this still worries me a bit. Can I really trust Google? Or how about trusting QuickenOnline.com with my financial data? We hear about data breaches every day. Some hacker broke in and stole personal information from thousands of customers. I have been notified more than once that this has happened at a company with which I do business. I have free credit monitoring right now due to a recent incident at an investment company.
I have also been called by my bank asking about charges made to my credit card. They turned out to be fraudulent and the bank removed the charges from my account. What was interesting is that I had just downloaded my most recent bank transactions into Quicken. I did not see these fraudulent charges. I immediately did another download of my bank transactions. There they were, along with transactions reversing the charges. My bank had detected and responded very quickly to these illegitimate activities.
My confidence in reasonable security in The Cloud is based upon my doing business over the Internet since the early 1990s when the Internet opened to commercial sites. The examples with my bank and with my investment company have helped reassure me that they are proactively trying to minimize the risk of loss. There is no guarantee of security. However, it is not obvious that your risk of loss is any greater in The Cloud than it is anywhere else.
“The Cloud” Is Here And Advertising Will Pay For It
I do believe that what we know as personal computing is moving into The Cloud. In the near future we will have much less reliance on a single piece of equipment loaded down with lots of pricey software, much of which we will never use.
Of course, like the broadcast media for decades, this Cloud is driven by advertising. So just as we once watched TV for free, before cable, and still listen to radio for free, it looks like we are going to a personal computing Cloud paid for by advertising. The personal computer will be needed to access The Cloud, but your software applications and information will be in The Cloud and not on your personal computer.
Screenwriters & Filmmakers – Pitching the Cold Heart of the Banker
Can a creative pitch alone get your script produced? Pitching the script is an art that is much talked about, put into college curriculums and lauded by the Pop Culture. But, there’s a big factor missing from creative pitches. It’s fundamental; but broadly ignored by key creative people.
For over 20 years I’ve been hired by Film Financiers (Studio Exec’s, Bonding Companies, etc.) to watch over their investment during the film’s production. I’ve also had more than a few independent filmmakers ask me for help in getting their film off the ground. So, I’ve been rubbing elbows with the elusive Film Financier (of one stripe or another) for some time.
Creative screenwriters, directors and filmmakers, especially when they’re new at the game of film production, conceive that the money for wonderful scripts should be found – like apples dropping from a tree. ‘Fraid not. Filmmaking is as much about the money as it is about the creative.
The person who you’re pitching may be wearing blue jeans and topsiders, but he’s still a Financier (or his immediate superior is). When pitching your script, think – I’m looking into the cold heart of a banker.
Learn to be familiar enough with the costs of your script to defend it in the language of money. Then, you’ll be able to look any Studio Exec in the eye and mean what you say in his/her language.
But, you say, I’m creative! What do I know about money, and financing, and accounting, and, and….. Take heart. It’s a heck of a lot easier than you may think.
Pitch the Script…But Don’t Forget The Money
Independent screenwriters, directors and producers are fervently connected to their scripts and can pitch them anywhere, at anytime. But can a creative pitch alone get the film made?
It’s very rare. Think about it. You’re dealing with the M word….MONEY! So, yeah, pitch your heart out. But, hey, isn’t it reasonable to learn some of the language of the person you really want to work with? To my mind, that’s the only way to be credible in the eyes of the Financiers. Remember that we’re talking about INDEPENDENT Film Financing and not about getting swept through the red carpet of the major studios.
There’s a two step process going on here:
1. Pitch the script
2. Create confidence that the film CAN be produced within defined dollar limits.
Translate Creative Ideas Into ‘Money Talk’
Being bright and creative is pretty much the norm in the film industry. But, being bright and creative, AND knowing how to translate creative ideas into ‘money talk’ elevates you way ahead of the pack.
To deliver a good pitch, have answers to these key questions about your screenplay:
– How you will achieve and produce your vision, yet still stay within a predetermined budget.
– What’s important about money in film production, and what’s not, and how to bring it up in the pitch.
– What are some of the ‘Insider’ secrets about film budgeting and reporting that YOU can use to your advantage?
– Regardless if you’re a film director/ producer/screenwriter/ crew/ film student/ etc., film budgets and cost reports have something to do with you and your goals. Be prepared to bring this topic up when you pitch your screenplay.
You get the idea. Learn to be familiar enough with the costs of your script to defend it in the language of money. Then, you’ll be able to pitch your script in a very powerful language – the language of MONEY.
Here are the article titles:
1. MAKING IT! In Film Production
2. Introduction to ‘Directing the Money’
3. Translating Ideas Into ‘Money Talk’
4. Your Participation In Above-the-Line Budgeting
5. Your Participation In Below-the-Line Budgeting
6. Your Report Card – The Internationally Recognized Cost Report
7. Presentation of the Weekly Cost Report – It’s As Important As the Dailies
(Copyright 2005)
Blueberry Solution
“The Blueberry Solution” is a home distilling book.
Anthony: Your current book “The Blueberry Solution” says on the front cover that it’s “a better investment in hard times than gold or silver” How so?
Argyle: There is no better investment right now than a still for both survival and for return on investment (ROI). It was so in Colonial times and it is so again today. For less than $1,000 you can put away a tool that will not only assure your survival in case of a societal breakdown but will also provide up to 2600% immediate return on your investment, a much higher and more certain ROI than gold or silver.
Anthony: That is a bold statement, I know to be true. What exactly is “The Blueberry Solution”?
Argyle: It’s a play on words. You can legally make blueberry brandy using store bought vodka and fresh blueberries or other fresh fruit so it is an easy way to for novices to get started making their own high quality and inexpensive alcoholic beverages at home. It is also an excellent survival strategy should the worst happen. With a good still you can purify water from any source and make fuel for your vehicles, or in a crisis you can make alcohol for medicinal purposes or booze that you can trade for any goods or services that you might want or need.
Anthony: Why is a still such a good investment?
Argyle: “The Blueberry Solution” tells the history of distilling which is also the history of money, and of course that is also the history of tyranny and taxation. Tyrants have always tried to control the production of alcohol and taxed it heavily to finance control over their subjects. Even today, the Citizens of most states are forced to purchase booze from the state and pay upwards of 2600% for the privilege. There are few if any investments that will immediately offer such a potentially high rate return on investment should Citizens choose to make their own. Washington State for instance currently charges $26.03 per gallon of spirits that cost less than a dollar to make (2600%) for instance. While we are not advocating the making of illegal moonshine we are pointing out that there is a growing trend by those that want to make a political statement andt hose that want to make their own high quality beverages themselves much like craft brewing and it is often done by the same folks.
Anthony: How did you come to write “The Blueberry Solution”?
Argyle: People who read my last book “Self Reliance” were emailing me to ask if they should be buying gold? “Self-Reliance” (now out of print) was written before the last Presidential election and was about living off the grid if Obama was elected and the Democrats gained control of both houses of Congress. Of course that happened and now the country is a mess and readers are even more concerned. My response was that if they could afford to park money in precious metals then they should, but if they were concerned about survival and are already putting away a generator, food storage, etc. that they should buy an emergency refluxing tower still, a “survival still”, so that they could cheaply and easily produce a commodity that they could trade for any goods or services they might need in a financial meltdown.
Anthony: Why do you feel purchasing a still is important?
Argyle: Whiskey was money in Colonial times, and could become money again if our government continues to print paper money around the clock, spend money it doesn’t have, and devalue our currency. Rising prices are the response of commodity suppliers (like oil producers) who are simply trying to maintain the value of their products in the face of rapidly declining purchasing power of the dollar. Simply put, inflation is a direct result of the devaluation of our currency and runaway inflation is a distinct possibility although it is ignored by the mass media. This pending financial crisis is examined in the book and exposed as the most important issue of our times. The upcoming election is probably the most important since the Civil War and prudent people are beginning to realize this and to do something about it.
Anthony: How does owning a still provide a survival strategy?
Argyle: An emergency still is a relatively inexpensive investment (less than a thousand dollars) that allows the owner to produce a commodity that is in high demand no matter what happens (it’s also fun to use). When you can cheaply and easily produce a commodity that has such widespread appeal you assure the survival of your family and even a way to prosper in very hard times. In Colonial America a man’s still had more value to him that anything else except his rifle, his knife and his horse. With it he could get anything that he couldn’t make himself, he could escape the rigors of a rough existence, and he could entertain his friends, especially members of the opposite sex.
Anthony: Why do you recommend a copper reflux tower still and what are its advantages?
Argyle: A tower still can produce alcohol pure enough to use as fuel (ethanol). Other types of stills will make whiskey but not ethanol fuel. You can obtain a free permit to make up to 10,000 gallons of ethanol fuel a year to run your vehicles, cook with, light your home, etc. and in an emergency you can cut that fuel in half and have white whiskey to barter with or use yourself.
Anthony: Can you legally make alcohol?
Argyle: Yes, the making and use of ethanol fuel is actually encouraged by the government and you can also legally make other useful products like fragrances, solvents, vinegar and especially pure water from any source. A reliable source of pure drinking water is probably the most essential part of any survival plan. Alcohol is also valuable for medicinal uses and of course alcoholic beverages are an excellent barter medium and always have been.
Anthony: What all is covered in “The Blueberry Solution”?
Argyle: The book explores the history of distilling and especially the history of distilling in America, the reason that we are in our present economic predicament and what we can do about it, and it also explains the different types of stills and how they are used to produce various kinds of alcoholic beverages and other products. It is a simple step-by-step approach to distilling at home and even offers recipes. It is an entertaining and practical look at a survival strategy that is overlooked by most including survivalists, the so-called “preppers” and many others.
Anthony: I see you updated your book recently to second edition of “The Blueberry Solution” so what is in it and why did you update the book?
Argyle: The 2nd edition places more emphasis on alcohol as a fuel because the price of oil and gas are rising and will inevitably rise as our currency is devalued. There may be temporary relief until after the election as Obama and the Democrats try to hold down gas prices in order to help their reelection chances but their stated goal is to drive up the cost of fossil fuels in favor of s-called “green” energy but the reality is that we are a petroleum based economy and we have plentiful fuel resources right here at home, enough o last for hundreds of years and certainly until we have the technology to make the transition. These “green” solutions are more about control than anything else. Meanwhile we are essentially broke and our government is so corrupt that it is doing nothing about it.
Anthony Zaca: Are you working on anything else?
Argyle: Yes, my next book is called “Whiskey Farm” and is the logical next step in home distilling. Just as “The Blueberry Solution” is about having and using a survival still, “Whiskey Farm” is about using a larger still and having a small farm to produce enough ethanol to run an enterprise. As a real estate developer and builder I am using my experience to help others to locate, obtain, set up and operate a small farm to not only live off the grid but to thrive no matter what happens in the outside world. It also provides an excellent lifestyle for those that are so inclined. Even if we somehow manage to survive the mountain of debt that is crippling our economy, we need to consider going back to the farm and technological innovation now provides us the means to live easily and very well with all of the modern conveniences without the necessity of living in the city. Satellite broadband, television, and data transfer means that we can telecommute and make a good living without the problems inherent in city life, especially if there are dislocations in the economy, supply and delivery chains, critical services, etc.
Anthony: Where can people buy “The Blueberry Solution”?
Argyle: The book is available everywhere such as Amazon.
Anthony: Is there anything that you would like to add?
Argyle: Yes, the past is gone and the future will likely take care of itself so long as we seize the day and prepare. I like the Latin phrase Carpe-Diem which literally means “seize the day” and because I write books on distilling I also like to offer “Cheers”.
Averaging in the Share Market
The Art of Averaging
Averaging is a term one may come across in the markets now and again; what this refers to is the average price paid for a particular share if you had bought shares in that particular company.
To calculate the average price paid for a particular share you add up the total amount you have paid for the shares and divide that by the number of shares you have bought in that company.
The answer is the average amount that you have paid per share.
Try this mathematical question:
There are five numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50
What is the average number?
The calculation:
Add up the five numbers: 10 + 20 + 30 + 40 + 50 = 150
Divide the total of the five numbers (150) by 5
150 divided by 5 = 30 (answer)
You can do this easily with a calculator.
There are so many share trading platforms available these days that investing directly into the share market has never been easier for the ordinary man and women.
So how does averaging work?
If you purchase stock at regular intervals you will pay different prices for each stock because share prices go up and down. Imagine if you bought something at the supermarket last week at the full price then bought the same item this week on special. The average price you paid for the item will be somewhere between the higher price and the lower price.
The share market works like that. By purchasing a particular stock at regular intervals you will manage to pick up some shares in it when the price is lower. This is the advantage of saving regularly.
In fact I think there is a case for purchasing more shares when the price is low. The average price paid per share is determined by calculations as explained earlier.
The averaging strategy can also be used in crypto currency investing.
Bitcoin is more volatile than the share market so an astute investor who has an eye for a bargain can invest when the price has dropped.
There are so many share trading platforms available that playing the markets are accessible to everyone. I have joined two of them in New Zealand. Most countries have share trading platforms available. Signing up for them is easy; you require some form of identification. Just follow the directions and you are all set up.
TO SUMMARISE
Playing the markets requires a positive mindset and a cool head. If you have these you can profit from falling markets. Averaging is a method that takes advantage of falling markets.
Home Computing in "The Cloud"
