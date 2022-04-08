Finance
How To Choose The Right Bank When Planning To Open An Account
When saving money, most individuals look for safe places to store their money. However, some individuals prefer to open an account. Fortunately, most banking institutions offer such solution. But, you need to make sure that you have opted for the right bank. To help you, below are some tips on how to choose the right bank when opening an account.
Bank account options
First and foremost, when choosing banks where you can open an account, it is important for individuals to check bank account options. As of now, there are numerous types of bank accounts. These include savings, basic checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit as well as business. Therefore, it is important determine which type you need since these account provide different features and benefits that can match your needs.
Safety and security solutions
The next thing individuals need to consider when looking for banks when opening accounts is its safety and security. Surely, most banking institutions have reliable security features on their establishment. However, you also need to consider the safety and security of the solutions. This is vital in order to make sure that your savings are protected. Other than that, checking bank account safety can also reduce risks that can affect your hard-earn money.
Online features
When searching for banks where you can open accounts, it is also imperative that you check if they offer online features. Most of the time individuals especially business owners do not have sufficient time in going to banks to make transactions. So, opting for banks that offer online services can be a good option. With regard to online features, business owners can monitor their finances. In addition, some banking institutions can also provide you with comprehensive details about your transactions to allow you to ensure that you can manage your finances efficiently. Plus, some banking institutions also make use of mobile solutions in order to update their clients about their financial needs.
Investment services
Finally, it is also ideal to look for banks that offer investment options. There are banks that offers investment options that can help individuals make use of their saving to earn some profits. These investments are most likely used in stocks. Luckily, since banks will be doing the investment for you, you are rest assured that risks are prevented properly to attain the best results.
Considering these simple tips when choosing banks where you can open an account can help individuals obtain the best features for their finances.
Do You Know What You’re Really Measuring?
At face value, measuring the success of your business is easy. You’re either in the red or the black at year end. Measuring the success of each marketing program ultimately ties in to your business’ overall success. If your marketing plan isn’t working, you’ll see a lot of red ink. More and more VARs are finally realizing they must have a way to measure the return on investment of every marketing program. It’s no different than having a “checks and balances” system in place. If it works well, why? If it doesn’t, why not?
Do you really understand the meaning and value of ROI? Sure, you measure the success of your co-op programs/Marketing Development Funds (MDF) and base its ROI on activity. You communicate your ROI through your channel partners. You realize there is a need for better ROI tracking and want to measure your business’ success on ROI, based on revenue. You even acknowledge that you should have a way to track ROI for every program and promotion. Yet at the end of the day, you may actually have a lack of clear ROI!
Why is this? Based on the constant buzz about it, we know that ROI is important, but simply attaching a way to measure effectiveness to each program doesn’t guarantee that you will produce clear results. Do you understand what you are actually (or should be) measuring? Have you planned and executed programs so that you can truly measure them? If you are being asked to justify your programs and promotions, do you have the tools and resources to show off your program’s objectives, activities, and results in a positive light? If not, you need to create something pretty quick to keep those programs off the chopping block.
Their survival may just depend on how well you can measure their success.
Here are a few steps to setting up a simple ROI scenario for your marketing pieces:
– Determine the cost of the individual program, promotion, brochure, or marketing item-and do this for every marketing piece and program. Include all the expenses involved in bringing this program to fruition, such as labor costs and branding costs (public relations, advertising, website initiatives); and print, web/email, and direct mail costs.
– Determine the potential number of impressions of each piece in the plan. How many brochures will you mail out? How many people will receive your email? What is the circulation of the newspaper or magazine that you’re advertising in or sending your press release to? If you can’t quantify something, use “0” impressions, but include the cost for this in your equation.
– Gauge the response rate you might receive for each piece of the program. Based on past history, you might have this information. Otherwise, take an educated guess (i.e., an average of 15 percent of recipients open their email blasts). Check out the Direct Marketing Association’s Response Rate Trends Report for more detailed information.
– What are each customer’s’ annual sales with you? Know the dollar value your customer has within your company based on annual sales.
With this information, you can now create a formula, based on how the expenses of the program stack up against the number of impressions and perceived response rate. Create estimated total revenue, subtract your expenses, and-voilà!-you have your ROI.
The Perks of GSuite Options
If you are still thinking about upgrading to GSuite, consider the paid version. It has quite a few perks you aren’t going to obtain with the free version. You will be able to benefit from Google for work migration services. The process is streamlined and it makes it very simple for you go make the move smoothly. It doesn’t matter if you have 10 employees or 10,000 employees.
Professional Email
With Google for work migration services, you will have professional email with your domain. You can set up an email account there for every person that works with you. Don’t worry; they won’t miss anything because the current email that is in place can be integrated into it for each of them. The result will be a solid email system that is secure and updated.
They can rely on it for business communications. This includes in-house contacts, communication with customers, information with vendors, and gathering information from a variety of other companies. Keeping it all in the same network also means they can use that email when they are traveling for work. It isn’t limited to only their desktop at the office.
Additional Storage
It is a good idea to have the additional storage with Google for work migration services. As your business grows, so will the demand for the amount of storage capacity. It can be stressful if you feel you are cutting it too close. It is a good feeling to know you have such a surplus of extra room for any additional storage that may develop as your business progresses with time.
Paying for storage is an option, but it doesn’t make sense to do so when you can get more of it included with this type of offer. The more you can eliminate those unnecessary overhead costs, the better financial position your business will be in.
Support
With Google for work migration services, you will get support around the clock. You can call or email any time of the day or night. You will be connected with professionals who have the expertise to help you. They are fast, friendly, efficient, and they will work with you until the issue is completely resolved.
Their assistance can help you to get everything back on track in very little time. There is no limit to the amount of support help you can ask for either. If you are afraid to try this on your own, their help can be the safety net you have longed for. This is some of the best support around so you don’t have to be worried at all. It will all fall into place!
Guaranteed Uptime
When your system is down in part or in whole, it is a serious problem for your entire organisation. With Google for work migration services, you are offered a 99.9% uptime. There is very little reason to worry about your system going down. As a result, you will appear both professional and reliable in the eyes of your customers.
Security
The enhanced security benefits you gain with Google for work migration services are also an incentive. You can’t have too many safeguards in motion when it comes to protecting your information. This includes your customer’s details and financial information that you never want to have compromised.
One of these security measures is you can monitor and control all user accounts. If you need to give someone more access than others, you can do so. This limits those in the business who have access to higher level security details. You can also end user accounts if they quit or they are fired so they can’t continue to access them.
FINRA Form 211 and Getting Your Stock Trading
To get your stock trading, no matter how you became public, you have to get the stock quoted on the Pink Sheets, OTCBB markets or on a stock exchange. For small companies this means getting the stock trading on the Pink Sheets or OTCBB.
To have a trading market you need one or more market makers. This market maker must be a broker-dealer who is a member of FINRA and registered with the SEC.
To start trading, one market maker must file a Form 211 with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, FINRA, and make a market in your stock.
A FINRA rule says that market makers are not supposed to charge any fee for filing a Form 211. We polled all the market makers listed on Pink Sheets last year and all of them but one wanted a $10,000 “due diligence” fee or some such to file the Form 211. Given the expense and time involved, and the likelihood that filing for a fraudulent company is a bad reflection on them, we can hardly blame them for wanting to do due diligence. Other than that, we believe a market maker should be willing to file a Form 211 if it believed that substantial business would develop in trading the stock. Market makers make money mainly on volume.
FINRA processes the Form 211 and requires that there be enough non-affiliated shareholders with free trading stock to make trading in the stock possible. They do not want this stock to be concentrated in a few hands.
You will have to document in detail how this stock was offered and sold and prove that this was in full compliance with all the securities laws and rules of the SEC and the states. This stock has to bought in a bona fide transaction for investment and not simply gifted to the shareholders.
You will have to prove that your company is not a shell as defined in Rule 144. You will have to show that you are in a bona fide business with assets and at least be a development stage company.
You will have to produce a shareholder list from your transfer agent clearly showing free trading stock and an opinion of your securities lawyer that this stock is in fact free trading stock and not restricted FINRA may stop the Form 211 if you have any connection with unsavory characters or if there is anything else they do not approve of.
If FINRA does not approve your Form 211, you have the right to appeal to the SEC. We would expect that any such appeal is likely to be unsuccessful.
Getting the right documentation, getting a proper list of shareholders, and selecting a market maker are important steps in the process.
