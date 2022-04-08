Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Idol Idol: NFT-based Anime Style Dating Game
With blockchain-enabled games gaining popularity lately, we have been trying to push the envelope and come up with something original.
We combined our interest in NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens), anime art and gaming into one. This was how we came up with Idol Idol.
Idol Idol is an NFT-based Anime Dating Simulation game. It is a new spin on an old genre. Slated to launch in Q2 2022, the story revolves around the protagonist (the player), who is in the final year of high school at Idol Idol Academy (IIA) and wants to leave no regrets, including chasing one of the five most popular girls at school.
Throughout your journey, you will have to figure out what the girls like and develop your character’s stats: fitness, intelligence and money. This will be acquired as the game progresses, and you will get a chance to improve your relationship with them. Whether you will end up dating one or more of these beauties will depend on your charm!
The artwork is created by 5 highly popular Anime Artists. Many of them boast over 100,000 followers, with some reaching an audience of 300,000+. The characters are all stunning works of art and beauty, that much is a given.
And that’s not all.
One of the characters is based on a renowned DJ and adult actress influencer, Mao Hamasaki, who has over 600,000+ followers on social media platforms. This new way of incorporating real world influencers into the story makes the game more interesting.
Besides the typical dating simulation game, the team has incorporated NFTs into it. The NFTs will have various utilities:
- Influence in-game storyline
- Generate token yield (which can later be used to purchase in-game items and other merchandise)
- Eligible for future token airdrops
- Act as an early access pass to future NFT mints produced by the Idol Idol team and partners
The NFT you own will impact which storyline you play and how the story progresses. This is an innovative and challenging implementation, as the story is developed with multiple interesting scenarios, endings and possibilities in mind.
You will be able to play the initial story even if you don’t own an NFT, but won’t be able to enjoy the full experience. So be sure to get an NFT on mint day!
The team plans to launch 5,000 Founder’s edition NFTs at the end of April, which will be based on the five characters. The public mint price is expected to be 0.05 ETH, and the presale whitelist price will offer a 20% discount at 0.04 ETH. Be sure to join the Discord early or follow the Idol Idol project on Twitter to participate in the various giveaways.
Lastly, to complement the NFT, the team will be launching a $CHASE token with a fixed supply of 5,000,000,000 tokens. NFT owners will be eligible to earn $CHASE tokens via staking their NFTs, as well as receive airdrops. This token can be used for a variety of things, such as:
- Buying in-game items
- Redeeming real-world Idol Idol merchandise
- Be used to purchase future NFT mints
- Rewarding engaged community members
- Enticing people to join the ecosystem
The majority of token supply (75%) will be used for community development. The decisions regarding how to use the fund will be decided by the team as well as the community. To achieve this, the team intends to utilize a Decentralized Voting System (DVS) that will allow token holders to voice their suggestions, which the Idol Idol team can implement.
By now, we have covered all the important aspects related to Idol Idol, the first revolutionary idea of NFT based Dating Simulations games. More information will be available in the days to come as we progress and complete the initial phases. Make sure to follow us on every platform for regular updates and be a part of this amazing journey!
Visit idolidol.io to know more about Idol Idol (and read the whitepaper)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Idolidol_Game
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/idolidol_official/
Discord: https://discord.gg/bfmgcbrCsW
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The NFL’s First Team To Accept Crypto? The Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans will be the first NFL team in the league to accept cryptocurrency payments, according to emerging reports. While details are limited, it’s now known that the club will utilize a third-party payments provider to allow for larger, recurring purchases via Bitcoin.
It’s unknown who exactly that payment provider is, if other crypto token payments will be supported now or in the future, and a timeline for such support (as well as potential timelines for broader support for more simple transactions like one-game tickets). Nonetheless, it’s still substantial news for a league that has historically been hesitant in allowing crypto integration.
The NFL’s Opening Up?
In recent weeks, new reports emerged that the NFL would lighten it’s restrictions around cryptocurrency deals for clubs, while still keeping some gates involved; while teams could now form cryptocurrency partners, there would still be restrictions around stadium signage and deal-length (capped at three years). Nonetheless, this still showed a signal that the league was warming up to crypto-related deals. To date, the NFL has sought out a stiffer stance on crypto deals, relative to most other leagues, that have engaged through a variety of sponsorship channels – from league-wide deals to individual team jersey sponsorships.
For the Tennessee Titans, while the functionality of Bitcoin-supported payments will only be available for large and recurring payments, the team has expressed a desire to have payment support for everything from tickets to merchandise and in-game food and beverage. Nonetheless, the move still secures the Titans as the first team in the NFL to accept crypto payments in any capacity. In the near-term, expect major payments for things like season tickets, suites, etc. to be the major crypto-related revenue for the team.
Adoption news has left BTC charts unbothered. | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com
Tennessee Titans Joining The Short List
The Tennessee Titans join an exceptionally short list of professional teams in the ‘big four’ of sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB) that accept crypto payments; the MLB’s Oakland Athletics and the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are the only major league clubs in the U.S. to make active strides in accepting crypto payments.
Expect this list to continue to grow, particularly as broader industry partnerships come to life – such as the recently announced Strike & Shopify deal. As crypto payments continue to see broader adoption, and as crypto exchange and blockchain technology sponsorship deals continue to grow and evolve, there be an increasing amount of clubs and even leagues that feel that there is a slice of the pie that they’re missing out on.
Ethereum Corrects Losses, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Ethereum found bids near the $3,140 zone and corrected higher against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear $3,325 and the 100 hourly SMA to start a decent increase.
- Ethereum traded as low as $3,143 and is currently correcting higher.
- The price is now trading below $3,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term rising channel forming with resistance near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,300 and the 100 hourly SMA to gain bullish momentum.
Ethereum Price Eyes Recovery
Ethereum traded as low as $3,143 before the bulls appeared. ETH formed a base above the $3,150 and started a decent upward move.
There was a break above the $3,200 resistance level. Ether price was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,550 swing high to $3,143 low. However, it is still trading below $3,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,300 level. There is also a short-term rising channel forming with resistance near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The next major resistance is near the $3,325 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A clear move above the $3,325 level could even push the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $3,550 swing high to $3,143 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
If ether price settles above the $3,325 and $3,345 resistance levels, it could start a steady increase. In the stated case, the price could climb above the $3,400 zone. The next key barrier is near the $3,450 level and a connecting bearish trend line.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,325 level, it could start another key decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,230 zone.
The next major support is near the $3,200 level. If there is a downside break below the $3,200 support, the price could resume its decline. In the stated case, the price may even decline below the $3,143 low.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,200
Major Resistance Level – $3,325
Bitcoin Price Analysis: April 8
- On April 8, bullish BTC price analysis is at $43,890.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for April 8, 2022 is $42,980.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows the downward trend.
In Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis on April 8, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency which was created in January 2009. It follows the ideas mentioned in a white paper by the mysterious and nicknamed Satoshi Nagamoto. The identity of the person(s) who created the technology is still a mystery.
Bitcoin promises to offer lower transaction fees than traditional online payment mBTCods, and is powered by a decentralized authority, unlike government-issued currencies.There are no physical bitcoins, only balances placed in a public ledger that is publicly accessible to everyone.
All Bitcoin transactions are verified by a large amount of computer power through a process called “mining”. Bitcoin is not issued or supported by any banks or governments, nor is it valued as an individual bitcoin commodity.
Although not legal in most parts of the world, bitcoin is very popular and has led to the launch of hundreds of other cryptocurrencies, collectively known as altcoins. The abbreviation of Bitcoin is “BTC” when trading.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on April 8, 2022 is explained below with a hourly time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by trendline support the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of BTC is $43,539. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $43,890 and buy level of BTC is $43,368. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $42,980.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
