Illinois police chief slips criticism of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office into press statement
SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. – When area law enforcement makes an arrest, or local prosecutors file charges or land a conviction, they’ll typically alert the public and media with a news release. Late Wednesday afternoon, a police chief in Madison County, Illinois slipped in a criticism of prosecutors in St. Louis City at the end of a press statement about an unrelated matter.
South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said he typically handles the press releases for his department. While writing a release about an East Alton man charged with DUI and fleeing police, Chief Coles offered a surprising rebuke of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
As you can tell by the charging document, we are fortunate to live in Madison County with such a strong and supportive State’s Attorney’s Office, who help protect our police officers and keep our communities safe.
This is not the case in nearby areas like St Louis City and how the police officers are treated. Where criminal actions have no consequences. This mentality brings the criminal element to our communities as they try to take advantage of our citizens.
Without a strong supportive prosecutor’s office it not only jeopardized the communities across the river and but increase the crime rate in our towns.
Statement from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles
Coles’ remarks came 24 hours after prosecutors with the ciruit attorney’s office accused St. Louis police officers of lying about an attempted carjacking.
Coles believes the sour relationship between the circuit attorney’s office and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Departmnt is a “major contributing factor” in the rise in crime in the city.
“When you have a national movement of various elected officials trying to politicize and vilianize police and the job they perform under the circumstances given, it makes officers less pro active, more concerned for their safety, because of the hesitation of not feeling supported,” he said. “And statements made by prosecutors saying they don’t trust the police. That is nothing more than gaslighting police officers and trying to get the public to sway to their biased viewpoints.”
When asked if he shared a similar opinion of St. Louis County and its prosecutor, Wesley Bell, Coles said he hadn’t noticed.
“I don’t see the same sort of problem with the county as I do with the city. The city has had ongoing issues with the prosecutor’s office for years,” he said, adding he’s known good officers in both departments.
The chief claims South Roxana, with a population just below 1,900 people, has had to deal with “violent and armed offenders from across the river” and his officers “have chased 13- and 14-year-old children from St. Louis City who were armed with assault rifles stealing cars in our county.”
Coles said he does not think police deserve the blame for larger societal problems and that it’s in everyone’s best interest for prosecutors, politicians, and law enforcement to be on the same page and “not try to lambast one side or the other to try and tarnish a brighter image.”
In an email sent to FOX 2, the chief specifically mentioned the alleged carjacking involving St. Louis police officers as a point of contention with the circuit attorney’s office.
“Politicians wanted cameras to capture bad police, now they realized it is catching criminals and they want to regulate how those cameras are used and disseminated,” Coles said.
A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said her office had no comment on Chief Coles’ remarks. As of Thursday afternoon, the circuit attorney’s office did not respond to FOX 2’s request for comment.
Wild get some good news regarding Matt Dumba’s injury status
The moment Matt Dumba left the ice on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, many immediately started to fear the worst. He appeared to favor his right shoulder following an open-ice hit he put on 6-foot-6, 230-pound Michael McCarron, and did not return to the game.
To make matters worse, coach Dean Evason looked rather somber postgame when talking about Dumba’s injury status. Asked about the severity, Evason confirmed it was an upper-body injury, then took a long pause before replying, “It did not look good.”
A couple of days later, the Wild appear to have gotten some good news. Not only is Dumba still on the road trip with the team, a good sign in and of itself, Evason told reporters that the injury is not as serious as originally expected.
When will he be back in the lineup? That’s still unclear.
The only update Evason would provide is that Dumba will not play against the Blues in St. Louis on Friday night. He will be reevaluated after that.
TEAM BONDING
After a humbling loss to the Predators earlier this week, the Wild decided to ditch practice on Wednesday and instead, hit the links for some team bonding. No better way to get the sour taste out of their mouth.
“These things are important,” Evason said. “It’s good to get together away from the rink in social atmospheres so that they can have some fun.”
While this is already a close-knit group, according to Evason, sometimes something as simple as a few hours on the golf course can bring a team even closer together.
“We think it was a very positive thing for us,” Evason said. “The guys had a lot of fun.”
OTHER INJURIES
Matt Boldy (upper-body injury) and Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) both skated on Thursday afternoon in St. Louis. Neither will suit up for the Wild against the Blues.
Still, the fact Boldy and Merrill are skating is more good news for the Wild as they finish up a tough road trip. In fact, there’s a chance both players could be ready for the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center.
In the meantime, Nick Bjugstad will continue to fill in up front, and Jordie Been will play for the first time since a Feb. 26 game against the Calgary Flames.
“We have talked to all of them, like, ‘Just stay ready,’ ” Evason said. “You never know what happens. The guys that have gone in have conducted themselves very well. We expect Jordie to do the same thing.”
Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has COVID-19, she announced Thursday, adding to a list of Washington Democrats who have tested positive for the coronavirus since spending time together maskless.
Craig, who is vaccinated and boosted, said on Twitter that she is “experiencing mild symptoms” and is isolating herself.
Craig, who represents the 2nd District south of the Twin Cities, said she got tested after learning “several of my colleagues” tested positive earlier in the week.
Craig’s announcement followed news earlier in the day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tested positive. On Tuesday, Craig and Pelosi were together in the East Room of the White House, where they were among a group huddling around President Joe Biden as he signed a health care executive order. Also in that group: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and former President Barack Obama.
A string of positive cases that has included Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Adam B. Schiff of California has been suspected of being tied to a recent black-tie affair among journalists and politicians at the Gridiron Club in Washington. Craig, however, didn’t attend that event, her office said.
April 14 public meeting on future of St. Paul’s Crosby Farm Park river center
The city of St. Paul will host a virtual community meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on April 14 regarding a planned river learning center at Crosby Farm Regional Park.
The community meeting will be held hand in hand with the Great River Passage Conservancy and focus on the schematic design for the learning center, a city-led project intended to improve public access to the river. Among other offerings, the center will serve as the Mississippi River headquarters for the National Park Service.
The community meeting is intended to be the first in a series of several public discussions on the project. W Architecture has drawn up the initial design, including site analysis and potential basic features and programming. The design team has hosted site tours and in March met with focus groups. A final schematic design is expected this fall.
For more information, visit greatriverpassage.org under “projects.”
