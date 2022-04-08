News
IMD Alert: Weather will change, rain warning in 12 states till April 10, heatwave alert in 4 states, heat will increase, know
Due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal in India, weather changes will be seen in many states. According to the IMD Alert, the sky will be cloudy. The same thunderstorm can be seen with light drizzle (Rain Alert).
At the same time, in recent weeks, many parts of the north-western states of India have come under the grip of heatwave. It is unlikely that the region will be able to escape the sweltering heat any time soon as the scorching heat is expected to return this week. However, heavy rain alert has been issued in some states. Due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the states of southern India will be in the grip of rain, thunder and drizzle during eastern India.
According to IMD, an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation is very likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbors on April 9 . During the next 24 hours, under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is expected to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will cause widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.
On April 4 and 8, there will be heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya . A similar weather system will affect Nagaland-Manipur, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 8. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya on 7th and 8th April. On April 8 and 9, the IMD has predicted thunder and lightning in Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura . Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive heavy rains on April 8.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh, with isolated parts of both the states facing severe heatwave conditions for the next five days till April 10. Apart from this , heatwave conditions are very likely to occur over some areas over Punjab, South Haryana and Delhi , along with very severe heat wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, South Haryana and Delhi during the next 24 hours.
Heatwave conditions will continue at isolated places over these areas for the next three days starting Wednesday. When the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degree Celsius and rises by at least 4.5 degree Celsius above normal, the IMD declares a heatwave in the plains. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature drops below normal by more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around April 7 (Thursday). The weather forecast agency has said in its daily bulletin that a cyclonic circulation of upper air is very likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood on April 8. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 9 April.
Due to this, strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over Andaman and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during next two days. Similar weather has been predicted for central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Thursday and strong wind and drizzle will continue over southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.
In line with the above forecasts, the IMD has issued an orange warning for western Rajasthan till Saturday , urging people to be “ready” for hot weather. A yellow alert has been issued in East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi from Tuesday to Saturday.
There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the rest of the country for the next five days. According to meteorologists, the primary reason for these high temperatures is active northerly winds and apparent lack of factors like upper air cyclonic circulation and western disturbances.
State wise heatwave alert
Heat wave conditions have prevailed over some parts of East Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, while most parts of West Rajasthan have witnessed severe heat wave conditions. On Monday, April 4, Rajasthan’s Barmer district recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the national capital is expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius by Thursday, April 7.
In the capital Patna , where the minimum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature has been recorded at 37 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, if we talk about the capital Ranchi , the minimum temperature has reached 22 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature has reached 40 degree Celsius. Strong hot winds will continue in the capital Lucknow . The heat wave will continue. Along with this, due to clear sky, the increase in sunlight will be seen. Orissa, West Bengal and Hyderabad will see heat. There will be an increase of two to three percent in the temperature in Jammu including the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh . Light cold spells will continue in Leh.
‘Tere Bhai Ne Paisa Chura Liya’: BharatPe CEO & Ashneer Grover’s Sister Fight Getting Ugly On LinkedIn
One of the most controversial judges of Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover came into the limelight for yet another fight, this time with the founders of BharatPe, over the non-payment of salaries. Though the co-founder of BharatPe renounced his post it appears that he still has a keen interest in what is happening in the FinTech company. The whole discussion is quite entertaining.
The latest fight started when a person, claiming to be BharatPe’s employee started complaining about not receiving the salary for the month of March on LinkedIn.
Here’s what the employee said:
Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following up so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe have been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Compamy started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics.
Check out the whole post:
Ashneer Grover commented on the post in no time:
Ashneer’s sister also commented on the post saying: “That’s the sad part… That’s it’s a shameless bunch!
Suhail Sameer, BharatPe CEO replied to Aashima Grover’s comment and stated: “Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries.” This is where things got out of control.
Other LinkedIn users and Twitter users couldn’t help but react to this, check out some of their reactions:
SS be like pic.twitter.com/yndDePm28n
— Ashish (@themadnawat) April 7, 2022
Kahan pade ho Twitter pe, next level khel LinkedIn pe chal raha hai #BharatPe
[Suhail’s comment in 2nd screenshot ] pic.twitter.com/2YBKXO8ske
— Arti Singh (@artijourno) April 7, 2022
imajin losing a PR battle against a founder who basically defrauded the company lmao.
— Sudhanshu Srivastava (@thetalesofsud) April 7, 2022
Classic case of self-destruct mode.
— Jiten Parmar (@jitenkparmar) April 7, 2022
The CEO of Bharat Pe tells the (apparent) sister of the ousted founder of Bharat Pe that her brother has stolen all the money from the company, AND there’s “very little left to pay salaries”. @StateOfLinkedIn this is next level @LinkedIn
— Nandan Pandit (@npandit) April 7, 2022
If this is on LinkedIn, imagine what happens in their townhalls,meetings, mails etc Bouncers outside boardrooms?
— Devina Sengupta (@DevinaSengupta) April 7, 2022
Ashneer Grover‘s wife Madhuri Jain was sacked as the company’s head of controls in February this year on the accusation of financial irregularities. In March this year, Ashneer was removed from his positions at BharatPe.
Yankees don’t agree to extension with Aaron Judge, star will play 2022 on one-year deal
The Yankees got extra innings to work with after the rainout on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough. The team had an extra 24 hours to try and lock up Aaron Judge, but the face of the franchise will play this season on a year-deal.
GM Brian Cashman confirmed Friday that the Yankees and Judge failed to reach an agreement on an extension. Cashman said that the Yankees offered a seven-year deal starting in 2023 at $30.5 million per year, and Judge turned it down. Judge is set to make somewhere between $17 million and $21 million in arbitration this year, so it would have been an eight-year deal in total.
“The intent on both parties would be to stay here,” Cashman said. “He’s been a great Yankee. Our hope is at some point we’ll find that common ground.”
That common ground will now have to come in the offseason.
“This was the deadline,” Judge said before Cashman spoke. “I don’t want to be a distraction during the year. We have so many things to focus on, and a lot of good things happening, so I don’t want this to be a distraction for the team all year.”
The slugger, who initially set the Opening Day deadline for negotiations, still doesn’t have any set contract for this season, because he and the team were $4 million off when they traded numbers to try and avoid arbitration. Because of the owners’ lockout, the arbitration process will go into the season.
While Judge has professed his desire to remain with the Yankees for his entire career, one teammate signaled a warning.
“When it comes to the business side of it, there’s no secret,” Anthony Rizzo said. “Freddie Freeman isn’t a Brave anymore. There’s no loyalty in this game.”
That is the last thing Judge wants on his mind once the season opens.
“Today’s the deadline, so either we’ll be talking about an extension or no extension, then we’ll be done with it and on to baseball,” he said. “To be going down this route with the Yankees is something special. I know I’m here through this year, my last arbitration year, and that’s what I’m going to focus on. I’ve got one year to play, and contract extension stuff is nice, but I’ve got bigger things to focus on.”
Like a matchup against the Bombers’ biggest rivals, which Judge said he was pumped up for. “I slept great. … I’m excited, this is like the first day of school.”
The 29-year-old is coming off one of his most complete years in the big leagues.
The three-time All-Star slashed .287/.373/.544 with a .916 OPS, 39 homers and 93 RBI in 148 games in 2021. According to Baseball Savant, Judge was among the league leaders in average exit velocity (95.8 miles per hour), max exit velo (119) and hard-hit percentage (58.4%). He led the Yankees in WAR (5.4).
Overall, his six years in the big leagues have been exceptional, averaging .276/.386/.553 and a .940 OPS. He was the 2017 Rookie of the Year, runner-up to Jose Altuve in that same season and a Home Run Derby champion.
One major league executive suggested a five-year, $185 year deal would be a good one for Judge. He used comps from Alex Bregman and George Springer for a contract guideline. Bregman signed a five-year $100-million extension with the Astros in his age-25 season. Springer signed a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays after the 2020 season, when he was 31.
Judge had previously said that he wants to stay in New York.
“If it comes to it, maybe but like I said before, I want to play here,” Judge has said. “I want to finish my career here. There’s no better place to play. So I’m hoping we don’t get to that but if we do, I think I’ll be ready for it.”
Dolphins sign veteran punter, filling vacancy ahead of draft
The Miami Dolphins filled their punter vacancy on Friday by signing veteran Thomas Morstead, according to a league source.
Mostead, 36, a longtime New Orleans Saints punter, visited Dolphins facilities on Wednesday before deciding to join the team on Friday.
Signing the veteran gives Miami one fewer team need going into the late April draft. Before pursuing Morstead, it was conceivable the Dolphins were set to use one of their four draft picks, with two in the seventh round, on a college punting prospect.
Morstead spent the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in New Orleans, where he was teammates with Dolphins’ free-agent left tackle acquisition Terron Armstead. Morstead is a one-time Pro Bowl selection, in 2012, while winning a Super Bowl that took place in South Florida as a member of the 2009 Saints.
He split time in 2021 between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, playing in seven games with each for a total of 14. Despite the two teams facing the Dolphins a combined three times last season, he did not punt against Miami.
Morstead owns a career average of 46.6 yards on his punts.
The signing means the Dolphins are moving on from Michael Palardy, a Margate native and St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, as punter. Palardy struggled early in the season but found his groove in the second half. He posted a 44.7 yards-per-punt average, and he and gunner Mack Hollins combined to down multiple balls in close to opponents’ goal lines.
Hollins, also a wide receiver, was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Dolphins free-agent acquisitions of cornerback Keion Crossen and wide receiver Trent Sherfield can fill that void.
