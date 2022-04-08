News
Indian Railways IRCTC Update: Today Railways cancelled 174 Important trains, Before leaving home check the complete list of trains
Today i.e. on 8th April 2022, Railways has decided to cancel a total of 174 trains. Out of these, a total of 147 trains have been completely canceled. While 27 trains have been partially cancelled.
Every day a large number of people reach their destination with the help of railways. Nowadays, although the facility of bus, flight etc. has also become very good, but even today there is a large section of the country which mostly prefers to travel by rail. It is considered the lifeline of the country. In such a situation, the railways also tries to provide many new facilities for the convenience of the passengers. But, sometimes trains have to be cancelled, diverted or rescheduled due to different reasons. Due to this, railway passengers have to face a lot of inconvenience. Along with this, the railways have to bear heavy financial loss.
There are many reasons behind canceling, diverting or rescheduling trains. The main reason for this is the repair of railway tracks. Railways operates thousands of trains every day. In such a situation, there is also a need for maintenance in between the railway tracks. In such a situation, many times the tracks are repaired by changing the time table of trains or by canceling them. Apart from this, many times trains have to be canceled due to bad weather like storm, rain etc. Apart from this, many times railways also cancel trains to maintain law and order.
Today railways canceled 174 trains, 4 trains were rescheduled
Check the list of reschedule, cancel and divert trains like this-
- To check the list of canceled, rescheduled or diverted trains, first of all visit the website of
- Check the list of cancel, divert and reschedule trains according to today’s date.
Click on the list of Cancel, Reschedule and Divert trains.
Ravens free-agency tracker: CB Tavon Young signs deal with Bears; CB Chris Westry lands in Carolina
Welcome to the Ravens’ free-agency tracker, which will be updated throughout the offseason as the roster takes shape.
With the NFL’s new league year beginning March 16 at 4 p.m., teams can officially announce signings and trades. Here’s a rundown of who the Ravens have signed thus far and who’s still on the open market:
Free-agent additions
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce: The former Ravens starter is returning to Baltimore on a three-year deal, the team announced. The deal is worth $16.5 million, according to NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings released Pierce earlier this week after he made just eight starts in two seasons. Pierce, 29, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and then missed nine games in 2021 with tricep and elbow injuries.
Safety Marcus Williams: The former New Orleans Saints star finalized a five-year, $70 million deal, giving a talented Ravens secondary one of the top playmakers on the open market. Williams’ contract is worth $14 million annually, the seventh most among NFL safeties, and includes $37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams, 25, has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since arriving in New Orleans in 2017. Over five seasons with the Saints, he had 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended.
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses: The Ravens signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, stabilizing a position of need along their offensive line. In the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, the Ravens have acquired an imposing veteran who almost landed on their free-agency radar last year.
Moses, 31, has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen since Washington drafted him out of Virginia in the third round in 2014.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: The Minnesota Vikings and Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract Tuesday, less than a week after a deal to rejoin the Ravens fell through.
Smith, who spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The Ravens’ initial deal with Smith, which fell apart Thursday, was reportedly worth $35 million over four years, with a maximum value of $50 million.
The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.
With defensive end Danielle Hunter returning after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to seven games in 2021, the Vikings have a pair of proven pass-rushers to lean on in the attempt to prop up a defense that has lagged badly over the last two years. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Packers in 2019 and 2020.
Free-agent losses
Cornerback Tavon Young: Young is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. A 2016 fourth-round pick, Young was released by the Ravens in a cost-cutting move March 9. After an injury-plagued six years in Baltimore, Young entered the offseason as a potential salary cap casualty. He would’ve had a $9.3 million cap hit next season, and his release saves $6 million in cap space.
In February 2019, less than two years after Young tore the ACL in his left knee and missed the 2017 season, the Ravens signed him to a three-year, $25.8 million extension that briefly made him the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback. That August, the Oxon Hill native had an impressive training camp derailed by a season-ending neck injury. A year later, Young suffered another torn left ACL in a Week 2 game against the Houston Texans.
Young, 27, appeared in all 17 games last season, starting seven, but he played just over half of the Ravens’ defensive snaps. He was mostly solid in coverage, allowing a passer rating of 85.1, and had two sacks. Still, injuries kept him from recapturing the form that he flashed early in his career. A beloved teammate, he leaves Baltimore having played in 50 career games and missed 47.
Cornerback Chris Westry: Westry has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced.
The 6-foot-4 Westry impressed in his first Ravens training camp last year and made the team’s season-opening 53-man roster. But injuries limited the third-year corner to six games (two starts) last year, and the Ravens did not offer him a restricted-free-agent tender this offseason.
Westry’s departure leaves the Ravens with just six cornerbacks on their 90-man roster: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Iman Marshall, Robert Jackson, Kevon Seymour and Kevin Toliver. Only Humphrey and Peters, both recovering from season-ending injuries, have started more than two games over the past two years.
Defensive tackle Justin Ellis: Ellis has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 350-pound Ellis, known as “Jelly,” played in 34 games and started eight over his two-plus years in Baltimore. He had 18 tackles and one quarterback hit in 17 games last season, playing 35% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps and helping them maintain one of the NFL’s staunchest run defenses.
In New York, the 31-year-old Ellis will reunite with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who now has the same position on the Giants’ staff. Ellis’ signing comes two days after another former Ravens defensive lineman, Jihad Ward, also joined the Giants.
Ellis’ departure is the first of potentially three along the Ravens’ defensive line this offseason. Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are also free agents.
Inside linebacker Chris Board: The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Board on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network. Board, 26, had 94 tackles, 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in 63 games with the Ravens playing mostly on special teams.
Quarterback Josh Johnson: Johnson has signed with the Denver Broncos, he announced on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson, 35, signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad in December as starter Lamar Jackson recovered from an ankle injury, made a surprise start in Week 16 after backup Tyler Huntley tested positive for the coronavirus. In Johnson’s first start since 2018, he went 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Denver is the 14th NFL franchise that Johnson has played for in his NFL career. He finished 2021 with 638 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and 67.1% accuracy.
Center Bradley Bozeman: Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Cornerback Anthony Averett: Averett has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agency, Athletes First. The Athletic reported that it’s a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.
A 2018 fourth-round pick, Averett entered free agency coming off the best season of his career. He allowed a passer rating of just 77.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, and had three interceptions and 11 pass defenses after combining for zero and 11, respectively, over his first three seasons.
Averett missed the Ravens’ final three games with a fractured rib, but he still finished the season as one of the NFL’s most targeted cornerbacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, quarterbacks went after him 90 times last year, fifth most in the league.
Averett was limited to 30 games over his first three years in Baltimore, struggling at times as a reserve cornerback and making a limited impact on special teams. But he impressed in training camp last year, when former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Averett had All-Pro talent. Amid an injruy-plagued season, the 5-foot-11 Averett emerged as the team’s most reliable cornerback.
He’s the second cornerback to leave Baltimore this season, after the Ravens released nickelback Tavon Young last week.
Tight end Eric Tomlinson: After 23 games in Baltimore, the 29-year-old Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Originally signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, the 6-6, 263-pound Tomlinson played 26% of the offensive snaps while receiving Pro Football Focus’ second-highest run-blocking grade among 70 qualifying tight ends.
Still unsigned
Running back: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman
Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins
Tight end/fullback: Patrick Ricard
Offensive line: OT David Sharpe
Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams
Outside linebacker: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee
Inside linebacker: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Otaro Alaka
Cornerback: Jimmy Smith, Khalil Dorsey
Safety: DeShon Elliott
Other notable moves
- Quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who played 11 seasons with the Ravens, is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to ESPN. Flacco, a New Jersey native who will back up 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson, has started five games for the Jets over the past two seasons.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a former Maryland star who spent half a season with the Ravens in 2020 after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ngakoue, 26, had 10 sacks with the Raiders last season after signing a two-year, $26 million deal.
- Tight end Hayden Hurst, the Ravens’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agency EnterSports Management. The deal is worth $3.5 million with another $1 million that can be reached with incentives, according to Pro Football Network. Hurst caught 82 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being acquired for a second-round pick.
- Long snapper Morgan Cox, who spent 11 years with the Ravens as part of the special teams’ so-called “Wolfpack” alongside kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch, agreed to a one-year extension with the Tennessee Titans.
- Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was traded from the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason for a package of draft picks, was designated with the franchise tag, which is worth $16.6 million. Brown, 25, is expected to receive a long-term contract extension from Kansas City before the July 15 deadline.
- Tight end Maxx Williams, a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, re-signed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network.
- Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.
- Cornerback Darious Williams, who played three games with the Ravens in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.
- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011 who spent for seasons as Flacco’s backup, is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a max value of $17 million with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network.
- The Miami Dolphins signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to ESPN. Mostert played seven games with the Ravens during his rookie season in 2015, mostly on special teams, after going undrafted out of Purdue.
Key dates
March 27-30: Annual league meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 28-30: NFL draft, Las Vegas.
Tylor Megill dazzles in Mets’ Opening Day win, offense backs him up with 12-hit game
WASHINGTON, D.C. – As an Opening Day replacement starter, Tylor Megill did his best Jacob deGrom impersonation.
Megill—who just over a week ago was unlikely to even break camp with the team—fired five shutout innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out six in the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Nationals on Thursday at Nationals Park. As Megill settled into a groove and retired his final eight straight batters, the absence of the Mets ace, who will be out until at least June with a right scapula injury, taking his usual menacing stance on the hill became that much easier to tolerate.
Buck Showalter earned his first win as Mets manager, and the Amazin’s improved to 40-21 to continue their streak owning the best record in Major League Baseball on Opening Day.
The Mets’ new-look lineup backed up Megill’s terrific 68-pitch outing by doing something it didn’t do last season: taking advantage with runners in scoring position. Mark Canha made an impact with an RBI single, Eduardo Escobar ripped a double to deep centerfield, and Starling Marte reached base twice. Robinson Cano, in his first game back following his 2021 PED suspension, went 2-for-3, including a leadoff bunt single against the shift, with a walk and two runs scored.
Eight of the Mets nine starters secured at least one hit on Thursday; the only batter that didn’t was James McCann, but he still collected an RBI after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. The Mets knocked left-hander Patrick Corbin out of his start after four-plus innings, amassing 12 hits in nine innings after all was said and done.
Megill, throwing harder than he ever has, displayed why Showalter and the Mets were right to give him the ball for Opening Day.
The right-hander pounded the strike zone with 99-mph fastballs, about three mph harder than his previous career-high, to open the first inning. It was obvious the young right-hander was amped for his Opening Day start, and Nationals hitters were completely flummoxed.
In the third inning, Megill got himself into a one-out jam with runners on the corners. Due up? None other than the dangerous Juan Soto. But Megill wasn’t thrown off by Soto’s threatening plate presence; the 26-year-old whizzed a 98-mph fastball upstairs to induce a swing-and-a-miss from Soto for the second out. Moments later, Megill got designated hitter Nelson Cruz to ground out to end the threat and the inning. All nails.
Soto, one of the best hitters in baseball, finally unleashed in the sixth inning, obliterating a solo shot 428 feet into the right-field second deck off Mets reliever Trevor May. The remainder of Mets relief arms put up zeroes in the runs column, with Adam Ottavino impressing with a pair of strikeouts in his perfect Mets debut. Mets closer Edwin Diaz, in a non-save situation, allowed a walk before shutting the door on the Nats.
Following a series of unfortunate events to close out spring training—deGrom’s shoulder injury, Max Scherzer’s now-absent hamstring tightness, Brandon Nimmo’s neck stiffness—Opening Day went as smoothly as it could go for the inauguration of the Showalter Mets.
Air conditioning units stolen from historic St. Louis church
ST. LOUIS — St. Alphonsus Liguori Rock Church is a landmark. The historic church is also a community fixture in north St. Louis. Church leaders said their outreach programs include providing meals and counseling.
Church leaders were shocked this week when maintenance crews spotted two air conditioning units gutted on the roof of the parish hall.
“It’s frustrating when we’re trying to do good for the community and feel taken advantage of, said Fr. Steve Benden.
Monica Huddleston has been a church member since 1990 and is the chairperson of the church’s finance and administration commission.
“If there are any people out there in the public who can help us with this, we would certainly appreciate it,” she said.
St. Louis police classify the crime as a burglary. The units were last seen intact Monday morning. The damage was noticed Wednesday afternoon.
One church leader said the initial estimate to replace the units will be approximately $20,000. He was not yet sure how much insurance will cover.
The church’s assistant pastor, Fr. Rodney Olive, has a message for anyone involved with the crime.
“Think about what you’re doing, because for the $500 you’re going to get for that as scrap metal, you just cost other people in the neighborhood a whole lot of time, effort, and money.”
He also hopes anyone with information will step forward.
“The only way we bring peace and justice to our neighborhoods is when all of us here stand up and raise our voice,” said Olive. “Otherwise, it just keeps ongoing.”
The church has also faced other recent challenges.
“A couple of months ago, we had all of our cars broken into in the backyard,” said Benden. “We had to replace all of the windows and I mean it’s just frustrating.”
Huddleston said the church is also working to replace funds used to restore the church’s stone wall to landmark requirements.
