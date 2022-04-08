International Money

Finance
Wherever you travel, when you transfer money internationally, there will be 2 types of fees. The 1st one is the oversea transfer fee and the 2nd one is the exchange rate fee. With this special service, you can save up to 80% of those fees and it is pretty fast. It supports up to 46 currencies and more currencies are soon to come. Here are some examples USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, GBP, SGD etc. I’m using it and it took 2 business days from Germany to Vietnam to transfer it.
Bank transfer money
I’ve transferred with the regular bank 500€ to Vietnam and the fee was 36,55€, which is about 7,31% fee!
If I do it with TransferWise, it will cost me only 7,39€, which is only 1,48% fee.
You can check on this website, how much the fee will be, if you send money from one country to another country. There you can see, that it is significantly lower, than any other money transfers. So in this example, you save about 30€ for every 500€ bank transfer from Germany to Vietnam. On top of that, they give you a better exchange rate! At that time according to Google, it is only 25,821.59! It’s not only cheaper than banks, but also cheaper than Paypal or exchange offices. You can save even more money compared to other Services, which charges about 10%, because of its high exchange rate fee.
Now they start offering a multicurrency bank account in $, £ and €! No fees! With a MasterCard debit card. Very handy while traveling, because you can use it worldwide with the advantage of real exchange rate, so you also can save money while traveling and with the TransferWise app, you can see in real time your expenditures.
It is also very easy and fast to open this multicurrency bank account, because everything happens online. You don’t need to go anywhere to register for it. Just upload your ID and that’s it. You will get your debit card within a week and I get an US American bank account, Australian bank account at the same time etc.
By clicking on this link you will get the first 500GBP transfer for free. Check it out: Transferwise.
To stay up to date. Just like my Facebook Fanpage: The Doan's Blog.
Offshore Online Brokerage Accounts – Are They Safe?
These days, we are all accustomed to doing almost everything online. There cannot be too many of us left who are nervous about using a credit card online, for example. Doing business online is a way to save time, money and headaches. Investing through online brokerage accounts promises much the same benefits.
However, when it comes to investing offshore, borders still pose a significant psychological barrier. There is no longer any real need to have your online brokerage account in the same country you live in, but it seems investors are still reticent about opening brokerage accounts in foreign countries.
An increasing number of financial service providers are offering cross-border online investment services. This trend has caught on more in Europe than in North America, with larger online brokerages like Saxo Bank and Swissquote offering services specifically tailored to investors from outside their home countries.
However North American investors are also becoming more adventurous, opening more and more accounts with foreign banks and brokerages. Such accounts may be opened as individual US citizens or, more commonly, through offshore corporations or trust structures designed to provide an additional level of privacy. However, the main reason for accessing these international markets is to benefit from more profitable cross-border investment opportunities, and diversify risk by spreading their portfolios across different institutions in different base currencies.
These sophisticated investors have potential access not just to a wider range of investment opportunities – but to simplicity, tax savings, and greater control over their portfolios. There is also the opportunity to save money, by gaining access through discount brokerage models to exchanges that would otherwise have to be traded by telephone through far-away correspondent brokerages.
The current economic climate means a lot of investors love the idea of being able to keep a much closer eagle eye on their internationally-diversified portfolios. But, there remains a concern. Is investing through online offshore brokerage accounts safe?
Are Offshore Online Bank and Brokerage Accounts Safe?
In short, the answer is yes, provided you apply normal common sense precautions. The internet allows you to buy and sell foreign securities through overseas brokerage accounts with just as much ease and security as paying your home electricity bill – and in many cases, much greater security.
The first of these precautions is to invest via a reputable firm. Do some due diligence on the company behind the service. Just as you should at home (but many people don’t) check references, make sure the broker is registered and in good standing with the relevant regulators, speak with them in person and find out what experience they have. You should also enquire about the security arrangements on their site, and what protection they offer in the case of DDOS and other types of hack attacks. Many offshore brokerages are actually fully licensed banks, which makes them more secure and makes due diligence easier.
Once you have decided where to open your brokerage account, it is important that you you’re your own precautions to ensure that nobody else will be able to access your account without your permission. Make sure that your security software, like anti-virus and firewalls, are properly installed, functioning and up to date. Consider using an encrypted VPN solution, especially if you are partial to doing your trading from a laptop connected via wifi, which is notoriously insecure. Also remember that just like those anti-phishing warnings from online banking at home, offshore brokerages will not email asking for you to confirm your details. If you receive any correspondence via email, confirm it by phoning the company directly before clicking on any links or taking any action. Try to get to know a single executive in the brokerage who will recognize your voice over the telephone.
What Services Do You Need?
Just like at home, overseas investing services can vary wildly in terms of costs and features. Even within the same brokerage, there are often different packages available. Fees may differ significantly depending what features, information and access you request.
If you are considering investing in European bonds, unit trusts, ISAs or funds then you probably will not need access to the type of ‘offshore day trading’ account that permits you to buy and sell individual stocks in real time. A so-called ‘fund supermarket’ type account offered by a European bank would suit you in this case. But be sure to check which products of which fund managers are available, and whether the broker is prepared to negotiate fees or rebate commissions they receive from fund managers (many will, especially on larger amounts, but only if you ask them)
Other banks and brokerages will offer discretionary management of your portfolio. This is suitable for investors who don’t want to have to watch their accounts every day, and who are looking for more of a Swiss-style ‘private banking’ feel in their brokerage. Having access to quality investment advice is of great importance in this case – so ask what kind of management skills the bank has access to in-house. Larger banks have more expertise, but they may be busy chasing bigger fish. Smaller boutique private banks and investment managers often offer a much higher level of personal service.
In turn these various institutions will often target different types of investor. The more questions you ask your broker or banker before you get started, the more benefits you will obtain from the account you finally choose. It’s called KYB (“Know Your Banker”) and is equally important to investors as KYC (“Know Your Customer”) is to bankers.
If you take the time to do your homework, investing offshore and online is not only safe but it can be very profitable, cutting costs, diversifying risk, and taking charge of your own future. Are you ready for the challenge?
How To Buy The Best Real Estate Property For Investment
Many people are looking to buy a real estate property. They can use this as an investment or as a place to build a house. In any case, it is important for anyone to realize the importance of some buying tips. This way, you can easily get the most value out of your purchase. Of course, if you want to invest on a property, you have to make sure it is problem free. On the other hand, you could also use the property to build a new house. Usually, people are buying real estate assets for the family. Therefore, it is best that you could choose one without problems. Here, we will give you a few tips on how you can select a good real estate property.
One thing that you need to consider is to find a good location. The location of the property spells its true value. The more accessible it is, the better is the price. However, the initial buying price could be big for you to avail. This is normal because you are just investing on an asset. In the long run, your property will be worth more than what you paid for. This means you could increase the value of your asset so you can have better return of investment. Initially, a person needs to render a big amount of money to buy a property. If the location undergoes development in a few years, then the buyer could increase the value of his asset. Then he could sell it at a much higher price. Only this way can profits be realized.
Aside from location, it is also good to check if the property has no legal obligations. One of the basic problems of property buyers is legal problems. A property may have come from a bad owner who did not pay the previous tax requirements. This can be a pain to the buyer especially if the amount is too much to pay. On the other hand, there could be some foreclosure problems if the property has a built structure. This is also a concern for any buyers because it requires being resolved first. Upon solving it, one can then ask for the price of the property if it is for sale.
One more thing that you need to do is to find a broker or agent. We all want to save money when buying properties. However, we can save time and effort if there is an agent. A real estate agent will know everything that needs to be done. He can handle the legal issues of the properties if there is a problem. He can also let you bargain for the price when you want to buy or sell a property. Moreover, he can monitor the prices of the real estate so you can have better decisions. There are so many agents that you can find. Online, you may find them from real estate websites or those freelancers. It is best that you contact any of these agents so you can buy your property today.
Calculation of Investment Efficiency – Methodology (Part II)
Abstract
In order to prepare the analysis of project feasibility, a financial projection studied investment including both the period of project initiation (years 2007-2010), the period of reference accepted to the I analysis years 2011-2030 and the period of economic functioning of the object including years which are beyond the period of reference (years 2031-2049). All data included in the projections are expressed in fixed prices (without taking inflation into account). Money values were expressed in Polish money. The rate of profitable tax from legal persons was accepted in the whole period on the level of 19%. The forecast was prepared in net prices.
1. Introduction
The analyzed undertaking called Improvement of the sport infrastructure by way of reconstruction of the Stadium in RZESZOW consists in the realization of the first stage of reconstruction of the Stadium situated in Rzeszow at Hetmanska 69 street, at present loaned by the Commune City of Rzeszow to the Institutional Sports Club Stal Rzeszow. As part of the investment, nine segments of stadium (stands) are foreseen to be built on the present facility on the eastern side of the stadium along with the access roads. The realization of only nine segments (not the whole stadium) is conditioned by the financial possibilities of the City as well as the accessible allocation of means as part of the Regional Operation Programme of the Sub-Carpathian Voivodeship (RPO WP). The new stands will make it possible to enlarge the capacity of the stadium about 4 711 sitting places for spectators of sport contests. After the realization of the investment the capacity of the stadium will increase up to 14 211. The realization of the project will also make it possible to increase the level of safety and comfort of leading as well as participation in games and sport competitions, adapt the facility to the needs of handicapped people, improve the image of the city, rationalize operating costs of the facility.
2. Results
2.1. Costs of the trip – new quantifications
In the analysis of economic efficiency of the studied investment the following streams of costs and social benefits will be used social costs (new quantifications). Private costs include net investment expenditures and operation costs. Private benefits include incomes from operation activity corrected about the changes of circulatory capital and the residual value of the project in the end of the period of reference. The external benefits is benefits resulting from the increase of accessibility to the place of recreation.
Pricing of external effects connected with the modernization of Stadium was based on the method of costs of the trip (TCM). This method consists in accepting the TCM of people heading to the place of recreation Stadium as a measure of value of good of a non – market character. The method assumes therefore that costs of the trip constitutes a suitable measure of readiness to pay for the possibility of using place of recreation. The evaluation of social effects of Stadium modernization using the method costs of the trip was conducted on basis of costs of the trip zonal calculations and consumer’s surplus resulting from about 73 000 additional approaches to Stadium annually in connection with participation in organized events as a result of realization of an investment. As a result, one has received the value of social benefits resulting from the modernization of the Stadium in the amount of 1 022 287 polish money.
2.2. Numerical data and calculations indispensable to determine residual value (RV) of the studied investment
An essential element of efficiency account is the coefficient of discount (at). While establishing discounted money flows concerning investments in its calculations one has considered the discount rate of 5%, while analyzing the costs and the social costs from the realization of the studied investment one has used the discount rate on the level of 5,5 %.
RV= (1+q)NCFm/r-q (1)
Where:
RV – residual value,
NCFm – cash flows in the last year calculation period,
r – discount rate,
q – constant growth rate of net cash flow (NCFm) projection period,
RV= 5 289979/0,3418 = 15 474 569
The evaluation of social investments efficiency called the macroeconomic evaluation consists in examining all costs and benefits relating to the surroundings of the investment, taking into consideration the influence on the natural and cultural environment of man and social – economical phenomena which accompany the undertaking. Such an evaluation should constitute an indispensable element of investment efficiency evaluation, especially the ones funded by public and public – private means. Among the macroeconomic methods of the investment efficiency account, the most popular is the method of costs analysis and the social benefit (CBA – Cost-Benefit Analysis). The results of benefits\costs analysis can be expressed in many ways, in this in the net economic value (ENPV) and the economic rate of return – ERR.
The economic net value ENPV informs about real economic benefits (estimated in money), which will be brought by the realization of an investment.
We will evaluate it on the basis of the following formula (2):
ENPV=at St (2)
Where:
St – balances of economic costs streams and costs social generated by a project in particular years of the accepted temporary horizon
at – coefficient of discount, calculated according to the formula at=1/(1+r)t.
The economic rate of return is the discount rate for which the economic net value equals zero. The economic rate of return will be evaluated from the following pattern (3):
ERR= r1 + (EPV (r2 – r1)/ EPV + | ENV |) (3)
Where:
EPV – positive value ENPV for a lower discount rate r1.
ENV – negative value ENPV for a higher discount rate r2.
To evaluate the efficiency of an investment for the society one has used the method of economic updated net value of the project (ENPV), economic rate of return (ERR) and the coefficient of benefits-costs (BCR).
As the first, the economic updated net value of the project was marked. In order to calculate ENPV one should firstly establish the net money flows on the basis of social benefits connected with the investment. Money flows were set with the use of the formula NCFt= Dt – Kt. In the last year of the accounting period the value increased about the residual value of the facility in the end of 2030 years.
3. Conclusion
Based on the presented assumptions the financial plan of the operator of the Stadium for the activity connected directly with its usage was worked out. The plan includes the operator’s balance, especially his positions indispensable to elaborate the demand on the net circulating capital, the profit-and-loss account and the account of money flows. The most important assumptions of the forecast are presented.
Knowing the results of calculation of net money flows, it calculate the level of economic net value of the studied undertaking. To calculate ENPV it, the formula was used. From the calculations can be seen that the economic updated value of investment carries out 2 064 871,31 polish money. It can be seen from the aforementioned that the analyzed investment is effective, because the economic modernized net value set for the whole accounting period is larger than zero.
