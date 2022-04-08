Finance
Invest $400 and Make a Fortune In 4 Easy Steps
Have you ever heard of the phrase – give a man a fish and he eats for a day, but teach a man to fish and he eats for a lifetime? Well I would like to focus on that simple principle with an idea of how to invest $400 and make a fortune. I want to tell you that you already know how to do this. Below are 5 easy steps to make a fortune starting with just $400
If you have purchased anything from the store you already understand the concept of sales. The question is how can YOU take a small Investment and turn that into a large amount of money?
So here are some ideas.
Step 1: How can I make a $400 Investment turn into $4,000? Buy a small business that returns $80 dollars a week, that will give you a return of $4000 in a year and you can find such a business online easily for $400
Step 2: How can I make a $4,000 Investment turn into $40,000? Secure land that has development potential without actually buying it. Use a lease to buy for a short time then spend $4000 on advertising and a nice full color billboard on the land. Sell it for a $40,000 profit.
Step 3: How can I make a $40,000 Investment turn into $400,000? Put down a deposit on a luxury Yacht and have it re finished to raise the value. Do a double close so you never have to fund the purchase.
Step 4: How can I make a $400,000 Investment turn into $4,000,000? Buy 10 acres on the outskirts of your town making sure the land is zoned for building then subdivide the land into small residential lots and sell each one for 10 times what you paid in bulk.
These are some suggestions that came to mind. Nevertheless, do not limit yourself to these ideas. You can experiment with other thoughts and ideas too.
Professional Online Currency Converters Give Updated Accurate Forex Results
To do this conversion physically involves the use of complicated equations and calculations, and a lot of hard work and dedication to ensure that the conversion is accurate.
Advanced Technology
Fortunately, the advance of technology has given scientists, other professionals, and ordinary people an excellent solution through the use of an online temperature conversion calculator. These online calculators are available free of charge on the internet or as an application that can be downloaded to a smart phone or tablet. These applications are accurate for daily use, but for professionals who need a very high degree of accuracy, they have the option of using professional online conversion calculators which offer the data in various categories based on the input provided by the user. The use of the online conversion calculator is not very difficult; it involves putting the figure to be converted in one column and the result is displayed in the other column, without having to memorize complicated conversion formulae.
Multi-Currency Trading
Converting currencies is one of the main jobs of banks and financial institutions, especially their Forex Department, as it is one of their big earners, provided they do it correctly and without delay. The currency rates change quite frequently during the course of a day, and having an online conversion application that can track the changes, however small, can make a big difference in the profit of a bank. Professional online conversion applications keep a track of most major currencies, like the conversion of Dollar to Euro which is very much in demand. Depending on specific currency converter programs or application that a bank chooses, it will constantly update the currency values based on changes occurring in the international currency markets. More sophisticated programs can also provide facilities like currency trading platforms and money transfers.
Easy Conversions
The International System of Units has designated the Kelvin as the unit of temperature with the unit symbol “K”. This is the primary unit of measurement for scientific research and is rated on the same scale as the Celsius. However, it is the unit of measurement in some countries like the United States of America and its territories as well as some countries in the Caribbean. For different temperature conversions, the use of online temperature converters would be the best choice, as they have the capability to give the requested readings accurately and quickly; the formula used previously for these conversions was difficult and complicated.
Online currency converters have proved to be exceptional tools in the financial and Forex world, especially because of their accuracy and up-to-date foreign exchange rates.
The Benefits of Tax Diversification in Your Retirement Plan
Taxes are an often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning. While many Americans are saving diligently and focused on accumulating the biggest “nest egg” possible, many investors may not be fully considering the impact that taxes will have on their monthly income in retirement. This is an important dynamic to understand and will prevent any unnecessary surprises when you enter your hard-earned retirement.
Know your retirement plans
IRAs, 401(k)s, or other workplace plans are great ways to save and invest for retirement. Your contributions are generally made with pre-tax dollars, and you don’t pay taxes until you withdraw money. If you have access to a workplace retirement plan or an IRA, take the time to evaluate how your savings may be taxed in retirement. It’s important to factor this into your retirement income planning.
One way to potentially minimize the impact of taxes in retirement is to accumulate savings in an account that gives you access to tax-free withdrawals. To achieve this, many people choose a Roth IRA. Strategic planning and dedicated saving in a Roth IRA during your pre-retirement years may give you more options to manage your retirement income stream in a tax-efficient manner.
In general, a Roth IRA may make sense for investors who anticipate being in a higher income tax bracket later in life (examples include marriage, progressing in your career or annual raises), or who prioritize having tax-free retirement assets. Direct contributions to Roth IRAs are only available to those who meet specified income limits (check with your financial advisor or tax professional for details). You invest after-tax dollars into a Roth IRA, but if certain requirements are met, all withdrawals can qualify for tax-free treatment. This is a unique advantage that few other vehicles offer. Your employer’s plan may also offer a Roth option, which is a way to save even more money that benefits from this distinctive tax treatment.
You can also convert dollars from a traditional IRA or workplace plan into a Roth IRA. This allows you to put a larger sum into the tax-free category for retirement. A Roth conversion can also create a sizable tax liability in the year the conversion is made, so you need to determine if this strategy is suitable for you. If you want to use this strategy, you’ll need to have enough money available outside of the IRA to pay the taxes incurred. Always consult with your tax professional before moving forward with this strategy.
Tax-smart retirement spending
Generally, it’s a best practice to allow money with more favorable tax treatment to stay invested for as long as possible to extend those tax benefits. The advantage of owning a tax-diversified mix of assets once you reach retirement is that it helps you manage your tax burden on a year-to-year basis, per your personal circumstances. In any given year, your strategy may include:
· Withdrawals from a workplace retirement plan or IRA funded with pre-tax contributions that are fully taxable
· Distributions from a traditional IRA where a portion is taxable
· The sale of taxable investments where tax may or may not be due
· Withdrawals from a Roth IRA that are not subject to tax and don’t add to your taxable income
Managing income levels effectively in a particular year can help limit the amount of taxes due in that year. Depending on your income level, a portion of Social Security benefits may be subject to federal income tax.
Tax decisions should be one consideration in your retirement income strategy. Putting yourself in position to have options as you draw income requires planning in advance. Investing with tax diversification in mind may help you access income with different types of tax treatments in retirement. As you craft your strategy, be sure to discuss the potential tax treatment of your investments with your tax advisor.
A Poor Man’s Guide to Real Estate Investing
Real estate investing is not just for the wealthy! Sure you’ve heard the old saying “It takes money to make money”. Well I say to you that a person with no money and no credit equipped with the proper knowledge and know how can do this just the same. This article covers how YOU can do it and what steps to take to make it happen.
Many people believe you need to be wealthy to invest in real estate, like the Hilton’s, or Donald Trump. Or they think you need to save thousands of dollars for a down payment like when purchasing your home. Both thoughts couldn’t be further from the truth. You don’t need to save thousands or come from a wealthy family. All you need is the knowledge, people and tools available to help you succeed.
There are things that you need to have in place when investing in real estate. We will cover those things and they will only cost you a little money, time and possibly lunch.
EDUCATION GROUPS YOUR TEAM A PLAN MARKETING ACTION
EDUCATION: Now this “Poor Man’s” Guide is not going to suggest that you spend tens of thousands of dollars like you would attending college, but be mindful that education is the key. Sticking with the theme of this article we understand that money isn’t a surplus so we suggest going to your local bookstore and getting a basic real estate investing book so you have a foundation to build upon. Don’t assume you already know all there is to know about investing in real estate, but be willing to learn. The web is a wellspring of knowledge and information from which you can pull information and expand your real estate investing education. I STRONGLY suggest a person spends a minimum of one year educating themselves before actually trying to conduct a transaction. Cost: $50 (a few books), 1 year (time studying)
GROUPS: Groups cover many aspects but were going to focus on two groups. Group One, the groups of people you’re around in your daily life. These people are your family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. Anyone within these groups that tells you “you won’t succeed investing in real estate”, can kill your dream. I suggest not talking to the dream killers about investing. Get some new friends to be around. People who will be positive, encouraging, and supportive of your new found quest to make a dramatic change in you life personally and financially. Group Two, groups like your local Real Estate Investor’s Association (REIA) or any group locally investing in real estate that you can work with, network with, learn from, and build the relationships necessary for your business to succeed. Cost: friends (maybe), building relationships (time)
YOUR TEAM: To build your team you need to develop yourself and your people skills. There are many members of your team who will be necessary to become truly successful and to avoid many of the pitfalls along the way. Their value vastly outweighs the time and money spent (possibly lunch), rather than trying to go at it alone. Starting out your team should include but not limited to.
1.A Realtor (with experience working with investors) – realtor’s who have worked with investors have an understanding of what you’re looking for and what you’re trying to do. 2.Banker/Mortgage Broker (with experience working with investors) – develop relationships so in the future you may have a funding source for you buyers. 3.Contractor/Handyman – They can provide you with estimated repair cost for properties. 4.Title Company (with experience working with investors) – they are familiar with creative deals and can help you with the best way to close a deal. 5.Lawyer/Legal Advisor – preferably one specializing in real estate law, have them review all documents you will utilize in your business. 6.Mentor – learn from and model yourself from someone who has been down this road before, your mentor can be a possible investor for you. Cost: time, lunch (maybe)
A PLAN: Your plan should be the basis for your investing. Your plan should consist of the niche of real estate investing your going to do, and how your going to accomplish your goals. Write down your investing goals from small to large and the steps you plan to take to get there. Your mentor should be able to assist you in laying out an investment plan for you. Cost: time
Marketing: As a “Poor Man’s” real estate investor it’s understood that you need to get the most bang for your buck. So I’ll touch on three marketing budgets to get you started, they’ll be the $100, $300, and FREE marketing budgets.
1.$100 Marketing Plan – for $50 you can order a few bandit signs that say I/we buy houses with your phone number on it. In many cities these signs may be unlawful, so I suggest spending $50 on a pre-paid phone and list that number on the bandit signs so the authorities can’t trace them back to you. Go online to one of the many card companies where you can get 250 to 500 business cards for free. If possible get them in bright yellow, pink, or orange simply stating again I/we buy houses with your number.
2.$300 Marketing Plan – it’s the same as the $100 plan but double the amount of bandit signs and in addition go to your local print shop and have them print you 1000 to 5000 1/4 page fliers in those bright attention getting colors, again stating that you buy houses. Place these fliers anywhere your allowed.
3.FREE Marketing Plan – the best of all, visit an online business card site and order the business cards just like the $100 marketing. Place dummy ad’s on online sites that allow ad postings and other similar sites to build your list of potential sellers and buyers. Network, network, network, let any and everybody know what you are doing from your neighbors, hair stylist, friends, family, co-workers, bartender, waiters, and anybody whom may feel can use your services or place you in contact with someone that needs your services. Cost: $100, $300, or FREE
ACTION: This is the moment of truth and the most difficult for many who want to invest in real estate; taking action. I know and understand that when you get to this point you get cold feet, the negative thoughts start creeping into your head ( what if, what if, what if) and you need to stop them cold. Take what you spent a year learning from books, online, your mentor, your team members and your REIA group and put it into action, so you can see the potential in this business and more importantly the potential in yourself. When taking action many times I see new investors trying to make that great BIG killer deal right out the gate when they don’t even have a firm hold on how to get a deal done. May I suggest that you try to make some money not all the money at once. Theirs and old saying where I’m from……. A Fast Nickel Beats A Slow Dime.
