Finance
Investment Bubbles and the Chinese Stock Market Bubble
Investment Bubbles
Investment bubbles come along once or twice a decade is seems, and they should obviously to be avoided. One of the best ways to build a successful long-term investment plan is to simply avoid taking big losses (such as when an investment bubble bursts). Two recent investment bubbles the markets have experienced over the past 10 years were the technology stock bubble of 1997-2000 and the housing/real estate bubble over the past 5 years. Both of these bubbles have created horrible hangovers (and big losses) for investors who had too much money invested when they popped. It is very difficult (and often takes many years) to make up for big losses of 25%-50%. It is often tempting to invest in a bubble sector (or stay invested in a bubble sector) when the market is going straight up and you hear stories from your peers about how much easy money they are making. Unfortunately history shows that the risk/reward of doing so is not pretty.
Common signs of an investment bubble
o Everybody is in. People who are not normal stock market investors pour their money into the investment. It’s so easy to make fast money in this bubble sector. You don’t need any expertise or analysis; just buy whatever is going up the most. Cab drivers, schoolteachers, retirees and many other people who have never invested in stocks are piling in.
o A feeling that you can’t lose. Great long-term secular “story”.
o Dramatic increases in prices/values over 3-5 years.
o Valuation doesn’t matter. Ridiculously expensive valuation relative to history. Creative new ways to value the assets (since using traditional metrics makes them look ridiculous).
o Buying simply because they are going up, not due to any rational analysis. Momentum investing. The buyers are mostly speculators rather than investors.
o Leverage or “creative” financing. Tech stock investors day-trading on margin. Homebuyers using 40-year adjustable-rate interest-only loans with low teasers.
o Artificial reasons pushing the market up.
o Excess liquidity fueling the increase.
o Great headlines. It’s all people talk about. There are regular stories about the number of billionaires being created daily in the bubble sector.
o Massive and accelerating investor inflows of money into the sector over the past 3+ years.
The Chinese Stock Market Bubble
The market that currently most resembles a bubble investment sector as described above is the Chinese stock market. Warren Buffet commented on a recent trip to China that he does not find the Chinese stock market attractive after the big increase. Warren has recently been selling his PetroChina stake. The Chinese economy is hot right now growing at around 10% per year. China’s future is a great long-term secular story. The Olympics are being held there in 2008. This is an obvious positive mega-trend in the world today. Bubble markets always have really great stories about why this trend is bigger and better and will be longer lasting than others. The world is different now with respect to the bubble of the moment. Don’t you get it? But what do you pay for it?
The Chinese stock market is currently exhibiting all of the bubble market indicators as listed above, just as the prior technology stock and housing market bubbles did. The Chinese market is now trading at about 45+ times earnings compared to about 16 times for the US market. It was up over 100% in 2006 and has more than doubled again in 2007. The number of new investment accounts in China tripled in 2006. Beauty parlor workers are talking about what stocks to buy and are “doing their research”. The Chinese have few other viable investment options now as fixed income investments yield less than inflation. An avalanche of money from around the world has been moving in and investing in Chinese stocks. The number of US mutual funds focused on China has expanded dramatically and their inflows are up massively. Could the Chinese stock market continue to climb dramatically from here (to even more overvalued levels)? Yes it certainly could. But as a rational long-term investor the risk/reward is not favorable right now in my opinion.
What usually causes the end of a market bubble?
o Excess supply/reduced demand. The high prices attract more capital which produces dramatically more supply of the bubble asset (more technology stock IPO’s/stock issuance, more homebuilding, more Chinese IPO’s/stock issues). The housing bubble caused housing prices to increase too much so that the average homebuyer could no longer afford (without creative financing) to buy the average house. This reduces demand.
o An economic shock or external shock such as a recession, terrorist attack, etc.
o Simply market fatigue as the excess optimism runs out of steam. Once the stock prices start to fall there is a reverse momentum stampede towards the exits which is just as dramatic as the run-up. At that point people start selling just because the price is going down, just as they bought simply because the price was going up.
o The Chinese stock market could run into trouble for a number of reasons such as rising inflation in China (food, energy), a stronger currency which along with inflation erodes some of their competitive advantage, economic growth which slows from the current very strong (10%) level, government actions to slow the economy/stock market/inflation, dramatic increases in the amount of stock being issued there, and changes in stock market rules which allow Chinese investors to invest a portion of their money outside of China (and into other markets like Hong Kong). Chinese stocks have rolled over somewhat in the past several months. I’m still bullish on China, but not bullish on Chinese stocks right now.
Finance
Developing Your Money Life And Long Term Finances Through The Fallen Angels
If your financial situation feels good but not great, you might feel like things are falling out of control – and it doesn’t have to be that way.
Even when we have good momentum with our money it can feel like things aren’t going well sometimes – and we have to recognize that feeling as just our emotions playing tricks on us.
It’s not that we don’t have a good grasp of what’s going on with our money – we just don’t feel like things are going well in general, and that can lead to horrifically unwise decisions later when we act on our emotions rather than the facts of the situation – which could be that we’re perfectly fine but don’t see it.
That is why we need some very strong spirit guidance so that we don’t get off track – it won’t be so difficult to welcome in a far stronger financial situation, and we won’t have to pull ourselves through excessive challenges in order to get there.
Building up your finances in a way that you can count on your money situation long term – relying on much wiser and more stable finances as you go along – that is how we should live.
We should never descend into past mistakes that we’ve made with our money – we need to get smarter and bring those resolutions from the past where we fixed our mistakes moving forward, and bunch of spirits can help us with that…
Lavel – Helps to develop your finances in a way that you are much wiser and smarter, making far fewer mistakes and embracing a money life full of abundance and greater cash flow long term.
This can be a crazy effective power to apply to your financial life – once you see that your money can be stretched and made to last far longer than you could ever imagine, life can get very interesting because you know your money can be made far more efficient than you ever considered.
We are not trying to make something impossible happen here – making your money last longer and making far wiser decisions is simply a matter of changing your mindset and thinking, and once that happens your money situation will never look the same.
Another spirit can help with financial growth in a way that most simply don’t think about…
Eshaliah – Brings you to understand your finances perfectly so that you make much smarter decisions with your budgeting and spending going forward; enables you to increase your cash flow in a way that you always have extra cash on hand and never spending your money needlessly going into the future.
Often we don’t realize how much of our money goes to unnecessary stuff we buy that we end up not needing and regretting – and that needs to stop.
When you tweak your budget in such a way that your crappy spending goes down and you keep more of your money – your finances will suddenly look a lot better, even if it feels you aren’t doing much to improve it – and that can be a startling moment when you realize what has happened to your money situation.
Sometimes we just aren’t that aware of the changes we have with our spending – because our budgets rarely stay the same over the months and years – but when we have shifts that we can make use of; we need to understand how to best move forward so that our money is maximized and we don’t get screwed in situations that might potentially confuse us.
One such spirit can help you understand monetary shifts in your life so that you are never behind or confused about what’s going on with your finances…
Nememiah – Enables you to see exactly what you need to do during confusing financial moments so that you are never behind with your money life; causes you to understand and foresee money related problems well before they happen so that you don’t have to worry about thing coming up unexpectedly going into the future.
In the moments where you can’t see where your finances are going, it can be a little scary to make any decision if confusion is dominating the situation and you just don’t understand what’s going on and how to act.
That is why the spirits are very useful for situations like this – they can guide your thinking and actions so that everything just falls into place and you are not left with more questions than answers when dealing with your money life.
Other times it can be interesting to develop yourself in others ways – how can we improve our lives and financial situations in ways that we can’t easily see and what moves do we make so that our futures don’t ever look bleak and grim – one last spirit can help us with this…
Achaiah – Allows us to see all ways we can maximize our money and bring in far greater cash flow going into the coming months and years; we are brought to see if starting a business, or beginning some other cash producing activity is in our path so that we can bring in a major cash source coming into the next several years.
This last power is not to be underestimated – we are traversing the line between having money and building abundance and wealth long term in a way that we may not have ever considered.
It is not a small thing that we are developing and building up our financial futures in a way that causes us to be very well off in the future – and that’s something that very few people can say about their money lives in general; that they have such a solid foundation that they can plan out a business, or other bigger financial projects going into the future.
We have to embrace much more intelligent planning and thinking for our money – and the spirits can help us achieve that as long as we are open to their guidance and willing to make the necessary changes in our lives – we simply cannot go wrong with their help.
Finance
Common Personal Loan Myths
Personal loans are one of the most popular sources of quick money. One of the hassle free ways to get your monetary requirements fulfilled almost immediately would be – availing unsecured loans. Despite the rise in its demand, there are several people who still shy away because of some misconceptions they have heard and not bothered to confirm. The point is to stay informed of the actual picture, so that you can make the right choice and not falter at the time of application.
Here are some of the myths about personal loans, demystified:
– Can Personal Loans be availed if I already have an existing loan or loans?
The one thing lending institutions look at would be your ability to repay the loan you’re about to take. However, if you happen to have too many loans or credit card bills, it doesn’t mean you can’t avail a personal loan. There is a facility called debt consolidation where in you get to combine your debt from various institutions into one personal loan. This will definitely give you a better control over your debt burden since you will now be paying a single installment instead of multiple.
– Why are the interest rates unreasonable?
It is a fact that interest rates of loans that require no guarantor are slightly higher when compared to conventional loans like secured loans. The reason being, these are unsecured loans that require no collateral or security, it is only natural for banks to ensure that their money will be repaid. If you are keen on getting the best interest rate available then you will come across various seasonal offers which are definitely worth taking up.
– Can I apply more than I require?
Applying for any type of loan beyond your repaying capacity is generally not a good idea. You may come across several agencies that claim to give you the maximum loan amount (which is usually beyond your repaying capacity) to enjoy so called maximum benefits. Don’t get fooled by that because the lending institutions never approve when it exceeds your repaying limit. Always remember, borrow only what you require so that a) you can save up on unnecessary installments and b) you can easily avail other loans when required at a later stage.
– Can I apply for a personal loan at multiple institutions?
Although it isn’t against rules to apply at multiple institutions for a loan, but if even one bank is aware of your application across various institutions, then it is only going to further delay your process of getting loan immediately and increase you chances of rejection. So it is safe to not apply at multiple institutions so that you have the best chance of getting your loan approved.
– Is my credit rating the deciding factor for my loan approval?
Your credit rating is one of the important factors for your loan to be approved or rejected, however it is not the ONLY factor that decides for your application. Other factors such as income, company category and overall profile score also play an equally important role.
There are going to be several other questions that come to your mind, which is why you need to approach the right people when it comes to your personal loan application.
Finance
A Guide to Help You Prepare Better for CFP Examination
The Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation is now considered as a symbol of excellence and competence by financial professionals and firm across the globe. Many new investors and individuals have now understood the need of such professionals who have been conferred this certification. The CFP course curriculum is regarded as highly comprehensive and the certification, a tough nut to crack. Achieving CFP certification not only increases a candidate’s professional know how, but the prestige associated with the certification gives the required boost to his own business and career. CFP certification also guarantees a handsome pay package and additional income through consultation. Professionals can charge an hourly rate for offering financial planning advice. Another advantage of a CFP designation is that the certified professionals gain the ability to assess their role in the client’s financial situation. They are also able to visualise themselves in the financial profession they wish for as they have a clear understanding of the financial concepts. A stock broker, investor, a banker, insurance professional and apparently any individual who is associated with finance sector can gain enormously by CFB certification.
- Although the CFP examination is tough, good study material and willingness to work hard can get you through.
- The aspirant must commit to the examination to successfully crack it.
About the CFP exam and tips to crack it
The students who have decided to go for the CFP certification must have been fully aware of the examination pattern and the course content. As the course is very vast, an average student normally requires at least 1,000 hours of study to be able to complete the course as well as the exam.
CFP exam covers 5 components which are:
1. Insurance with modules on education planning and ethics
2. Investment planning
3.Tax Planning
4.Retirement Planning
5. Estate Planning
The CFP test is 10 hours long and is divided into one four hour session on Friday and two three hours on Saturday. The students are required to answer 285 multiple choice questions, including two case studies. The case studies expect the students to apply the course material to a real time examples. The exam is conducted three times in a year, in the month of March, July and November. FBSBI conducts this examination in India. CFP is considered as one of the most sought certification course in Finance.
Tips for CFP exams
- Understand rather than memorising the concepts: In the Certified Financial Planning certification examination, it is important that the concepts be properly understood as the question are case study based and students are required to apply these concepts to real life situations.
- Try to decipher CFP board’s reasoning: The students must learn how the board arrives at an answer by going through previous papers. This will help them in solving the questions correctly.
- Keep your first answer your final answer: Once you arrive at an answer, do not change it unless you find a conceptual error.
Look for the best CFP study materials: Always rely on trusted study material for CFP course and certification.
Investment Bubbles and the Chinese Stock Market Bubble
Mike Novogratz Doubles Down On $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
Illinois police chief slips criticism of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office into press statement
Wild get some good news regarding Matt Dumba’s injury status
Developing Your Money Life And Long Term Finances Through The Fallen Angels
Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19
Common Personal Loan Myths
April 14 public meeting on future of St. Paul’s Crosby Farm Park river center
Loons forward Adrien Hunou takes big-picture approach to no playing time
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘entanglement’ lover finally addresses ‘sex life’ rumors
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼