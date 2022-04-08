Finance
Investor Fraud – Anatomy of a Con – Identifying a Ponzi Scheme and Scam Artists – Part II of III
Following the onset of 2009’s Great Recession, one didn’t need an expert to identify a confidence man and his Ponzi scheme: the outbreak was splashed across front pages of every major newspaper in the United States and abroad. Arrest and prosecution of pin stripped con men has been epidemic.
The Ponzi scheme defined is the model of simplicity: the con man uses money from new investors to pay return on investment to original investors, rather than pay out ROI from revenue earned in legitimate investment or venture work. In short, the sole source of revenue is the investor group. There is no actual investment of that money or lawful business model that yields new revenue. The only “business model” involved is the Ponzi scheme, itself.
To perpetuate the fraud and maintain the illusion of legitimacy, the architect behind the Ponzi scheme must constantly grow his investor pool in order to pay returns to original investors. The original investors may see dividends, but will never see return of the principal, as part of that goes into the con man’s pocket with the rest used to pay false dividends to fellow investors. The investor pool is the lone source of revenue from which dividends are paid. The more investors there are, the greater the annual dividend payments, the more new investors are required to satisfy promised returns and keep the ruse alive.
The thin margins involved in the scam more often than not result in an end game where the con man either exhausts his bluff and leaves town to begin the Ponzi scheme anew in fresh hunting grounds, or is arrested with little to no identifiable assets from which to order restitution or award civil damages. This common scenario is one of the primary reasons this crime is such an insidious type of financial fraud: even after prosecution and conviction of the perpetrator, the victim is seldom made whole.
Scam artists, just like their Ponzi schemes, take many forms. A serial con man must avoid a criminal pattern that could identify him as author of a new financial fraud. They must be discrete, inconspicuous and chameleon like, with ever changing personal and professional personas. Since a Ponzi scheme in its pure form is simple in structure and easily detected, the skill of the confidence man behind the scam determines its success. If the hustler is adept at his art, investors are both unaware and uninterested in the specifics of his “business”; the inner workings that would identify it as a Ponzi scheme.
One of the red flags signaling a financial fraud is the absence of a business plan — details and specifics. Keeping things nebulous allows the con man to avoid accountability. This is often accomplished by inculcating an air of exclusivity, privilege and mystique around the business model. By so doing, prospective investors are less likely to ask the hard questions. Through social engineering and charisma, the con man persuades his mark that he will be party to an investment opportunity only extended to a select few. This psychological manipulation can be achieved in an number of different ways, one of which is the affinity con, where the con man will target those of like ethnicity, race or religious persuasion. Often times there will be a staged vetting of the prospective investor, presumably to determine whether or not he is qualified under SEC guidelines; that is, whether the investor possesses the net worth and/or sophistication, comprehension and experience required as a pre-condition for participation in a given investment fund. In reality, this pre-qualification is an empty exercise — posturing to reinforce the firm’s trappings of legitimacy. The reality is that the con man’s only concern is that the mark is willing to part with his money; not whether he is able to part with his money as a reasonably prudent investor.
Ponzi schemes are not limited to the stock market. They are as varied and numerous as there are services and products to sell. Because financial fraud can take a limitless number of forms, it’s impossible to craft an all encompassing guide book to avoiding it. The better way to vigilance is to remain alert to the presence of the con man and not the con, itself. If one can identify a con man, you can avoid the con.
Demeanor: Look to the suspected con man’s demeanor and be attuned to any evasiveness when he is asked pointed questions. Look for concrete answers to concrete questions. As noted above, the proof is in the details; the nuts and bolts of the paradigm. If the broker is hesitant to provide you with those details — the specifics of his investment model — walk away. Remember that vetting goes both ways: just as the money manager has a responsibility to qualify investors, the investor has every right to check the broker’s references and audit his track record on Wall Street or Main Street. If nothing else, run all contracts and documentation by a trusted securities attorney and an accountant that is a certified financial planner.
Discretion and professionalism: While an asset manager is not obliged to release his client list to you, if he is a confidence man with an A-list client base he will often take pains to do just that. This absence of discretion distinguishes him from legitimate brokers, and is part and parcel of creating a mystique around the investment firm. You will find that most confidence men choose marks that are either neophyte investors or possess only a rudimentary knowledge of stocks, bonds and portfolio management. They may be A-list celebrities, but they are seldom A-list financiers and businessmen. Madoff was master of this calculated discrimination, turning away more sophisticated investors that may have realized the “emperor had no clothes”, and embracing less savvy celebrities whose star power would be a draw for other deep pockets.
Promise of inflated returns: The old adage, “if it’s too good to be true, it probably is” applies here. A ROI that is unrealistic most likely is. Madoff guaranteed select investors in his fund annual gains upwards of 46%. An absurd figure that should have triggered skepticism and more aggressive scrutiny by regulatory agencies.
There is no one thing a good con man will say or do that will identify him as such. This is the challenge: their entire approach is based on stealth like manipulation of perception, ingratiation, charm and deceit. It’s a form of psychological warfare, and one reason con men prey upon vulnerable populations in society like pensioners. They also frequently pander to narcissistic tendencies in their investors which is one reason actors are such easy marks. The art of the con is just that: art not science. It has much more to do with a mastery of psychology than finance.
Common thread: There are few common denominators in this game, but there are a few truisms. If you take anything from this think piece, let it be this truism: a skilled con man is one who identifies a need in his mark and convinces the mark that he can meet that need.
The reality is that the con man seldom has the intent, ability or desire to deliver on his promises, but does have the intent and ability to string along his mark in believing that a big payday is a certainty in the near future.
Bernard Madoff and Allen Stanford set the bar high for institutionalized graft with cons that yielded as much as $65 billion USD. It was not merely the size of the take but the longevity and complexity of these cons that set them apart. They represent an extreme end of the continuum in both scale of economy and enormity of crime. One would think the klieg lights directed at these men and their very public pillaring would have had a chilling effect on similarly minded corrupt money men. That was not the case. Shortly after Madoff and Allen’s apprehension, scam artists Paul Greenwood and Stephen Walsh were arrested for the bilking of $554 million from their investors.
Climate and Zeitgeist: As with staving off any plague, the best way to guard against the threat is to ensure a robust immune system that is not attractive to the virus. Over the past two decades, growing deregulation and lax enforcement of rules that did exist created a climate ideally suited for defrauding experienced and novice investors, alike. It has been a breeding ground for con men and Ponzi schemes.
We the People: The governmental agencies chartered to safeguard the public trust were afflicted with the paralysis of politics, inaction and indifference. They became more concerned with public relations than policing Wall Street. The Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Trade Commission doubled as preparatory schools for future Wall Street financiers. The agencies became revolving doors for federal employees seeking better paying, more powerful and prestigious jobs from the very companies they were charged with regulating. It is difficult to effectively investigate a company for securities fraud while approaching the audit as a job interview. I can tell you from firsthand experience in my efforts to bring a high profile con man to justice that the SEC’s approach to investigation of investor fraud bears more resemblance to a 1950’s “duck and cover” school room drill than a serious minded, probative and aggressive inquiry into the possibility of criminal conduct. Arguably, these past two decades such agencies, whether by design or negligence, served only to insulate the corrupt and criminal from scrutiny and exposure. Inaction is action. These past twenty years of deregulation, that inaction often rose to the level of criminal co-conspiracy, but for the absence of intent. The FTC, Treasury Department and SEC were mere impotent organs of a diseased, incestuous Wall Street culture that led to a crisis condition.
The very fact that the biggest con man in our nation’s history, Bernard Madoff, enjoyed a term as chairman of Nasdaq and had a niece in bed, literally, with an SEC regulator is damning evidence of a fractured foundation. When on occasion the SEC was jolted from its hard-wired state of nepotism, lethargy and active avoidance of disrupting the status quo, its chronic delinquency left it at the scene of the crime as coroner to record time of death — and not in its intended role as sheriff to deter the homicide. The SEC’s function was too often that of an undertaker tagging and bagging bodies, falling considerably short of its intended function as defined by section 4 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Part III of III in this series of articles on Ponzi schemes will examine a real world, ongoing scam, the con man behind it and the investors victimized by the criminal enterprise.
Finance
4 Tax Preparation Software Reviews, Compare – TurboTax, H&R Block TaxCut, CompleteTax, TaxSimple
– Intuit TurboTax has been a top rated and best selling product for tax preparation. Consumers continuously return to use Turbo Tax Online every year because of it’s ease of use. The reasons are obvious from the start, Turbo Tax walks you through your return step by step with popup tips and guidance easing you along at your own pace. You can work on your return anytime of day or night, and do it in one sitting, or come back for a few minutes here or there. Regardless of the skill level you have with a computer or taxes, you will find Intuit TurboTax clearly guides and explains the process to you in simple easy terms. By investing a small amount of time with the tax tips, step by step guidance and FREE easy to use tax calculators, you’ll increase your ability to get a bigger tax refund, and widen your knowledge and ability to properly prepare for even bigger refunds on future returns. Check out the Turbo Tax FREE Edition this year
– H&R Block TaxCut a leading top performing and top selling product for tax preparation has built it’s reputation on popularity, dependability and ease of use. HR Block Tax Cut also offers a FREE Edition this year. Millions of people return to use H&R Block TaxCut to prepare their Federal and State income tax returns every year because they trust the professionals. Features Include, Tax Tips, a knowledge center with helpful information on how to maximize your refund. FREE Tax Estimator and Tax Calculators for several purposes help ensure you get easy computing of your tax figures. Online Help from the professionals at H&R Block is at you fingertips any time you need it, and simple forms with step by step guidance ease you through your tax return. H&R Block TaxCut continues to be one of the most popular, well know and well liked products for tax return preparation.
– TaxSimple Tax$imple has consistently served the financial industry with state-of-the-art computer tax software since 1983, Their goal has been to provide world-class tax return software solutions and services to meet all your income tax needs. Each Tax$imple package represents the unique approach of managing tax and financial data with a high level of productivity. TaxSimple performed an extensive marketing analysis to better understand user needs and requirements, which have been implemented into their software programs. In turn the software has become comprehensive, powerful and user-friendly. It includes intuitive navigation for simplicity, along with many more exceptional and time saving features.
– CompleteTax is a quick and easy way to do your taxes online. Developed for the do-it-yourself taxpayer, it is a Internet-based program that prepares both your federal and resident state income tax returns, along with FREE e-filing. Included is a free online tax guide that helps you with virtually any tax issues you may have. One of the great product tools is the Tax Projector, which is a easy-to-use calculator that predicts your tax situation for the upcoming year. Other products include a collection of FREE easy-to-use online investment calculators designed to help you plan for, and solve common financial issues that arise while doing your taxes. They include a lease calculator, retirement calculator and finance calculators that will help you make smarter, better informed financial decisions.
Finance
Baby Boomers Working Online: How To Become Self-Employed And Make Money While You Work From Home
The Baby Boomer generation has been hit hard by the recent downturn in our economy. Many Baby Boomers, ready to retire, suffered a financial loss when the stock market hit a down-turn. In some cases, 401K funds and retirement accounts lost almost half their value. Baby Boomers, perched on the edge of retirement, have had to re-think their financial futures, and are now working longer than they anticipated; unable to retire without some type of additional income.
But, Baby Boomers are a resourceful generation, and many of them are starting secondary careers, rediscovering their Entrepreneurial spirit, and supplementing their retirement pensions while becoming self-employed and working from home. Some Baby Boomers have opted to continue working, while others have decided to retire and supplement their retirement funds with a second career.
The World Wide Web has opened a whole new world of self-employment opportunities to anyone wanting to work from home, and retirees are taking full advantage of this phenomenon in order to prop up their depleted 401K accounts. There are over 1.73 Billion people currently online. The internet is transforming many aspects of our lives. It has changed the way people communicate, the way we stay in touch, shop, get information, review products, and it has changed the way companies advertise and market products. Internet marketing has become a multi-million dollar industry. Businesses are advertising online like they used to advertise in print media. For the generation with the entrepreneurial spirit, the internet has quickly become a great opportunity to become self-employed, work from home and earn money, either a primary source of income or as supplemental income for retired individuals.
If you are currently a retired Baby Boomer and you are looking for a way to supplement retirement funds, or if you are a Baby Boomer who has decided not to retire yet because of financial constraints, you may want to seriously consider a second career working online from home. The world of internet marketing needs you!
Working online from home is the perfect opportunity to earn money and have a career while working from home. Having sufficient funds to retire comfortably need not be a pipe-dream. You can earn a substantial secondary income as a self-employed home-based business owner. There are many programs being advertised online for people who want to learn internet marketing. Some of these programs are in excess of $30,00.00 to purchase. However, some of these programs are being advertised at under $500.00. It is not necessary to purchase the most expensive “franchise”, nor will you learn everything you need to know for a couple of hundred dollars. A great internet marketing program should cost you less than $3,000.00, which is a very small investment for the opportunity to have your own business. Research any internet marketing program thoroughly, and do not fall for promises of “instant wealth.” You are Baby Boomers. You know it takes hard work and dedication to any endeavor for it to become profitable.
Supplementing your retirement income and your shrinking 401K doesn’t have to be difficult. Earning money and starting a new career working online from home can be lucrative and interesting!
Finance
Everything Property Investors Must Know About Debt-To-Income Ratio for Loan Application Approval
Profitable property investment is subject to accurate knowledge about a lot of things.
For example:
Complete and accurate knowledge about the best property investment practices.
Purchasing any investment property for sale cannot be possible without complete knowledge about political and financial market happenings. You have to keep your eyes fixed on events like Brexit and newly introduced mortgage rules. Their outcome definitely affects the property investment market and your ROI too.
• Types of mortgages.
• How to take out mortgage?
• The type of investment property for sale to purchase.
• The type of auction events to attend as per your investment strategy.
• Property investment funding options.
• How to get your property investment financed or funded?
• How to devise a foolproof exit plan?
• What to do if your investment plans do not work in your favor?
A lot of property investment agents in London are often seen advising/guiding new investors about such topics. But there is one topic that is hardly touched by most of the agents. This is DTI (Debt-to-Income Ratio).
What Exactly is Debt-to-Income Ratio?
If you are likely to purchase a residential investment property for sale then you must understand this concept fully.
DTI (Debt-to-Income Ratio) is actually the total of your monthly revolving and installment payments, which is further divided by your GMI (Gross Monthly Income).
What is GMI?
Gross Monthly income is the pay earned by employees before tax and other deductions.
The Importance of DTI:
According to the experienced property investment agents in London, DTI helps private lenders or financial institutions determine whether your loan application should be approved or disapproved. Given below are some very important points considered by them before approving or rejecting your application for loan:
• Your current monthly or yearly income.
• Your current credit score.
• Ability to repay the mortgage in time.
• Other mortgage/financial obligations.
In case your some lender or financial institution denies your mortgage/loan application then you should blame your poor debt-to-income ratio for it.
That’s not the only thing you should know about DTI. If you are planning to purchase some residential investment property for sale then you will need to learn about many more important things about it. For example:
• What type of monthly bills are taken into consideration by lenders to determine your debt-to-income ratio?
• What type of monthly bills lenders do not consider to determine your DTI?
• What is good DTI?
• What is considered as Income in debt-to-income ratio?
• Can your mortgage or loan application be approved on the grounds of low DTI?
• Is it really possible to lower DTI to get better interest rates or loans/mortgage?
Now, you seem to be all set for leaning about DTI (Debt-to-Income Ration) prior to investing in property in the UK. You should attend a couple of seminars and also get in touch with some experienced investors or agents who are willing to share their knowledge and experience in this regard with you.
