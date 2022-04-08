News
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Issued Important Notice For All The Customers | Check Here
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Issued Important Notice For All The Customers
Submission of Form 15G and 15H for Financial Year 2022-23 Since the validity of the Form 15G and 15H has expired on 31.03.2022, we request all our eligible customers to submit Form 15G/15H for FY 2022-23 at their base branch to avoid deduction of TDS on interest earned on term deposits. Who can file Form 15G and Form 15H:
Elon Musk And Twitter’s Business Are On A Collision Course
Twitter’s toughest business challenge has long been convincing advertisers that it’s a safe place to spend money. The service is fast-moving, emotional, and wildly unpredictable. So your ad — depending on the moment — could appear next to a funny meme or a neo-nazi flame war. For many marketers, that’s been a reason to stay away.
To solve this problem, Twitter’s recently turned to vigorous content moderation. A company that once deemed itself the “free speech wing of the free-speech party” now aggressively polices speech — sometimes to a fault. As it’s become more “brand safe,” ad dollars have poured in. Last year, Twitter made $5.08 billion in revenue, up 37% from the year before, its best year on record.
With its business taking off, Twitter is now poised for a fascinating conflict with Elon Musk, its newest board member and largest independent investor. Musk, who bought 9.1% of the company, is not your standard activist investor. Typically, when people make such moves, they do so with the conviction that they can make money by driving change within the business. But Musk seems more interested in changing Twitter’s product and policy, even if it comes at the expense of its bottom line.
Musk has, for instance, criticized the content moderation that’s boosted Twitter’s business. As he was buying his shares last month, he said that “failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy” and then asked if a new Twitter competitor was needed. Apparently, he decided to pursue reform from the inside, and this week promised “significant” changes ahead.
Though Musk may have a hard time changing Twitter policy, he’ll inevitably be at odds with the company’s business operation if he pushes a content moderation rollback. Few Twitter employees cheered Musk’s involvement this week, and the uncertainty around the business likely factors heavily. This isn’t about politics, as some say, but revenue. Advertisers want comfort. Musk wants Twitter to return to its freewheeling roots. And that places him on a collision course with the people inside the company responsible for making their numbers. The atmosphere inside Twitter could get awkward quickly.
There are ways Musk could address his beliefs around speech without changing the current moderation rules. Primary among them would be to accelerate Twitter’s transformation into a decentralized protocol, essentially turning the service into many different Twitters, each with their own rules, allowing you to join the one you want. Twitter is currently working on an initiative called Bluesky to push this forward, though it’s progressing slowly.
“It will super interesting to see how this accelerates things Twitter has been talking about for years,” said former Twitter communications head Brandon Borrman, on Wednesday. “Algorithmic choice, open source protocols, decentralization, a biz model that moves away from ads.”
Even if some advertisers stay away from Twitter due to brand safety concerns, it may not necessarily harm the company’s revenue. The buzz Musk generates could attract more marketers, and some are already salivating at the energy he’ll bring to the company. “He will exponentially amplify the recent tangible product momentum at the most opportunistic time, given the very public recent challenges at Facebook, Pinterest, and other platforms,” said one marketer at a major brand. “Only non-serious marketers would pull back on Twitter.”
Musk’s involvement in Twitter’s speech policies may, in some regards, be needed. The company, for instance, went overboard during the 2020 election, blocking links to legitimate stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop. But getting to a place that’s satisfactory to Musk, those inside the company, and its advertisers will be messy. That said, Wall Street is betting they figure it out. The company’s stock is up 22% this week.
Daywatch: Illinois Democrats reach budget agreement | Chicago top doctor doubts another major COVID surge is coming | White Sox open 2022 season
Good morning, Chicago.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders announced an agreement on an election-year state budget that would include more than $1.8 billion in largely temporary tax relief while paying down $1.2 billion in debt. The relief plan includes one-time direct payments to most taxpayers, along with short-term breaks on gas, groceries and real estate taxes. State lawmakers also unanimously approved a landmark funding increase for nursing homes that one sponsor called the most important improvement ever made to long-term care facilities in the state.
In Washington, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote on Thursday with three Republicans joining the Democrats, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice.
And on the North Side, it was a sea of blue and red as fans flooded Wrigleyville bundled up in their Cubs gear for opening day. The Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 at Wrigley Field in what the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan called a day the Cubs could savor: They’re not expected to go anywhere, so they might as well enjoy every day they can prove the narrative wrong. And Tribune photographers were on hand to capture images of the opening day scene.
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
Though ‘stealth’ omicron cases are climbing in Chicago, top doctor doubts another major surge is on the way: ‘I am not alarmed’
Chicago’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that the city’s outlook for weathering the recent increase in COVID-19 cases remains promising.
Cases of the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron — commonly known as “stealth omicron” — now make up 67.4% of new cases in the Midwest, Arwady said. That progression is coinciding with a rise in COVID-19 numbers in Chicago: In the past week, the city’s average daily caseload of positive tests has spiked 28%, landing at 304. The positivity rate has also ticked up to 1.7%.
- Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate
Chicago monument committee won’t recommend Christopher Columbus statues’ return, sources say
Late last month Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she “fully expects” to return a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus to its former pedestal in Grant Park. That was concerning news to members of the mayor’s committee reviewing Chicago monuments, emails obtained by the Tribune show.
Sources with knowledge of the committee’s work told the Tribune it will not recommend Columbus statues’ return.
Starbucks in Edgewater Beach becomes sixth Chicago store to file for union representation
Workers at a Starbucks in Edgewater Beach have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board, bringing the number of Starbucks locations in Chicago seeking union representation to six.
“We just want to come together and have a bit more recognition and have a say in how to best serve our customers,” said Rachel Simandl, a barista at the store at 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. on Chicago’s Far North Side. Simandl started working at the Edgewater Beach location a couple of months ago and previously worked for three years at Starbucks locations in McHenry County.
- WTTW technicians end three-week strike, reach agreement on new labor contract with Chicago public TV station
- Chicago business relocation pitch targets ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation with full-page ads in Florida, Texas and Arizona
With ‘one goal in mind,’ the White Sox open the 2022 season with high expectations
Liam Hendriks knows not to get too caught up in preseason projections, whether your team is picked to finish first or near the bottom of the division standings. “Projections, that’s all they are, projections,” the Chicago White Sox closer told the Tribune this week in Glendale, Ariz. “They’re not going to be as clear and as crisp as we are going to put forward. It can go any number of ways.
Forget the prognosticators. The Sox have high expectations of their own after playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021. The season begins Friday against the Tigers at Comerica Park (12:10 p.m., NBCSCH).
- The White Sox expect a more competitive AL Central in 2022 — and that could benefit them come October
- How to watch — or stream — Sox games for the 2022 season
Elopement and microweddings have never been more popular. Here are 7 destinations perfect for tying the knot.
With the wedding industry still making up for lost time after the event restrictions stemming from COVID-19 — 96% of weddings set for 2020 had to be modified in some way according to The Knot’s 2020 Real Weddings Survey — it’s no wonder that more couples are reprioritizing what they want in a big day and opting for intimate elopements or scaled-down affairs.
Modern elopements and microweddings — typically 50 guests or less — offer couples the option to take matters into their own hands, making the most of venues at a fraction of the cost of a large wedding and putting the focus back on what really matters: each other. Here are our favorite destinations for couples looking to get out of town to wed in 2022.
()
The Stylish Packable Hats That Won’t Get Ruined in Your Suitcase
Anyone who has ever attempted to bring along a beloved hat while traveling knows the struggles that come along with it. While there are plenty of benefits to taking a hat when embarking on any kind of a getaway (whether it’s protecting your face from the sun, hiding unwashed hair or just acting as a stylish accoutrement), the total inconvenience of actually getting that chapeau to your final destination, as well as safely back home, often ends up being such an annoyance that sometimes it feels easier to just skip the hat altogether.
Yes, I’ve tried hat clips, which are great in theory but also can break very easily, and yes, there are times I’m the person who just wears the big, structured hat on the plane, but it’s so bothersome and unwieldy that I usually end up throwing it into my bag, where it proceeds to almost always get crushed into a strange, unwearable shape. After one too many times either losing my hat midway through the journey or ruining yet another chapeau, I did some research and realized that there is, in fact, a solution to my problems, and it doesn’t involve leaving behind all my favorite hats. Instead, it comes down to bringing a packable hat, which is a topper that’s designed specifically for traveling and won’t lose its shape when it’s packed into a suitcase.
Whether you’re in the market for a chic felt fedora, a trendy bucket hat or an elegant, wide-brimmed straw number, there’s a stylish packable hat out there that’s both fashionable and functional. Below, take a peek at the best packable hats to shop right now, just in time for sunnier times.
