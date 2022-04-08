Loons forward Adrien Hunou takes big-picture approach to no playing time

The case of Adrien Hunou grows more curious with each passing Minnesota United game.

The Loons’ second-leading scorer last season (seven goals) and their highest-paid player ($2.58 million) is healthy and available to take the field, but the French forward has rode the bench in the last four matches. Hunou hasn’t played since a seven-minute substitute appearance in the season opener Feb. 26.

The Designated Player said in an interview Wednesday with the Pioneer Press that he’s taking a big-picture approach.

“Football is not easy every day, so I don’t give up,” Hunou said in English. “I’m focused every day. I work hard and I do my best every day and push myself, so (I) keep going with my teammates. Of course, I’m not happy with my situation. It’s normal because I want to play. I want to start every game, but football goes fast. (A teammate) can go hard and (might) go down, so I can go in.”

With a lack of playing time — including being an unused sub in the 2-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday — Hunou sought to play for MNUFC2, the club’s new developmental team, but the nascent league’s tight roster compliance deadline kept that from happening against Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday.

“Because it (was) a long time I didn’t play,” Hunou explained of his desire to play in the lower level. “… I don’t want to take some rest because, for me, I didn’t deserve some rest.”

When asked about Hunou’s situation a few weeks ago, Loons manager Adrian Heath only said Hunou needed to stay ready in case starter Luis Amarilla wasn’t available. Amarilla, who returned to the Loons this season, is the favored option atop Heath’s attack and the Paraguayan has played a part in four of the team’s five total goals this season, scoring two.

The Loons (2-1-2, 8 points) have scored one goal in each of their five games, but their two open-play goals is tied for third-worst in MLS.

While Hunou scored seven goals a season ago, his expected goals was 10.2, which means he under performed to a tune of minus-3.2. That mark was third-worst in the league a year ago. In his one appearance of 2022, Hunou made a penetrating run against Philadelphia and got on the receiving end of a stunning pass from Robin Lod, but Hunou’s open shot was saved by all-MLS caliber goalie Andre Blake.

Hunou, 28, has experience on the outside looking in. On Wednesday, he mentioned how as a 20-year-old he was loaned from Rennes in France’s Ligue 1 to Clermont in Ligue 2. “I’ve already known this situation,” Hunou said.

But he clearly doesn’t want it to persist. “I hope I can play,” he said.

Minnesota plays at Austin FC (2-1-2, 8 points) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a nationally televised game (FS1).

RIGHT ON ROSALES

While the Loons don’t have to make a decision until December, the club is currently trending toward picking up the purchase option on midfielder Joseph Rosales from Independiente in Panama’s first division.

The 21-year-old Honduran signed an 18-month loan to Minnesota in August 2021 and has since impressed his new team. After making seven total appearances last season, he played a season-high 45 minutes in the 2-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday and drew the penalty that set up Emanuel Reynoso’s PK goal.

Rosales — whose guaranteed compensation was a paltry $81,375 in 2021, per MLS Players’ Association — also made his debut with the Honduran men’s senior national team in a World Cup qualifier versus Jamaica on March 30.

TESTS FOR ACADEMY

Two Loons academy teams drew Manchester United in each of their groups for the Generation Adidas (GA) Cup in Frisco, Texas, from Saturday to April 17.

In the premier tournament, MNUFC’s under-15 team will play Man United on Saturday, and the U17 side will play the English giants on Tuesday.

“Easy,” academy director Noel Quinn joked about the highest-level competition.

The U15 team also has San Jose Earthquakes and Columbus Crew in its group. The U17 team also faces Orlando City and Chicago Fire in its group. Other international teams included in the event include AS Roma (Italy), Celtic (Scotland), Porto (Portugal), Valencia (Spain), Flamengo (Brazil), River Plate (Argentina) and a handful from Mexico.

BRIEFLY

The Loons will learn their draw for the U.S. Open Cup on Friday morning; they enter the national tournament in the third round and will play a lower-level team between April 19-21. That window is between home MLS games vs. Colorado (April 16) and Chicago (April 23). … MNUFC will face its former winger Ethan Finlay on Sunday. The Duluth-born player was a Loon from 2017-21 and signed as a free agent with Verde in December. He has two goals in 211 minutes across five games this season. … Besides two longer-term absences, the Loons didn’t list a single player on their availability report Thursday. It’s the healthiest the club has been so far this season.