News
Loons forward Adrien Hunou takes big-picture approach to no playing time
The case of Adrien Hunou grows more curious with each passing Minnesota United game.
The Loons’ second-leading scorer last season (seven goals) and their highest-paid player ($2.58 million) is healthy and available to take the field, but the French forward has rode the bench in the last four matches. Hunou hasn’t played since a seven-minute substitute appearance in the season opener Feb. 26.
The Designated Player said in an interview Wednesday with the Pioneer Press that he’s taking a big-picture approach.
“Football is not easy every day, so I don’t give up,” Hunou said in English. “I’m focused every day. I work hard and I do my best every day and push myself, so (I) keep going with my teammates. Of course, I’m not happy with my situation. It’s normal because I want to play. I want to start every game, but football goes fast. (A teammate) can go hard and (might) go down, so I can go in.”
With a lack of playing time — including being an unused sub in the 2-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday — Hunou sought to play for MNUFC2, the club’s new developmental team, but the nascent league’s tight roster compliance deadline kept that from happening against Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday.
“Because it (was) a long time I didn’t play,” Hunou explained of his desire to play in the lower level. “… I don’t want to take some rest because, for me, I didn’t deserve some rest.”
When asked about Hunou’s situation a few weeks ago, Loons manager Adrian Heath only said Hunou needed to stay ready in case starter Luis Amarilla wasn’t available. Amarilla, who returned to the Loons this season, is the favored option atop Heath’s attack and the Paraguayan has played a part in four of the team’s five total goals this season, scoring two.
The Loons (2-1-2, 8 points) have scored one goal in each of their five games, but their two open-play goals is tied for third-worst in MLS.
While Hunou scored seven goals a season ago, his expected goals was 10.2, which means he under performed to a tune of minus-3.2. That mark was third-worst in the league a year ago. In his one appearance of 2022, Hunou made a penetrating run against Philadelphia and got on the receiving end of a stunning pass from Robin Lod, but Hunou’s open shot was saved by all-MLS caliber goalie Andre Blake.
Hunou, 28, has experience on the outside looking in. On Wednesday, he mentioned how as a 20-year-old he was loaned from Rennes in France’s Ligue 1 to Clermont in Ligue 2. “I’ve already known this situation,” Hunou said.
But he clearly doesn’t want it to persist. “I hope I can play,” he said.
Minnesota plays at Austin FC (2-1-2, 8 points) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a nationally televised game (FS1).
RIGHT ON ROSALES
While the Loons don’t have to make a decision until December, the club is currently trending toward picking up the purchase option on midfielder Joseph Rosales from Independiente in Panama’s first division.
The 21-year-old Honduran signed an 18-month loan to Minnesota in August 2021 and has since impressed his new team. After making seven total appearances last season, he played a season-high 45 minutes in the 2-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday and drew the penalty that set up Emanuel Reynoso’s PK goal.
Rosales — whose guaranteed compensation was a paltry $81,375 in 2021, per MLS Players’ Association — also made his debut with the Honduran men’s senior national team in a World Cup qualifier versus Jamaica on March 30.
TESTS FOR ACADEMY
Two Loons academy teams drew Manchester United in each of their groups for the Generation Adidas (GA) Cup in Frisco, Texas, from Saturday to April 17.
In the premier tournament, MNUFC’s under-15 team will play Man United on Saturday, and the U17 side will play the English giants on Tuesday.
“Easy,” academy director Noel Quinn joked about the highest-level competition.
The U15 team also has San Jose Earthquakes and Columbus Crew in its group. The U17 team also faces Orlando City and Chicago Fire in its group. Other international teams included in the event include AS Roma (Italy), Celtic (Scotland), Porto (Portugal), Valencia (Spain), Flamengo (Brazil), River Plate (Argentina) and a handful from Mexico.
BRIEFLY
The Loons will learn their draw for the U.S. Open Cup on Friday morning; they enter the national tournament in the third round and will play a lower-level team between April 19-21. That window is between home MLS games vs. Colorado (April 16) and Chicago (April 23). … MNUFC will face its former winger Ethan Finlay on Sunday. The Duluth-born player was a Loon from 2017-21 and signed as a free agent with Verde in December. He has two goals in 211 minutes across five games this season. … Besides two longer-term absences, the Loons didn’t list a single player on their availability report Thursday. It’s the healthiest the club has been so far this season.
News
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘entanglement’ lover finally addresses ‘sex life’ rumors
News
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes.
It was a rare, if not unprecedented rebuke against one of the five veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council.
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the vote “a historic moment,” telling the assembly: “We have collectively sent a strong message that the suffering of victims and survivors will not be ignored” and that Russia must be held accountable “for this unprovoked, unjust, unconscionable war.”
Thomas-Greenfield launched the campaign to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos showing streets in the town of Bucha strewn with the bodies of civilians after Russian soldiers retreated. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.
Russia is only the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the rights council. The other, Libya, was suspended in 2011 by the assembly when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.
The Geneva-based Human Rights Council is tasked with spotlighting and approving investigations of rights violations, and it does periodic reviews of the human rights situation in all 193 U.N. member nations.
It has created commissions of inquiry — which provide its highest level of scrutiny on rights violations and abuses — for conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, the Palestinian territories and elsewhere. It has also set up fact-finding missions in places like Libya, Myanmar and Venezuela.
The vote on the U.S. initiated resolution suspending Russia was 93-24 with 58 abstentions, significantly lower than on two resolutions the assembly adopted last month demanding an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, withdrawal of all Russian troops and protection for civilians. Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.
Russia’s deputy ambassador, Gennady Kuzmin, said after the vote that Russia had already withdrawn from the council before the assembly took action, apparently in expectation of the result. By withdrawing, council spokesman Rolando Gomez said Russia avoided being deprived of observer status at the rights body.
Kuzmin said Russia considers adoption of the resolution “an illegitimate and politically motivated step” by a group of countries with “short-term political and economic interests” that he accused of “blatant and massive violations of human rights.”
The 47-member Human Right Council was created in 2006 to replace a commission discredited because of some members’ poor rights records. The new council soon faced similar criticism, including that rights abusers sought seats to protect themselves and their allies, and for focusing on Israel.
Along with Russia, four other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — Britain, China, France, and the United States, which rejoined this year — currently are serving three-year terms on the Human Rights Council. Other members with widely questioned rights records include, along with China, Eritrea, Venezuela, Sudan, Cuba and Libya.
While almost half the U.N.’s 193 member nations supported the resolution, more than half either voted against it, abstained or didn’t vote.
Explaining their decision not to support the resolution, some countries called it premature, noting there are ongoing investigations into whether war crimes have occurred, or said it would undermine the credibility of the Human Rights Council and the United Nations. Others said the resolution reflected American and European geopolitical agendas and what opponents called Western hypocrisy and selective outrage about human rights.
In addition to a Human Rights Council investigation, being led by former Norwegian judge Erik Mose, who previously served as president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the International Criminal Court is conducting an investigation of possible war crimes in Ukraine.
Before the vote, Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya urged assembly members to keep the Human Rights Council from “sinking” and suspend Russia, saying it has committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
“Russia’s actions are beyond the pale,” he said. “Russia is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security.”
In a document circulated by Russia and obtained by The Associated Press, Russia said the U.S. and other opponents want to preserve their control over the world and continue “the politics of neo-colonialism of human rights” in international relations.
Kyslytsya responded to Russia’s complaints saying: “We have heard, many times, the same perverted logic of the aggressor trying to present itself as the victim.”
The General Assembly voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on March 24 on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.
The vote was almost exactly the same as for a March 2 resolution that the assembly adopted demanding an immediate Russian cease-fire, withdrawal of all its forces and protection for all civilians. That vote was 141-5 with 35 abstentions.
Both of those votes were not legally binding but did have clout as a reflection of global opinion.
Thursday’s vote and Russia’s withdrawal, however, have a direct impact on Moscow’s voice in a human rights body that has increasingly become a venue for a global stand-off between Western democracies and autocratic countries. China will lose a key ally there.
China abstained in both assembly votes last month but voted against suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.
—-
Peltz reported from New York. Associated Press writer Jamey Keaten contributed from Geneva.
News
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19, ‘Plaza Suite’ shut down
Loons forward Adrien Hunou takes big-picture approach to no playing time
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘entanglement’ lover finally addresses ‘sex life’ rumors
A Guide to Help You Prepare Better for CFP Examination
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19, ‘Plaza Suite’ shut down
Scott Mead’s Work Accepted to the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition
Terra Heads Up, Why NEAR May Launch Stablecoin With 20% APR
Minnesota Senate passes Republican majority’s tax cut bill
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
Minnesota salad chain to expand statewide with 10 additional locations
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼