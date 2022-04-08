News
Magic’s Ignas Brazdeikis shines once again in season’s final stretch
With the Orlando Magic missing multiple key players and prioritizing youth development, there have been more chances for lesser experienced players in the season’s final stretch.
Ignas Brazdeikis is making the most of it.
Similar to last season’s end, Brazdeikis, who’s on a two-way deal, has excelled with increased playing time.
He averaged 13.8 points (52.8% shooting, 41.7% on 3-pointers) and 3.6 rebounds in 27.2 minutes in Orlando’s previous five games entering Thursday’s 128-101 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Brazdeikis has been in the Magic’s closing lineups in a few of those games. He thrives coming off screens while also being a threat as a driver and spot-up shooter.
“He’s just done a great job knocking shots down and coming in ready to play,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Whether he’s sitting for whole games, playing six minutes or playing 29 minutes, [he has an] ability to recognize his opportunity and take advantage of it.”
Brazdeikis was once again a key part of the rotation with Franz Wagner (sprained right ankle) not available against the Hornets. He finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds for his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures, but went 4 of 15 from the field.
Chuma Okeke had a team-high 20 points to go with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Moe Wagner finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Markelle Fultz recorded 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while R.J. Hampton had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield were ejected in the fourth quarter because they were deemed “escalators” in a late-game altercation after Jalen McDaniels fouled Hampton on a layup attempt. Montrezl Harrell was also ejected after the scuffle.
Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist) also sat while Mo Bamba left midway through the first quarter because of a sprained right ankle. Bamba finished with 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 5 minutes.
With Thursday’s loss, the Magic (21-61) are guaranteed to finish with one of the league’s worst-two records along with the Houston Rockets (20-60).
The teams with the worst three records have a 52.1% chance of obtaining a top-four draft pick (the same chances for Nos. 1-4) in May’s draft lottery. The team with the worst record won’t fall outside the top five while the team with the second-worst record won’t fall outside the top six.
Brazdeikis’ situation is a familiar one for him.
He originally joined the Magic on a 10-day contract on May 2, 2021, before signing with the team for the remainder of the season.
Brazdeikis averaged 11.1 points (40.7% shooting on 3s), 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists in his final eight games last year and signed a two-way deal last summer.
With his future beyond this weekend uncertain, Brazdeikis is looking to prove he belongs on an NBA roster.
The Magic’s final game will come against the Miami Heat on Sunday at Amway Center.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
How WCCO-TV found old footage of a very young Prince
Matthew Liddy, a production manager at WCCO-TV, was watching footage of a 1970 teachers’ strike in Minneapolis in late February when he saw a familiar face.
On the screen was a boy, 11, in blue earwarmers and a jacket, being interviewed by one of the station’s reporters and giving a sidelong look and a sly half-grin.
“It has to be Prince,” Liddy recalled saying to himself.
That hunch led to a five-week investigation by producers and reporters, who verified that the boy in the clip was in fact Prince, the music legend and celebrated son of Minneapolis who died April 21, 2016, at age 57.
Long before “Purple Rain” and “Little Red Corvette” made him an international star, Prince Nelson is seen in the footage, just another kid in the crowd, supporting labor rights and hamming it up for the local television station.
“Are most of the kids in favor of the picketing?” a reporter, Quent Neufeld, asks.
“Yup,” Prince replies. “I think they should get some more money” because they’re “working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”
The interview lasts less than 20 seconds, but the footage has elicited glee from musicians like Questlove and Sheila E, a frequent Prince collaborator, and has captivated Minnesotans and Prince fans and scholars.
“As an artifact, it’s absolutely extraordinary,” said Anil Dash, a technology executive and Prince scholar in New York. “You don’t even hope to find that kind of thing.”
“I cried,” said Zaheer Ali, a Prince historian and executive director of the Hutchins Institute for Social Justice at the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, where he is developing a digital interactive platform that will focus on Prince’s work and upbringing.
“That little boy is standing there, maybe thinking this was the most famous he would ever be, talking to that reporter,” Ali said. “And think about all the potential he had bottled up inside him.”
The footage was part of a tape that had been digitized and sent to some newsroom staff members in February as tensions between the city’s teachers union and the school district grew before a strike in March.
Liddy said the station’s assistant news director had suggested going through the archives to find footage of the strike in 1970 to put the current labor negotiations in context.
“I was looking for buildings and what were they wearing in 1970,” he said. When he saw the boy, Liddy immediately started asking other people in the newsroom if they recognized him. Everyone said it was Prince, Liddy said. But confirming his identity was a separate challenge.
It was crucial to the credibility of the coverage to find someone who knew Prince as a child, said Jeff Wagner, a reporter at the station who was assigned to the story.
“No matter how confident we can feel in our hunch, none of us know what Prince looked like at that age,” he said. “None of us know what Prince sounded like at that age.”
He scoured the Web and found a photo of Prince’s fifth-grade class and started looking for contact information for the students. No luck.
Finally, a historian who had researched Prince’s childhood helped connect Wagner with Terrance Jackson, who had grown up with him. Wagner played the clip for him, and Jackson immediately recognized the boy as Prince.
“That’s Skipper!” Jackson said, using Prince’s childhood nickname.
Short as the interview is, it gives context to the causes Prince would later support, such as public education, labor rights and fair compensation for artists, said Elliott Powell, a professor of American Studies at the University of Minnesota who teaches a course on Prince.
The interview with the young Prince was conducted in North Minneapolis, a predominantly Black part of the city where young activists led uprisings in the 1960s protesting police brutality, the harassment of young Black people in white-owned businesses, and commercial development that was decimating the neighborhood, Powell said.
“Prince is growing up in that environment and seeing the impact of Black youth activists,” he said.
Its discovery buoyed current teachers, who played “Purple Rain” during one of their rallies, said Greta Callahan, president of the teacher chapter of Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, Local 59. After a strike lasting nearly three weeks, the union reached an agreement with the district late last month.
“There were a lot of, ‘Of course, Prince supported the strike!’ ” Callahan said in an email.
The interview, Powell said, also shows the influence of two important women in Prince’s life: his mother, Mattie Shaw Nelson Baker, who worked as a social worker in the public schools; and Bernadette Anderson, a family friend, PTA volunteer and Minneapolis activist who helped raise Prince.
“This 17-second clip does so much work,” Ali said.
And it was almost lost, Liddy said.
Many of the station’s old news reels, which were contained in metal canisters and stored on shelves in the basement of WCCO’s former headquarters, were destroyed when a water main burst and flooded the basement around 1981, said Tom Ziegler, a former editor at the station who retired in 2012.
When the station moved to its new location around 1983, he said, he and other employees learned that someone had begun throwing away the remaining tapes.
“We were astounded,” Ziegler said. “It’s the station’s history. You don’t know when you’re going to need it again.”
Ultimately, someone at the station made the decision to preserve the rest of the tapes.
As a result, about 1,000 canisters of old footage remain at the station.
Ziegler said that after he saw the news segment on the old footage, he emailed Liddy.
“I said, ‘You don’t know how miraculous your finding is,’ ” Ziegler said.
Neufeld, who retired in 2002 and now lives in Oregon, said he had no idea that he had interviewed Prince as a child until friends in Minnesota contacted him about it.
“I was shocked to learn that I had ever been in Prince’s presence, let alone spoken to him,” Neufeld, 82, wrote in an email. “Not in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought I had interviewed him.”
Four-run eighth inning lifts Louisville Bats past Saints 5-4
LOUISVILLE — Ronnie Dawson’s three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning rallied the Louisville Bats to a 5-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints in a Triple-A baseball game Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Saints (2-1) were one out away from heading to the ninth inning with a 4-1 lead when Dawson rallied the Bats (1-2) to their first victory of the young season.
Jake Cave paced the Saints’ nine-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 on the night. Derk Fisher staked St. Paul to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the second inning.
Buck Showalter, all business, not ready to reflect on emotions of Opening Day just yet
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Buck Showalter on Thursday managed a game for the first time since Sept. 30, 2018. A lot has changed in the 1,285 days between his last time in a major-league dugout, when he led the 47-win Orioles to one last victory before getting ousted by Baltimore. But Showalter is not ready to embrace the emotions of his first Opening Day in four years just yet.
The Mets last December ended Showalter’s four-year hiatus as skipper when they hired the 65-year-old to lead billionaire owner Steve Cohen’s expensive club.
“I haven’t had a chance to get into the tug, or whatever. I’m not there yet,” Showalter said. “Maybe later on. Grandson flew in tonight. A lot of my family is here. So that’s cool. But that’s about the extent of it. Right now we got a lot of things going on trying to stay on top of. Going to look forward to getting a game or two under their belt and get into the routine. I try to keep in mind how different what we’re doing right now is. It’s been a while, it’s been a while.”
The expectations are high for Showalter’s Mets; he knows it, the players know it, the front office knows it. After an exciting offseason acquiring star players, they ended spring training on a low note, with their best pitcher sustaining a scapula injury and unable to make his first start of the year until June at the earliest. A series of injuries followed—Max Scherzer’s hamstring tightness, Taijuan Walker’s sore knee, and Brandon Nimmo’s stiff neck.
What was Showalter’s response to his first real taste of, well, the Mets? Just as he has since he took over, the skipper looked on the positive side.
“I’m surprised it took so long,” Showalter said. “I told everybody, when one happens, you always know something else is coming. It’s part of it. Everybody has been dealing with it this spring. Nobody wants to hear you complain about it and we’re not going to. It’s part of the gig.”
“It’s like I told the coaches, it’s why we’re here and robots aren’t running the game. Your relationships, and the what ifs and the things you prepare for, and all the things that go into it, and the, I don’t want to say culture, but just the atmosphere you keep through these things.”
The atmosphere Showalter has created for the Mets’ first game of the year is all-business. He didn’t even really have to address the team before Opening Day, because, he said: “They were talking so well in there that I was like, alright. I’m done. They handled most of it. They said everything I would’ve said.”
It took Mets players less than one month to adapt to Showalter’s detail-oriented, hyper-focused managing style, one that has led him to three Manager of the Year awards, one for each team he has managed. So no, he won’t reflect on the start of his 21st season as a Major League Baseball skipper just yet. That will come later. For now, he’s got a job to do: end the Mets’ 36-year World Series drought.
NIMMO ABSENT FROM OPENING DAY LINEUP
Brandon Nimmo tried his best to convince the Mets his neck stiffness was behind him. Even after he was not included in the Mets Opening Day lineup, he went back on the field and went through his practices—throwing, running, shagging fly balls, hitting in the cage—in an effort to give Showalter a better idea of where he was at.
Nimmo was able to avoid the injured list to start the season, but he also avoided the Mets’ first lineup of the year. On the positive side, Nimmo’s neck stiffness appears to be mostly behind him. He should appear in the lineup before the Mets’ four-game series against the Nationals is over.
“It means a lot to me, Opening Day does,” Nimmo said. “But you do have to take the mindset of it’s one of 162. We obviously want guys to be available for the most games out of 162 possible. And so you have to keep that in mind. But there is something special about Opening Day. Would love to be a part of it. But you do have to keep the long term in mind.”
TAIJUAN GOOD TO GO
Taijuan Walker (right knee soreness) is expected to make his first start of the year, as scheduled, against the Phillies in the series opener on Monday. He was pulled from his final spring tune-up on Tuesday after just 1.1 innings, having given up six runs on four hits.
Walker said his knee soreness had resurfaced in that outing, following a January knee operation, and he didn’t want to push himself. He has since altered his delivery mechanics and said he felt better in his bullpen.
