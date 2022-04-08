News
Max Scherzer ready to go for Mets debut in ‘crazy, wild atmosphere’ against Nationals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Max Scherzer anticipated that his hamstring tightness would take just a few days to clear up, and this is Mets fans’ first lesson that they should have no reason to doubt him.
Scherzer passed all of his tests on Thursday, including fielding drills on the outfield grass at Nationals Park, that convinced the team to let him make his Mets debut on Friday, as planned, against his former team.
“I knew it wasn’t a major injury,” Scherzer said. “I’ve done this a couple of times—had an idea of what it was. You gotta hit your check points as you go through the rehabs, as you’re leading up to the start, and I was able to do that. So I was able to tell Buck (Showalter), ‘Hey look, I’m good to go.’”
The veteran right-hander felt his hamstring tighten up one week ago while running at Clover Park. He was scratched from his Saturday start—less than a day after Jacob deGrom learned he would be shut down from throwing for up to four weeks. While Mets fans panicked, believing they may have lost both of their aces just a week before Opening Day, Scherzer and the club maintained that this was just a “hiccup” and there was hardly anything for which to worry.
As long as Scherzer both makes it through his outing and recovers well from his first start of the season, he should be back on his regular schedule of pitching every fifth day.
Scherzer could not guarantee or predict how many innings he would go on Friday, but he stretched out to 90 pitches in his latest Grapefruit League outing. Mets manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer is “ready to go” as long as the team needs him to, but the Nationals offense must cooperate by keeping his pitch count low.
“This is one of those things you just gotta get in the game and manage the game,” Scherzer said. “I can’t tell you how many pitches I’m going to throw. You just manage what you got. Give it everything that you got and give it everything to try to win.”
The underlying theme of Friday night’s game is that Scherzer for the first time will be pitching against the team that he called home for six-plus years from 2015 to the first half of the 2021 season. Scherzer was traded to the Dodgers last July, two years after winning the 2019 World Series with the Nationals.
There is still a lot of love for Scherzer in the Nation’s Capital. Pictures and memories of the three-time Cy Young award winner are still displayed on the walls within the confines of Nationals Park. On Wednesday, the right-hander went to the visitor’s clubhouse for the first time since 2010, when he came to Nationals Park as a member of the Tigers.
“Just going to be a crazy, wild atmosphere,” Scherzer said of his Friday night start. “This was going to happen at some point. It was weird when I had that Dodgers uniform on, too. So, you get used to it, used to playing for another team. You go out there and just compete and have fun.
“A lot of good memories here. There always will be good memories here. But nothing lasts forever. As my baseball journey goes on, I’m here in New York and excited about what the future holds.”
Juan Soto, Scherzer’s teammate for four years, told reporters on Wednesday: “He’s going to try to strike me out, and I will try my best to not strike out because I know he wants that really bad.” Scherzer, in response, said: “Yeah, he doesn’t do that much.” (As in, strikeout.)
Showalter does not anticipate any extra adrenaline for Scherzer because his first start as a Met just happens to be against the team with which he won a ring. In case fans have not yet noticed, Scherzer’s maniacal mound presence doesn’t exactly need a catalyst.
“I don’t think there’s some situation that puts Max in a different adrenaline standpoint,” Showalter said. “He’s a self-starter. I know they’re going to honor him before the game. Nice gesture. Max is looking forward to competing.”
As a reminder, Friday night’s Mets-Nationals game will be exclusively aired on Apple TV Plus, so fans must have or download the app in order to watch. The game will be broadcasted by Melanie Newman, Chris Young and Hannah Keyser. The subscription is free for all fans at least through the first half of the regular season.
2022 MLB Preview: The Mets have luxury of two of the best arms in MLB
PORT ST. LUCIE — Moments before Jacob deGrom took the hill for his spring debut against the Astros on March 22 at Clover Park, Max Scherzer challenged him to throw a first-pitch curveball.
DeGrom, certainly not one to back away from a pitching dare, hurled the pitch he throws only .3% of the time, according to Baseball Savant. His 80 mph first-pitch curveball to the Astros’ Lewin Brinson that opened the second inning sailed into the zone for a strike. DeGrom immediately glanced at the Mets dugout, caught Scherzer’s reaction, and started to laugh.
If that in-game interaction between deGrom and Scherzer is any indication, the two aces will be challenging and trying to out-pitch one another all year. Put two of the best pitchers in baseball in the same clubhouse, two pitchers who’ve been embarrassing NL East hitters for the better part of the past decade, and the expectations are limitless. Once they both get fully healthy, that is. The two closed out spring training with injuries — Scherzer was dealing with hamstring tightness, but is expected to make his first turn through the rotation; deGrom has been shut down up to four weeks with a stress reaction in his right scapula. Still, in some ways, Scherzer and deGrom have already made each other better.
“I’ve enjoyed the time I’ve been around him and already learning from him, picking his brain,” deGrom said of Scherzer. “He’s been in this game a long time and he’s going to be a Hall of Famer, so anytime you can be around guys like that … I’m looking forward to competing with him this entire year.”
Scherzer and deGrom will spend over half of the year in the same clubhouse, with the same goal, on the same team. Scherzer, the perennial Cy Young candidate who threw two no-hitters in 2015 and has recorded at least 230 strikeouts every year since 2012 (not counting 2020′s pandemic-shortened season), will be taking a backseat to deGrom, the Mets’ longtime ace. Seriously, let that sink in.
While the Mets’ signing of Scherzer this past offseason may still be hard to believe for fans who have watched downfall after downfall and waited 36 years for a championship in Queens, the multi-Cy Young winners are past that sense of disbelief. Now, they’re sharing notes.
EARLY INTERACTIONS
It wasn’t until April 28, 2017 — a thrilling nightcap on Scherzer’s turf at Nationals Park — that deGrom and Scherzer would go toe-to-toe for the first time in their careers. This wasn’t a typical Scherzer start, as the Nationals ace gave up five earned runs on nine hits, including a pair of home runs to Travis d’Arnaud, across six innings. Even though the Mets gave Scherzer his second loss of the season that night, the right-hander still managed to finish that 2017 season going 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA. And, oh yeah, his third career Cy Young award.
DeGrom notched his first win of the season after d’Arnaud and the Mets gave him run support in the Amazins 7-5 win over the Nationals in that late April game. From the other dugout, Scherzer watched as deGrom struck out 12 batters across 112 pitches and seven innings. DeGrom finished eighth in NL Cy Young votes that year, but his April 28 start was a sign of better things to come.
Though deGrom and Scherzer have always been cutthroat competitors, they started being friendly after Kevin Long, the former Mets hitting coach, was hired by the Nationals for the same role before the 2018 season. Seeing the two aces interact now that they’re on the same team — laughing and throwing good-humored jabs — it’s easy to forget they spent a handful of years glaring at each other from opposing dugouts.
“Things really got amped up when Kevin Long came from the Mets to the Nationals,” Scherzer said. “Major trash talker. He likes to get both of us riled up against each other. Knows how to play both sides of the fence really well. So, because of K. Long, we’ve had some interactions behind the scenes.”
Scherzer and deGrom have started against each other six times, with the Mets and Nationals each winning three games in the aces’ matchups. Scherzer has a 2-2 record in those games; deGrom is 2-1.
“We were always just competing against each other,” Scherzer said. “That’s the fun part in this. I love competing against him because I actually respect the way he plays the game, does everything, carries himself on and off the field. You carry yourself like that, you earn the respect, so it makes it fun to compete against him.”
ANOTHER MULTI-CY ROTATION
For the first time since 2008, the Mets rotation will feature multiple Cy Young winners this season. The last multi-Cy Young winners to take the mound in the same season in Queens were Pedro Martinez and Johan Santana. Martinez had three Cy Youngs and Santana had two, much like the menacing duo of Scherzer and deGrom in 2022.
But pitching alongside some of the most elite arms in the game is nothing new for Scherzer. Just last season, after he was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers, Scherzer joined three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw. In all, the 2021 Dodgers rotation featured four Cy Young winners, which set a record for a team in a single season.
Scherzer also pitched alongside two-time Cy Young winner and decorated veteran right-hander Justin Verlander with the Detroit Tigers, where Scherzer was considered “the other pitcher.” He has also pitched alongside three-time All-Star and 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg with the Nationals.
“I’ve been so lucky my whole career,” Scherzer said. “I’ve been pitching with great pitchers my whole career. I’ve been pitching with the best. Every stop I’ve been, I’ve gotten to check off another name that I’ve played with. That’s honestly one of the favorite parts of my career is getting to play with the best in the game.
“It’s kind of only fitting that I get to pitch with Jake now. That was a big reason why I wanted to come here. I’ve competed against him for so long, I know how great he is that, alright, now let’s compare notes.”
Scherzer is the seventh multi-Cy Young winner to pitch for the Amazins. The Mets have already had six such pitchers in franchise history — Tom Seaver, Tom Glavine, Bret Saberhagen, Martinez, Santana and deGrom — two more than any other team.
INTENSE VS. CAREFREE
There is at least one difference in approach when the multi-Cy Young winners are preparing for a start. To say Scherzer is intense is like saying the Mets love drama. Even when Scherzer is warming up during a bullpen, he’s extremely fierce. Last week, as Scherzer threw a batch of warmup pitches to James McCann ahead of a simulated game, Scherzer barked instructions at McCann and yelled at least one curse word after nearly every pitch.
Scherzer shouted at McCann: “Put the glove in the middle of your body, and your d–k on the corner of the strike zone!”
When deGrom warms up, he’s pretty relaxed, smiling, and joking around. Even during a live batting practice session, in which deGrom is facing his own teammates, his carefree attitude is part of the package. Still, it’s not as if deGrom is “taking it easy” in these live BP sessions. Mets batters were completely flummoxed by deGrom’s triple-digit fastballs and the movement on his sliders. DeGrom, at times, stood on the mound smiling into his glove.
But when another jersey is in the batter’s box, that’s when deGrom’s smile fades. He’s all business, all grit, all intense, all the time.
“Jake is just as intense as Max, but he can go back and forth,” said Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. “Whereas Max is a little bit intense all the time. But when Jake is working, he is one of the most intense guys I’ve ever seen.”
Scherzer stuck around the park that March afternoon to watch deGrom make his first start in over eight months. Scherzer’s excitement was evident as the eight-time All-Star leaned against the dugout railing and watched deGrom retire five of the seven batters he faced. Scherzer, at 37 years old, will enter his 15th season in the big leagues while deGrom, at age 33, will pitch in his ninth.
The achievements of Scherzer and deGrom in the Mets’ 2022 season will directly correlate to the team’s potential success. While fans may attempt to curb their expectations after years of getting burned and disappointed, it will be far more effortless to get excited for the pitching clinic that will take over Citi Field this season, and beyond.
GM Mike Elias says top prospect Adley Rutschman has ‘clear shot’ to join Orioles once healthy | NOTES
The Orioles finalized their season-opening roster Thursday, matching the 28-player group manager Brandon Hyde outlined a day earlier. It, of course, did not include catcher Adley Rutschman, baseball’s top prospect who suffered a right tricep strain just as major league spring training was getting underway.
After a multiweek shutdown period, Rutschman, 24, has progressed to hitting and throwing, but while other teams will have their young stars make their major league debuts in coming days, the Orioles will have to await Rutschman’s arrival. But executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias indicated Thursday they might not wait long once Rutschman returns to full health.
“My point of view is that he came into this camp with an inside track to make the team, and then unfortunately, he was having to be removed from the camp because he had a flare-up at the exact worst moment possible,” Elias said on a video call. “As soon as he kind of returns to being a full-activity version of himself, and we understand that his timing’s back, I think he’s gonna pick right back up where he left off, which was with a very clear shot to impact this team.”
Across 123 games between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, Rutschman showed why he was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft, batting .285/.397/.502 with 23 home runs. He entered camp as a nonroster invitee positioned to potentially be Baltimore’s starting catcher, though the question lingered over whether the Orioles would carry him even if he proved worthy of that spot.
Major League Baseball’s free-agency structure will allow the Orioles to potentially secure an extra full season of team control over Rutschman if he spends at least two weeks off the major league roster this year, which seems likely with the state of his progression. The league’s new collective bargaining agreement does allow a player who earned less than a full year of service time in his first season to be credited with one if he finishes in the top two of either the American League or National League Rookie of the Year voting.
Whenever he arrives, Rutschman will have the capability of doing that, though he’ll have to contend with a large class of other prospects who will spend the full season in the majors. With the new CBA also providing teams who have top prospects on their season-opening rosters the potential to earn extra picks, many of the players trailing Rutschman — and in the eyes of some publications, in front of him — in prospect rankings will open the year in the big leagues. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., drafted one pick after Rutschman in 2019, made the Kansas City Royals. Drafted first overall the next year, first baseman Spencer Torkelson broke camp with the Detroit Tigers. Outfielder Julio Rodríguez, second only to Rutschman in Baseball America’s prospect rankings, is set to debut for the Seattle Mariners.
But the Orioles likely won’t have Rutschman until late April at the earliest. Elias said earlier this week the catcher will play in minor league games sometime this month, but the organization is being understandably cautious with the face of its rebuild. But once he’s healthy and his timing against live pitching returns, Rutschman will be an Oriole.
“It really stinks that that happened, but could have been worse,” Elias said. “He’s doing well and he was here working out today and things continue to be on a smooth upward path, but we still have some benchmarks to check before sending him out to an affiliate.”
Bradish set to join Norfolk; Hall to be slow-played
After a four-inning simulated outing Thursday at the Orioles’ Twin Lakes Park complex in Sarasota, Florida, right-hander Kyle Bradish will make his next outing with Triple-A Norfolk, Elias said.
Bradish, Baltimore’s third-ranked pitching prospect, threw four scoreless innings with the Orioles this spring, pitching effectively in a pair of two-inning stints against lineups of New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies regulars.
Viewed as the top arm in the four-pitcher return the Orioles received from the Los Angeles Angels for starter Dylan Bundy in December 2019, Bradish, 25, did not allow a run in three starts with Double-A Bowie last year before struggling midseason at Norfolk. But he ended his stint there with five five-inning starts in which he had a 1.80 ERA.
Although Bradish is heading to an affiliate, Elias said the Orioles will have left-hander DL Hall continue his work in Sarasota. Ranked between top overall pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez and Bradish among Baltimore’s minor league arms, Hall, 23, pitched 31 2/3 innings in Double-A last year before being shut down with a small stress fracture in his pitching elbow. In his seven previous starts, he had a 3.13 ERA and struck out more than a third of opposing batters.
Hall made only one appearance this spring, following Bradish against the Phillies and striking out two batters while his fastball touched 100 mph in a scoreless inning. But the Orioles want to build him up progressively so that he’s available to pitch in their rotation at the end of the season as they manage his workload, with hopes of getting him into a four-to-five inning range before he either returns to Bowie or briefly joins a lower affiliate in the minors.
“This is a little bit more of a medically tinged build-up and also much more mindful of where his innings total is going to land for him this year,” Elias said. “We’re trying to get in a position where we’re not having to shut down artificially in September or something like that, so that will be a little bit longer, but he’s looking terrific and feeling healthy.”
Baumann in the bullpen
Hyde indicated Wednesday the Orioles are considering many pitchers to start their fifth game of the year, but Elias said Thursday it won’t be No. 11 prospect Mike Baumann.
Baumann, 26, is one of eight Orioles on their first season-opening roster, having debuted last September with a handful of relief appearances. He’ll continue to work out of Baltimore’s bullpen for the start of this season, Elias said, working as a long reliever and possibly being deployed for shorter stints if needed.
Baumann’s fastball averaged 93.6 mph during his major league stint, according to Baseball Savant, but he got that pitch up to about 98 mph and was sitting at 96 mph in two Grapefruit League outings. That velocity is more in line with what he showed in 2019, when he shared the organization’s minor league Pitcher of the Year honor with Rodriguez. At the Orioles’ alternate site in 2020, he suffered a flexor strain in his right elbow, which slowed his start to the 2021 campaign.
In the latter of his appearances this spring, Baumann entered with the bases loaded and left them that way in retiring seven of eight Minnesota Twins he faced. Hyde said afterward he was the highlight of the game, coming off an appearance in which the Yankees tagged him for a pair of home runs.
“His spring stats were a little uneven, but to see his arm action and velocity return coming off of the alt site injury in 2020, finally, was a big development for us,” Elias said. “It’s time to go for him. He’s 26 1/2 or something like that, but he’s ready to do this in the major leagues, and he’s very upfront about that, and we’re ready to kind of give him the ball in the major leagues and see where it goes. He may be somebody that becomes a starter for us long term, but he’s also somebody that has the stuff to be effective out of the ’pen.”
McCoy traded for cash
The Orioles traded minor league shortstop Mason McCoy to the Mariners for cash considerations Thursday. McCoy, 27, was their sixth-round pick in 2017. A career .267/.331/.376 minor league hitter, McCoy was on Norfolk’s opening day roster but had yet to appear in a game this year for the Tides.
Maplewood mother charged with manslaughter after 3-year-old boy’s fentanyl overdose at West St. Paul apartment
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose at a West St. Paul apartment — where authorities allege she used the drug and where it was sold — has been charged with manslaughter.
Queenetta Jeanette McDaniel, 34, of Maplewood, was charged Wednesday in Dakota County District Court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with her son’s Dec. 7 death.
A warrant was issued Wednesday for McDaniel’s arrest. She was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dakota County jail, where she remains in lieu of $250,000 bail. A court hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to jail records.
West St. Paul police and medical responders were called the the apartment around 7:45 a.m. Dec. 7 on a report that a 3-year-old child was not breathing.
McDaniel told police that she had been asleep with the boy on the couch. She said she woke up to use the bathroom and, when she returned to the couch, realized that he was not breathing and appeared to have vomited, according to the criminal complaint.
McDaniel told police the boy had been conscious and apparently well at approximately 11 p.m. the previous night before going to sleep.
The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital by ambulance, where a short time later he was pronounced dead at age 3 years and eight months.
Police suspected McDaniel was under the influence of drugs because of her behavior at the scene and at the hospital, according to the complaint. Several hours later, investigators collected a sample of McDaniel’s blood, and fentanyl and a metabolite of fentanyl were found during a toxicology analysis.
Investigators were told that the apartment in West St. Paul belonged to McDaniel’s friend and that she and her son had been staying there the previous two days. Investigators then soon learned from drug task force officers that a resident of the apartment was suspected of selling illegal drugs, including fentanyl, out of the home, the complaint alleges.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office ruled the boy died of a fentanyl overdose. The complaint does not say how the boy ingested the drug.
Witnesses told investigators that McDaniel was a heavy and habitual user of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, at the time of her son’s death, the complaint said.
“(McDaniel) had reportedly been using drugs while she and the (boy) had been staying at the apartment in West St. Paul, including smoking fentanyl with at least one witness,” the complaint read.
Police searched the apartment and recovered numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia in a bedroom and bathroom, the complaint said.
