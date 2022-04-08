News
McKinley Rolle resigns as William T. Dwyer’s football coach to pursue other opportunities
McKinley Rolle, three years after replacing Dwyer longtime football coach Jack Daniels, announced his resignation, citing a desire for a more administrative career in academics.
Rolle announced on Thursday morning via his personal Twitter account that he has vacated his post with the Panthers in order to pursue other opportunities. Rolle recently finished obtaining his second Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and is looking into, among other things, becoming an assistant principal.
He leaves William T. Dwyer’s football program after compiling a 12-13 record in his three seasons in charge, including a 4-6 mark in his final year in 2021.
Rolle, the older brother of former Florida State and NFL player Myron Rolle, replaced Daniels after his 23 years as the school’s coach back in March 2019. The Panthers enjoyed their best season under Rolle in 2020, going 5-1 en route to reaching the Class 7A tri-county Gold Bracket semifinals in the pandemic-altered campaign.
Rolle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Second police union defends STL officers accused of lying
ST. LOUIS – Two days after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office accused city police officers of lying about an attempted carjacking, a second union representing local police has come out in support of the officers.
In a statement, the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) said city prosecutors presented a “one-sided view” of the incident and, in doing so, “reopened a healing wound between the circuit attorney’s office and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The incident reportedly happened March 19. Two St. Louis police officers said they encountered a man with a gun who tried to carjack them while they were in a police vehicle and in uniform.
On Tuesday, Redditt Hudson, a prosecutor with the circuit attorney’s office, said the officers were not telling the truth. During a news conference, Hudson said their office received little help from police when it investigated the matter and ultimately uncovered a different story.
According to Hudson, the police vehicle did not have a dashcam. The officers’ body cameras did not capture the incident because they were driving. City prosecutors said they found surveillance video from a nearby business that appears to contradict the officers.
CAO Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley said the surveillance video shows someone trying to cross the road when a police car pulls up. That individual’s hands remain at their side the entire time and the police vehicle takes off.
After the accusations were made public, a police spokesperson said the department was unaware of these allegations until FOX 2 informed them of Tuesday’s news conference. The spokesperson said the department requested the circuit attorney’s evidence and would conduct an internal review.
That same day, the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association (SLPOA) released a statement defending the officers’ story.
Both statements from the ESOP and SLPOA claim prosecutors have painted an incomplete picture. According to the police unions, the alleged suspect was arrested and confessed on video. The ESOP, in particular, hints there is audio of the incident in which “the officer’s voice is elevated and you can hear the stress level.”
United Hospital in St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings to merge in August
Allina Health announced Thursday that United Hospital in downtown St. Paul and Regina Hospital in Hastings are joining to become one east metro hospital with two campuses.
The license merger, effective in August, will create United Hospital and the United Hospital-Hastings Regina campus in order to “reimagine care delivery in the east metro,” according to a written statement from Allina.
Patients in Hastings already choose United Hospital more than any other hospital for their specialty care needs, according to Allina, and patients who need a higher level of care are routinely transferred to United Hospital. The merger is intended to simplify processes like transfers and billing for patients, staff members and providers.
A key service has already gravitated. In November, Regina announced that expectant mothers would be sent to United Hospital or Children’s Minnesota to give birth.
Hospital mergers are not without precedent for Allina. In the north metro, the health network in 2017 combined Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Unity Hospital in Fridley to form Mercy Hospital and the Mercy Hospital-Unity campus.
“Through the challenges of COVID-19, we have learned the benefits and necessity of caring for our communities in new ways,” said Jill Ostrem, president of United Hospital and Mercy Hospital, in a statement. “It is our goal to make connections and improve access for patients entering our system at any of our locations.”
Helen Strike, president of Regina Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital, said patients and care teams will benefit from programs and services that will be shared between the two campuses, such as the Allina Health Cancer Institute.
The merger will not be without some obvious culture change. Regina Hospital is a Catholic hospital founded by the Sisters of Charity, Our Lady Mother of Mercy in 1953 and sponsored by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis through a lay board of directors, Regina HealthCare. Priests are available around the clock for patients and families who wish to take part in the sacraments.
Despite the name change, Regina Hospital will continue to maintain and support its Catholic Stewardship Agreement, but the downtown United campus is not part of that arrangement.
“It will stay specific to Regina,” said Jenny Griswold Steingas, a spokesperson for Allina Health.
Allina maintains more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and additional retail pharmacies and specialty care centers throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
