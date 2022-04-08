News
Met Department Srinagar Predicts Fresh Weather Advisory For Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar, April 8 : Amid prevailing dry weather conditions, night temperature increased further in Jammu and Kashmir barring Qazigund and Pahalgam on Friday, officials said.
A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 2.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 6.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.8°C against 9.5°C the previous night. It was 4.4°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.2°C, same as last night. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.2°C against 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.1°C against 5.6°C the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 20.4°C against 20.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.6°C, Batote 15.2°C and Bhaderwah 11.3°C, the official said.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 3.3°C on the previous night, he said.
The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir and it would continue to be “mainly dry” for now. (GNS)
‘Cheesy’ TikTok challenge gets teens in trouble in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The consequences for doing a TikTok challenge ended with a real ticket for St. Louis County teens late Sunday night.
According to Lt. Joey Nickels with the Ellisville Police Department, three teenage boys were driving down Manchester Road, throwing cheese on unsuspecting drivers and filming it.
“They were young teenage boys, out bored, didn’t have anything else to do. So, they decided they’d film a TikTok, the one where you throw cheese on something. So, they decided to throw cheese on an unsuspecting passerby’s car,” said Lt. Nickles said. “It might seem like a joke. It might seem funny, and sometimes it is. But you just never know, and the potential for something bad happening is very very high.”
After the teens threw the piece of cheese on a 28-year-old man’s car around 10:30 Sunday night. The driver did not find it funny and ended up chasing the teen’s car.
“The person in the car didn’t know what was going on, so it upset them quite a bit. So they ended up chasing the vehicle down Hutchinson Road.”
The police said the driver chasing the teens was trying to get their license plate, but as the car got closer, they kept speeding away, and police said both cars were speeding down the small two-lane road and blowing through stop signs.
The teens turned on Clayton Road, but the driver chasing them didn’t make the turn and ended up crashing into a bush in front of Lifegate Baptist Church.
“The boys in the car were pretty scared at this point. So they thought it was in their best interest to seek shelter at the fire department headquarters,” Lt. Nickles said.
The teenagers drove into the back of the Metro West Fire Protection District Station 4 honking the horn with the hazard lights on to try and get help. They parked in the back parking lot and ran out of the car.
The other driver was able to get his car out of the bushes and drove to the back of the fire station a few moments later. The initial 911 call cameras a car crash, and police responded to the fire station.
Police were using their flashlights to search the grassy area behind the fire station for the three teens. A short while later, the teens walked back to the fire station when they saw police were at the scene.
Lt. Nichels said they were both in the wrong and both drivers were issued citations for careless and imprudent driving.
Fatima Gutierrez lives across Hutchinson Road and her security camera caught the cars speeding in front of her home.
“I think there’s a thin line because oh this is just for fun, and this is actually something I might get in trouble for, and I think a lot of time, that line is just crossed,” Gutierrez said.
Video shows alleged confession of man accused of police carjacking attempt
ST. LOUIS – Two local police unions say there’s a video confession from a man accused of trying to carjack St. Louis police officers. FOX 2 obtained the video so you can watch it and decide for yourselves.
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said it had dismissed the case against the suspect. Prosecutors obtained surveillance video of the suspect crossing the road, encountering a police truck, and then walking away. Prosecutors said it wasn’t enough to charge the individual with attempted carjacking or even exhibiting.
Bodycam video reveals officers’ discussing how the suspect admitted what he’d done after being taken into custody. You can hear an officer say, “The dude’s already essentially admitted to it in the van, saying ‘I didn’t know. I didn’t know.’”
You can hear the suspect’s surprise on the bodycam, as if he is saying that he didn’t realize he was about to rob police officers. Prosecutors, however, said video and audio from inside the police van makes it sound like he’s referring to a different incident altogether.
You can hear the man inside the van yelling out, “I’m just walking. I’m just walking, bruh, because I didn’t know! They was shooting! They was shooting!”
That topic comes up later in a police station interview room. The prosecutor’s office said there’s an immediate problem with everything they’re discussing.
“(The suspect) never understands why he was there because they never told him why he was under arrest,” said Chris Hinckley, chief warrant officer for the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
At one point, the suspect seems to think officers are concerned with how he used his gun earlier on the riverfront. It should be noted that prosecutors said he could legally carry the gun and that it is registered in his name.
Suspect: “I was just trying to get home, bruh.”
Officer: “Okay. Okay.”
Suspect: “I told you what I had on me. I had my firearm. It’s only in my name. Let off a – one round, that’s it.”
The man told police he’d heard gunfire behind him and that he shot into the air to scare whoever it might have been.
“He was referring to events that occurred prior in the evening,” Hinckley said.
Later, there is a moment, which appears to be the closest thing that someone might claim to be a confession of armed robbery.
Officer: “Did you—at any point tonight—did you approach a car with your firearm drawn because you were afraid? That you may have thought someone else was coming after you?”
Suspect: “Yeah, there was one particular point I thought that, ‘Ok, well, I don’t know this car. It’s tinted up and I didn’t know what to do.’”
Officer: “Okay, and you pulled your firearm for that because you were in fear for your life?”
Suspect: “I showed my firearm.”
Officer: “Okay.”
Suspect: “I had my firearm in my hand.”
Hinckley said the timeline confusion makes it difficult to pinpoint what the man is referring to. He added that the suspect’s description still cannot be considered a crime.
“Having a gun in your hand today is not a crime when a police car rolls up,” Hinckley said. “Now, if you displayed the gun in angry and threatening manner, that would be called exhibiting.”
Attorney Brian Millikan represents the two officers who claimed the suspect pointed a gun at them. He believes the surveillance video backs the officers.
“The truck immediately pulls away,” Millikan said. “Why? Ask yourself why? Why would they do that? Well, the reason is they didn’t have a choice. It was either step on the accelerator and leave the scene and get away from it – or possibly get shot.”
Millikan added: “Whether or not there’s a criminal case, I think there should be against the person who actually committed the crime, but I’m not as concerned about that as I am a press conference in which the (Circuit Attorney’s Office) says there’s evidence my clients lied, when there isn’t evidence that they lied and, in fact, they didn’t lie.”
Relentless Minnesota State Mankato rolls over Gophers in Frozen Four semifinal
BOSTON — After a heartbreaking semifinal loss last year in their program’s first NCAA Frozen Four trip, the Minnesota State Mankato hockey team came to the East Coast determined to do things differently. Step one was completed Thursday as the Mavericks rallied to beat in-state rival Minnesota 5-1, earning a date with Denver in Saturday night’s national title game.
Trailing by a goal, the Mavericks scored on a pair of second-period wraparound goals to take the lead and got 16 saves from star goalie Dryden McKay on a history-making night for their program.
The Mavericks improved to 38-5-0 and will face a Denver Pioneers team that upset top-seeded Michigan in overtime in the first semifinal. MSU got goals from Benton Maass, Reggie Lutz, Ondrej Pavel, David Silye and Brendan Furry.
Minnesota (26-13-0) got an early goal from Matthew Knies and 27 saves by goalie Justen Close in their final game of a season that included a Big Ten regular-season title.
Coaches like to talk about getting a good start and settling into their own game as quickly as possible as a key to victory. For MSU, they got the start they wanted, outshooting the Gophers 11-4 in the opening 20 minutes, with one small caveat: the Mavericks found themselves trailing despite all that offense.
When an MSU defender fumbled a puck in the neutral zone early in the game, Gophers forward Bryce Brodzinski pounced on it and keyed a rare 2-on-0 rush to the Mavericks net. Brodzinski and Knies played hot potato with the puck until McKay was drawn to Brodzinski’s side of the net, leaving a gaping blank space for Knies to shoot. It was the fifth goal in the Gophers’ past four games for Knies, a freshman from Phoenix.
The Mavericks got the equalizer in a more evenly played second period when Maass — who is from Elk River but transferred to MSU after starting his college career an hour outside of Boston at New Hampshire — wrapped the puck around the post and just beyond Close’s left leg pad. It was just the third goal of the season for Maass. A few minutes later, Lutz gave MSU the lead on another wraparound. His initial attempt during a scramble in front of the Minnesota net hit the post, but he circled around the back and slipped a shot behind Close for a 2-1 advantage.
When Pavel tipped a Jack McNeely shot past Close in the opening minutes of the third for a two-goal lead, it played perfectly into the Mavs’ game plan to stifle Minnesota’s offense and let McKay — one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goalie — do the rest. Silye made it 4-1 on a rocket in the latter half of the period, as the good-sized crowd of fans in purple and gold went crazy in one corner of the rink. Furry added an empty-net goal late.
The win was a contrast to the Mavericks’ first Division I Frozen Four game a year ago, when they led another in-state rival, St. Cloud State, in the third period before falling 5-4 on a late Huskies goal. MSU will be trying for its first NCAA title at the D-I level. Denver will be seeking its ninth, which would tie the NCAA record held by Michigan.
