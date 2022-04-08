News
Missile kills dozens of evacuees at Ukrainian train station
KYIV, Ukraine — A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people Friday, Ukrainian authorities said while warning they expected to find more evidence of possible war crimes in parts of the country previously held by Russian troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said thousands of people were waiting to board trains at the station when the missile struck. Photos from the scene showed bodies covered with tarps on the ground and the remannts of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian.
The Russian Defense Ministry denied attacking the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, but Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately targeting a location where only civilians were assembled.
“The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” the president said on social media. “This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop.”
The regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that 39 people were killed and 87 wounded. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station, most of them women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russia launches a full-scale offensive.
“The people just wanted to get away for evacuation,” Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said while visiting Bucha, a town north of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, where journalists and returning Ukrainians discovered scores of bodies on streets and in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew.
Venediktova spoke as workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a church under spitting rain. Black body bags were laid out in rows in the mud. None of the dead were Russians, she said. Most of them had been shot. The prosecutor general’s office is investigating the deaths, and other mass casualites involving civilians, as possible war crimes.
After failing to take Ukraine’s capital and withdrawing from northern Ukraine, Russia has shifted its focus to the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region in eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some areas. The train station is located in government-controlled territory.
Ukrainian officials warned residents this week to leave as soon as possible for safer parts of the country and said they and Russia had agreed to establish multiple evacuation routes in the east.
One analyst said only Russia would have a reason to attack civilian railway infrastructure in the Donbas, and that Ukraine would not deliberately kill its own civilians in “a war of survival.”
“The Ukrainian military is desperately trying to reinforce units in the area … and the railway stations in that area in Ukrainian-held territory are critical for movement of equipment and people,” said Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.
Elsewhere in the Donbas, the governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said Russia was concentrating equipment and troops and increasing shelling and bombing to aid their advance.
“We sense the end of preparations for that massive breakthrough, for that great battle which will happen here around us, in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” he said in a televised address.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said horrors worse than the ones in Bucha already had surfaced in Borodyanka, another settlement outside the capital.
“And what will happen when the world learns the whole truth about what the Russian troops did in Mariupol?” Zelenskyy said late Thursday, referring to the besieged southern port that has seen some of the greatest suffering during Russia’s invasion. “There, on every street, is what the world saw in Bucha and other towns in the Kyiv region….The same cruelty. The same terrible crimes.”
The prosecutor general also expressed concern about the death toll in Borodyanka, where the process of retrieving bodies from shelled and collapsed buildings has just begun. Twenty-six bodies were found Thursday from the ruins of just two buildings, Venediktova said.
“We don’t know what’s under these houses,” she said, estimating it could take two weeks to find out.
Spurred by reports that Russian forces committed atrocities in areas surrounding the capital, NATO nations agreed to increase their supply of arms after Ukraine’s foreign minister pleaded for weapons from the alliance and other sympathetic countries to help face down an expected offensive in the east.
Ukrainian and several Western leaders have blamed the massacres on Moscow’s troops. The weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported Germany’s foreign intelligence agency intercepted radio messages among Russian soldiers discussing killings of civilians. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
In a rare acknowledgment of the war’s cost to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged to British broadcaster Sky News on Thursday that the country has suffered significant military causalities, calling it a “tragedy.”
On Friday he told reporters that his reference to troop losses was based on the most recent Russian Defense Ministry numbers, which reported March 25 that 1,351 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine. NATO has estimated Russia’s casualties to be several times higher.
In anticipation of intensified attacks by Russian forces, hundreds of Ukrainians fled villages in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions that were either under attack or occupied.
Marina Morozova and her husband fled from Kherson, the first major city to fall to the Russians.
“They are waiting for a big battle. We saw shells that did not explode. It was horrifying,” she said.
Morozova, 69, said only Russian television and radio was available. The Russians handed out humanitarian aid, she said, and filmed the distribution.also
The United Nations estimates that more than 4.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began and that more than 12 million people are stranded in areas under attack.
On Thursday, a day after Russian forces began shelling their village in the southern Mykolaiv region, Sergei Dubovienko, 52, drove north in his small blue Lada with his wife and mother-in-law to Bashtanka, where they sought shelter in a church.
“They started destroying the houses and everything” in Pavlo-Marianovka, he said. “Then the tanks appeared from the forest. We thought that in the morning there would be shelling again, so I decided to leave.”
Two top European Union officials and the prime minister of Slovakia traveled to Kyiv on Friday, looking to shore up the EU’s support for Ukraine. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell brought trade and humanitarian aid proposals for Zelenskyy and his government.
Heger also announced that his country has donated its Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy had mentioned the S-300s by name when he spoke to U.S. lawmakers by video in March, appealing for anti-air systems that would allow Ukraine to “close the skies” to Russian warplanes and missiles.
Western nations have stepped up sanctions against Russia following the reports of atrocities near Kyiv. A day after the United States imposed sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, the European Union and Britain followed suit Friday.
The U.S. Congress voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, while the EU approved an embargo on coal imports. The U.N. General Assembly, meanwhile, voted to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body.
U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.N. vote demonstrated how “Putin’s war has made Russia an international pariah.”
“The signs of people being raped, tortured, executed — in some cases having their bodies desecrated — are an outrage to our common humanity,” Biden said.
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Chernihiv, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
First seat installed in St. Louis CITY SC’s Centene Stadium
ST. LOUIS – The first seat has been installed inside St. Louis CITY SC’s Centene Stadium in Midtown.
The team made the announcement on Friday that the MLS expansion team began installing seats in the lower bowl section of the stadium. Installation of the upper bowl seats will begin in early May. The team estimates premium seating will be installed in mid-May.
When finished, Centene Stadium will have 22,500 seats. The seats will vary in color to add to the overall design of the stadium.
CITY SC said more construction milestones are coming including installing sod, completing the metal panel canopy, and finishing interior details. The stadium is still on track to be completed by late summer 2022.
Dolphins look to bolster LB corps with a former first-round pick
The Miami Dolphins are giving a workout to a former first-round pick who hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2018 season.
Reuben Foster, a former Alabama standout the San Francisco 49ers selected with the 31st pick in the 2017 NFL draft, worked out with the Dolphins on Friday, according to a league source.
Foster’s career was cut short because of a troublesome knee injuries he suffered in May of 2019, which led to him losing feelings in his toes.
He’s finally healthy, and has been working to resume his NFL career. A thorough physical could determine whether the Dolphins offer him a minimum salary contract, giving the 28-year-old an opportunity to train with the team this offseason, and possibly compete during training camp for a spot on the roster.
Coming out of college at Alabama, Foster was named a unanimous All-American and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2016. But he also had a troublesome history with the law because of marijuana possession, and a domestic violence charge that was eventually dropped.
In 10 games as a rookie in 2017, Foster led the 49ers with seven tackles for loss and finished second on the team with 72 total tackles.
He produced 29 tackles in six games he played for the 49ers in 2019 before being arrested on domestic violence charges, and was subsequently released.
Prosecutors in Florida dismissed the misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges that stem from an alleged altercation he had with his former girlfriend in a Tampa hotel that November, the night before a game.
New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was part of the 49ers organization as an offensive assistant during the 2018 season, so he has some familiarity with Foster, who spent the 2019 season on Washington’s roster, rehabbing the troublesome knee injury he suffered during his first practice with that team.
Foster had workout with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns last season, but hasn’t been signed.
If the Dolphins do sign Foster he’d be competing with Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson and Sam Eguavoen for a role as one of Miami’s inside linebackers.
Even though the Dolphins re-signed all the defensive free agents, linebacker happens to be a position of need for Miami considering the unit’s lack of depth, and the absence of players with playmaking ability.
The Dolphins moved Baker, the team’s leading tackler the past three seasons, to outside linebacker late last year, which opened the door for Jaelan Phillips, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, to be used strictly as a pass rusher. If both Baker and Phillips remain in those roles Miami would need to find a starting caliber player to be paired with Roberts as an inside linebacker in Miami’s hybrid scheme.
When healthy and in his prime, Foster, who is 6-foot, 230 pounds, was respected for the physicality he brought to the field, and his sideline-to-sideline range. But he lacked technique, struggled to stack and shed blockers, and had a history of suffering concussions.
Yankees make Aaron Judge major offer with clock ticking on extension
The Yankees got extra innings to work with after the rainout on Thursday. The team had an extra 24 hours to try and lock up Aaron Judge, the face of the franchise, beyond this season. Yankees GM Brian Cashman reiterated on Monday that Judge would have a multi-year offer before Opening Day. With the weather pushing Opening Day back to Friday, the Yankees got an extra day to try and reach an agreement on a contract with Judge.
A team source confirmed the Bombers did indeed make an offer that would give the slugger the highest average annual value for a position player in team history.
“If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’ll see you guys after the game,” Judge said hours before Friday’s first pitch, which was scheduled for 1:08 p.m. “This was the deadline. I don’t want to be a distraction during the year. We have so many things to focus on, and a lot of good things happening, so I don’t want this to be a distraction for the team all year.”
Yankees fans heading to the Stadium for the season opener against the Red Sox have to hope the Bombers used their extra time wisely.
The slugger, who initially set the Opening Day deadline for negotiations, still doesn’t have any set contract for this season, because he and the team were $4 million off when they traded numbers to try and avoid arbitration. Because of the owners’ lockout, the arbitration process will go into the season.
While Judge has professed his desire to remain with the Yankees for his entire career, one teammate signaled a warning.
“When it comes to the business side of it, there’s no secret,” Anthony Rizzo said. “Freddie Freeman isn’t a Brave anymore. There’s no loyalty in this game.”
That is the last thing Judge wants on his mind once the season opens.
“Today’s the deadline, so either we’ll be talking about an extension or no extension, then we’ll be done with it and on to baseball,” he said. “To be going down this route with the Yankees is something special. I know I’m here through this year, my last arbitration year, and that’s what I’m going to focus on. I’ve got one year to play, and contract extension stuff is nice, but I’ve got bigger things to focus on.”
Like a matchup against the Bombers’ biggest rivals, which Judge said he was pumped up for. “I slept great. … I’m excited, this is like the first day of school.”
The 29-year-old is coming off one of his most complete years in the big leagues.
The three-time All-Star slashed .287/.373/.544 with a .916 OPS, 39 homers and 93 RBI in 148 games in 2021. According to Baseball Savant, Judge was among the league leaders in average exit velocity (95.8 miles per hour), max exit velo (119) and hard-hit percentage (58.4%). He led the Yankees in WAR (5.4).
Overall, his six years in the big leagues have been exceptional, averaging .276/.386/.553 and a .940 OPS. He was the 2017 Rookie of the Year, runner-up to Jose Altuve in that same season and a Home Run Derby champion.
One major league executive suggested a five-year, $185 year deal would be a good one for Judge. He used comps from Alex Bregman and George Springer for a contract guideline. Bregman signed a five-year $100-million extension with the Astros in his age-25 season. Springer signed a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays after the 2020 season, when he was 31.
The Yankees had consistently said they wanted to work something out with Judge.
“We’re gonna have to engage in order to get a contract. When that happens, we’re not going to say or predict, but we’re on the clock obviously between now and his free agency. And if nothing gets done prior to free agency obviously it doesn’t mean we don’t want him, he can come back as a free agent too,” Cashman said last week. “So we’re the only team that can talk to him now. At some point those conversations will happen or will happen and we’ll try to keep it as private as we can. But like anything else, just like trades and free agents, you just got to be on the same page and find common ground.
“We’re happy he’s a Yankee and it’ll be great if we can make it longer than this year.”
The thought of being a free agent and testing what his worth would be on the open market, really doesn’t hold any special place for him.
“If it comes to it, maybe but like I said before, I want to play here,” Judge said. “I want to finish my career here. There’s no better place to play. So I’m hoping we don’t get to that but if we do, I think I’ll be ready for it.”
With Matthew Roberson
