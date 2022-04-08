Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Multiple Cities Across the Globe Plans to Adopt Bitcoin (BTC)
- Roatan, a Caribbean Island in Honduras, is the first location mentioned by Mow.
- Madeira, an autonomous part of Portugal, will be the next state.
Samson Mow, the former chief strategy officer of Blockstream, announced at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, naming three additional countries adopting or seeking to adopt Bitcoin (BTC). Roatan, a Caribbean Island in Honduras, is the first location mentioned by Mow. The promoter and organizer of the jurisdiction are Honduras Prospera Inc.
Joel Bomgar, the organization’s CEO, addressed the audience:
“Bitcoin within Prospera operates as legal tender. That means no capital gains tax on BTC, you can transact freely using BTC, and you can pay taxes and fees to the jurisdiction in BTC.”
Rise in Bitcoin Global Adoption
It was also revealed that the Prospera jurisdiction would allow towns in Honduras and corporations outside the United States to issue Bitcoin bonds beginning Thursday. In addition, Honduras Prospera Inc.’s securitized equity tokens may also be purchased directly by accredited investors, meaning those who meet a high net worth or income criterion in the United States.
According to reports, Madeira, an autonomous part of Portugal, will be the next state to recognize Bitcoin as a kind of currency. As a result, individuals in Maderia are not subject to capital gains taxes when buying and selling Bitcoin,” said Miguel Albuquerque, president of the regional government of Madeira. He also praised the region’s 5 percent corporate tax rate in its free trade zone as one of Europe’s lowest rates. Sen. Indira Kempis of Mexico, echoing past claims, suggested Bitcoin legislation as legal money to the Mexican president.
The Senator commented:
“In Mexico, 67 million people are not included in our financial system. Bitcoin is the solution to this problem. Through financial inclusion and financial education, the people can have a better quality of life.”
The adoption has not been limited to the places mentioned above; multiple cities have put their leg forward. These include La Molina- Peru, Lugano- Switzerland, Chandler-Arizona, USA and Portsmouth-New Hampshire, USA.
McDonald’s and Walmart to Accept Bitcoin as Payment Via Lightning Network
- The alliance is now operational and a significant step toward widespread BTC use.
- Robinhood, Kraken, and Bitpay have integrated the Lightning Network.
Zap creator Jack Mallers has announced that his Lightning Network wallet, Strike, has teamed with Shopify, NCR, and Blackhawk Network, bringing Bitcoin back to its fundamentals. Bitcoin’s Lightning Network may now be used to handle payments on Shopify-based websites, according to Mallers. The alliance is now operational and a significant step toward widespread Bitcoin use.
Some of America’s largest merchants, such as McDonald’s, Walmart, Home Depot, and Best Buy, were on a slide during the presentation. On their websites, Blackhawk and NCR also claim to provide services to Starbucks, Chipotle, El Corte Ingles, Lowes, Staples, Woolworths, and a wide range of other stores.
Layer 2 of the Bitcoin Blockchain
We’ll have to wait for additional information before figuring out precisely when and how some of these shops will begin taking Bitcoin payments. According to Maller, there are currently over 400,000 merchants that take Bitcoin over the Lightning Network.
Robinhood, Kraken, and Bitpay have integrated the Lightning Network in several weeks. Layer 2 of the Bitcoin blockchain, the Lightning Network, employs smart contracts to settle payments rapidly and at low rates. For this reason, it encourages people to think about Bitcoin as actual money rather than just digital gold. As a result, Bitcoin has received much attention for its potential use as a gold substitute and inflation hedge.
In order to compete with all of the world’s fiat currencies, the Lightning Network permits Bitcoin to grow in size. However, it isn’t easy to compete with the ability to settle payments with close to 0% costs instantly. With this announcement, Maller has taken a huge step toward making cryptocurrency payments the norm. Support for Mallers’ presentation has been strong, with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey openly expressing his support for the presenter.
Idol Idol: NFT-based Anime Style Dating Game
With blockchain-enabled games gaining popularity lately, we have been trying to push the envelope and come up with something original.
We combined our interest in NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens), anime art and gaming into one. This was how we came up with Idol Idol.
Idol Idol is an NFT-based Anime Dating Simulation game. It is a new spin on an old genre. Slated to launch in Q2 2022, the story revolves around the protagonist (the player), who is in the final year of high school at Idol Idol Academy (IIA) and wants to leave no regrets, including chasing one of the five most popular girls at school.
Throughout your journey, you will have to figure out what the girls like and develop your character’s stats: fitness, intelligence and money. This will be acquired as the game progresses, and you will get a chance to improve your relationship with them. Whether you will end up dating one or more of these beauties will depend on your charm!
The artwork is created by 5 highly popular Anime Artists. Many of them boast over 100,000 followers, with some reaching an audience of 300,000+. The characters are all stunning works of art and beauty, that much is a given.
And that’s not all.
One of the characters is based on a renowned DJ and adult actress influencer, Mao Hamasaki, who has over 600,000+ followers on social media platforms. This new way of incorporating real world influencers into the story makes the game more interesting.
Besides the typical dating simulation game, the team has incorporated NFTs into it. The NFTs will have various utilities:
- Influence in-game storyline
- Generate token yield (which can later be used to purchase in-game items and other merchandise)
- Eligible for future token airdrops
- Act as an early access pass to future NFT mints produced by the Idol Idol team and partners
The NFT you own will impact which storyline you play and how the story progresses. This is an innovative and challenging implementation, as the story is developed with multiple interesting scenarios, endings and possibilities in mind.
You will be able to play the initial story even if you don’t own an NFT, but won’t be able to enjoy the full experience. So be sure to get an NFT on mint day!
The team plans to launch 5,000 Founder’s edition NFTs at the end of April, which will be based on the five characters. The public mint price is expected to be 0.05 ETH, and the presale whitelist price will offer a 20% discount at 0.04 ETH. Be sure to join the Discord early or follow the Idol Idol project on Twitter to participate in the various giveaways.
Lastly, to complement the NFT, the team will be launching a $CHASE token with a fixed supply of 5,000,000,000 tokens. NFT owners will be eligible to earn $CHASE tokens via staking their NFTs, as well as receive airdrops. This token can be used for a variety of things, such as:
- Buying in-game items
- Redeeming real-world Idol Idol merchandise
- Be used to purchase future NFT mints
- Rewarding engaged community members
- Enticing people to join the ecosystem
The majority of token supply (75%) will be used for community development. The decisions regarding how to use the fund will be decided by the team as well as the community. To achieve this, the team intends to utilize a Decentralized Voting System (DVS) that will allow token holders to voice their suggestions, which the Idol Idol team can implement.
By now, we have covered all the important aspects related to Idol Idol, the first revolutionary idea of NFT based Dating Simulations games. More information will be available in the days to come as we progress and complete the initial phases. Make sure to follow us on every platform for regular updates and be a part of this amazing journey!
Visit idolidol.io to know more about Idol Idol (and read the whitepaper)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Idolidol_Game
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/idolidol_official/
Discord: https://discord.gg/bfmgcbrCsW
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The NFL’s First Team To Accept Crypto? The Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans will be the first NFL team in the league to accept cryptocurrency payments, according to emerging reports. While details are limited, it’s now known that the club will utilize a third-party payments provider to allow for larger, recurring purchases via Bitcoin.
It’s unknown who exactly that payment provider is, if other crypto token payments will be supported now or in the future, and a timeline for such support (as well as potential timelines for broader support for more simple transactions like one-game tickets). Nonetheless, it’s still substantial news for a league that has historically been hesitant in allowing crypto integration.
The NFL’s Opening Up?
In recent weeks, new reports emerged that the NFL would lighten it’s restrictions around cryptocurrency deals for clubs, while still keeping some gates involved; while teams could now form cryptocurrency partners, there would still be restrictions around stadium signage and deal-length (capped at three years). Nonetheless, this still showed a signal that the league was warming up to crypto-related deals. To date, the NFL has sought out a stiffer stance on crypto deals, relative to most other leagues, that have engaged through a variety of sponsorship channels – from league-wide deals to individual team jersey sponsorships.
For the Tennessee Titans, while the functionality of Bitcoin-supported payments will only be available for large and recurring payments, the team has expressed a desire to have payment support for everything from tickets to merchandise and in-game food and beverage. Nonetheless, the move still secures the Titans as the first team in the NFL to accept crypto payments in any capacity. In the near-term, expect major payments for things like season tickets, suites, etc. to be the major crypto-related revenue for the team.
Adoption news has left BTC charts unbothered. | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Steadies Above $43K, Why BTC Could Recover Higher
Tennessee Titans Joining The Short List
The Tennessee Titans join an exceptionally short list of professional teams in the ‘big four’ of sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB) that accept crypto payments; the MLB’s Oakland Athletics and the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are the only major league clubs in the U.S. to make active strides in accepting crypto payments.
Expect this list to continue to grow, particularly as broader industry partnerships come to life – such as the recently announced Strike & Shopify deal. As crypto payments continue to see broader adoption, and as crypto exchange and blockchain technology sponsorship deals continue to grow and evolve, there be an increasing amount of clubs and even leagues that feel that there is a slice of the pie that they’re missing out on.
Related Reading | Mike Novogratz Doubles Down On $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
