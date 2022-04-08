Finance
New Book Offers Wall Street an Ethical and Conscious New Life
Whether you’re the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, a day trader, someone with a 401k, someone who thinks everyone on Wall Street is a crook, or you just plain don’t care about the economy, you need to read Transforming Wall Street because there’s a lot you may not know about capitalism in America today-and there’s reason for hope. Yes, there is some shady dealing, but author Kim Ann Curtin believes there’s also a lot to celebrate, a lot of good people working in the financial world, and a better future for all of us that’s achievable when we reassess capitalism and begin to live consciously.
Known as “The Wall Street Coach,” Curtin set out to write this book after a diverse career that included being the operations manager of a bookstore, working as an executive assistant to a CEO of a bankers association, being personal assistant to a hedge fund manager, and finally becoming a personal and executive coach. Early in her coaching career, convinced that capitalism needed a dose of conscious living, Curtin decided to give free coaching to people on Wall Street, and so, she tells us, “on October 7, 2008, down I went to bring my coaching to those whom I hoped might use it. Within a couple of hours of sitting there on my cement bench on the corner of Broad & Wall Street, there was some static in the air. I could feel the tension. I asked a passerby what was going on and he said, ‘The market is in free fall.’ Then people started to approach me-the sort of executives I didn’t expect would.”
As the stock market plummeted and the Great Recession began, the seeds were planted for Curtin to coach capitalists about conscious living, and from there came the idea to write this book. She understood how disgusted many people were with Wall Street as many unethical behaviors and dealings were revealed in the months that followed, but Curtin had also always been a strong believer in capitalism, and she believes rather than the two concepts being opposed, one can make money and still do good in the world. Beyond that, she believes capitalism remains the best economic answer; she states, “balancing capitalism with living consciously is what can and will transform our economy, Wall Street, and the world.”
A great and noble belief, but perhaps easier said than done. Still, Curtin is not delusional or one to rely on fantasy theories. In Transforming Wall Street, she begins with capitalism’s basics, its foundations, and she separates the facts from the myths, shedding new light-or rather revealing what was always there but often overlooked-on the theories of Adam Smith and Ayn Rand about how capitalism should work and why those beliefs are still valuable and workable today. She includes discussions with professors who are experts on capitalism theory and points out what capitalism truly is versus how it is often misconceived and distorted.
Then, convinced she could find ethical people on Wall Street as role models, Curtin set out to interview the group of people she calls “The Wall Street 50,” though in the end she found more than fifty of them. These are ethical people who work in the financial sector-some of them refused to be unethical and left corrupt companies on Wall Street, others have established their own companies with ethics guiding them, and still others are trying to change the world using capitalism to fuel non-profit organizations. Curtin spent hundreds of hours interviewing The Wall Street 50 and extracts of those interviews are included in the book. Among those interviewed are John Bogle, founder of The Vanguard Group, Bill Ackman, founder of Persing Square Capital Management, and Jim Rogers, founder of Beeland Interests. She also interviewed over a dozen people she refers to as “Teachers of Consciousness” to gather their thoughts about ethical living and how capitalism can be compatible with it. These teachers include Neale Donald Walsch, author of Conversations with God, Rasanath Das, a former investment banker who became a Buddhist monk, and Patricia Aburdene, author of Conscious Money.
The interview sections take up the largest portion of the book and are arranged by topics of discussion, including what Curtin calls the Five Practices to Become More Awake: Self-Responsibility, Self/Other Empathy, Emotional Non-Resistance/Present Moment Awareness, The Internal and External Journey, and Self-Awareness/Mindfulness. She also discusses with the Wall Street 50 how they balance being capitalists with living consciously, what to do when being morally tested, what advice they would have for those entering Wall Street, and what they would do to change Wall Street if they had magic wands.
The result of all this research and the interviews is a diversity of viewpoints about what Wall Street is and what it can become. Not every interviewee agrees with every other, but that allows for a lot of food for thought and many roads to choose from that can all lead us in the right direction. Curtin’s purpose is not to offer a “fix” for Wall Street, but rather to open up the conversation, to encourage people to rethink the definition of capitalism and how it operates, to set aside jaded feelings and instead see the hopeful possibilities that capitalism offers. If we all begin thinking and living consciously when it comes to our own money and how it is used, I don’t think we can underestimate the positive change that can happen. I welcome how Curtin has pulled back the “curtain” on Wall Street’s dealings to reveal not only the bad but all the hope there is. Transforming Wall Street is a sunbeam of hope coming through the window of a dusty room and allowing us to rediscover the possibilities for capitalism that were always there.
Finance
Why Invest in Forestry Funds?
An Irish forestry fund was recently dubbed by its management company as one of the best investments in the country. The fund, which last year reached a 10-year maturity, declared 83 per cent gross return rates. The average initial investment in the fund back in 2000 was estimated at 9,400 euro. It is expected to bring in a tax-free payout of over GBP17,000, according to fund managers.
The founder of a UK-based bamboo bond promises even better results for investors. An initial investment of as little as GBP10,300 in the fast-growing grass used for its sturdier-than-steel stems, he claims, can bring in a return of 503 per cent over 15 years.
In a crisis-ridden financial environment, forestry funds are generating popular press for their portfolio-diversification properties, inflation-hedging abilities and relatively low-risk investment potential. As with any other investment ventures, however, increased popularity may lead to eco-hazardous business practices in service of greedy interests and the need for financial security. With these, unfortunately, forests cannot afford to compete. Therefore, investors who look to forests as the next long-term home for their investment capital need to also seek forestry funds with sustainable forest management practices. Only then will they be able to reap the full benefits associated with forestry funds. – don’t really get this last couple of sentences. How can forestry be eco-hazardous?
The Value
According to the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) forestry funds typically rely on three main sources of revenue – growth and sale of timber products (i.e. logs, woodchips and pulp for paper), sale of non-timber products (i.e. edible products, colorants, products for perfumes and cosmetics) and land appreciation. Besides the monetary value that comes from these three sources, the IFC also recognizes that forestry funds may generate value that is not reflected on the corporation’s annual spreadsheet – the value of the landscape, biodiversity, social and cultural sustainability, carbon sequestration and even value in minimizing damage from natural disasters such as floods. As the UN-supported Millennium Ecosystem Assessments forestry report points out,the combined economic value of ”non- market” forest services may exceed the recorded market value of timber, but forestry fund managers often fail to give it proper credit when making investment decisions.
There is an increasing number of forestry funds, however, which employ sustainable forest management practices to protect the non-commercial value of forests. The Centre for International Forestry Research defines sustainable management as “maintaining or enhancing the contribution of forests to human well-being, both of present and future generations, without compromising their ecosystem integrity, i.e., their resilience, function and biological diversity.” Beyond investing in forests for timber, these sustainable forestry funds look to fund natural forests, which are valued for their carbon sequestration capacity and their role in community sustainability and development.
Mitigating the Risks
There are several key factors investors need to take into account to make sure they minimize the risks associated with their investments and maximize the returns:
- Political environment — forestry funds investing in areas with tropical forestation might fall under the jurisdiction of unstable local governance or a region with conflicting local political interests. Moreover, some governments may impose restrictions on timber harvesting. Investors should be fully aware of the political environment of the country where their forestry funds are operating. This is where investing locally makes sense – being familiar and comfortable with the local legislation and knowing how the political process works can be of great advantage and give investors a sense of security.
- Economic environment – as the Millennium Ecosystem Assessments report points out,there is a widespread corruption in the forestry sector, especially in developing countries with poor local governance. The stability of the local currency and the economic track record of the country are also essential for the return on investment of the forestry funds. Here, too, choosing funds that oversee local forests might be a better idea than going for tropical forests in remote locations, which investors might not be educated well enough about to make an adequate investment assessment.
- Property rights – who owns the forestry land? Who leases it and what is the duration/conditions of the lease? Some forests are operated by the state. Others are owned by private businesses/individuals. Others still are under NGO proprietorship. These are also important aspects that need to be addressed before investors choose their forestry funds in order to avoid future challenges that might tamper with revenues.
- Transparency of operations – this key factor has to do with monitoring performance and evaluating the efficacy of the forestry management. If the forestry fund is investing in an offset, for example, investors need to be informed on how the carbon sequestration is being measured, who verifies it and how the carbon credits are issued.
Property loss – are natural disasters characteristic for the geographic location of the forestry project? If so, what property damage has historically occurred? This information will help investors evaluate the degree of risk posed on the forestry funds by external ecological factors. This way, potential shareholders will be able to calculate the potential loss in revenue and the insurance costs associated with it.
Finance
How to Quickly Calculate Sales Tax
In the store, you will often see people pull out a calculator as they try to determine what the sales tax will be on an item. However, if you do not have a calculator or wish that you could calculate sales tax manually, I am going to show you how to figure sales tax in your head very quickly.
I recall being out at an appliance store with my friend Mary a few months ago as she was looking into buying a new refrigerator. Her goal was to buy a refrigerator under $1,000 dollars. At the store she spotted a beautiful model that I had not seen before but the price was $950 dollars.
Mary, excitedly, said, “This is it. This is the one that I am going to go with.”
“But,” I protested, “this refrigerator will cost you over a thousand dollars with the sales tax.”
Mary, like many of us in this situation, was not factoring in the tax on the item. And obviously, the bigger the price of the item, the larger the sales tax is going to be. So, how can we teach Mary and others to quickly calculate this taxes in their head?
Well, it is rather easy to determine the tax manually if we use what I will call the “rule of 10 percents”.
The “rule of 10 percents” allows us to quickly estimate sales tax without the need for a calculator. We can use this rule to easily come up with a number that will be very close to the actually tax of an item. And, if we want to be very precise, we can use this rule to get the number almost exactly.
Let’s have a look at how this system to quickly determine what the final coast will be. When Mary and I went out to buy the refrigerator, we were in California which has the highest state tax at 8.25%. With our 10% rule, we can quickly estimate that 10% of the $950 refrigerator would be $95 simply by moving the decimal point over one spot to the left. To get more specific, since California is at 8.25%, we can attain the value of each 1% simply by taking 10% of the 10%, which would be $9 (we won’t factor cents in this equation as it makes it easier).
Thus, we now know that 10% of the refrigerator is $95 and 2% of the refrigerator is $18. If we subtract $18 from $95, we arrive at $77, which represents an 8% total.
If we want to go further and calculate to a near exact amount (the.25%), we can say that 10% of the 1% would be 90 cents. If we multiply that by 2.5, we arrive at a figure of $2.25. Now, let’s add that to the 8% amount of $77 and we arrive at a total of $79.25.
When we use a calculator to figure the tax on this item, we can see that our manual sales tax calculation brings us to within $1 of the actual sales tax of $78.38.
So, the next time that you do not have a calculator, do not fear. Simply use this “rule of the 10%” to quickly calculate sales tax manually.
As a footnote, Mary bought the refrigerator anyway.
Finance
Market Volatility and Taxes – How to Minimize Both to Double Your Returns
As a recovering CFO, I find helping people with their financial planning especially fascinating. I recently conducted a Retirement Income Class here locally, where I had the chance to sit down with one of the students to answer some questions she had a little more thoroughly. It was quickly discovered that our conversation had a lot more merit to becoming a formal meeting so we scheduled a time for us to visit at her home where she would feel more at ease and would have access to any documentation she would need. Our friend, let’s call her Mildred, is a 70 year old lady, who like most working class her age has all of her assets in IRAs. She has her social security and a small pension that she lives on and like most people who grew up with Depression Era parents, lives quite comfortably within the confines of her ‘fixed income’. Mildred came to our class because one of our emphasis is minimizing taxes throughout retirement and since she now has Required Minimum Distributions, she wanted to learn all she could about how to lower her annual income tax bill.
Our conversation was fruitful in that we learned she was replacing her windows at approximately $14,000. This was important for her to do because she plans on giving her daughter the house once she passes. Mildred does not like to owe money so she called her Certified Financial Planner out in Maryland and told him to liquidate enough money for her RMD and a little extra so she can pay for the windows in cash. So Bob, the financial adviser suggested that she liquidate and distribute about $26,000 out of her IRA where they would hold back about 30% for taxes to the federal and state governments.
Now that sounds like it’s no big deal, right? Well, my CFO training told me to look to mitigate the costs of doing business, especially as slippery as taxes. We projected her taxes for next year by completing this transaction Mildred would be on the hook for over $11,000. The tax laws have become pretty complex especially when it comes to Social Security Income. Any income coming from IRAs is going to be counted 100% when you calculate the “Provisional Income” or how much of your benefit is going to taxable. So not only does the effective rate go up because you received more income, but more of your Social Security Income gets taxed. There are three levels, 0%, 50% and 85% and once you reach those thresholds your tax bill increases at a 46% clip. By pouring income out of her IRA, she went from a 14% effective tax rate to one that was over 20%.
My first thought was to divide up the payment to the window company using this year’s RMD and then again using next year’s RMD. This would keep her effective tax rate closer to 14% that she would incur anyway. Mildred had two options, one is use her home equity line of credit she had at 4% and since she itemized, the effective cost to her would be closer to 3% annually and to consider that she would pay it off in less than 6 months it would have only cost her about $600 in interest. Her other option was of course, using the window company’s interest-free financing that she could pay off in a year. Either way, this would save her $6,000 in taxes.
But our story doesn’t end there… during our conversation we discovered that gives to charity quite a bit, about $13,000 annually. So we talked about a tax law called “Tax Increase Prevention Act” that allows people who a required to distribute earnings out of their qualified accounts to donate directly to their charity while being counted as their Required Minimum Distribution. Mildred is required to distribute $11,000 this year which would be added to her income and at a 14% effective tax rate that is about $1,500 in taxes, instead she can transfer $13,000 directly to her charitable organization, satisfy her RMD and bring her entire tax bill from $5,000 down to just over $1,100. In other words, by understanding the tax laws Mildred is able to increase her ‘take home pay’ from $3,200 to over $3,600. Who couldn’t appreciate a $400 per month increase, especially on a “fixed income”?
Now, the last piece of the puzzle, her current portfolio. An allocation made up of 75% stock mutual funds and 25% bond mutual funds. Never mind how expensive mutual funds are or the fact that someone in their 70’s on a fixed income with minimal assets is allocated so heavily into the stock market, let us talk about distribution. If we go along with the RMD schedule, there will be a time every year that Mildred will have to sell her mutual funds in order to get her distribution. Now, the mindset is to have the entire portfolio making enough money where she can live off the interest and capital appreciation. That is great in theory but when you factor in the embedded fees of about 3%, the market would have to do very well in order to stay that course and we all know the markets don’t always go up (except of course the last 6 years, but I digress). Historically speaking, there is a bear market 3 out of every 10 years and if Mildred lives another 30 years, she will have to sell her assets when they are in decline at least 10 times during her retirement. I have been helping people and businesses for over 20 years and nothing brings a portfolio to its knees faster than having to take money out while the assets are declining in value. Simple math tells us if I start with $1,000 and the market takes $100 and I have to withdraw $100 I am left with $800 and if the market regains what it lost, I am now holding $880 and if we did that math again? 4 years from now it would be $750.
So our student becomes a client when we discover that it would be in her best interest to implement and manage two strategies. The first plan is called “Sequence of Returns” where essentially we pare off Mildred’s portfolio into 3 parts; short term (3 years), medium term (5 years) and long term (longer than 5 years, built to be forever). The basic financial planning fundamental is you never distribute assets out of a volatile account. By placing 3 years of distribution in a non-volatile (doesn’t lose money) account Mildred can be assured that the income will be there if needed. The expected rate of return is something small, about 1 – 3% but it’s guaranteed and will never lose its principal. Her medium allocation would carry a percentage of her assets with 5 years as her minimum but on average about 25% of her assets. This account would carry very minimal volatile assets that should garner between 4 and 7%, we use 6% as a benchmark. The long term allocation can be engaged in the market if needed or can be simply placed in a guaranteed investment so there is no loss of capital (why take the risk if you don’t have to?). In fact, we projected that her standard deviation (amount of volatility) will decrease from where it was originally at 17% down to 3.5% for her overall portfolio while we increased her average rate of return from 3.58% to over 10.5%. The second plan was to convert half of her qualified assets (IRAs) into tax free savings investments. By implementing this tax conversion plan, Mildred is in line to save at least $30,000 in taxes throughout her retirement and increase her assets by $143,000 with no costs to her.
Good financial planning is about being prudent with your financial decisions and not just about “staying the course” when markets go south, re-balancing when things get too good or about diversifying your portfolio allocation to mitigate risk while capturing upside potential. It is about identifying the costs of doing business, the risks associated with a financial decisions and the unknowns that can strip away all the gains just like a CFO for your household.
If you would like a 10 minute, hassle-free private conversation regarding your tax situation or portfolio, send an email to [email protected] and we will get to work for you. Take the next step, it’s time.
