Finance
New Financial Year: Starting From Today, Tax Planning Will Save More Money
Financial Year 2018-19 has begun. In such a situation, if your annual income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh then you should start tax planning right away. Under current rules of Income Tax Act, income is more than Rs 2.5 lakh annually.
If you do a job then it is also important for you to do this. Companies ask for your investment plan in April. If you do not give this plan, then the company will start cutting TDS on your income. If you start tax planning soon, you will have more money for saving or investing and you have to pay less.
Tax Planning
Tax planning is very important at the beginning of the financial year. This gives you enough time to invest in saving taxes. This allows you to invest a little bit in tax saving options for the whole year. At the same time, if you delay in tax planning then later you will get less time to invest in tax saving options. It is not possible for every person to invest more in less time.
More money will be saved than tax planning
Tax planning strengthens your financial placing. If you do tax planning properly, you will have more money to save, invest, or spend. Along with this, you have to pay less tax. For tax planning, first of all, you need to know how much your tax liability will be on your annual income.
Do not just save taxes
You should not just invest in saving taxes. For example, people only buy an insurance policy to save tax, while they do not understand what the features of this policy are or how much they will get on the policy. If you do not get cover or return according to your needs in the emergency, then it can be expensive for you.
Start soon
The most important thing in tax planning is that you start early. Understand your tax liability. Set your long-term side and short-term financial goals. After this, select the best investment option to get your financial goals. After that start investing.
Start investing in Equity Linked Savings Schemes
If you have to invest in Equity Linked Saving Scheme, then you should start investing right away. There is no tax on investment in Equity Linked Saving Scheme. However, you must keep in mind that the lock-in period in the equity-linked savings scheme is of three years.
Public provident fund
The public provident fund, i.e. the PPF, is also a great option to save tax. You can invest a maximum of 1.5 lakh rupees in a year in PPF. However, while investing in PPF you should know that if you can invest for a longer period then only add money to it. The PPF account is for 15 years.
Health insurance
There has been a change in the income tax laws regarding medical insurance in the new financial year. Under this, if you purchase a medical cover for your wife, your parents, or your children, then you will get tax exemption on annual premium up to Rs 25,000. The tax exemption limit on the first medical insurance premium was 15,000. In this case, if you have not bought health insurance coverage for yourself or your family, then buy it now.
Finance
International Investments
Making international investments can be a rewarding move. Just make sure you carefully research the market and make wise investment choices using sound investment principles.
In this era of the shrinking globe, technology makes it easier than ever to manage your own money and take advantage of a variety of investment opportunities. And one way to do this is to include international investments in your portfolio. It is possible to invest in foreign stocks, bonds and markets. It is also possible to invest in foreign currencies.
The ultimate portfolio diversification
You know it is important to diversify your portfolio. As a money manager, there are few ways to complete the diversification of your portfolio that are as effective as foreign investments. Instead of focusing on investments in one country (and in an economy that may be having problems), you can further diversify your investment holdings to include foreign investments.
Research foreign investments carefully
When it comes to making foreign investments, whether it is in foreign government bonds, stocks in foreign companies or in foreign currencies, it is important to make your decisions based on sound investment principles. Look at your possibilities, and figure out which would provide the likeliest candidates for investment growth. Carefully consider the implications of your investment and choose your investments according to stability and potential for growth.
Understand tax implications of foreign investment earnings
Make sure that you speak with a knowledgeable tax attorney or accountant so that you understand your tax obligations regarding foreign investments and the earnings you receive from them. Carefully plan your investments and keep track of how you need to pay taxes on them. A good money manager needs to understand the tax implications of his or her decisions, and make sure that everything is done according to law.
Finance
Best Practices of SEO to Increase ROI
>> Off Page Optimization: Techniques and systems used to fabricate the measure of visitors to a webpage by getting a high-situating circumstance in the indexed page of a web search tool (SERP) – including Google, Bing, Yahoo and other web crawlers.
At the point when a webpage connects to some other page, it’s known as a backlink. Quality of backlinks is as follows:
- High Domain Authority
- Trustful
- Do-follow/No-follow attributes.
>> On Page Optimization: On-page SEO is the act of optimizing singular pages with a specific end goal to rank higher and acquire more important movement in web crawlers. On-page implies to both the substance and HTML source code of a page that can be streamlined.
On page Optimization focuses on content and structure of a website. It includes:
>> Meta Title
>> Meta Tags
>> Meta Description
>> Navigation of Page
Best Practices of SEO are as follows:
- The Content
The content for the website must be unique one & not copied from somewhere else. The content must be reliable and useful for the end user. Proper & useful information must be added to avoid confusion as content is the important part of SEO. Avoiding technical words/sentences allows the engagement of end user on the webpage.
- Meta-Title
Meta title of your page gives searchers and web search tools a short representation of your webpage. From a SEO perspective, the principal keyword should be at the very beginning followed by the other relevant keywords. Avoid keyword stuffing in the Meta title tag and keep the relevant keywords.
- Meta-Description
Meta description, in short, is a summary of approximately 152 characters about the content of the webpage. The important and relevant points should be mentioned in the description which is informative to the customer.
- Inter linking
From an EO point of view, internal liking is a best practice to compose your focusing keyword within the anchor text when mentioning a page. Linking important pages helps to get good amount of authority. Over optimizing the page lessens the authority of the page.
- The Headings
<h1> to <h6> represents heading tags in HTML. <h1> tag refers to main heading tag. The <h1> must be unique and should be exactly one on each page. It should contain at least one targeted keyword.
- Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
While creating a new URL for website, see to it that it contains the important keywords. Also, keep the URL short and simple.
The above discussed elements are crucial while optimizing the website. Keeping the above points in mind, you are not away from the ROI you are expecting for your company.
Finance
5 Advantages of Running a Google AdWords Campaign
You can run ads to create more leads and income. You can offer more products on the web. You can get more traffic to your site. But, it isn’t so much that straight forward. There are different things to deal with. We should examine the advantages of Google AdWords as an advertising platform.
Since you get the instant result in Google AdWords because of its transparency and expeditious, which is why Google AdWords is preferred always and its worth every penny you spend on it.
- AdWords works quicker than SEO
The biggest advantage of Google AdWords is that it works quicker than SEO. Both SEO and Google AdWords are web search tool promoting methodologies to create more traffic and leads. Also, it’s purely a lead generation way of the entire process.
Here are a few reasons why it’s faster and more viable: –
- You can concentrate on various keywords at once.
- You can switch the campaign on and off whenever you want.
- Promotions which shows up on the highest point of the page get quick visibility.
- Increase brand awareness
Google AdWords, along with boosting traffic, clicks, and conversions, is likewise a productive approach to tell the audience about your brand. With regards to SEO, your rank additionally relies upon the quantity of your brand name hunts and its varieties. That is another reason you should focus on brand awareness through search and display ads.
- More visibility through target audiences Gmail Box
One of the most utilized advertising techniques in every business is email marketing, which is the reason Gmail ads can be useful too. In September 2015, Google incorporated local Gmail promotions with Google AdWords and made it accessible to all publicists, which means you can achieve more prospects through their Gmail inbox.
Gmail advertisements show up on the advancement tab, however some of the time you can see it on the social tab as well. These promotions keep running on both desktops and mobiles. Since, Gmail promotions for the most part cost a great deal not as much as search ads, in the event that you have a little spending plan, at that point you can attempt Gmail advertisements also.
- Reconnecting with your website visitors
You may have window shoppers on your site. These are individuals who have gone to every one of the pages on your site however haven’t made any action. How would you help them to remember you and what you could accomplish for them? Enter Display Remarketing and RLSA campaigns.
- Track and measure the campaign’s performance consistently
It is exceptionally hard to quantify the result of traditional ads like daily papers, radio, communicate TV, outside announcements, brochures and so on. Additionally, they are substantially more costly than Google AdWords. You can’t control your own financial plan and spend. Also, you wouldn’t know the source of the leads originating from these media, unless your client discloses it. Therefore, it would be exceptionally hard to compute ROI from traditional media.
In any case, AdWords, would let you know precisely what occurred with the battle. You would know:
- Who tapped on your advertisement.
- What number of leads have been created.
- How much activity you have from AdWords to your site.
- Which keyword created the most search and leads.
- What amount does it cost you per lead.
Minnesota Legislature approves emergency $1M for bird flu
New Financial Year: Starting From Today, Tax Planning Will Save More Money
Bitcoin Falls As FED Gets Hawkish, Why This Could Be A Dip Opportunity
Amy Schumer: I didn’t steal Leonardo DiCaprio Oscars joke
Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
International Investments
MOBLAND and Wormhole Introduce GameFi 2.0 Multi-Chain Metaverse Ecosystem
Olivier Sarkozy’s NYC home with ex Mary-Kate Olsen re-lists for $10.5M
Emily St. John Mandel’s ‘Sea of Tranquility’ Grapples With Pandemic Existence
St. Louis man sentenced for groping nurse on flight
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼