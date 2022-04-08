News
‘Newsies’ star claims Disney sent ‘painfully mean’ reviews to her after film tanked
Heat’s Tucker out at least a week, as MRI confirms calf strain; NBA sets play-in schedule
The Miami Heat will be without veteran power forward P.J. Tucker for the final two games of the regular season, and potentially longer.
An MRI revealed a calf strain that the team said will have Tucker sidelined for at least a week. The Heat close out the regular season with games Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena and Sunday on the road against the Orlando Magic. The playoffs then begin the weekend of April 16-17.
Tucker, 36, has been a staple of the Heat starting lineup, starting in 70 of his 71 appearances. Signed in the offseason to a two-year contract that includes a player option for next season, the 6-foot-5 veteran has helped space the floor with his corner 3-pointers and anchor the defense with his ability to defend opposing power forwards, as well as perimeter scorers.
In the absence of Tucker, the Heat options at the position include Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris, who had fallen out of the rotation after returning from a 58-game absence due to whiplash. Morris started in place of Tucker in Sunday night’s road victory over the Toronto Raptors, when Tucker was given the night off. Martin started that game in place of Jimmy Butler, who also was given that night off.
Tucker was injured during the third-quarter of Tuesday night’s victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets, limping to the locker room.
Assistant Chris Quinn, who has been filling in while coach Erik Spoelstra has been sidelined due to NBA health-and-safety protocols, said getting Tucker healthy is the priority.
“Obviously the big picture with Tuck and his health, him a big part of what we do defensively, especially,” Quinn said, “but also offensively him being so selfless, he’s always playing for the team. He doesn’t always care about how many shots he’s getting, which is a big factor on our team.
“So obviously we’ll miss him these last couple of games, but going forward it’s more important that he get healthy.”
The decision on a replacement could come down to whether the Heat seek the speed that Martin can offer or the physicality and toughness of Morris.
“It’s what we’ve dealt with a lot of the season, guys in and out,” Quinn said, “and people asked to play different roles, depending on the game and the week. Caleb obviously brings more speed. He’s had a great year, really proved himself. And then ‘Keif brings another veteran presence, physicality, size.
“So both of those guys have done well when they’ve gotten opportunities to play. And we’ll continue to rely on them without Tuck.”
Also missing from Thursday’s practice was rookie center Omer Yurtseven, due to illness. The team said Yurtseven was tested for COVID, with those results coming back negative.
Of filling in for Spoelstra for a fifth consecutive day, including coaching the team to victories over the Raptors and Hornets, Quinn said Thursday, “Like anything else, the more you do something, the more comfortable you get.”
Play-in schedule
The NBA has announced the scheduling for the play-in tournament, scheduling that likely will leave the Heat with a considerable wait before learning their first-round playoff opponent.
The NBA announced that the East No. 7 seed from the regular season will host the No. 8 seed on Tuesday, with the winner securing the No. 7 seed and facing the No. 2 seed.
The No. 9 seed will host the No. 10 seed on Wednesday, with the winner of that game playing Friday at the loser of game between Nos. 7-8, to determine the No. 8 seed and right to face the No. 1 seed.
The timing almost assures that the Heat’s playoff opener at FTX Arena will be April 17.
Injury report
In addition to Tucker being out, the Heat have listed six players as questionable for Friday night against the Hawks: Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (hip), Martin (calf), Morris (hip), Gabe Vincent (toe) and Omer Yurtseven (non-Covid illness).
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — Refuting suggestions that he’s lost interest in going after Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday a criminal investigation into the former president and his business practices is continuing “without fear or favor” despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership.
In a rare public statement, Bragg denied that the three-year investigation was winding down or that a grand jury term expiring this month would impede his office’s ability to bring charges.
Citing secrecy rules, the district attorney said he couldn’t discuss details of the probe but pledged to publicly disclose findings when it’s over.
“In recent weeks, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been repeatedly asked whether our investigation concerning former President Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, and its leadership is continuing,” Bragg wrote. “It is.”
The Democrat’s affirmation of the investigation was part of a double dose of bad legal news for Trump on Thursday.
It came shortly after the New York attorney general’s office asked a judge to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 per day for not meeting a March 31 deadline to turn over documents in a parallel civil investigation. Trump is appealing a subpoena for his testimony in that investigation, but not one requiring him to provide documents.
“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” Attorney General Letitia James said. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”
Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, called James’ request for sanctions “frivolous and baseless,” and said the former president has “consistently complied with the many discovery requests” from her office over the years.
Bragg’s statement marked the district attorney’s first public comment on the Trump investigation since the two men who had been leading it, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, resigned Feb. 23 in a dispute over the direction of the case.
Pomerantz, a former mafia prosecutor, wrote in a resignation letter that he believed Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations” but that Bragg, who inherited the probe when he took office in January, had decided not to pursue charges.
Pomerantz said in the letter, published last month by The New York Times, that there was “evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt” of allegations he falsified financial statements to secure loans and burnish his image as a wealthy businessman.
“I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest,” Pomerantz wrote.
Bragg’s silence after the resignations and the March 23 publication of Pomerantz’s letter gave rise to a narrative that the investigation was effectively dead.
After Pomerantz and Dunne left, Trump lawyer Robert Fischetti told the Associated Press: “I’m a very happy man. In my opinion, this investigation is over.”
Pomerantz and Dunne started on the probe under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
Pomerantz wrote that Vance had directed them to seek an indictment of Trump and other defendants “as soon as reasonably possible,” but that Bragg reached a different conclusion after reviewing the evidence.
Vance and Bragg are Democrats. No former president has ever been charged with a crime.
In his statement Thursday, Bragg tried to wrest back the narrative, putting Trump on notice that he isn’t done while reassuring supporters who backed him in part because he pledged to continue investigating the former president, a Republican.
Bragg said that a team of “dedicated, experienced career prosecutors” is working on the investigation, led by the chief of his Investigation Division, Susan Hoffinger, and that they are “going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored.”
“In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor,” Bragg said.
Trump has called the investigation a politically motivated “witch hunt.”
So far, the three-year investigation has resulted only in tax fraud charges against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg relating to lucrative fringe benefits such as rent, car payments and school tuition. They have pleaded not guilty.
Weisselberg’s lawyers filed court papers in February asking a judge to throw out his case, arguing that prosecutors targeted him as punishment because he wouldn’t flip on the former president.
Trump has cited potential peril from the criminal case as he appeals a ruling requiring him to answer questions under oath in James’ civil investigation.
Trump’s lawyers contend James, who assigned two lawyers to work on the criminal case, is using the guise of a civil deposition to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.
James, a Democrat, has said her investigation has uncovered evidence that Trump may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on his financial statements for more than a decade.
Bragg said his career and perspective have been shaped by “high-profile, complex investigations,” including a lawsuit he oversaw while a top deputy in the attorney general’s office that led to the closure of Trump’s charity over allegations he used it to further his political and business interests.
“Prosecutors fulfilling their duties cannot and do not bring only cases that are ‘slam dunks,’” Bragg wrote. “To the contrary, every case must be brought for the right reason — namely that justice demands it. That’s what I’ve done throughout my career, regardless of how easy or tough a case might be.”
A grand jury convened in the Trump investigation last fall hasn’t met regularly for several months and its term is expected to run out soon, but Bragg said there are grand juries sitting in Manhattan all the time and “there is no magic at all to any previously reported dates.”
“In the meantime, we will not be discussing our investigative steps. Nor will we be discussing grand jury matters.” Bragg wrote. “In short, as we have previously said, the investigation continues.”
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with the offensive linemen. The offensive line draft class has strong prospects at the top of the draft and is also considered a deep group at various positions. With their first pick at No. 102, the Miami Dolphins will likely be able to find a formidable prospect that can compete for a role with either their late-third-round pick or their fourth-round selection.
Alabama’s Evan Neal
Neal, a tackle, is widely considered the top offensive line prospect in the draft and is expected to get selected among the first five picks.
The 6-foot-7, 337-pound lineman possesses size, strength, athleticism, footwork and technique to be an elite pass blocker and run blocker in the NFL.
North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu
“Ickey” is 6-4, 310, and while not as big as some of the other top prospects, he brings a mauling style to his run blocking. New Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead serves as somewhat of a comparison with both the athletic build and downhill blocking ability.
Ekwonu isn’t as polished of a pass blocker as the others at the top, but he has improved in that regard. A team could slide him in at tackle or guard.
Mississippi State’s Charles Cross
Cross is right there with Ekwonu, but with pass protection as his greater strength. He’s about as smooth as it gets moving laterally with exceptional athleticism and a sub-5-second 40-yard dash.
At 6-5, 310, Cross won’t get overpowered, but he may not be as strong in the power run-blocking game. Who goes first between Cross and Ekwonu could come down to what those teams want out of the lineman they select.
Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum is the top center prospect in this draft and should go in the first round. The former state champion wrestler in high school grapples opposing defenders, is a powerful run blocker not having ideal size and is a leader anchoring an offensive line at center.
Some concerns are present with him in pass protection, where he doesn’t have the reach to get his hands on interior pass rushers before they get to him, allowing them to potentially move his 290-pound frame.
Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning
Penning was the offensive lineman I came away most impressed with from watching the Senior Bowl practices in early February. Then with an eye on what blocker the Dolphins could take with the late-first-round pick they previously owned from the 49ers, I immediately felt he wouldn’t remain available at No. 29.
Penning plays with a mean streak, and he has the physical traits at 6-7, 325 while running a 4.89-second 40 to drive defenders to the ground with force. He has what’s needed to be a left tackle in the NFL but could sharpen his fundamentals and technique.
Best of the rest
Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green is a versatile blocker that has lined up at four positions on the offensive line for the Aggies but mostly played left guard. Before the Tyreek Hill trade, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier attended A&M pro day, presumably to check on Green for potential use of Miami’s first-round pick that was then traded.
Tackles in Bernhard Raimann from Central Michigan and Daniel Faalele from Minnesota are massive but struggled in some pass-protection reps at the Senior Bowl. Boston College guard Zion Johnson, meanwhile, impressed at the same event in Mobile. Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard, Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere and Tulsa’s Tyler Smith are among other intriguing lineman prospects.
Class grade: B+
The offensive line class appears stout both at tackle and with impressive interior blockers. It has its top-shelf prospects that will be among the first few picks of the opening round on April 28, possesses the solid players through the first round and into Day 2 and also has depth with value in the mid-to-late rounds. I wasn’t too convinced on some of the tackles projected to go late in the first when the Dolphins still had that 29th pick, though, and it may have made that selection more expendable than it already was as Hill became available via trade.
Teams in need
Most teams could use a young blocker or two at some position on the line, even if not needed as an immediate plug-and-play starter but just for depth. Some of the top linemen could go to either the Houston Texans or either New York team, the Jets or Giants, in those top five picks — maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars, but many believe Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson will be the choice at No. 1.
The Indianapolis Colts need a left tackle to protect Matt Ryan. The New Orleans Saints could use one after losing Armstead to the Dolphins. The Seahawks, in a rebuild, could start by solidifying the offensive line. Miami, despite adding Armstead and guard Connor Williams in free agency, still needs either a center or one more guard/tackle to insert into competition to find the best five-man combination.
Dolphins’ focus
It previously could’ve been with that first- and second-round group, but after signing Armstead to anchor the line from left tackle and trading away picks at 29 and 50, Miami could certainly find a valuable lineman, possibly a center, at the end of the third or with its fourth-round pick.
Boston College center Alec Lindstrom was coached at BC by new Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. There’s a connection there. Some other possibilities: Kentucky’s Luke Fortner, Arizona State’s Dohnovan West, Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke, Ohio State’s Thayer Munford, UTSA’s Spencer Buford, LSU’s Ed Ingram, Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer, Oklahoma’s Marquis Hayes, Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens, Wisconsin’s Logan Bruss.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
