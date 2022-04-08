Non-exchange Wallet Engulfs 3,241 BTC!

- The recent uptick in ETH burning seems to be fueled by an increase in NFT minting.
To aid Ukraine’s battle against Russian aggression, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has contributed $5 million in Ethereum to two charitable charities. The significant contribution was revealed on Twitter by the two fundraising groups on April 6th.
ENS Domain Name Revealed Contribution
There was no mention of Buterin’s contributions, and it was only found that the ENS domain name, “vitalik.eth,” led to the discovery of the community. As of a few days ago, he was secretly promoting a DAO that generated $8 million in cryptocurrency for the Ukrainian government. Buterin, despite being a dual Russian-Canadian citizen, has said unequivocally that he supports the Ukrainian side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Vitalik had tweeted:
“Very upset by Putin’s decision to abandon the possibility of a peaceful solution to the dispute with Ukraine and go to war instead. This is a crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people. I want to wish everyone security, although I know that there will be no security. Glory to Ukraine.”
Ether is neutral, and not him was the reminder for the crypto community as per his tweets. Recent research suggests that Ethereum’s (ETH) daily burn rate is nearing the rate at which new tokens are produced. Therefore, prices can rise if the quantity of Ether tokens is reduced.
The recent uptick in ETH burning seems to be fueled by an increase in NFT minting. On the Ethereum blockchain, NFTs, which are tokens created by burning small amounts of ETH, have the most scalability and use cases. This month, ETH has increased by 20.6 percent over the past month despite recent dips. The majority of these benefits may be attributable to a planned upgrade.