Optimism for Orioles rebuild with 30th Opening Day at Camden Yards | GUEST COMMENTARY
What do you do when your once proud baseball team follows a 95-loss year with 21 straight defeats to open the new season? When the franchise, which had secured its third World Series title just five years earlier, manages to acquire one of the most inglorious records for ineptitude in the history of sport?
Of course, you throw a huge party and commit to undertake an unprecedented civic project.
That is precisely what we did in Baltimore in 1988. The Orioles had opened the season at home with 12-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (the team they’re playing during Monday’s home opener, as well). It got worse from there. During their infamous losing streak, they scored one run or less in 10 games, and they gave up six or more runs in 11 games. In three of their losses, they managed to surrender a combined 37 runs. In fact, in 21 games they give up a whopping 132 runs while scoring just 44.
They played seven series without a win. After a three-game sweep at the hands of the Twins in Minnesota, they arrived in Chicago on April 29 for a three-game weekend series with the White Sox, sporting that unfathomable 0-21 record. That night, an Eddie Murray two-run homer staked them to a 2-0 first inning lead that, quite miraculously, they refused to relinquish, cruising to a 9-0 victory and the conclusion of the tortuous run of futility.
They would lose the next two games in Chicago to return home at 1-23. But that one win was enough to make the party happen. It came to be known as “Fantastic Fans Night,” and, incredibly, over 50,000 fans responded to the promotion by filling Memorial Stadium and enthusiastically cheering for the hometown team at its nadir. The team did its part with a 9-4 win over the Texas Rangers, much to the delight and spiritual uplift of the adoring congregation.
Then, in the midst of the celebration, came an announcement. The Orioles and the Maryland Stadium had entered into a lease agreement that would bring the team to a new ballpark downtown. The Stadium Authority had been created in 1986 to select a site for new sports facilities, its formation arising in response to the 1984 departure of the city’s beloved Colts to a new football home in what was then called the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis. We were not taking any chances with the Orioles, despite the hard times into which the team had then fallen.
This year’s Opening Day marks the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. When the ballpark opened in 1992, it was nothing less than a revelation, not just for downtown Baltimore, but for all of baseball. Its vintage baseball-only design offered a clear departure from the lookalike concrete-laden multipurpose stadiums that had proliferated during the preceding decades. Embracing the formidable brick façade of the old B&O Warehouse, the ballpark comfortably seated itself within the environs and street grid of the former rail yard in a way that invoked the gritty determination of the city’s past, while announcing the possibilities of its new found future. It would become a design model, repeatedly mimicked throughout the country, as baseball teams renewed connections with the downtowns that had given them birth. And, at home, it revived both pride in the team and confidence in what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it.
To the credit of those who conceived it, Oriole Park remains a jewel of a venue after 30 seasons. The team, however, now finds itself in midst of a “rebuild,” which in this case involves enduring three 100-plus loss seasons, mercifully interrupted by the COVID-shortened 2020 year. But, as its rising young stars and ever-improving minor league system attests, a reemergence of past glory may not be too far off. After all, hope and possibility are the twin beacons of Opening Day, and this year, it may be more important than ever to be mindful of that.
We are a city that, like its baseball team, is in need of a rebuild. The economic upheavals of the pandemic have battered the restaurants and businesses that are the backbone of a viable downtown, and the daily reports of violence in our streets have devastated confidence in public safety. If there is a message from 1988, it is that we do have the capacity to respond to challenge with more than rhetoric. It is that we are historically capable of conjuring up the insight to undertake bold actions of consequence.
Raymond Daniel Burke, a Baltimore native, is a shareholder in a downtown law firm. His email is [email protected].
Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence
Aadhaar Card : Aadhaar Online You Can Order PVC Aadhar card online at just 50 rupees Check Presence
Only Aadhaar PVC cards issued by UIDAI are valid and secure. UIDAI has declared the Aadhaar card made from the market as invalid.
Never Miss An Update After Joining This ChannelJoin Telegram GroupOnline PVC Aadhaar card can be ordered from UIDAI for just Rs 50 sitting at home. UIDAI has declared the Aadhaar PVC card made from the market as invalid. UIDAI says that only Aadhar PVC cards ordered from him are valid.
They are equipped with many security features and are safe. The PVC Aadhar cards made from the market are unsafe and should not be used. With this decision of UIDAI, the Aadhaar cards of crores of people of the country have become invalid.
PVC Aadhar card is a kind of plastic card, on which the information of the Aadhar card is printed. According to UIDAI, this card contains secure QR code, hologram, micro text, date of issue and print of the card and other information. Being of ATM, Office Icard or Debit card size, it is easy to carry in pocket or purse. For this reason it has become very popular.
Order online for just Rs.50
It is very cheap to get PVC Aadhar card from UIDAI. In a tweet, UIDAI said that any person can order Aadhaar PVC card by paying only Rs 50/- (PVC Aadhaar card fee) (including GST and speed post fee). You have to order PVC Aadhar card by visiting the official website of UIDAI.
Go to the UIDAI website
- Here by going to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section, click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’.
- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number or 16 digit Virtual ID or 28 digit Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID).
- Enter the security code or captcha.
- Click on Send OTP to get OTP.
- Submit the Registered Mobile I OTP at the designated place.
- After submission, you will see a preview of the Aadhar PVC Card.
- Click on the payment option given below.
- Clicking on it will take you to the payment page.
- Pay a fee of Rs 50 here.
- The order process for your Aadhar PVC card will be completed as soon as you make the payment.
- PVC Aadhar card will reach your home after a few days by the postal department speed post.
Joe Davis takes Joe Buck’s spot on FOX Sports
ST. LOUIS – FOX Sports has announced that broadcaster Joe Davis will replace Joe Buck.
FOX Sports said Davis will lead FOX MLB’s lead play-by-play position.
“It’s been amazing to watch Joe’s continued growth over the years developing into one of the elite broadcasters in all of sports,” Brad Zager President of Production/Operations and Executive Producer said. “As an integral part of our coverage over the last several years, his transition onto baseball’s biggest stage is a natural fit and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as the new voice of MLB on FOX.”
Davis will join John Smoltz in the booth alongside reporters Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal. He will also continue his role for local Dodgers telecasts on SportsNet LA.
“If you had asked me when I was 10 what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would’ve told you ‘Call the World Series.’ So when I say this is a dream-come-true, I really mean it.,” Davis said.
He joined FOX Sports in 2014 as a play-by-play announcer for the network’s MLB, college football, and college basketball coverage. He has also been in the booth for FOX Sports’ Division Series coverage since 2017 and has called a Championship Series game alongside Smoltz during the 2019 and 2020 MLB Postseasons.
Joe Buck left FOX Sports recently for ESPN. He joined his longtime football broadcast partner, former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman, who is also leaving FOX. The pair will be the new broadcast team for Monday Night Football.
Markieff Morris confident he has a place in Heat playoff rotation
Markieff Morris is not one to lack for confidence. So even before starting power forward P.J. Tucker went down with the calf strain that could jeopardize his availability for the start of the NBA playoffs, Morris saw a logical place for himself in the Miami Heat postseason rotation.
“I know I will play in the playoffs,” Morris said ahead of Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena, the Heat’s regular-season home finale.
Whether Tucker will be available for the Heat’s April 17 playoff opener remains uncertain. Otherwise, the Heat’s Plan B options in the void of Tucker logically either would be Morris or Caleb Martin.
Morris said his approach is to get ready now so he will be ready for his postseason moment.
“Yeah, man. I mean my game speaks for itself,” the 11th-year veteran told the Sun Sentinel. “Preparing for the playoffs, I need these last two games, honestly, anyway. So it’s like kind of a gift and curse with Tuck going down.
“But for me, I need to get these last two games under my belt and I’ll just go into the playoffs with some momentum.”
Morris, who is dealing with a strained hip flexor that kept him out of Tuesday night’s victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets, started in Sunday night’s road victory over the Toronto Raptors when Tucker ostensibly was given the night off for rest.
But when it comes to the postseason, coach Erik Spoelstra said elements of his rotation could be matchup based. And if smallball is the opposition approach, that could favor Martin.
Morris appreciates that after missing 58 games due to the whiplash that resulted from his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the opportunities to state his case this season have been limited.
“It is what it is,” said Morris, who is completing a one-year contract at the veteran minimum and will return to free agency on July 1. “You know, I missed 50-something games. Whatever’s thrown my way now I can handle.”
Two seasons ago, Morris was part of the playoff rotation for the Los Angeles Lakers on their way to their 2020 championship, including against the Heat in those NBA Finals. This will be his six visit to the playoffs, with 49 postseason appearances with three teams (Lakers, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder). Martin, by contrast, has yet to appear in the playoffs in his three seasons, the previous two with the Charlotte Hornets. Martin also will enter free agency this summer.
“Check my track record. Check my track record,” Morris said of his ability to contribute in the playoffs. “I don’t have to speak on that. That’s all on the record. I don’t have to say nothing about that.”
The irony is that the call now could be to fill in for Tucker, with the two close since the starts of their NBA careers with the Phoenix Suns.
“We grew together,” Tucker said. “It was me getting back in the league, him initially getting in the league. He’s one of my closest brothers through time when we played in Phoenix ‘til now. So we were definitely excited to get back together.
“But it’s so good to get back on the court and get our work back together, especially getting ready for the playoffs. Because we’re going to need him and what he brings to the team.”
Tucker said he has faith that Morris will be there when needed, as much, if not more, as a person than a player.
“We’re not NBA guys, that’s my brother. It’s different,” Tucker said. “Like we talk all the time, current events, talk about each other’s kids. So it’s like family. It’s different.”
