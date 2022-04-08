Profit D’investissements Sans Risque

Finance
Finance
Consequences of Defaulting on Hard Money Loans
Hard money loans are a common way to fund a real estate project. In many cases, these loans can be used to buy properties that banks won’t finance because of their riskier nature. However, if you default on one of these loans there will be consequences. This article discusses the repercussions of not paying back a hard money loan and how they differ from other types of financing options.
You May Lose Your Property
If you can’t make your payments on a hard money loan, the lender has the right to take possession of the property that serves as collateral for the loan. This means you could lose your home or business if you can’t come up with the cash to pay back your debt.
You’ll Likely Face Legal Action
Hard money lenders are typically more aggressive than traditional banks when it comes to collecting on loans. If you default on your loan, the lender is likely to pursue legal action in order to recoup their losses. This could lead to wage garnishment, asset seizure, and even bankruptcy.
Your Credit Will Suffer
A hard money loan is a high-interest, short-term loan. This means that if you can’t make your payments, you’ll end up with a high-interest debt that will damage your credit score. This could impact your ability to get future loans and may even prevent you from renting an apartment or buying a car.
You’ll Waste a Key Investment Opportunity
Hard money loan financing is expensive. If you can’t pay back your debt, it will represent a significant waste of potential income that could have been used to grow your business or fund future investments.
You May Lose Your Equity
When you take out a hard money loan, you’re typically required to put up some form of collateral. If you can’t make your payments, the lender has the right to sell that collateral in order to recoup their losses. This could mean losing all or part of the equity you’ve built up in your property.
You’ll End Up in a Stressful Situation
If you default on your hard money loan, things are likely to get very stressful. You may face legal action that will require hiring an attorney and could lead to bankruptcy or foreclosure proceedings against your property.
This is why it’s so important for borrowers to make their payments on time; if they can’t do this, there’ll be significant consequences down the road.
You May Need Hard Money Loans Again in the Future
The repercussions of not making timely repayments with a hard money lender may prevent you from getting loans in the future. This means that even if you manage to save up enough capital for another project, borrowing funds might become extremely difficult without good credit history and high-income levels.
You Can Ruin Your Business Relationship With the Lender
If you have a good relationship with your hard money lender, it may be possible to work out a repayment plan that allows you to avoid some or all of the consequences listed above. However, if you don’t repay your debt as agreed upon, you could ruin this relationship and make it difficult to borrow money from them in the future.
As you can see, there are several consequences for defaulting on loan, paying on time will help you avoid all of these unfortunate outcomes and save your business.
Finance
Do-It-Yourself Divorce – Is it Right For You?
How Can You Know if a Do-it-Yourself Divorce Form is an Option for You?
1. Neither you nor your spouse have an IRA, retirement plan or other investments.Stocks, retirement plans and other similar assets are considered to be “future income” in terms of divorce. That means that your pension or profit-sharing plan will typically be included in the marital asset pot and you’ll have to divide its value. This can get tricky since a simple buy-out doesn’t account for the future earnings and dividends that the retirement account might receive. It also doesn’t account for the tax issues that will arise as a result. If you or your spouse have considerable investments that cannot be easily divided, you may want to consult an attorney for help.
2. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding property distribution.The bigger the estate, the more complex your issues can be and DIY forms don’t always have the means to address those unique concerns. Think about your marital estate and all that it includes. Who will get the family home or will you sell it and split the proceeds? How will you divide bank accounts, furniture and even debt? If splitting up your estate is a no-brainer, then a DIY form will probably work just fine.
3. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding child custody, visitation and support. Children are one of the biggest issues in a divorce and with good reason. There is physical custody to consider – will little Johnny or Sally live with Mom or Dad? – as well as visitation for the non-custodial parent and of course, child support . If you and your spouse are in agreement as to how custody issues should be handled and that agreement is one that is fair to everyone involved, then a DIY form should work fine.
4. You and your spouse have come to an agreement regarding spousal support. While most states do allow couples to address spousal support (a.k.a. alimony or maintenance) in a prenuptial agreement, the judge will still review it to be sure that its fair. The same is true with a DIY divorce. If you and your spouse have agreed to a fair settlement or if both parties can sufficiently provide for themselves without support, then a standard form should be able to handle this issue.
5. You and your spouse understand the divorce laws of your state and meet all the requirements. Every state has laws that set out how a divorce may be obtained. In order to have your divorce granted by the court, you must meet various requirements and file the divorce following established procedures. Before deciding to do the divorce yourself, be sure you and your spouse understand the laws and requirements of your state.
Of course, every divorce is different so only you and your spouse can decide if a do-it-yourself divorce is right for you. The more the two of you can work together, the more likely it is that you can handle the divorce yourself. And of course, if you find yourself struggling along the way, there’s no reason you can’t consult an attorney.
If your spouse has agreed to the divorce or if he/she is missing or has abandoned the relationship, a do-it-yourself divorce may work for you. The problem arises when a spouse decides to fight or “contest” the divorce, and in this instance you may want to hire an attorney to help protect your interests.
Finance
Hong Kong Investment Visas – One-Man Businesses Can Receive Approval
We have recently had a couple of interesting Hong Kong investment visa ‘wins’ which fly in the face of the commonly parlayed mantra that ‘one man businesses never get approved’ by the HK Immigration Department (the “HKID”).
What follows can’t be said to apply in every single instance of a one-man only investment visa application for Hong Kong, but it does speak to the reality that such businesses CAN in fact receive an approval from the HKID – if only you have:
- A compelling rationale for starting out as a single operator.
- Readily available funds to invest at a level that is somewhat higher than the bare minimum 6 months cash flow.
- A dynamic in your business plan that is compelling or otherwise offers attractive or scarce ‘human capital’ to the HKSAR.
- A manifestly obvious intention to create local jobs eventually, if not immediately.
- Your ducks otherwise fully lined up!
With the facts slightly adjusted to protect the confidentiality of our clients, here are the essential circumstances of 2, separate ‘one man businesses’ which went on to secure the approval of the HKID under our counsel and with us managing the applications.
The first involved an interior design services professional who had a few years prior residence in Hong Kong as an employee but was changing careers completely in joining in his new business. His business was ‘him’, for all intents and purposes but he did have some ‘family IP’ which he was bringing to the business, which his father had applied in a similar family company in the UK for over 30 years. Whilst his father had retired some years previously, he was appointed to the board of our client’s one man limited liability company and was manifestly going to help out his son out with counsel and advice. Throw in 12 months worth of funds ready to invest, the support of certain HK contacts who indicated they would provide business to this, initially, one man operation and a plan which clearly demonstrated that if the growth trajectory was achieved, new jobs would be created as sure as night follows day, the HKID bought into the argument and approved the application with no more fuss than can be expected where there are much larger scale investment plans for Hong Kong.
The second instance took in a female mental health expert in a profession that does not require formal registration in the HKSAR and who was seeking to set up a new practice, having grown tired of working in a current job in Hong Kong which was not in any way connected with her real qualifications. As it happened, the commercial rationale for starting the business was always going to be nebulous – she was the product, after all, and she only had a finite amount of time that she could sell. Certainly, at least one local job was to be created 4 months into the business plan and the cash available for investment was literally just enough for set up and 6 months’ cash flow. However, her area of expertise was so compelling and in such short supply in the HKSAR, our advice was that the ‘substantial contribution’ element of the investment visa approvability test should be argued in the context of the help afforded to stressed out Hong Kong bankers and lawyers and that her practice was never going to be a major money spinner throwing off new jobs left right and centre. It worked and her visa was approved in double-quick time.
